Porygon | Pokémon guide

Porygon, the Virtual Pokémon, is an iconic, vaguely duck-shaped polygonal critter. It's made purely of code and was created by Silph Co. Porygon can actually change its appearance - similar to Ditto - to assist in its camouflage abilities, though you can't use this in games, sadly.

Don't count Porygon out because it's a normal-type Pokémon - it has a lot of moves up its sleeve and is one of the most interesting-looking creatures in the entire Pokédex.

Here's everything in our Porygon guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Porygon:

National Pokédex # 0,137 Type Normal Abilities Trace or Download Hidden ability Analytic Gender ratio Gender unknown Catch rate 11.9% Egg groups Mineral EV yield One Sp. Atk

Porygon's evolution

Porygon's evolution may not look as different as other evolutionary chains, but you still need an item to change it into Porygon2, and then into Porygon-Z. To evolve Porygon into Porygon2, give it the Upgrade item. Then, you can give Porygon2 a Dubious Disc to evolve it into Porygon-Z.

Porygon's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Porygon in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Rocket Game Corner Yellow Rocket Game Corner

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Celadon Game Corner Crystal Celadon Game Corner

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Rocket Game Corner Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Trophy Garden Platinum Get from someone in Veilstone City HeartGold / SoulSilver Celadon Game Corner

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White White Forest Black 2 / White 2 Transfer from the Dream Radar

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Trade Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Mirage Island and Mirage Mountain

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Get from Aether House (Route 15) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Get from Aether House (Route 15) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 7, get from a person in Saffron City

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Expansion Pass Get from Hyde in the Master Dojo Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Trophy Garden Legends: Arceus Crimson Mirelands (space-time distortions)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet

Trade Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, and Polar Biome Legends: Z-A Trade Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

Trade a Porygon with Trian in Bleu Sector

How do I get Porygon in Pokémon Pokopia?

You can get a Porygon in Pokopia, though you first must find an item that tends to appear later in the game, in the Sparkling Skylands area. You need to make a Researcher's Desk Pokopia habitat, which requires two tables, one computer, and a science experiment set. Then, Porygon will pop up.

Porygon's base stats

Porygon's base stats are as follows. Leveling it up through use will grow these stats.

HP - 65

- 65 Attack - 60

- 60 Defense - 70

- 70 Sp. Atk - 85

- 85 Sp. Def - 75

- 75 Speed - 40

Porygon's type strengths and weaknesses

If you're using Porygon, you're in luck - it has an immunity to ghost-type moves. Plus, it's only particularly weak to one type, so you can safely use it in most battles.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Fighting Resistant None Immune Ghost

Porygon's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Porygon can learn the following moves. Porygon doesn't learn any moves via breeding, and can only gain them through leveling up and using TMs.

Level up moves in Scarlet / Violet

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Conversion Normal Five Recycle Normal Ten Magnet Rise Electric 15 Thunder Shock Electric 20 Psybeam Psychic 25 Conversion 2 Normal 30 Agility Psychic 35 Recover Normal 40 Discharge Electric 45 Tri Attack Normal 50 Double-Edge Normal 55 Lock-On Normal 60 Zap Cannon Electric

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Confuse Ray Ghost One Conversion Normal One Charge Electric Ten Eerie Impulse Electric 15 Thunder Shock Electric 20 Psybeam Psychic 25 Conversion 2 Normal 30 Agility Psychic 35 Recover Normal 40 Discharge Electric 45 Metal Sound Steel 50 Self-Destruct Normal 55 Zap Cannon Electric

Learnable TMs in Scarlet / Violet

Move Type Agility Psychic Blizzard Ice Charge Electric Charge Beam Electric Double-Edge Normal Eerie Impulse Electric Electroweb Electric Endure Normal Facade Normal Foul Play Dark Giga Impact Normal Gravity Psychic Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Icy Wind Ice Protect Normal Psybeam Psychic Psychic Psychic Psyshock Psychic Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Shadow Ball Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Solar Beam Grass Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Trick Psychic Trick Room Psychic Zen Headbutt Psychic

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type Agility Psychic Blizzard Ice Charge Beam Electric Discharge Electric Double-Edge Normal Electroweb Electric Endure Normal Facade Normal Flash Cannon Steel Giga Impact Normal Headbutt Normal Heal Block Psychic Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Tail Steel Magnet Bomb Steel Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Psyshock Psychic Reflect Psychic Self-Destruct Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Skull Bash Normal Solar Beam Grass Substitute Normal Swift Normal Thunder Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Tri Attack Normal Volt Switch Electric Zen Headbutt Psychic

There you are - all the key information you need to know about the angular Pokémon, Porygon.