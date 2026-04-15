Rapidash | Pokémon guide

Horse girls, this one's for you. We recommend you use the Pokémon Rapidash in all horse-based or fire-type teams - either in its fiery original form, or pastelized Galarian version that debuted in Pokémon Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch. Either way, Rapidash is pretty cool.

This horse and its equally cool pre-evolution Ponyta are some of my favorite fire Pokémon, due to it being a horse with a mane made of flames. What's cooler than that? Ice types, I guess.

Here's everything in our Rapidash guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Rapidash:

National Pokédex # 0,078 Type Rapidash: Fire

Galarian Rapidash: Psychic/Fairy Abilities Rapidash: Run Away or Flash Fire

Galarian Rapidash: Run Away or Pastel Veil Hidden ability Rapidash: Flame Body

Galarian Rapidash: Anticipation Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 14.8% Egg groups Field EV yield Two speed

Rapidash's evolution

Rapidash evolves from Ponyta as it hits level 40. This is the same for the Kanto and Galarian forms.

Rapidash's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Rapidash in each Pokémon game. Galarian Rapidash's locations are marked with the name. It doesn't appear before Gen VIII, as it debuted in Sword and Shield.

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Ponyta Yellow Evolve Ponyta

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Route 28, Mount Silver

Trade a Gloom in Pewter Crystal Route 28, Mount Silver

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Kindle Road, Mount Ember Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Ponyta Platinum Evolve Ponyta HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 28, Mount Silver

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 12 Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Ponyta Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Ponyta

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 17

Gen 8 locations

Sword Trade (Kanto)

Trade (Galar) Shield Trade (Kanto)

Bridge Field, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Rolling Fields (Galar) Shield Expansion Pass Evolve Ponyta (Kanto)

Ballimere Lake, Giant's Bed, Old Cemetery, Path to the Peak, Snowslide Slope (Galar) Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Ponyta Legends: Arceus Coronet Highlands, Obsidian Fieldlands: Horseshoe Plains

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Rapidash's base stats

Both Rapidash and its Galarian variant's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats will grow.

HP - 65

- 65 Attack - 100

- 100 Defense - 70

- 70 Sp. Atk - 80

- 80 Sp. Def - 80

- 80 Speed - 105

Rapidash's type strengths and weaknesses

The two versions of Rapidash have different strengths and weaknesses to pay attention to in battle:

Rapidash

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic Weak Ground, Rock, Water Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel Immune None

Galarian Rapidash

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Rock, Water Weak Ghost, Poison, Steel Resistant Fighting, Psychic Immune Dragon

Rapidash's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Rapidash can learn the following moves:

Rapidash

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Smart Strike Steel One Megahorn Bug One Poison Jab Poison One Tackle Normal One Quick Attack Normal One Growl Normal One Tail Whip Normal One Ember Fire Evo. Smart Strike Steel 15 Flame Charge Fire 20 Agility Psychic 25 Flame Wheel Fire 30 Stomp Normal 35 Fire Spin Fire 43 Take Down Normal 49 Inferno Fire 56 Fire Blast Fire 63 Flare Blitz Fire

Galarian Rapidash

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Psycho Cut Psychic One Megahorn Bug One Tackle Normal One Quick Attack Normal One Growl Normal One Tail Whip Normal One Confusion Psychic Evo. Psycho Cut Psychic 15 Fairy Wind Fairy 20 Agility Psychic 25 Psybeam Psychic 30 Stomp Normal 35 Heal Pulse Psychic 43 Take Down Normal 49 Dazzling Gleam Fairy 56 Psychic Psychic 63 Healing Wish Psychic

Rapidash

Learnable TMs in Sword and Shield

Move Type Agility Psychic Ally Switch Psychic Attract Normal Baton Pass Normal Body Slam Normal Bounce Flying Charm Fairy Drill Run Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Spin Fire Flamethrower Fire Flare Blitz Fire Giga Impact Normal Heat Wave Fire High Horsepower Ground Hyper Beam Normal Iron Tail Steel Low Kick Fighting Megahorn Bug Mystical Fire Fire Overheat Fire Pay Day Normal Play Rough Fairy Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Rest Psychic Round Normal Sleep Talk Normal Smart Strike Steel Snore Normal Solar Beam Grass Solar Blade Grass Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Swords Dance Normal Throat Chop Dark Wild Charge Electric Will-O-Wisp Fire

Learnable TMs in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Move Type Attract Normal Double Team Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Flamethrower Fire Giga Impact Normal Hyper Beam Normal Iron Tail Steel Overheat Fire Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Rest Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Solar Beam Grass Strength Normal Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swagger Normal Swords Dance Normal Will-O-Wisp Fire

Galarian Rapidash

Learnable TMs

Move Type Agility Psychic Ally Switch Psychic Attract Normal Baton Pass Normal Body Slam Normal Bounce Flying Calm Mind Psychic Charm Fairy Dazzling Gleam Fairy Drill Run Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Future Sight Psychic Giga Impact Normal High Horsepower Ground Hyper Beam Normal Imprison Psychic Iron Tail Steel Low Kick Fighting Magic Room Psychic Megahorn Bug Misty Terrain Fairy Mystical Fire Fire Pay Day Normal Play Rough Fairy Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Psychic Terrain Psychic Psycho Cut Psychic Rest Psychic Round Normal Sleep Talk Normal Smart Strike Steel Snore Normal Stored Power Psychic Substitute Normal Swift Normal Swords Dance Normal Throat Chop Dark Trick Room Psychic Wild Charge Electric Wonder Room Psychic Zen Headbutt Psychic

Rapidash

Egg moves in Sword and Shield

Move Type Breed with Double Kick Fighting Nidoran, Nidorino, Nidoking, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Buneary, Lopunny, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, Dubwool Double-Edge Normal Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, Dubwool Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill Hypnosis Psychic Munna, Musharna Morning Sun Normal Espeon Thrash Normal Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka, Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Morpeko

Egg moves in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Move Type Breed with Ally Switch Psychic Smeargle Charm Fairy Pikachu, Raichu, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Snubbull, Granbull, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Phanpy, Donphan, Skitty, Delcatty, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Pachirisu, Buneary, Lopunny, Glameow, Purugly Double Kick Fighting Nidoran, Nidorino, Nidoking, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Buneary, Lopunny Double-Edge Normal Rattata, Raticate, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Phanpy, Donphan, Stantler, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Skitty, Delcatty, Numel, Camerupt, Spinda, Hippopotas, Hippowdon Flame Wheel Fire Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta (Kanto), Rapidash (Kanto), Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Chimchar, Monferno, Infernape High Horsepower Ground Smeargle Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior Hypnosis Psychic Stantler, Spinda, Glameow, Purugly Low Kick Fighting Mankey, Primeape Morning Sun Normal Espeon Thrash Normal Mankey, Primeape, Tauros, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Piloswine, Mammoswine, Spinda

Galarian Rapidash

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Double Kick Fighting Nidoran, Nidorino, Nidoking, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Buneary, Lopunny, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, Dubwool Double-Edge Normal Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, Dubwool Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill Hypnosis Psychic Munna, Musharna Morning Sun Normal Espeon Thrash Normal Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka, Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Morpeko

There you are - all the key information on the Pokémon Rapidash.