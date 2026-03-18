Psyduck | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Psyduck is a lovable favorite among trainers worldwide, even all these years after its debut. Of course, the fact that Misty's one is a loveable goofball in the anime helps to make it that little bit more endearing. Still, that doesn't mean you shouldn't learn all you can about Psyduck in the games, so let's take a look at its evolution, how you get it in Pokopia, its locations, strengths, weaknesses, and more.

While we're all too happy to tell you everything about Psyduck, it's just one Pokémon in the Pokédex, so make sure you check out our complete guide to at least the names of all the other creatures in the franchise. You should also treat yourself to some Pokémon Go codes, because even masters need a freebie from time to time.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Psyduck:

Below is all the basic information you need to know about Psyduck:

National Pokédex # 0,054 Type Water Abilities Damp or Cloud Nine Hidden Abilities Swift Swim Gender Ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Water One and Field EV yield One special attack

Psyduck's evolution

Psyduck has just one evolution, Golduck, which it turns into upon reaching level 33.

Psyduck's locations

You can find Psyduck in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Seafoam Island, Routes 24-25, Cerulean City, Cerulean Gym, and Safari Zone Blue (Japan) Routes 24-25, Cerulean City, Cerulean Gym, Safari Zone Yellow Route 6 (surfing)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 6, 35, and Ilex Forest (surfing) Crystal Routes 6, 35, Ilex Parl (surfing), and National Park (night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Safari Zone Emerald Safari Zone FireRed Celadon City (Surfing), Routes 4, 10-13, 19-21, 24, Water Labyrinth, Resort Gorgeous, Memorial Pillar, Green Patch, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Pallet Town, Cerulean City, Vermillion City, Cinnabar Island, One Island, Five Island, Trainer Tower, Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Five Isle Meadow, Ruin Valley, Water Path, Cape Brink, Berry Forest, Seafoam Islands, Icefall Cave, Canyon Entrance LeafGreen Trade and Event Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 203-205, 209, 212, 214, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Lake Verity, Celestic Town (surfing), Routes 208, 210, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Great Marsh, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path Platinum Routes 203-205, 208, 209, 210, 212, 214, 225, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Lake Verity, Resort Area, Celestic Town (surfing), Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 6 and 35, Ilex Forest, Seafoam Islands, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone Pal Park Pond Pokéwalker Beautiful Beach and Stormy Beach

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Breed Golduck Black 2 and White 2 Floccesy Ranch Dream World Pleasant Forest

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route 7 and Route 22 Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Safari Zone

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Malie Garden, Brooklet Hill, Seaward Cave, Ten Carat Hill Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Malie Garden, Brooklet Hill, Seaward Cave, Ten Carat Hill Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Routes 4, 6, 17, 24-25, and Cerulean Cave

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Challenge Beach, Brawlers' Cave, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern (Max Raid Battle) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 203-205, 208-210, 212, 214, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Lake Verity, Celestic Town (surfing), Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Great Marsh, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern) Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands (The Heartwood), Crimson Mirelands (Golden Lowlands, Gapejaw Bog, Holm of Trials, massive mass outbreaks), Cobalt Coastlands (Bathers' Lagoon, massive mass outbreaks), Coronet Highlands (Wayward Wood, Lonely Spring)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area One, Area Four, Area Five, Area Six), East Province (Area Two, Area Three, Tagtree Thicket), West Province (Area One, Area Two, Area Three), North Province (Area Two, Casseroya Lake, Glaseado Mountain), Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Psyduck in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Psyduck to come and join your town in Pokopia, you need to create the hot-spring shower habitat, which you can do in any other game's locations. Psyduck falls under the common rarity, so hopefully, you don't need to wait too long to find them lurking about.

Psyduck's base stats

You can see Psyduck's base stats below. Naturally, these stats increase and improve as you level it up.

HP - 50

- 50 Attack - 52

- 52 Defense - 48

- 48 Sp. Atk - 65

- 65 Sp. Def - 50

- 50 Speed - 55

Psyduck's type strengths and weaknesses

As a water-type, Psyduck has various strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of if you want to make the most out of it on your team.

Normal Normal, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Ghost, Psychic, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy Weak to Grass and Electric Resistant Steel, Fire, Water, and Ice Immune None

Psyduck's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Psyduck can learn the following moves via leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding.

Level up

Level Move Type One Scratch Normal One Tail Whip Normal Three Water Gun Water Six Confusion Psychic Nine Fury Swipes Normal 12 Water Pulse Water 15 Disable Normal 18 Zen Headbutt Psychic 21 Screech Normal 24 Aqua Tail Water 27 Soak Water 30 Psych Up Normal 34 Amnesia Psychic 39 Wonder Room Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type Take Down Normal Protect Normal Water Pulse Water Low Kick Fighting Psybeam Psychic Confuse Ray Ghost Thief Dark Trailblaze Grass Chilling Water Water Facade Normal Swift Normal Icy Wind Ice Mud Shot Ground Low Sweep Fighting Fling Dark Endure Normal Rain Dance Water Psyshock Psychic Dig Ground Brick Break Fighting Zen Headbutt Psychic Shadow Claw Ghost Body Slam Normal Ice Punch Ice Sleep Talk Normal Light Screen Psychic Waterfall Water Metronome Normal Rest Psychic Taunt Dark Skill Swap Psychic Substitute Normal Liquidation Water Psychic Psychic Encore Normal Surf Water Amnesia Psychic Calm Mind Psychic Helping Hand Normal Ice Beam Ice Nasty Plot Dark Hydro Pump Water Blizzard Ice Tera Blast Normal Haze Ice Knock Off Dark Vacuum Wave Fighting Focus Punch Fighting Flip Turn Water Psych Up Normal Double Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Whirlpool Water Muddy Water Water Psychic Noise Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Clear Smog Poison Torkoal Confuse Ray Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Umbreon, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Spoink, or Grumpig Cross Chop Fighting Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, or Incineroar Hypnosis Psychic Stantler or Wyrdeer Psybeam Psychic Espeon, Girafarig, Farigiraf, Spoink, Grumpig, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Espurr, Meowstic, Inkay, Malamar Simple Beam Normal Mirror Herb Yawn Normal Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, Oinkologne

With that, you know everything there is to know about Psyduck. Now go forth, and get yourself a Golduck.