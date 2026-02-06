Rattata | Pokémon guide

The generation one Pokémon, Rattata, is such a staple, but you may have overlooked it in the past - find out all about it in this guide.

If you ask me, Pokémon's Rattata is an underrated icon of the series. As with many of the first generation 'mon, it's almost a part of the furniture. But how much do you actually know about it? After all, such a regular on your screen is easy to take for granted.

Here's everything in our Rattata guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Rattata:

National Pokédex # 0,019
Type Normal & Dark/Normal (Alolan)
Abilities Run Away or Guts, Gluttony or Hustle (Alolan)
Hidden ability Hustle, Thick Fat (Alolan)
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 255 (43.9%)
Egg groups Field
EV yield One speed

Rattata's evolution

Rattata evolves into Raticate at level 20, while Alolan Rattata evolves into Alolan Raticate at level 20 at night time.

Pokemon's Rattata evolving into a Raticate against a grey Pocket Tactics background

Rattata's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Rattata in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 1, 2, 4, 9, 16, and 21-22
Yellow Routes 1-11, 16, 18, 21-22, Pokémon Mansion

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 1, 3, 4, 7, 9, 11, 22, 29-34, 38-39, and 46, Tin Tower, Mt. Mortar, Union Cave, Tohjo Falls, Sprout Tower and Burned Tower
Crystal Routes 1, 3, 4, 9, 21-22, 29, 32-34, 42, and 46, Tin Tower, Mt. Mortar, Union Cave, Tohjo Falls, Sprout Tower and Burned Tower. Plus routes 6, 7, 11, 38, and 39 in the morning only.

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 1, 2, 4, 9, 16, 17, 18, and 22, and Pokémon Mansion
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 225 and 226
Platinum Routes 225 and 226
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 1, 3, 4, 7, 9, 11, 22, 29-34, 38, 39, and 46, Sprout Tower, Union Cave, Burned Tower, Bell Tower, Mt. Mortar, and Tohjo Falls. Also in Safari Zone mountain and plain - though the latter is morning only.

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Breed Raticate
Black 2 / White 2 Castelia Sewers, Castelia Park, and Relic Passage

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Trade
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Route 117

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Routes 1-4, 6, and 8, Hau'oli City, Pokémon Bank. Alolan form found in Kala'e Bay and Verdant Cavern
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Routes 1-4, 6, and 8, Hau'oli City, Pokémon Bank. Alolan form found in Kala'e Bay and Verdant Cavern
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 1-11, 16-18, and 21-22, and Pokémon Mansion. Alolan form obtained via Trading Kantonian Rattata in Cerulean City

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 225 and 226. After obtaining the National Pokedex, it can be found in the Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Sunlit Cavern.
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Art of Pokemon's Alolan Rattata from a TCG Pocket card

Rattata's base stats

Rattata's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 30
  • Attack - 56
  • Defense - 35
  • Sp. Atk - 25
  • Sp. Def - 35
  • Speed - 72

Rattata's type strengths and weaknesses

Being a normal-type Pokémon, Rattata has certain strengths and weaknesses against other types. You can find them below.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Fighting
Resistant N/A
Immune Ghost

Alolan Rattata's type strengths and weaknesses

The Alolan form of Rattata is a normal-type and dark-type Pokémon, so its strengths and weaknesses differ from the Kantonian form. Here they are:

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Bug, Fairy, Fighting
Resistant Dark
Immune Ghost, Psychic

Rattata's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Rattata can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Tail Whip Normal
One Tackle Normal
Four Quick Attack Normal
Seven Focus Energy Normal
Ten Bite Dark
13 Laser Focus Normal
16 Take Down Normal
19 Assurance Dark
22 Crunch Dark
25 Sucker Punch Dark
28 Super Fang Normal
31 Double-Edge Normal
34 Endeavor Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Attract Normal
Blizzard Ice
Charge Beam Electric
Cut Normal
Dig Ground
Double Team Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Grass Knot Grass
Ice Beam Ice
Iron Tail Steel
Pluck Flying
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Rock Smash Fighting
Shadow Ball Ghost
Shock Wave Electric
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swagger Normal
Taunt Dark
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Work Up Normal

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Bite Dark Arbok, Arcanine, Buizel, Eevee, Ekans, Electrike, Espeon, Exploud, Flareon, Floatzel, Glaceon, Granbull, Growlithe, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Houndoom, Houndour, Jolteon, Leafeon, Loudred, Luxio, Luxray, Manectric, Mawile, Meowth, Mightyena, Persian, Poochyena, Raticate, Rattata, Seviper, Shinx, Skuntank, Snubbull, Stunky, Umbreon, or Vaporeon
Counter Fighting Lucario, Slaking, Slakoth, or Vigoroth
Final Gambit Fighting Lucario, Mankey, or Primeape
Flame Wheel Fire Arcanine, Camerupt, Chimchar, Cyndaquil, Growlithe, Infernape, Monferno, Numel, Ponyta, Quilava, Rapidash, Torkoal, or Typhlosion
Fury Swipes Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Chimchar, Delcatty, Furret, Glameow, Golduck, Infernape, Kecleon, Linoone, Mankey, Meowth, Monferno, Persian, Primeape, Psyduck, Purugly, Sandshrew, Sandslash, Sentret, Skitty, Skuntank, Slaking, Sneasel, Stunky, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Vigoroth, or Weavile
Last Resort Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Donphan, Eevee, Espeon, Flareon, Glaceon, Jolteon, Leafeon, Pachirisu, Phanpy, Umbreon, or Vaporeon
Revenge Fighting Weavile or Zangoose
Reversal Fighting Arcanine, Blaziken, Combusken, Furret, Growlithe, Lucario, Sentret, Slaking, Torchic, or Vigoroth
Screech Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Arbok,  Dunsparce, Ekans, Exploud, Golduck, Kecleon, Loudred, Lucario, Mankey, Meowth, Persian, Primeape, Psyduck, Seviper, Skuntank, Sneasel, Stunky, Umbreon, Weavile, or Whismur
Uproar Normal Exploud, Loudred, Slaking, Spinda, Vigoroth, or Whismur

Now you officially know everything there is to know about Rattata, so go and find this little one in your games.

