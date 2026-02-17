Raichu | Pokémon guide

Who doesn't love a cool surfer dude? More to the point, who doesn't love a cool, electric surfer dude like the Pokémon Raichu? All variants of this critter are cute, whether it's the original Kanto evolution of Pikachu, the Alolan version, or its new, shiny Mega Evolutions. Yes, plural.
Our Pokédex goes over all of its variants, too, along with its pre-evolutions, Pikachu and Pichu, but if you're looking for something more specific, you may find it in our list of the best electric Pokémon.
Here's everything in our Raichu guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Raichu:
|National Pokédex #
|0,026
|Type
|Raichu: Electric
Alolan Raichu: Electric/Psychic
|Abilities
|Raichu: Static
Alolan Raichu: Surge Surfer
|Hidden ability
|Lightning Rod
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|17.5%
|Egg groups
|Field and fairy
|EV yield
|3
Raichu's evolution
Raichu evolves from Pikachu when you use a Thunder Stone on it. To get an Alolan Raichu, you need to evolve your Pikachu in Alola, but you can also get an Alolan Raichu as a reward for completing Side Mission 108 in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
Raichu can Mega Evolve into Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y in Legends: Z-A's Mega Dimension DLC. To evolve them, you need to use the Raichunite X and Y stones, respectively. You can get both stones by completing Side Mission 139.
Raichu's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Raichu in each Pokémon game, and when you can trade for a different type:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Cerulean Cave (Kanto form)
|Blue
|Cerulean Cave, Power Plant (Kanto)
|Yellow
|Trade (Kanto)
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
|Crystal
|Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
|Emerald
|Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
|Colosseum
|Trade (Kanto)
|XD
|Trade (Kanto)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
|Platinum
|Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Poké Transfer (Kanto)
|Black 2 / White 2
|Poké Transfer (Kanto)
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Trade (Kanto), Evolve Pikachu (Alolan)
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Evolve Pikachu (Kanto - in Ultra Space), Evolve Pikachu (Alolan)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
Trade a Kanto Raichu in Saffron City for an Alolan
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Giant's Cap, Motostoke Riverbank
Trade (Alolan)
|Isle of Armor
|Forest of Focus, Soothing Wetlands, Challenge Beach, Fields of Honor (Kanto)
As a reward for finding 40 Alolan Diglett (Alolan)
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands, Crimson Mirelands, Alabaster Icelands (Kanto)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Area Zero, Area Two, Socarrat Trail, Tera Raid Battles (Kanto)
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
|Legends: Z-A
|Wild Zone 20 (Kanto)
Side Mission 108 (Alolan)
Hypserspace Lumiose - all forms
Raichu's base stats
Here are all the different Raichu's base stats:
|Stat
|Raichu
|Alolan
|Mega X
|Mega Y
|HP
|60
|60
|60
|60
|Attack
|90
|85
|135
|100
|Defense
|55
|50
|95
|55
|Sp. Atk
|90
|95
|90
|160
|Sp. Def
|80
|85
|95
|80
|Speed
|110
|110
|110
|130
Raichu's type strengths and weaknesses
When taking your Raichu into battle, make sure to pay attention to its weaknesses. While it can defeat anything with a weakness to electric with a few swift moves, make sure to keep it away from ground-types (Kanto Raichu), or bug, dark, ghost, and ground (Alolan Raichu).
Raichu
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Water
|Weak
|Ground
|Resistant
|Electric, Flying, Steel
|Immunue
|None
Alolan Raichu
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Water
|Weak
|Bug, Dark, Ghost, Ground
|Resistant
|Electric, Fighting, Flying, Psychic, Steel
|Immunue
|None
Raichu's moveset
Here are all of Raichu's movesets across the newest Pokémon games:
Raichu
Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet:
|Level
|Move
|Type
|Evo.
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|One
|Play Nice
|Normal
|One
|Sweet Kiss
|Fairy
|One
|Nuzzle
|Electric
|One
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|One
|Charm
|Fairy
|One
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|One
|Double Team
|Normal
|One
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|One
|Feint
|Normal
|One
|Spark
|Electric
|One
|Agility
|Psychic
|One
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|One
|Discharge
|Electric
|One
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|One
|Thunder
|Electric
|One
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|Five
|Thunderbolt Electric
|Electric
Level up moves in Legends: Z-A:
|Level
|Move
|Type
|Evo.
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|One
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|Seven
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|12
|Nuzzle
|Electric
|16
|Spark
|Electric
|20
|Charm
|Fairy
|25
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|30
|Charge
|Electric
|35
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|40
|Thunder
|Electric
|99
|Volt Tackle
|Electric
Alolan Raichu
Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet:
|Level
|Move
|Type
|Evo.
|Psychic
|Psychic
|One
|Play Nice
|Normal
|One
|Sweet Kiss
|Fairy
|One
|Nuzzle
|Electric
|One
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|One
|Charm
|Fairy
|One
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|One
|Double Team
|Normal
|One
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|One
|Feint
|Normal
|One
|Spark
|Electric
|One
|Agility
|Psychic
|One
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|One
|Discharge
|Electric
|One
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|One
|Thunder
|Electric
|One
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|Five
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
Level up moves in Legends: Z-A:
|Level
|Move
|Type
|Evo.
|Psychic
|Psychic
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|One
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|Seven
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|12
|Spark
|Electric
|16
|Nuzzle
|Electric
|20
|Charm
|Fairy
|25
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|30
|Charge
|Electric
|35
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|40
|Thunder
|Electric
|99
|Volt Tackle
|Electric
Raichu
Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet:
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Alluring Voice
|Fairy
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Charge
|Electric
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Charm
|Fairy
|Dig
|Ground
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|Eerie Impulse
|Electric
|Electric Terrain
|Electric
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Encore
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Upper Hand
|Fighting
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Wild Charge
|Electric
Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A:
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Alluring Voice
|Fairy
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Charge
|Electric
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Charm
|Fairy
|Dig
|Ground
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|Eerie Impulse
|Electric
|Electric Terrain
|Electric
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Encore
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Upper Hand
|Fighting
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Wild Charge
|Electric
Alolan Raichu
Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet:
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Alluring Voice
|Fairy
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Charge
|Electric
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Charm
|Fairy
|Dig
|Ground
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|Eerie Impulse
|Electric
|Electric Terrain
|Electric
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Encore
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Expanding Force
|Psychic
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
|Psychic Terrain
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Upper Hand
|Fighting
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Wild Charge
|Electric
Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A:
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Dig
|Ground
|Discharge
|Electric
|Double Team
|Normal
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Out
|Normal
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Magnet Bomb
|Steel
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Wild Charge
|Electric
Egg moves:
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Charge
|Electric
|Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Plusle, Minun, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Dedenne, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|Clefairy, Clefable, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Espurr, Meowstic, Sylveon, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Indeedee, Lechonk, Oinkologne
|Fake Out
|Normal
|Meowth (also Galarian and Alolan), Persian (also Galarian and Alolan), Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mienfoo, Mienshao, Espurr, Meowstic, Impidimp, Morgrem, Grimmsnarl
|Flail
|Normal
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetitan
|Present
|Normal
|Delibird
|Tickle
|Normal
|Aipom, Ambipom, Minccino, Cinccino
|Wish
|Normal
|Leafeon, Vaporeon
There you are - everything you need to know about all the different Raichu variants in the Pokémon games.