Porygon | Pokémon guide

Porygon, the Virtual Pokémon, is an iconic, vaguely duck-shaped polygonal critter. It's made purely of code and was created by Silph Co. Porygon can actually change its appearance - similar to Ditto - to assist in its camouflage abilities, though you can't use this in games, sadly.
Don't count Porygon out because it's a normal-type Pokémon - it has a lot of moves up its sleeve and is one of the most interesting-looking creatures in the entire Pokédex.
Here's everything in our Porygon guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Porygon:
|National Pokédex #
|0,137
|Type
|Normal
|Abilities
|Trace or Download
|Hidden ability
|Analytic
|Gender ratio
|Gender unknown
|Catch rate
|11.9%
|Egg groups
|Mineral
|EV yield
|One Sp. Atk
Porygon's evolution
Porygon's evolution may not look as different as other evolutionary chains, but you still need an item to change it into Porygon2, and then into Porygon-Z. To evolve Porygon into Porygon2, give it the Upgrade item. Then, you can give Porygon2 a Dubious Disc to evolve it into Porygon-Z.
Porygon's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Porygon in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Rocket Game Corner
|Yellow
|Rocket Game Corner
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Celadon Game Corner
|Crystal
|Celadon Game Corner
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Rocket Game Corner
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Trophy Garden
|Platinum
|Get from someone in Veilstone City
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Celadon Game Corner
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|White Forest
|Black 2 / White 2
|Transfer from the Dream Radar
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Trade
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Mirage Island and Mirage Mountain
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Get from Aether House (Route 15)
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Get from Aether House (Route 15)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Route 7, get from a person in Saffron City
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Get from Hyde in the Master Dojo
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Trophy Garden
|Legends: Arceus
|Crimson Mirelands (space-time distortions)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
Trade
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, and Polar Biome
|Legends: Z-A
|Trade
|Mega Dimension
|Hyperspace Lumiose
Trade a Porygon with Trian in Bleu Sector
How do I get Porygon in Pokémon Pokopia?
You can get a Porygon in Pokopia, though you first must find an item that tends to appear later in the game, in the Sparkling Skylands area. You need to make a Researcher's Desk Pokopia habitat, which requires two tables, one computer, and a science experiment set. Then, Porygon will pop up.
Porygon's base stats
Porygon's base stats are as follows. Leveling it up through use will grow these stats.
- HP - 65
- Attack - 60
- Defense - 70
- Sp. Atk - 85
- Sp. Def - 75
- Speed - 40
Porygon's type strengths and weaknesses
If you're using Porygon, you're in luck - it has an immunity to ghost-type moves. Plus, it's only particularly weak to one type, so you can safely use it in most battles.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Fighting
|Resistant
|None
|Immune
|Ghost
Porygon's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Porygon can learn the following moves. Porygon doesn't learn any moves via breeding, and can only gain them through leveling up and using TMs.
Level up moves in Scarlet / Violet
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Conversion
|Normal
|Five
|Recycle
|Normal
|Ten
|Magnet Rise
|Electric
|15
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|20
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|25
|Conversion 2
|Normal
|30
|Agility
|Psychic
|35
|Recover
|Normal
|40
|Discharge
|Electric
|45
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|50
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|55
|Lock-On
|Normal
|60
|Zap Cannon
|Electric
Level up moves in Legends: Z-A
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|One
|Conversion
|Normal
|One
|Charge
|Electric
|Ten
|Eerie Impulse
|Electric
|15
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|20
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|25
|Conversion 2
|Normal
|30
|Agility
|Psychic
|35
|Recover
|Normal
|40
|Discharge
|Electric
|45
|Metal Sound
|Steel
|50
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|55
|Zap Cannon
|Electric
Learnable TMs in Scarlet / Violet
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Charge
|Electric
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Eerie Impulse
|Electric
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Gravity
|Psychic
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Protect
|Normal
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trick
|Psychic
|Trick Room
|Psychic
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Discharge
|Electric
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Flash Cannon
|Steel
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Heal Block
|Psychic
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Magnet Bomb
|Steel
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
There you are - all the key information you need to know about the angular Pokémon, Porygon.