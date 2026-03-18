Psyduck | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Psyduck is a lovable favorite among trainers worldwide, even all these years after its debut. Of course, the fact that Misty's one is a loveable goofball in the anime helps to make it that little bit more endearing. Still, that doesn't mean you shouldn't learn all you can about Psyduck in the games, so let's take a look at its evolution, how you get it in Pokopia, its locations, strengths, weaknesses, and more.
While we're all too happy to tell you everything about Psyduck, it's just one Pokémon in the Pokédex, so make sure you check out our complete guide to at least the names of all the other creatures in the franchise. You should also treat yourself to some Pokémon Go codes, because even masters need a freebie from time to time.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Psyduck:
Below is all the basic information you need to know about Psyduck:
|National Pokédex #
|0,054
|Type
|Water
|Abilities
|Damp or Cloud Nine
|Hidden Abilities
|Swift Swim
|Gender Ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Water One and Field
|EV yield
|One special attack
Psyduck's evolution
Psyduck has just one evolution, Golduck, which it turns into upon reaching level 33.
Psyduck's locations
You can find Psyduck in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Seafoam Island, Routes 24-25, Cerulean City, Cerulean Gym, and Safari Zone
|Blue (Japan)
|Routes 24-25, Cerulean City, Cerulean Gym, Safari Zone
|Yellow
|Route 6 (surfing)
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Routes 6, 35, and Ilex Forest (surfing)
|Crystal
|Routes 6, 35, Ilex Parl (surfing), and National Park (night)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Safari Zone
|Emerald
|Safari Zone
|FireRed
|Celadon City (Surfing), Routes 4, 10-13, 19-21, 24, Water Labyrinth, Resort Gorgeous, Memorial Pillar, Green Patch, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Pallet Town, Cerulean City, Vermillion City, Cinnabar Island, One Island, Five Island, Trainer Tower, Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Five Isle Meadow, Ruin Valley, Water Path, Cape Brink, Berry Forest, Seafoam Islands, Icefall Cave, Canyon Entrance
|LeafGreen
|Trade and Event
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Routes 203-205, 209, 212, 214, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Lake Verity, Celestic Town (surfing), Routes 208, 210, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Great Marsh, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path
|Platinum
|Routes 203-205, 208, 209, 210, 212, 214, 225, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Lake Verity, Resort Area, Celestic Town (surfing), Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Routes 6 and 35, Ilex Forest, Seafoam Islands, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone
|Pal Park
|Pond
|Pokéwalker
|Beautiful Beach and Stormy Beach
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Breed Golduck
|Black 2 and White 2
|Floccesy Ranch
|Dream World
|Pleasant Forest
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Route 7 and Route 22
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Safari Zone
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Malie Garden, Brooklet Hill, Seaward Cave, Ten Carat Hill
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Malie Garden, Brooklet Hill, Seaward Cave, Ten Carat Hill
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 4, 6, 17, 24-25, and Cerulean Cave
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Challenge Beach, Brawlers' Cave, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern (Max Raid Battle)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Routes 203-205, 208-210, 212, 214, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Lake Verity, Celestic Town (surfing), Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Great Marsh, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern)
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands (The Heartwood), Crimson Mirelands (Golden Lowlands, Gapejaw Bog, Holm of Trials, massive mass outbreaks), Cobalt Coastlands (Bathers' Lagoon, massive mass outbreaks), Coronet Highlands (Wayward Wood, Lonely Spring)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|South Province (Area One, Area Four, Area Five, Area Six), East Province (Area Two, Area Three, Tagtree Thicket), West Province (Area One, Area Two, Area Three), North Province (Area Two, Casseroya Lake, Glaseado Mountain), Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Psyduck in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Psyduck to come and join your town in Pokopia, you need to create the hot-spring shower habitat, which you can do in any other game's locations. Psyduck falls under the common rarity, so hopefully, you don't need to wait too long to find them lurking about.
Psyduck's base stats
You can see Psyduck's base stats below. Naturally, these stats increase and improve as you level it up.
- HP - 50
- Attack - 52
- Defense - 48
- Sp. Atk - 65
- Sp. Def - 50
- Speed - 55
Psyduck's type strengths and weaknesses
As a water-type, Psyduck has various strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of if you want to make the most out of it on your team.
|Normal
|Normal, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Ghost, Psychic, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy
|Weak to
|Grass and Electric
|Resistant
|Steel, Fire, Water, and Ice
|Immune
|None
Psyduck's moveset
In the most recent games it appears in, Psyduck can learn the following moves via leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding.
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Scratch
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Three
|Water Gun
|Water
|Six
|Confusion
|Psychic
|Nine
|Fury Swipes
|Normal
|12
|Water Pulse
|Water
|15
|Disable
|Normal
|18
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|21
|Screech
|Normal
|24
|Aqua Tail
|Water
|27
|Soak
|Water
|30
|Psych Up
|Normal
|34
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|39
|Wonder Room
|Psychic
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Thief
|Dark
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Fling
|Dark
|Endure
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Dig
|Ground
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Waterfall
|Water
|Metronome
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Taunt
|Dark
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Liquidation
|Water
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Encore
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Haze
|Ice
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Vacuum Wave
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Flip Turn
|Water
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Double Edge
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Clear Smog
|Poison
|Torkoal
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Umbreon, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Spoink, or Grumpig
|Cross Chop
|Fighting
|Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, or Incineroar
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Stantler or Wyrdeer
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Espeon, Girafarig, Farigiraf, Spoink, Grumpig, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Espurr, Meowstic, Inkay, Malamar
|Simple Beam
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Yawn
|Normal
|Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, Oinkologne
With that, you know everything there is to know about Psyduck. Now go forth, and get yourself a Golduck.