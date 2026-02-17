Raichu | Pokémon guide

Who doesn't love a cool surfer dude? More to the point, who doesn't love a cool, electric surfer dude like the Pokémon Raichu? All variants of this critter are cute, whether it's the original Kanto evolution of Pikachu, the Alolan version, or its new, shiny Mega Evolutions. Yes, plural.

Our Pokédex goes over all of its variants, too, along with its pre-evolutions, Pikachu and Pichu, but if you're looking for something more specific, you may find it in our list of the best electric Pokémon.

Here's everything in our Raichu guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Raichu:

National Pokédex # 0,026 Type Raichu: Electric

Alolan Raichu: Electric/Psychic Abilities Raichu: Static

Alolan Raichu: Surge Surfer Hidden ability Lightning Rod Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 17.5% Egg groups Field and fairy EV yield 3

Raichu's evolution

Raichu evolves from Pikachu when you use a Thunder Stone on it. To get an Alolan Raichu, you need to evolve your Pikachu in Alola, but you can also get an Alolan Raichu as a reward for completing Side Mission 108 in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Raichu can Mega Evolve into Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y in Legends: Z-A's Mega Dimension DLC. To evolve them, you need to use the Raichunite X and Y stones, respectively. You can get both stones by completing Side Mission 139.

Raichu's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Raichu in each Pokémon game, and when you can trade for a different type:

Gen 1 locations

Red Cerulean Cave (Kanto form) Blue Cerulean Cave, Power Plant (Kanto) Yellow Trade (Kanto)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Pikachu (Kanto) Crystal Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Pikachu (Kanto) Emerald Evolve Pikachu (Kanto) FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve Pikachu (Kanto) Colosseum Trade (Kanto) XD Trade (Kanto)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Pikachu (Kanto) Platinum Evolve Pikachu (Kanto) HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer (Kanto) Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer (Kanto)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Pikachu (Kanto) Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade (Kanto), Evolve Pikachu (Alolan) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Pikachu (Kanto - in Ultra Space), Evolve Pikachu (Alolan) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)

Trade a Kanto Raichu in Saffron City for an Alolan

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Giant's Cap, Motostoke Riverbank

Trade (Alolan) Isle of Armor Forest of Focus, Soothing Wetlands, Challenge Beach, Fields of Honor (Kanto)

As a reward for finding 40 Alolan Diglett (Alolan) Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Pikachu (Kanto) Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands, Crimson Mirelands, Alabaster Icelands (Kanto)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Area Zero, Area Two, Socarrat Trail, Tera Raid Battles (Kanto) The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Evolve Pikachu (Kanto) Legends: Z-A Wild Zone 20 (Kanto)

Side Mission 108 (Alolan)

Hypserspace Lumiose - all forms

Raichu's base stats

Here are all the different Raichu's base stats:

Stat Raichu Alolan Mega X Mega Y HP 60 60 60 60 Attack 90 85 135 100 Defense 55 50 95 55 Sp. Atk 90 95 90 160 Sp. Def 80 85 95 80 Speed 110 110 110 130

Raichu's type strengths and weaknesses

When taking your Raichu into battle, make sure to pay attention to its weaknesses. While it can defeat anything with a weakness to electric with a few swift moves, make sure to keep it away from ground-types (Kanto Raichu), or bug, dark, ghost, and ground (Alolan Raichu).

Raichu

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Water Weak Ground Resistant Electric, Flying, Steel Immunue None

Alolan Raichu

Normal damage Dragon, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Water Weak Bug, Dark, Ghost, Ground Resistant Electric, Fighting, Flying, Psychic, Steel Immunue None

Raichu's moveset

Here are all of Raichu's movesets across the newest Pokémon games:

Raichu

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet:

Level Move Type Evo. Thunder Punch Electric One Play Nice Normal One Sweet Kiss Fairy One Nuzzle Electric One Nasty Plot Dark One Charm Fairy One Thunder Wave Electric One Double Team Normal One Electro Ball Electric One Feint Normal One Spark Electric One Agility Psychic One Iron Tail Steel One Discharge Electric One Light Screen Psychic One Thunder Electric One Thunder Shock Electric One Tail Whip Normal One Growl Normal One Quick Attack Normal Five Thunderbolt Electric Electric

