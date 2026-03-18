Psyduck | Pokémon guide

You all know the Pokémon Psyduck thanks to the anime, but there’s so much more to learn about it.

Pokemon Psyduck: a yellow duck holding its head in front of a blue background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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The Pokémon Psyduck is a lovable favorite among trainers worldwide, even all these years after its debut. Of course, the fact that Misty's one is a loveable goofball in the anime helps to make it that little bit more endearing. Still, that doesn't mean you shouldn't learn all you can about Psyduck in the games, so let's take a look at its evolution, how you get it in Pokopia, its locations, strengths, weaknesses, and more.

While we're all too happy to tell you everything about Psyduck, it's just one Pokémon in the Pokédex, so make sure you check out our complete guide to at least the names of all the other creatures in the franchise. You should also treat yourself to some Pokémon Go codes, because even masters need a freebie from time to time.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Psyduck:

Below is all the basic information you need to know about Psyduck:

National Pokédex # 0,054
Type Water
Abilities Damp or Cloud Nine
Hidden Abilities Swift Swim
Gender Ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Water One and Field
EV yield One special attack

Psyduck's evolution

Psyduck has just one evolution, Golduck, which it turns into upon reaching level 33.

Psyduck evolution: a yellow duck and a blue duck stood in blue circles

Psyduck's locations

You can find Psyduck in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Seafoam Island, Routes 24-25, Cerulean City, Cerulean Gym, and Safari Zone
Blue (Japan) Routes 24-25, Cerulean City, Cerulean Gym, Safari Zone
Yellow Route 6 (surfing)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 6, 35, and Ilex Forest (surfing)
Crystal Routes 6, 35, Ilex Parl (surfing), and National Park (night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Safari Zone
Emerald Safari Zone
FireRed Celadon City (Surfing), Routes 4, 10-13, 19-21, 24, Water Labyrinth, Resort Gorgeous, Memorial Pillar, Green Patch, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Pallet Town, Cerulean City, Vermillion City, Cinnabar Island, One Island, Five Island, Trainer Tower, Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Five Isle Meadow, Ruin Valley, Water Path, Cape Brink, Berry Forest, Seafoam Islands, Icefall Cave, Canyon Entrance
LeafGreen Trade and Event
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 203-205, 209, 212, 214, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Lake Verity, Celestic Town (surfing), Routes 208, 210, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Great Marsh, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path
Platinum Routes 203-205, 208, 209, 210, 212, 214, 225, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Lake Verity, Resort Area, Celestic Town (surfing), Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor
HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 6 and 35, Ilex Forest, Seafoam Islands, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone
Pal Park Pond
Pokéwalker Beautiful Beach and Stormy Beach

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Breed Golduck
Black 2 and White 2 Floccesy Ranch
Dream World Pleasant Forest

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route 7 and Route 22
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Safari Zone

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Malie Garden, Brooklet Hill, Seaward Cave, Ten Carat Hill
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Malie Garden, Brooklet Hill, Seaward Cave, Ten Carat Hill
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Routes 4, 6, 17, 24-25, and Cerulean Cave

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Challenge Beach, Brawlers' Cave, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern (Max Raid Battle)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 203-205, 208-210, 212, 214, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Lake Verity, Celestic Town (surfing), Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Great Marsh, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands (The Heartwood), Crimson Mirelands (Golden Lowlands, Gapejaw Bog, Holm of Trials, massive mass outbreaks), Cobalt Coastlands (Bathers' Lagoon, massive mass outbreaks), Coronet Highlands (Wayward Wood, Lonely Spring)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area One, Area Four, Area Five, Area Six), East Province (Area Two, Area Three, Tagtree Thicket), West Province (Area One, Area Two, Area Three), North Province (Area Two, Casseroya Lake, Glaseado Mountain), Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Psyduck in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Psyduck to come and join your town in Pokopia, you need to create the hot-spring shower habitat, which you can do in any other game's locations. Psyduck falls under the common rarity, so hopefully, you don't need to wait too long to find them lurking about.

Psyduck's base stats

You can see Psyduck's base stats below. Naturally, these stats increase and improve as you level it up.

  • HP - 50
  • Attack - 52
  • Defense - 48
  • Sp. Atk - 65
  • Sp. Def - 50
  • Speed - 55

Psyduck's type strengths and weaknesses

As a water-type, Psyduck has various strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of if you want to make the most out of it on your team.

Normal Normal, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Ghost, Psychic, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy
Weak to Grass and Electric
Resistant Steel, Fire, Water, and Ice
Immune None

Pokemon Psyduck: A yellow duck wearing a rubber ring on a beach

Psyduck's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Psyduck can learn the following moves via leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding.

Level up

Level Move Type
One Scratch Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
Three Water Gun Water
Six Confusion Psychic
Nine Fury Swipes Normal
12 Water Pulse Water
15 Disable Normal
18 Zen Headbutt Psychic
21 Screech Normal
24 Aqua Tail Water
27 Soak Water
30 Psych Up Normal
34 Amnesia Psychic
39 Wonder Room Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Protect Normal
Water Pulse Water
Low Kick Fighting
Psybeam Psychic
Confuse Ray Ghost
Thief Dark
Trailblaze Grass
Chilling Water Water
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Mud Shot Ground
Low Sweep Fighting
Fling Dark
Endure Normal
Rain Dance Water
Psyshock Psychic
Dig Ground
Brick Break Fighting
Zen Headbutt Psychic
Shadow Claw Ghost
Body Slam Normal
Ice Punch Ice
Sleep Talk Normal
Light Screen Psychic
Waterfall Water
Metronome Normal
Rest Psychic
Taunt Dark
Skill Swap Psychic
Substitute Normal
Liquidation Water
Psychic Psychic
Encore Normal
Surf Water
Amnesia Psychic
Calm Mind Psychic
Helping Hand Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Nasty Plot Dark
Hydro Pump Water
Blizzard Ice
Tera Blast Normal
Haze Ice
Knock Off Dark
Vacuum Wave Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Flip Turn Water
Psych Up Normal
Double Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Whirlpool Water
Muddy Water Water
Psychic Noise Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Clear Smog Poison Torkoal
Confuse Ray Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Umbreon, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Spoink, or Grumpig
Cross Chop Fighting Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, or Incineroar
Hypnosis Psychic Stantler or Wyrdeer
Psybeam Psychic Espeon, Girafarig, Farigiraf, Spoink, Grumpig, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Espurr, Meowstic, Inkay, Malamar
Simple Beam Normal Mirror Herb
Yawn Normal Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, Oinkologne

With that, you know everything there is to know about Psyduck. Now go forth, and get yourself a Golduck.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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