As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Pokémon's Razer collaboration will electrify your gaming setup

It’s time to enhance your gaming setup with Pokémon’s Razer collaboration, bringing electrifying accessories to the West for the first time.

Pokemon Razer collaboration: Let's Go Pikachu in front of the Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed Pokemon earbuds and a yellow and black Pikach-themed Razer headset, pasted on a blurred TCG Pocket background
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Mobile tech & hardware Pokémon 

Gaming peripheral giant Razer just dropped a teaser trailer for an upcoming collaboration with Pokémon, and I couldn't be more excited. The two brands have worked together before on Asia-exclusive products, but this announcement was cross-posted to all of Pokémon's Western social media pages, suggesting a worldwide release.

If you're a dedicated Pokéfan, then you know that Pokémon is more than just a game series - it's a lifestyle. To live that lifestyle, you need cute accessories to show off your favorites, and that's where Razer's collaboration comes in. While the tech brand is arguably best known for its keyboards and mice, its audio products feature in our guides to the best Nintendo Switch headsets and best earbuds for iPhone, so there are plenty of potential products for portable gamers to look forward to.

As much as I'm dying for Razer to make its Gengar headset available worldwide, I don't think the ghost Pokémon will feature in this upcoming release. Instead, the black and yellow color scheme from the teaser hints at a global rerelease of the Pikachu and Eevee collaboration, which featured a slick, electric Pokémon-themed Razer Kraken V3 X headset and two adorable desk mats.

Potentially the coolest collaboration item from Razer and Pokémon's previous partnership is the Pikachu-themed Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbud set with a custom Pokéball-shaped charging case. Not only are they slick as hell, but we gave the standard version of the earbuds an 8/10 in our Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed review, where Nathan praised their comfort and impressive low-latency feedback for gaming.

@razer

Are you ready for a new journey? Razer | @Pokémon Company Int'l, July 17th 8AM PT #Gaming #Pokemon #RazerPokemon #Razer

♬ original sound - Razer

I would love to see a Pokémon-themed mobile controller ahead of the Pokémon Champions release date, especially after reading Callum's 9/10 Razer Kishi V3 Pro review. Plus, tons of the cutest Pokémon would make perfect additions to Razer's existing Quartz range or custom phone case maker.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.