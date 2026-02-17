Raichu | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Raichu is a mainstay of most games’ rosters, and for good reason - it’s got great moves and is easy to evolve into.

Who doesn't love a cool surfer dude? More to the point, who doesn't love a cool, electric surfer dude like the Pokémon Raichu? All variants of this critter are cute, whether it's the original Kanto evolution of Pikachu, the Alolan version, or its new, shiny Mega Evolutions. Yes, plural.

Our Pokédex goes over all of its variants, too, along with its pre-evolutions, Pikachu and Pichu, but if you're looking for something more specific, you may find it in our list of the best electric Pokémon.

Here's everything in our Raichu guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Raichu:

National Pokédex # 0,026
Type Raichu: Electric
Alolan Raichu: Electric/Psychic
Abilities Raichu: Static
Alolan Raichu: Surge Surfer
Hidden ability Lightning Rod
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 17.5%
Egg groups Field and fairy
EV yield 3

Pokemon Pikachu evolution into Raichu and Pichu

Raichu's evolution

Raichu evolves from Pikachu when you use a Thunder Stone on it. To get an Alolan Raichu, you need to evolve your Pikachu in Alola, but you can also get an Alolan Raichu as a reward for completing Side Mission 108 in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Raichu can Mega Evolve into Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y in Legends: Z-A's Mega Dimension DLC. To evolve them, you need to use the Raichunite X and Y stones, respectively. You can get both stones by completing Side Mission 139.

Raichu's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Raichu in each Pokémon game, and when you can trade for a different type:

Gen 1 locations

Red Cerulean Cave (Kanto form)
Blue Cerulean Cave, Power Plant (Kanto)
Yellow Trade (Kanto)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
Crystal Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
Emerald Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
Colosseum Trade (Kanto)
XD Trade (Kanto)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
Platinum Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer (Kanto)
Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer (Kanto)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade (Kanto), Evolve Pikachu (Alolan)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Pikachu (Kanto - in Ultra Space), Evolve Pikachu (Alolan)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
Trade a Kanto Raichu in Saffron City for an Alolan

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Giant's Cap, Motostoke Riverbank
Trade (Alolan)
Isle of Armor Forest of Focus, Soothing Wetlands, Challenge Beach, Fields of Honor (Kanto)
As a reward for finding 40 Alolan Diglett (Alolan)
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands, Crimson Mirelands, Alabaster Icelands (Kanto)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Area Zero, Area Two, Socarrat Trail, Tera Raid Battles (Kanto)
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Evolve Pikachu (Kanto)
Legends: Z-A Wild Zone 20 (Kanto)
Side Mission 108 (Alolan)
Hypserspace Lumiose - all forms

Artwork of pokemon raichu on a beach from a Pokemon card

Raichu's base stats

Here are all the different Raichu's base stats:

Stat Raichu Alolan Mega X Mega Y
HP 60 60 60 60
Attack 90 85 135 100
Defense 55 50 95 55
Sp. Atk 90 95 90 160
Sp. Def 80 85 95 80
Speed 110 110 110 130

Raichu's type strengths and weaknesses

When taking your Raichu into battle, make sure to pay attention to its weaknesses. While it can defeat anything with a weakness to electric with a few swift moves, make sure to keep it away from ground-types (Kanto Raichu), or bug, dark, ghost, and ground (Alolan Raichu).

Raichu

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Water
Weak Ground
Resistant Electric, Flying, Steel
Immunue None

Alolan Raichu

Normal damage Dragon, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Water
Weak Bug, Dark, Ghost, Ground
Resistant Electric, Fighting, Flying, Psychic, Steel
Immunue None

pokemon raichu's entry in the Scarlet and Violet pokedex

Raichu's moveset

Here are all of Raichu's movesets across the newest Pokémon games:

Raichu

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet:

Level Move Type
Evo. Thunder Punch Electric
One Play Nice Normal
One Sweet Kiss Fairy
One Nuzzle Electric
One Nasty Plot Dark
One Charm Fairy
One Thunder Wave Electric
One Double Team Normal
One Electro Ball Electric
One Feint Normal
One Spark Electric
One Agility Psychic
One Iron Tail Steel
One Discharge Electric
One Light Screen Psychic
One Thunder Electric
One Thunder Shock Electric
One Tail Whip Normal
One Growl Normal
One Quick Attack Normal
Five Thunderbolt Electric Electric

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A:

Level Move Type
Evo. Thunder Punch Electric
One Tail Whip Normal
One Growl Normal
One Thunder Shock Electric
One Quick Attack Normal
Seven Thunder Wave Electric
12  Nuzzle Electric
16 Spark Electric
20 Charm Fairy
25 Thunderbolt Electric
30 Charge Electric
35 Light Screen Psychic
40 Thunder Electric
99 Volt Tackle Electric

