Primeape | Pokémon guide

While it might not be the prettiest Pokémon, Primeape is a Kanto original and a valuable member of any trainer's team. In this guide, we go over everything it has to offer, including its strengths and weaknesses, moveset, and where to catch one for yourself.

As we make our way through the Pokédex, make sure to take a look at our lists of the best fighting Pokémon and the best gen 1 Pokémon to get acquainted with Primeape's powerful friends.

Here's everything in our Primeape guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Primeape:

National Pokédex # 0,057 Type Fighting Abilities Vital Spirit or Anger Point (gen 4 onwards) Hidden ability Defiant Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 17.5% Egg groups Field EV yield Two attack

Primeape's evolution

Primeape evolves from Mankey starting at level 28. From the gen 9 Pokémon games onwards, you can evolve it into Annihilape by leveling up after using Rage Fist at least 20 times.

Primeape's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Primeape in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Evolve Mankey Blue Trade Yellow Route 23

Gen 2 locations

Gold Route 9 Silver Trade Crystal Trade

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Route 23, Cerulean Cave, and Victory Road Colosseum Trade XD Cipher Key Lair

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 225 and 226 Platinum Routes 225 and 226 HeartGold Route 9 and Cerulean Cave SoulSilver Trade

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Evolve Mankey Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Mankey

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Mankey Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Mankey

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Poni Plains Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poni Plains Let's Go Pikachu Evolve Mankey Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 225 and 226, and Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, and Sunlit Cavern Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet North Province: Area One, North Province: Glaseado Mountain (poison Tera type), South Province: Area Four, West Province: Area One, West Province: Area Three, and four-star Tera Raid Battles The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kitakami Wilds and Timeless Woods Legends: Z-A Trade Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

Primeape's base stats

Primeape's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 65

Attack - 105

Defense - 60

Sp. Atk - 60

Sp. Def - 70

Speed - 95 - 95

Primeape's type strengths and weaknesses

As a mono-fighting type Pokémon, Primeape has a decent type matchup chart, resisting three types by taking half damage, and only being weak to three types. Watch out against Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-types as they do double damage.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water Weak Fairy, Flying, Psychic Resistant Bug, Dark, Rock Immune None

Primeape's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Primeape can learn the following moves:

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet

Level Move Type One Fling Dark One Scratch Normal One Leer Normal One Focus Energy Normal Five Fury Swipes Normal Eight Low Kick Fighting 15 Seismic Toss Fighting 17 Swagger Normal 22 Cross Chop Fighting 26 Assurance Dark 30 Thrash Normal 35 Rage Fist Ghost 39 Close Combat Fighting 44 Screech Normal 48 Stomping Tantrum Ground 53 Outrage Dragon 57 Final Gambit Fighting

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Leer Normal One Focus Energy Normal Eight Rock Throw Rock Ten Rock Smash Fighting 13 Take Down Normal 16 Low Sweep Fighting 18 Knock Off Dark 22 Bulldoze Ground 25 Brick Break Fighting 28 Facade Normal 35 Rage Fist Ghost 40 Screech Normal 44 Close Combat Fighting 50 Outrage Dragon 54 Dynamic Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet

Move Type Acrobatics Flying Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulk Up Fighting Bulldoze Ground Close Combat Fighting Curse Ghost Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Drain Punch Fighting Earthquake Ground Encore Normal Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Punch Fire Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Focus Punch Fighting Giga Impact Normal Gunk Shot Poison Helping Hand Normal Hyper Beam Normal Ice Punch Ice Lash Out Dark Low Kick Fighting Low Sweep Fighting Metronome Normal Outrage Dragon Overheat Fire Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Reversal Fighting Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Scary Face Normal Seed Bomb Grass Shadow Claw Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Smack Down Rock Spite Ghost Stealth Rock Rock Stomping Tantrum Ground Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Take Down Normal Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Throat Chop Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunderbolt Electric U-turn Bug Uproar Normal Vacuum Wave Fighting

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulk Up Fighting Bulldoze Ground Circle Throw Fighting Close Combat Fighting Comet Punch Normal Curse Ghost Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Drain Punch Fighting Dual Chop Dragon Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Punch Fire Focus Blast Fighting Giga Impact Normal Gunk Shot Poison Headbutt Normal Hyper Beam Normal Ice Punch Ice Knock Off Dark Low Sweep Fighting Metronome Normal Night Slash Dark Outrage Dragon Overheat Fire Pay Day Normal Poison Jab Poison Power-Up Punch Fighting Protect Normal Roar Normal Rock Slide Rock Rock Smash Fighting Rock Tomb Rock Seed Bomb Grass Shadow Claw Ghost Stealth Rock Rock Stone Edge Rock Storm Throw Fighting Substitute Normal Swagger Normal Swift Normal Taunt Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunderbolt Electric Torment Dark U-turn Bug Vacuum Wave Fighting Work Up Normal

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Beat Up Dark Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, Houndoom, Shiftry, Scraggy, Scrafty, Passimian Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Zangoose, Lucario, Lycanroc (Dusk and Midnight forms), Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Robot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Annihilape Curse Ghost Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark Encore Normal Seel, Dewgong, Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott, Hisuian Samurott, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Finizen, Palafin Night Slash Dark Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Persian, Zangoose, Stunky, Skuntank, Weavile, Zoroark, Meowscarada Spite Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark

That's everything you need to know about Primeape.