Primeape | Pokémon guide

While it might not be the prettiest Pokémon, Primeape is a Kanto original and a valuable member of any trainer's team. In this guide, we go over everything it has to offer, including its strengths and weaknesses, moveset, and where to catch one for yourself.
As we make our way through the Pokédex, make sure to take a look at our lists of the best fighting Pokémon and the best gen 1 Pokémon to get acquainted with Primeape's powerful friends.
Here's everything in our Primeape guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Primeape:
|
|
|National Pokédex #
|0,057
|Type
|Fighting
|Abilities
|Vital Spirit or Anger Point (gen 4 onwards)
|Hidden ability
|Defiant
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|17.5%
|Egg groups
|Field
|EV yield
|Two attack
Primeape's evolution
Primeape evolves from Mankey starting at level 28. From the gen 9 Pokémon games onwards, you can evolve it into Annihilape by leveling up after using Rage Fist at least 20 times.
Primeape's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Primeape in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|
|
|Red
|Evolve Mankey
|Blue
|Trade
|Yellow
|Route 23
Gen 2 locations
|
|
|Gold
|Route 9
|Silver
|Trade
|Crystal
|Trade
Gen 3 locations
|
|
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Route 23, Cerulean Cave, and Victory Road
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Cipher Key Lair
Gen 4 locations
|
|
|Diamond / Pearl
|Routes 225 and 226
|Platinum
|Routes 225 and 226
|HeartGold
|Route 9 and Cerulean Cave
|SoulSilver
|Trade
Gen 5 locations
|
|
|Black / White
|Evolve Mankey
|Black 2 / White 2
|Evolve Mankey
Gen 6 locations
|
|
|X / Y
|Evolve Mankey
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Mankey
Gen 7 locations
|
|
|Sun / Moon
|Poni Plains
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Poni Plains
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Evolve Mankey
|Let's Go Eevee
|Trade
Gen 8 locations
|
|
|Sword / Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Routes 225 and 226, and Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, and Sunlit Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|
|
|Scarlet / Violet
|North Province: Area One, North Province: Glaseado Mountain (poison Tera type), South Province: Area Four, West Province: Area One, West Province: Area Three, and four-star Tera Raid Battles
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Kitakami Wilds and Timeless Woods
|Legends: Z-A
|Trade
|Mega Dimension
|Hyperspace Lumiose
Primeape's base stats
Primeape's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 65
- Attack - 105
- Defense - 60
- Sp. Atk - 60
- Sp. Def - 70
- Speed - 95
Primeape's type strengths and weaknesses
As a mono-fighting type Pokémon, Primeape has a decent type matchup chart, resisting three types by taking half damage, and only being weak to three types. Watch out against Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-types as they do double damage.
|
|
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Fairy, Flying, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Dark, Rock
|Immune
|None
Primeape's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Primeape can learn the following moves:
Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Fling
|Dark
|One
|Scratch
|Normal
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|Five
|Fury Swipes
|Normal
|Eight
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|15
|Seismic Toss
|Fighting
|17
|Swagger
|Normal
|22
|Cross Chop
|Fighting
|26
|Assurance
|Dark
|30
|Thrash
|Normal
|35
|Rage Fist
|Ghost
|39
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|44
|Screech
|Normal
|48
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|53
|Outrage
|Dragon
|57
|Final Gambit
|Fighting
Level up moves in Legends: Z-A
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|Eight
|Rock Throw
|Rock
|Ten
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|13
|Take Down
|Normal
|16
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|18
|Knock Off
|Dark
|22
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|25
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|28
|Facade
|Normal
|35
|Rage Fist
|Ghost
|40
|Screech
|Normal
|44
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|50
|Outrage
|Dragon
|54
|Dynamic Punch
|Fighting
Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet
|Move
|Type
|Acrobatics
|Flying
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Encore
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Lash Out
|Dark
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Metronome
|Normal
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Overheat
|Fire
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Smack Down
|Rock
|Spite
|Ghost
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|U-turn
|Bug
|Uproar
|Normal
|Vacuum Wave
|Fighting
Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A
|Move
|Type
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Circle Throw
|Fighting
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Comet Punch
|Normal
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Dual Chop
|Dragon
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Metronome
|Normal
|Night Slash
|Dark
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Overheat
|Fire
|Pay Day
|Normal
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Power-Up Punch
|Fighting
|Protect
|Normal
|Roar
|Normal
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Storm Throw
|Fighting
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swagger
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Torment
|Dark
|U-turn
|Bug
|Vacuum Wave
|Fighting
|Work Up
|Normal
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Beat Up
|Dark
|Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, Houndoom, Shiftry, Scraggy, Scrafty, Passimian
|Counter
|Fighting
|Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Zangoose, Lucario, Lycanroc (Dusk and Midnight forms), Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Robot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Annihilape
|Curse
|Ghost
|Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark
|Encore
|Normal
|Seel, Dewgong, Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott, Hisuian Samurott, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Finizen, Palafin
|Night Slash
|Dark
|Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Persian, Zangoose, Stunky, Skuntank, Weavile, Zoroark, Meowscarada
|Spite
|Ghost
|Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark
That's everything you need to know about Primeape.