Alolan Raichu

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet:

Level Move Type
Evo. Psychic Psychic
One Play Nice Normal
One Sweet Kiss Fairy
One Nuzzle Electric
One Nasty Plot Dark
One Charm Fairy
One Thunder Wave
 Electric
One Double Team Normal
One Electro Ball Electric
One  Feint Normal
One Spark Electric
One Agility Psychic
One Iron Tail Steel
One Discharge Electric
One Light Screen Psychic
One Thunder Electric
One Thunder Shock Electric
One Tail Whip Normal
One  Growl Normal
One Quick Attack Normal
Five Thunderbolt Electric

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A:

Level Move Type
Evo. Psychic Psychic
One Tail Whip Normal
One Growl Normal
One Thunder Shock Electric
One Quick Attack Normal
Seven Thunder Wave Electric
12 Spark Electric
16 Nuzzle Electric
20 Charm Fairy
25 Thunderbolt Electric
30 Charge Electric
35 Light Screen  Psychic
40 Thunder Electric
99 Volt Tackle Electric

Raichu

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet:

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Alluring Voice Fairy
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Charge Electric
Charge Beam Electric
Charm Fairy
Dig Ground
Disarming Voice Fairy
Draining Kiss Fairy
Eerie Impulse Electric
Electric Terrain Electric
Electro Ball Electric
Electroweb Electric
Encore Normal
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fake Tears Dark
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Grass Knot Grass
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Knock Off Dark
Light Screen Psychic
Nasty Plot Dark
Play Rough Fairy
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Reflect Psychic
Rest Psychic
Reversal Fighting
Sleep Talk Normal
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trailblaze Grass
Upper Hand Fighting
Volt Switch Electric
Wild Charge Electric

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A:

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Alluring Voice Fairy
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Charge Electric
Charge Beam Electric
Charm Fairy
Dig Ground
Disarming Voice Fairy
Draining Kiss Fairy
Eerie Impulse Electric
Electric Terrain Electric
Electro Ball Electric
Electroweb Electric
Encore Normal
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fake Tears Dark
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Grass Knot Grass
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Knock Off Dark
Light Screen Psychic
Nasty Plot Dark
Play Rough Fairy
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Reflect Psychic
Rest Psychic
Reversal Fighting
Sleep Talk Normal
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trailblaze Grass
Upper Hand Fighting
Volt Switch Electric
Wild Charge Electric

Alolan Raichu

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet:

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Alluring Voice Fairy
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Calm Mind Psychic
Charge Electric
Charge Beam Electric
Charm Fairy
Dig Ground
Disarming Voice Fairy
Draining Kiss Fairy
Eerie Impulse Electric
Electric Terrain Electric
Electro Ball Electric
Electroweb Electric
Encore Normal
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Expanding Force Psychic
Facade Normal
Fake Tears Dark
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Grass Knot Grass
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Knock Off Dark
Light Screen Psychic
Nasty Plot Dark
Play Rough Fairy
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psychic Noise Psychic
Psychic Terrain Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Reflect Psychic
Rest Psychic
Reversal Fighting
Skill Swap Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Stored Power Psychic
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trailblaze Grass
Upper Hand Fighting
Volt Switch Electric
Wild Charge Electric

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A:

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Calm Mind Psychic
Charge Beam Electric
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Dig Ground
Discharge Electric
Double Team Normal
Electroweb Electric
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fake Out Normal
Focus Blast Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Light Screen Psychic
Magnet Bomb Steel
Nasty Plot Dark
Play Rough Fairy
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Reflect Psychic
Skull Bash Normal
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trailblaze Grass
Volt Switch Electric
Wild Charge Electric

Artwork of the Pokemon raichu, Pikachu, and Slowpoke wearing hats

Egg moves:

Move Type Breed with
Charge Electric Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Plusle, Minun, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Dedenne, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot
Disarming Voice Fairy Clefairy, Clefable, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Espurr, Meowstic, Sylveon, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Indeedee, Lechonk, Oinkologne
Fake Out Normal Meowth (also Galarian and Alolan), Persian (also Galarian and Alolan), Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mienfoo, Mienshao, Espurr, Meowstic, Impidimp, Morgrem, Grimmsnarl
Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetitan
Present Normal Delibird
Tickle Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Minccino, Cinccino
Wish Normal Leafeon, Vaporeon

There you are - everything you need to know about all the different Raichu variants in the Pokémon games.

