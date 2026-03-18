Primeape | Pokémon guide

Learn everything you need to know about the Pig Monkey Pokémon, Primeape, in this handy guide.

Pokemon Primeape: A 3D render of Primeape pasted on a fighting orange PT background
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While it might not be the prettiest Pokémon, Primeape is a Kanto original and a valuable member of any trainer's team. In this guide, we go over everything it has to offer, including its strengths and weaknesses, moveset, and where to catch one for yourself.

As we make our way through the Pokédex, make sure to take a look at our lists of the best fighting Pokémon and the best gen 1 Pokémon to get acquainted with Primeape's powerful friends.

Here's everything in our Primeape guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Primeape:

National Pokédex # 0,057
Type Fighting
Abilities Vital Spirit or Anger Point (gen 4 onwards)
Hidden ability Defiant
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 17.5%
Egg groups Field
EV yield Two attack

Pokemon Primeape: An evolution diagram of Mankey, Primeape, and Annihilape on orange circles and an orange fighting PT background

Primeape's evolution

Primeape evolves from Mankey starting at level 28. From the gen 9 Pokémon games onwards, you can evolve it into Annihilape by leveling up after using Rage Fist at least 20 times.

Primeape's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Primeape in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Evolve Mankey
Blue Trade
Yellow Route 23

Gen 2 locations

Gold Route 9
Silver Trade
Crystal Trade

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Route 23, Cerulean Cave, and Victory Road
Colosseum Trade
XD Cipher Key Lair

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 225 and 226
Platinum Routes 225 and 226
HeartGold Route 9 and Cerulean Cave
SoulSilver Trade

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Evolve Mankey
Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Mankey

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Mankey
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Mankey

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Poni Plains
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poni Plains
Let's Go Pikachu Evolve Mankey
Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 225 and 226, and Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, and Sunlit Cavern
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet North Province: Area One, North Province: Glaseado Mountain (poison Tera type), South Province: Area Four, West Province: Area One, West Province: Area Three, and four-star Tera Raid Battles
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kitakami Wilds and Timeless Woods
Legends: Z-A Trade
Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

Primeape's base stats

Primeape's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 105
  • Defense - 60
  • Sp. Atk - 60
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 95

Pokemon Primeape: Pokemon TCG Pocket artwork of Primeape in a tree looking angry

Primeape's type strengths and weaknesses

As a mono-fighting type Pokémon, Primeape has a decent type matchup chart, resisting three types by taking half damage, and only being weak to three types. Watch out against Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-types as they do double damage.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
Weak Fairy, Flying, Psychic
Resistant Bug, Dark, Rock
Immune None

Primeape's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Primeape can learn the following moves:

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet

Level Move Type
One Fling Dark
One Scratch Normal
One Leer Normal
One Focus Energy Normal
Five Fury Swipes Normal
Eight Low Kick Fighting
15 Seismic Toss Fighting
17 Swagger Normal
22 Cross Chop Fighting
26 Assurance Dark
30 Thrash Normal
35 Rage Fist Ghost
39 Close Combat Fighting
44 Screech Normal
48 Stomping Tantrum Ground
53 Outrage Dragon
57 Final Gambit Fighting

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Leer Normal
One Focus Energy Normal
Eight Rock Throw Rock
Ten Rock Smash Fighting
13 Take Down Normal
16 Low Sweep Fighting
18 Knock Off Dark
22 Bulldoze Ground
25 Brick Break Fighting
28 Facade Normal
35 Rage Fist Ghost
40 Screech Normal
44 Close Combat Fighting
50 Outrage Dragon
54 Dynamic Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet

Move Type
Acrobatics Flying
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulk Up Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Close Combat Fighting
Curse Ghost
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Earthquake Ground
Encore Normal
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Punch Ice
Lash Out Dark
Low Kick Fighting
Low Sweep Fighting
Metronome Normal
Outrage Dragon
Overheat Fire
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Reversal Fighting
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Scary Face Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Shadow Claw Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Smack Down Rock
Spite Ghost
Stealth Rock Rock
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Throat Chop Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
U-turn Bug
Uproar Normal
Vacuum Wave Fighting

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulk Up Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Circle Throw Fighting
Close Combat Fighting
Comet Punch Normal
Curse Ghost
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Dual Chop Dragon
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Focus Blast Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Headbutt Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Punch Ice
Knock Off Dark
Low Sweep Fighting
Metronome Normal
Night Slash Dark
Outrage Dragon
Overheat Fire
Pay Day Normal
Poison Jab Poison
Power-Up Punch Fighting
Protect Normal
Roar Normal
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Smash Fighting
Rock Tomb Rock
Seed Bomb Grass
Shadow Claw Ghost
Stealth Rock Rock
Stone Edge Rock
Storm Throw Fighting
Substitute Normal
Swagger Normal
Swift Normal
Taunt Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Torment Dark
U-turn Bug
Vacuum Wave Fighting
Work Up Normal

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Beat Up Dark Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, Houndoom, Shiftry, Scraggy, Scrafty, Passimian
Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Zangoose, Lucario, Lycanroc (Dusk and Midnight forms), Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Robot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Annihilape
Curse Ghost Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark
Encore Normal Seel, Dewgong, Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott, Hisuian Samurott, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Finizen, Palafin
Night Slash Dark Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Persian, Zangoose, Stunky, Skuntank, Weavile, Zoroark, Meowscarada
Spite Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark

That's everything you need to know about Primeape.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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