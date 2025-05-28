We're getting a Pokémon Presents soon ahead of the Legends: Z-A release

The Pokémon Company has announced another Pokémon Presents that's set for July, so for once, we have some time to prepare before the showcase full of big reveals. February's livestream already gave us a lot to look forward to, with our first proper looks at Pokémon Legends: Z–A and the reveal of Pokémon Champions, but July's show is sure to blow those out of the water.

Alongside announcing this Pokémon Presents, we now have an official Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date, and it's arriving a lot sooner than I expected. Naturally, a decent portion of the livestream should be dedicated to exploring even more about the new game before its fall release, like maybe revealing the new regional forms of the Pokémon Legends: Z-A starters? I'm praying for grass/fairy Meganium, please, Game Freak.

Of course, The Pokémon Company is bound to talk about its other games during the showcase, especially the free Pokémon games on mobile that everyone loves to complain about but secretly enjoys. We'll likely see some new Pokémon TCG Pocket packs as well as an update on the physical TCG, and we could even get a sneak preview of the franchise's 30th anniversary plans, or a definitive Pokémon Champions release date.

When is the next Pokémon Presents livestream?

The next Pokémon Presents showcase is set to air on July 22, 2025. We don't have a specific time just yet, but previous livestreams have started around 6am PT/9am ET/2pm BST. You'll be able to find the livestream on the official Pokémon YouTube channel closer to the time.

That's everything we know so far about July's Pokémon Presents showcase. Even though a new Pokémon game is closer than ever before, we're sure that some people will be hoping for news on generation ten instead.