Gaming peripheral giant Razer just dropped a teaser trailer for an upcoming collaboration with Pokémon, and I couldn't be more excited. The two brands have worked together before on Asia-exclusive products, but this announcement was cross-posted to all of Pokémon's Western social media pages, suggesting a worldwide release.

If you're a dedicated Pokéfan, then you know that Pokémon is more than just a game series - it's a lifestyle. To live that lifestyle, you need cute accessories to show off your favorites, and that's where Razer's collaboration comes in. While the tech brand is arguably best known for its keyboards and mice, its audio products feature in our guides to the best Nintendo Switch headsets and best earbuds for iPhone, so there are plenty of potential products for portable gamers to look forward to.

As much as I'm dying for Razer to make its Gengar headset available worldwide, I don't think the ghost Pokémon will feature in this upcoming release. Instead, the black and yellow color scheme from the teaser hints at a global rerelease of the Pikachu and Eevee collaboration, which featured a slick, electric Pokémon-themed Razer Kraken V3 X headset and two adorable desk mats.

Potentially the coolest collaboration item from Razer and Pokémon's previous partnership is the Pikachu-themed Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbud set with a custom Pokéball-shaped charging case. Not only are they slick as hell, but we gave the standard version of the earbuds an 8/10 in our Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed review, where Nathan praised their comfort and impressive low-latency feedback for gaming.

I would love to see a Pokémon-themed mobile controller ahead of the Pokémon Champions release date, especially after reading Callum's 9/10 Razer Kishi V3 Pro review. Plus, tons of the cutest Pokémon would make perfect additions to Razer's existing Quartz range or custom phone case maker.