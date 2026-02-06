Rattata | Pokémon guide

If you ask me, Pokémon's Rattata is an underrated icon of the series. As with many of the first generation 'mon, it's almost a part of the furniture. But how much do you actually know about it? After all, such a regular on your screen is easy to take for granted.

Here's everything in our Rattata guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Rattata:

National Pokédex # 0,019 Type Normal & Dark/Normal (Alolan) Abilities Run Away or Guts, Gluttony or Hustle (Alolan) Hidden ability Hustle, Thick Fat (Alolan) Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 255 (43.9%) Egg groups Field EV yield One speed

Rattata's evolution

Rattata evolves into Raticate at level 20, while Alolan Rattata evolves into Alolan Raticate at level 20 at night time.

Rattata's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Rattata in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 1, 2, 4, 9, 16, and 21-22 Yellow Routes 1-11, 16, 18, 21-22, Pokémon Mansion

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 1, 3, 4, 7, 9, 11, 22, 29-34, 38-39, and 46, Tin Tower, Mt. Mortar, Union Cave, Tohjo Falls, Sprout Tower and Burned Tower Crystal Routes 1, 3, 4, 9, 21-22, 29, 32-34, 42, and 46, Tin Tower, Mt. Mortar, Union Cave, Tohjo Falls, Sprout Tower and Burned Tower. Plus routes 6, 7, 11, 38, and 39 in the morning only.

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 1, 2, 4, 9, 16, 17, 18, and 22, and Pokémon Mansion Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 225 and 226 Platinum Routes 225 and 226 HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 1, 3, 4, 7, 9, 11, 22, 29-34, 38, 39, and 46, Sprout Tower, Union Cave, Burned Tower, Bell Tower, Mt. Mortar, and Tohjo Falls. Also in Safari Zone mountain and plain - though the latter is morning only.

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Breed Raticate Black 2 / White 2 Castelia Sewers, Castelia Park, and Relic Passage

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Trade Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Route 117

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Routes 1-4, 6, and 8, Hau'oli City, Pokémon Bank. Alolan form found in Kala'e Bay and Verdant Cavern Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Routes 1-4, 6, and 8, Hau'oli City, Pokémon Bank. Alolan form found in Kala'e Bay and Verdant Cavern Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 1-11, 16-18, and 21-22, and Pokémon Mansion. Alolan form obtained via Trading Kantonian Rattata in Cerulean City

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 225 and 226. After obtaining the National Pokedex, it can be found in the Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Sunlit Cavern. Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Rattata's base stats

Rattata's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 30

Attack - 56

Defense - 35

Sp. Atk - 25

Sp. Def - 35

Speed - 72

Rattata's type strengths and weaknesses

Being a normal-type Pokémon, Rattata has certain strengths and weaknesses against other types. You can find them below.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Fighting Resistant N/A Immune Ghost

Alolan Rattata's type strengths and weaknesses

The Alolan form of Rattata is a normal-type and dark-type Pokémon, so its strengths and weaknesses differ from the Kantonian form. Here they are:

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Bug, Fairy, Fighting Resistant Dark Immune Ghost, Psychic

Rattata's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Rattata can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Tail Whip Normal One Tackle Normal Four Quick Attack Normal Seven Focus Energy Normal Ten Bite Dark 13 Laser Focus Normal 16 Take Down Normal 19 Assurance Dark 22 Crunch Dark 25 Sucker Punch Dark 28 Super Fang Normal 31 Double-Edge Normal 34 Endeavor Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Attract Normal Blizzard Ice Charge Beam Electric Cut Normal Dig Ground Double Team Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Grass Knot Grass Ice Beam Ice Iron Tail Steel Pluck Flying Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Rock Smash Fighting Shadow Ball Ghost Shock Wave Electric Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swagger Normal Taunt Dark Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Work Up Normal

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Bite Dark Arbok, Arcanine, Buizel, Eevee, Ekans, Electrike, Espeon, Exploud, Flareon, Floatzel, Glaceon, Granbull, Growlithe, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Houndoom, Houndour, Jolteon, Leafeon, Loudred, Luxio, Luxray, Manectric, Mawile, Meowth, Mightyena, Persian, Poochyena, Raticate, Rattata, Seviper, Shinx, Skuntank, Snubbull, Stunky, Umbreon, or Vaporeon Counter Fighting Lucario, Slaking, Slakoth, or Vigoroth Final Gambit Fighting Lucario, Mankey, or Primeape Flame Wheel Fire Arcanine, Camerupt, Chimchar, Cyndaquil, Growlithe, Infernape, Monferno, Numel, Ponyta, Quilava, Rapidash, Torkoal, or Typhlosion Fury Swipes Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Chimchar, Delcatty, Furret, Glameow, Golduck, Infernape, Kecleon, Linoone, Mankey, Meowth, Monferno, Persian, Primeape, Psyduck, Purugly, Sandshrew, Sandslash, Sentret, Skitty, Skuntank, Slaking, Sneasel, Stunky, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Vigoroth, or Weavile Last Resort Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Donphan, Eevee, Espeon, Flareon, Glaceon, Jolteon, Leafeon, Pachirisu, Phanpy, Umbreon, or Vaporeon Revenge Fighting Weavile or Zangoose Reversal Fighting Arcanine, Blaziken, Combusken, Furret, Growlithe, Lucario, Sentret, Slaking, Torchic, or Vigoroth Screech Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Arbok, Dunsparce, Ekans, Exploud, Golduck, Kecleon, Loudred, Lucario, Mankey, Meowth, Persian, Primeape, Psyduck, Seviper, Skuntank, Sneasel, Stunky, Umbreon, Weavile, or Whismur Uproar Normal Exploud, Loudred, Slaking, Spinda, Vigoroth, or Whismur

Now you officially know everything there is to know about Rattata, so go and find this little one in your games.