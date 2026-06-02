Porygon | Pokémon guide

Find out about the Pokémon Porygon in our guide and brush up on how to find it, evolve it, and what moves it can learn.

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Porygon, the Virtual Pokémon, is an iconic, vaguely duck-shaped polygonal critter. It's made purely of code and was created by Silph Co. Porygon can actually change its appearance - similar to Ditto - to assist in its camouflage abilities, though you can't use this in games, sadly.

Don't count Porygon out because it's a normal-type Pokémon - it has a lot of moves up its sleeve and is one of the most interesting-looking creatures in the entire Pokédex.

Here's everything in our Porygon guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Porygon:

National Pokédex # 0,137
Type Normal
Abilities Trace or Download
Hidden ability Analytic
Gender ratio Gender unknown
Catch rate 11.9%
Egg groups Mineral
EV yield One Sp. Atk

The pokemon porygon's evolutionary line

Porygon's evolution

Porygon's evolution may not look as different as other evolutionary chains, but you still need an item to change it into Porygon2, and then into Porygon-Z. To evolve Porygon into Porygon2, give it the Upgrade item. Then, you can give Porygon2 a Dubious Disc to evolve it into Porygon-Z.

Porygon's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Porygon in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Rocket Game Corner
Yellow Rocket Game Corner

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Celadon Game Corner
Crystal Celadon Game Corner

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Rocket Game Corner
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Trophy Garden
Platinum Get from someone in Veilstone City
HeartGold / SoulSilver Celadon Game Corner

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White White Forest
Black 2 / White 2 Transfer from the Dream Radar

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Trade
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Mirage Island and Mirage Mountain

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Get from Aether House (Route 15)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Get from Aether House (Route 15)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 7, get from a person in Saffron City

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Get from Hyde in the Master Dojo
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Trophy Garden
Legends: Arceus Crimson Mirelands (space-time distortions)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet
Trade		 Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, and Polar Biome
Legends: Z-A Trade
Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose
Trade a Porygon with Trian in Bleu Sector

How do I get Porygon in Pokémon Pokopia?

You can get a Porygon in Pokopia, though you first must find an item that tends to appear later in the game, in the Sparkling Skylands area. You need to make a Researcher's Desk Pokopia habitat, which requires two tables, one computer, and a science experiment set. Then, Porygon will pop up.

A few of the pokemon porygon with two humans

Porygon's base stats

Porygon's base stats are as follows. Leveling it up through use will grow these stats.

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 60
  • Defense - 70
  • Sp. Atk - 85
  • Sp. Def - 75
  • Speed - 40

Porygon's type strengths and weaknesses

If you're using Porygon, you're in luck - it has an immunity to ghost-type moves. Plus, it's only particularly weak to one type, so you can safely use it in most battles.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Fighting
Resistant None
Immune Ghost

Artwork of the pokemon porygon together in a field

Porygon's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Porygon can learn the following moves. Porygon doesn't learn any moves via breeding, and can only gain them through leveling up and using TMs.

Level up moves in Scarlet / Violet

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Conversion Normal
Five Recycle Normal
Ten Magnet Rise Electric
15 Thunder Shock Electric
20 Psybeam Psychic
25 Conversion 2 Normal
30 Agility Psychic
35 Recover Normal
40 Discharge Electric
45 Tri Attack Normal
50 Double-Edge Normal
55 Lock-On Normal
60 Zap Cannon Electric

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Confuse Ray Ghost
One Conversion Normal
One Charge Electric
Ten Eerie Impulse Electric
15 Thunder Shock Electric
20 Psybeam Psychic
25 Conversion 2 Normal
30 Agility Psychic
35 Recover Normal
40 Discharge Electric
45 Metal Sound Steel
50 Self-Destruct Normal
55 Zap Cannon Electric

Learnable TMs in Scarlet / Violet

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Blizzard Ice
Charge Electric
Charge Beam Electric
Double-Edge Normal
Eerie Impulse Electric
Electroweb Electric
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Foul Play Dark
Giga Impact Normal
Gravity Psychic
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Protect Normal
Psybeam Psychic
Psychic Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Shadow Ball Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Solar Beam Grass
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trick Psychic
Trick Room Psychic
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Blizzard  Ice
Charge Beam Electric
Discharge Electric
Double-Edge Normal
Electroweb Electric
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Flash Cannon Steel
Giga Impact Normal
Headbutt Normal
Heal Block Psychic
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Tail Steel
Magnet Bomb Steel
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Reflect Psychic
Self-Destruct Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Skull Bash Normal
Solar Beam Grass
Substitute Normal
Swift Normal
Thunder Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Tri Attack Normal
Volt Switch Electric
Zen Headbutt Psychic

There you are - all the key information you need to know about the angular Pokémon, Porygon.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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