You can bring your Pokémon back from extinction with the return of this project

Pokémon is a game that is steeped in nostalgia for almost all its players. We all have fond memories of our earliest catches, back in the days of the Gameboy Advance, the Nintendo DS, or even the OG Gameboy. The National Dex used to allow transfers between games, and in 2017, an official team of TPCi employees launched the Pokémon Rescue Team, which was designed to aid the process of transferring any 'mon between games. And then Dexit happened.

Dexit was the apocalypse for many players. Pokémon Sword and Shield's release meant that, for the first time, you no longer had access to transferring Pokémon from one game to another. Collectors lost years of work. There was outrage, there were tears. For many years, our Pokémon were lying dormant in those games, or maybe they were completely unobtainable because of a missed event.

Now, a fan-based group is taking up the mantle once more to aid transferrals. The team is coming to the Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim, and promises that it has everything it needs in order to transfer old Pokémon to new games, all legitimately with official hardware and software - we assume this means that, among other things, it will use Pokémon Home, a cloud service for Switch. Bring any game on any console from the 3rd Gen onwards to transfer Pokémon like the good old days.

Did you miss the Eon Tickets in Ruby, Sapphire, or Emerald? Well, the team has you covered. It also promises that it can hand out goodies from any missed events. The organizers are taking requests for any specific Pokémon or Pokémon event that anyone wants or needs, so if you plan to attend Worlds in California, find request details here.

The news of the Rescue Team's revival has been met with huge excitement, with many attendees celebrating, while others are asking if the new team will be available at other Pokémon events and tournaments. The good news is that there's confirmation that the team plans to bring the setup to a number of areas. We love it when a fan plan comes together.

For more content like this, check out our complete national Pokédex before picking up some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for freebies. For more Pokémon events, check out everything we know about the Pokémon Astronomical Observatory.