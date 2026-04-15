Rapidash | Pokémon guide

Learn everything you need to know about the Pokémon Rapidash in our handy guide, covering both regional variants.

The two forms of pokemon rapidash on a pink and red background
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Horse girls, this one's for you. We recommend you use the Pokémon Rapidash in all horse-based or fire-type teams - either in its fiery original form, or pastelized Galarian version that debuted in Pokémon Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch. Either way, Rapidash is pretty cool.

This horse and its equally cool pre-evolution Ponyta are some of my favorite fire Pokémon, due to it being a horse with a mane made of flames. What's cooler than that? Ice types, I guess.

Here's everything in our Rapidash guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Rapidash:

National Pokédex # 0,078
Type Rapidash: Fire
Galarian Rapidash: Psychic/Fairy
Abilities Rapidash: Run Away or Flash Fire
Galarian Rapidash: Run Away or Pastel Veil
Hidden ability Rapidash: Flame Body
Galarian Rapidash: Anticipation
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 14.8%
Egg groups Field
EV yield Two speed

pokemon rapidash's evolutions on a red and pink background

Rapidash's evolution

Rapidash evolves from Ponyta as it hits level 40. This is the same for the Kanto and Galarian forms.

Rapidash's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Rapidash in each Pokémon game. Galarian Rapidash's locations are marked with the name. It doesn't appear before Gen VIII, as it debuted in Sword and Shield.

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Ponyta
Yellow Evolve Ponyta

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Route 28, Mount Silver
Trade a Gloom in Pewter
Crystal Route 28, Mount Silver

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Kindle Road, Mount Ember
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Ponyta
Platinum Evolve Ponyta
HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 28, Mount Silver

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 12
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Ponyta
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Ponyta

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 17

Gen 8 locations

Sword Trade (Kanto)
Trade (Galar)
Shield Trade (Kanto)
Bridge Field, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Rolling Fields (Galar)
Shield Expansion Pass Evolve Ponyta (Kanto)
Ballimere Lake, Giant's Bed, Old Cemetery, Path to the Peak, Snowslide Slope (Galar)
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Ponyta
Legends: Arceus Coronet Highlands, Obsidian Fieldlands: Horseshoe Plains

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Artwork of the pokemon rapidash from a TCG card

Rapidash's base stats

Both Rapidash and its Galarian variant's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats will grow.

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 100
  • Defense - 70
  • Sp. Atk - 80
  • Sp. Def - 80
  • Speed - 105

Rapidash's type strengths and weaknesses

The two versions of Rapidash have different strengths and weaknesses to pay attention to in battle:

Rapidash

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic
Weak Ground, Rock, Water
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel
Immune None

Galarian Rapidash

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Rock, Water
Weak Ghost, Poison, Steel
Resistant Fighting, Psychic
Immune Dragon

pokemon rapidash artwork of a skin in Pokemon Unite

Rapidash's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Rapidash can learn the following moves:

Rapidash

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Smart Strike Steel
One Megahorn Bug
One Poison Jab Poison
One Tackle Normal
One Quick Attack Normal
One Growl Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
One Ember Fire
Evo. Smart Strike Steel
15  Flame Charge Fire
20  Agility Psychic
25 Flame Wheel Fire
30  Stomp Normal
35  Fire Spin Fire
43  Take Down Normal
49  Inferno Fire
56  Fire Blast Fire
63  Flare Blitz Fire

Galarian Rapidash

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One  Psycho Cut Psychic
One  Megahorn Bug
One  Tackle Normal
One  Quick Attack Normal
One  Growl Normal
One  Tail Whip Normal
One  Confusion Psychic
Evo.  Psycho Cut Psychic
15 Fairy Wind Fairy
20  Agility Psychic
25  Psybeam Psychic
30  Stomp Normal
35  Heal Pulse Psychic
43  Take Down Normal
49 Dazzling Gleam Fairy
56 Psychic Psychic
63  Healing Wish Psychic

Rapidash

Learnable TMs in Sword and Shield

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Ally Switch Psychic
Attract Normal
Baton Pass Normal
Body Slam Normal
Bounce Flying
Charm Fairy
Drill Run Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Spin Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Flare Blitz Fire
Giga Impact Normal
Heat Wave Fire
High Horsepower Ground
Hyper Beam Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Low Kick Fighting
Megahorn Bug
Mystical Fire Fire
Overheat Fire
Pay Day Normal
Play Rough Fairy
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Rest Psychic
Round Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Smart Strike Steel
Snore Normal
Solar Beam Grass
Solar Blade Grass
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Throat Chop Dark
Wild Charge Electric
Will-O-Wisp Fire

Learnable TMs in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Move Type
Attract Normal
Double Team Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Giga Impact Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Overheat Fire
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Rest Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Solar Beam Grass
Strength Normal
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swagger Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Will-O-Wisp Fire

Galarian Rapidash

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Ally Switch Psychic
Attract Normal
Baton Pass Normal
Body Slam Normal
Bounce Flying
Calm Mind Psychic
Charm Fairy
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Drill Run Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Future Sight Psychic
Giga Impact Normal
High Horsepower Ground
Hyper Beam Normal
Imprison Psychic
Iron Tail Steel
Low Kick Fighting
Magic Room Psychic
Megahorn Bug
Misty Terrain Fairy
Mystical Fire Fire
Pay Day Normal
Play Rough Fairy
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psychic Terrain Psychic
Psycho Cut Psychic
Rest Psychic
Round Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Smart Strike Steel
Snore Normal
Stored Power Psychic
Substitute Normal
Swift Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Throat Chop Dark
Trick Room Psychic
Wild Charge Electric
Wonder Room Psychic
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Rapidash

Egg moves in Sword and Shield

Move Type Breed with
Double Kick Fighting Nidoran, Nidorino, Nidoking, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Buneary, Lopunny, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, Dubwool
Double-Edge Normal Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, Dubwool
Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill
Hypnosis Psychic Munna, Musharna
Morning Sun Normal Espeon
Thrash Normal Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka, Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Morpeko

Egg moves in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Move Type Breed with
Ally Switch Psychic Smeargle
Charm Fairy Pikachu, Raichu, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Snubbull, Granbull, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Phanpy, Donphan, Skitty, Delcatty, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Pachirisu, Buneary, Lopunny, Glameow, Purugly
Double Kick Fighting Nidoran, Nidorino, Nidoking, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Buneary, Lopunny
Double-Edge Normal Rattata, Raticate, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Phanpy, Donphan, Stantler, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Skitty, Delcatty, Numel, Camerupt, Spinda, Hippopotas, Hippowdon
Flame Wheel Fire Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta (Kanto), Rapidash (Kanto), Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Chimchar, Monferno, Infernape
High Horsepower Ground Smeargle
Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior
Hypnosis Psychic Stantler, Spinda, Glameow, Purugly
Low Kick Fighting Mankey, Primeape
Morning Sun Normal Espeon
Thrash Normal Mankey, Primeape, Tauros, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Piloswine, Mammoswine, Spinda

Galarian Rapidash

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Double Kick Fighting Nidoran, Nidorino, Nidoking, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Buneary, Lopunny, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, Dubwool
Double-Edge Normal Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, Dubwool
Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill
Hypnosis Psychic Munna, Musharna
Morning Sun Normal Espeon
Thrash Normal Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka, Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Morpeko

There you are - all the key information on the Pokémon Rapidash.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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