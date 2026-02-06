Rattata | Pokémon guide

If you ask me, Pokémon's Rattata is an underrated icon of the series. As with many of the first generation 'mon, it's almost a part of the furniture. But how much do you actually know about it? After all, such a regular on your screen is easy to take for granted.
The Pokédex may be vast and varied, but with the help of our guides, you should be able to catch all your favorite lads in all the best Pokémon games. If you need some specific help, try some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes.
Here's everything in our Rattata guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Rattata:
|National Pokédex #
|0,019
|Type
|Normal & Dark/Normal (Alolan)
|Abilities
|Run Away or Guts, Gluttony or Hustle (Alolan)
|Hidden ability
|Hustle, Thick Fat (Alolan)
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|255 (43.9%)
|Egg groups
|Field
|EV yield
|One speed
Rattata's evolution
Rattata evolves into Raticate at level 20, while Alolan Rattata evolves into Alolan Raticate at level 20 at night time.
Rattata's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Rattata in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Routes 1, 2, 4, 9, 16, and 21-22
|Yellow
|Routes 1-11, 16, 18, 21-22, Pokémon Mansion
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 1, 3, 4, 7, 9, 11, 22, 29-34, 38-39, and 46, Tin Tower, Mt. Mortar, Union Cave, Tohjo Falls, Sprout Tower and Burned Tower
|Crystal
|Routes 1, 3, 4, 9, 21-22, 29, 32-34, 42, and 46, Tin Tower, Mt. Mortar, Union Cave, Tohjo Falls, Sprout Tower and Burned Tower. Plus routes 6, 7, 11, 38, and 39 in the morning only.
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Routes 1, 2, 4, 9, 16, 17, 18, and 22, and Pokémon Mansion
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Routes 225 and 226
|Platinum
|Routes 225 and 226
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 1, 3, 4, 7, 9, 11, 22, 29-34, 38, 39, and 46, Sprout Tower, Union Cave, Burned Tower, Bell Tower, Mt. Mortar, and Tohjo Falls. Also in Safari Zone mountain and plain - though the latter is morning only.
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Breed Raticate
|Black 2 / White 2
|Castelia Sewers, Castelia Park, and Relic Passage
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Trade
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Route 117
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Routes 1-4, 6, and 8, Hau'oli City, Pokémon Bank. Alolan form found in Kala'e Bay and Verdant Cavern
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Routes 1-4, 6, and 8, Hau'oli City, Pokémon Bank. Alolan form found in Kala'e Bay and Verdant Cavern
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 1-11, 16-18, and 21-22, and Pokémon Mansion. Alolan form obtained via Trading Kantonian Rattata in Cerulean City
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Routes 225 and 226. After obtaining the National Pokedex, it can be found in the Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Sunlit Cavern.
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Rattata's base stats
Rattata's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 30
- Attack - 56
- Defense - 35
- Sp. Atk - 25
- Sp. Def - 35
- Speed - 72
Rattata's type strengths and weaknesses
Being a normal-type Pokémon, Rattata has certain strengths and weaknesses against other types. You can find them below.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Fighting
|Resistant
|N/A
|Immune
|Ghost
Alolan Rattata's type strengths and weaknesses
The Alolan form of Rattata is a normal-type and dark-type Pokémon, so its strengths and weaknesses differ from the Kantonian form. Here they are:
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Bug, Fairy, Fighting
|Resistant
|Dark
|Immune
|Ghost, Psychic
Rattata's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Rattata can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|Four
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|Seven
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|Ten
|Bite
|Dark
|13
|Laser Focus
|Normal
|16
|Take Down
|Normal
|19
|Assurance
|Dark
|22
|Crunch
|Dark
|25
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|28
|Super Fang
|Normal
|31
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|34
|Endeavor
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Attract
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Cut
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Double Team
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Pluck
|Flying
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Shock Wave
|Electric
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swagger
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Work Up
|Normal
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Bite
|Dark
|Arbok, Arcanine, Buizel, Eevee, Ekans, Electrike, Espeon, Exploud, Flareon, Floatzel, Glaceon, Granbull, Growlithe, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Houndoom, Houndour, Jolteon, Leafeon, Loudred, Luxio, Luxray, Manectric, Mawile, Meowth, Mightyena, Persian, Poochyena, Raticate, Rattata, Seviper, Shinx, Skuntank, Snubbull, Stunky, Umbreon, or Vaporeon
|Counter
|Fighting
|Lucario, Slaking, Slakoth, or Vigoroth
|Final Gambit
|Fighting
|Lucario, Mankey, or Primeape
|Flame Wheel
|Fire
|Arcanine, Camerupt, Chimchar, Cyndaquil, Growlithe, Infernape, Monferno, Numel, Ponyta, Quilava, Rapidash, Torkoal, or Typhlosion
|Fury Swipes
|Normal
|Aipom, Ambipom, Chimchar, Delcatty, Furret, Glameow, Golduck, Infernape, Kecleon, Linoone, Mankey, Meowth, Monferno, Persian, Primeape, Psyduck, Purugly, Sandshrew, Sandslash, Sentret, Skitty, Skuntank, Slaking, Sneasel, Stunky, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Vigoroth, or Weavile
|Last Resort
|Normal
|Aipom, Ambipom, Donphan, Eevee, Espeon, Flareon, Glaceon, Jolteon, Leafeon, Pachirisu, Phanpy, Umbreon, or Vaporeon
|Revenge
|Fighting
|Weavile or Zangoose
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Arcanine, Blaziken, Combusken, Furret, Growlithe, Lucario, Sentret, Slaking, Torchic, or Vigoroth
|Screech
|Normal
|Aipom, Ambipom, Arbok, Dunsparce, Ekans, Exploud, Golduck, Kecleon, Loudred, Lucario, Mankey, Meowth, Persian, Primeape, Psyduck, Seviper, Skuntank, Sneasel, Stunky, Umbreon, Weavile, or Whismur
|Uproar
|Normal
|Exploud, Loudred, Slaking, Spinda, Vigoroth, or Whismur
Now you officially know everything there is to know about Rattata, so go and find this little one in your games.