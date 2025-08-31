Two years since its initial launch on Hatsune Miku's anniversary, Project Voltage is back in a major way, announcing a first-of-its-kind live show featuring Piapro's virtual singers and Pokémon on the same stage. The announcement dropped on the project's social media this morning.

Pokémon's Project Voltage was certainly one of the more unexpected collaborations for the videogame series, but after two years of banger tracks and adorable artwork of Miku as various types of Pokémon gym leaders, the two massive media empires feel perfect for each other. However, this live show announcement takes the collaboration to a whole new level, as it is the "first time in history" that virtual singers and Pokémon have appeared on the same stage, according to the official X account.

So far, we know that the six Piapro virtual singers - Miku, Rin, Len, Luka, Kaito, and Meiko - as well as Kasane Teto, will be performing on stage alongside the iconic electric Pokémon, Pikachu, and the mythical Pokémon, Meloetta. The setlist will include all of the original PokeMiku tracks, performed by a live band, as well as some unreleased songs that we can look forward to.

The shows are taking place from March 20 - 22, 2026, at the LaLa Arena Tokyo Bay in Japan, and tickets go on sale tomorrow. However, as is standard for large events like this in Japan, you have to enter a lottery to secure your spot in the crowd, so you'll need some luck on your side. I'm hoping the project releases an official livestream or VOD of the action so I can enjoy the fantastic tunes from my living room.

As well as the huge live show announcement, the Pokémon Center Japan has confirmed that an official line of PokeMiku merch is in production. We have no idea what products to expect, but based on the existing catalog of Pokémon figures, I'm hoping for some fancy statues or even acrylic standees of the various Mikus and her partner Pokémon. I already have four Miku figures, so 18 more can't hurt, right?

Miku's anniversary is a big deal across the entire gaming world, as her Fortnite skin is back in the item shop for a limited time, and you can get exclusive costumes from Magical Mirai in the latest Project Sekai event. She's also set to join a huge cast of Sonic characters in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds very soon, and we can't wait.