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A:

Level Move Type Evo. Thunder Punch Electric One Tail Whip Normal One Growl Normal One Thunder Shock Electric One Quick Attack Normal Seven Thunder Wave Electric 12 Nuzzle Electric 16 Spark Electric 20 Charm Fairy 25 Thunderbolt Electric 30 Charge Electric 35 Light Screen Psychic 40 Thunder Electric 99 Volt Tackle Electric

Alolan Raichu

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet:

Level Move Type Evo. Psychic Psychic One Play Nice Normal One Sweet Kiss Fairy One Nuzzle Electric One Nasty Plot Dark One Charm Fairy One Thunder Wave

Electric One Double Team Normal One Electro Ball Electric One Feint Normal One Spark Electric One Agility Psychic One Iron Tail Steel One Discharge Electric One Light Screen Psychic One Thunder Electric One Thunder Shock Electric One Tail Whip Normal One Growl Normal One Quick Attack Normal Five Thunderbolt Electric

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A:

Level Move Type Evo. Psychic Psychic One Tail Whip Normal One Growl Normal One Thunder Shock Electric One Quick Attack Normal Seven Thunder Wave Electric 12 Spark Electric 16 Nuzzle Electric 20 Charm Fairy 25 Thunderbolt Electric 30 Charge Electric 35 Light Screen Psychic 40 Thunder Electric 99 Volt Tackle Electric

Raichu

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet:

Move Type Agility Psychic Alluring Voice Fairy Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Charge Electric Charge Beam Electric Charm Fairy Dig Ground Disarming Voice Fairy Draining Kiss Fairy Eerie Impulse Electric Electric Terrain Electric Electro Ball Electric Electroweb Electric Encore Normal Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fake Tears Dark Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Focus Punch Fighting Giga Impact Normal Grass Knot Grass Helping Hand Normal Hyper Beam Normal Knock Off Dark Light Screen Psychic Nasty Plot Dark Play Rough Fairy Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Reflect Psychic Rest Psychic Reversal Fighting Sleep Talk Normal Substitute Normal Surf Water Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Trailblaze Grass Upper Hand Fighting Volt Switch Electric Wild Charge Electric

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A:

Alolan Raichu

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet:

Move Type Agility Psychic Alluring Voice Fairy Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Calm Mind Psychic Charge Electric Charge Beam Electric Charm Fairy Dig Ground Disarming Voice Fairy Draining Kiss Fairy Eerie Impulse Electric Electric Terrain Electric Electro Ball Electric Electroweb Electric Encore Normal Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Expanding Force Psychic Facade Normal Fake Tears Dark Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Focus Punch Fighting Giga Impact Normal Grass Knot Grass Helping Hand Normal Hyper Beam Normal Knock Off Dark Light Screen Psychic Nasty Plot Dark Play Rough Fairy Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Psychic Noise Psychic Psychic Terrain Psychic Psyshock Psychic Rain Dance Water Reflect Psychic Rest Psychic Reversal Fighting Skill Swap Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Stored Power Psychic Substitute Normal Surf Water Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Trailblaze Grass Upper Hand Fighting Volt Switch Electric Wild Charge Electric

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A:

Egg moves:

Move Type Breed with Charge Electric Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Plusle, Minun, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Dedenne, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot Disarming Voice Fairy Clefairy, Clefable, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Espurr, Meowstic, Sylveon, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Indeedee, Lechonk, Oinkologne Fake Out Normal Meowth (also Galarian and Alolan), Persian (also Galarian and Alolan), Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mienfoo, Mienshao, Espurr, Meowstic, Impidimp, Morgrem, Grimmsnarl Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetitan Present Normal Delibird Tickle Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Minccino, Cinccino Wish Normal Leafeon, Vaporeon

There you are - everything you need to know about all the different Raichu variants in the Pokémon games.