Rhydon | Pokémon guide

The Drill Pokémon, Rhydon, is the first evolution of Rhyhorn. You can further evolve it into Rhyperior, a second evolution introduced in Gen IV. Rhydon has two horns on its head, one of which is larger at the front. There's a slight size difference between males and females, with males having a bit of a bigger horn.
As your Rhydon faces other critters from the Pokédex, make sure to brush up on both ground Pokémon weaknesses and rock Pokémon weaknesses so you can keep it safe and sound.
Here's everything in our Rhydon guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Rhydon:
|National Pokédex #
|0,012
|Type
|Ground / Rock
|Abilities
|Lighting Rod or Rock Head
|Hidden ability
|Reckless
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|14.8%
|Egg groups
|Monster and Field
|EV yield
|Two Atk
Rhydon's evolution
Rhyhorn evolves into Rhydon at level 42, without the need for any items or special conditions. To evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior, however, you need to have it holding a Protector item and then trade it with another player.
Rhydon's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Rhydon in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Cerulean Cave
|Yellow
|Cerulean Cave
Trade a Golduck in the Cinnabar Island Lab
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Trade a Dragonair in Blackthorn City
|Crystal
|Victory Road
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Evolve Rhyhorn
|Emerald
|Evolve Rhyhorn
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Evolve Rhyhorn
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Routes 227 and 228, Stark Mountain
|Platinum
|Routes 227 and 228, Stark Mountain, and Victory Road
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Safari Zone
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Rhyhorn
|Black 2 / White 2
|Evolve Rhyhorn
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Rhyhorn
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Evolve Rhyhorn
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Evolve Rhyhorn
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Cerulean Cave and Victory Road
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Route 10
Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Seat, Lake of Outrage, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields, Stony Wilderness
|Expansion Pass
|Fields of Honor and Potbottom Desert
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Routes 227 and 228, Big Bluff Cavern,
Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Rocky Cave, Sandsear Cave, Stark Mountain
|Legends: Arceus
|Cobalt Coastlands: Space-time distortions
Coronet Highlands: Celestica Trail, Sacred Plaza
Crimson Mirelands: Bolderoll Slope
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Savanna Biome
|Legends: Z-A
|Legends: Z-A
Unobtainable
Rhydon's base stats
Rhydon's base stats are as follows:
- HP - 105
- Attack - 130
- Defense - 120
- Sp. Atk - 45
- Sp. Def - 45
- Speed - 40
Rhydon's type strengths and weaknesses
Rhydon is one of those Pokémon that helpfully has an immunity: it doesn't take any damage from electric Pokémon. It's resistant to a few other types, but is weak against fighting, grass, and water, among others.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Psychic
|Weak
|Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, Water
|Resistant
|Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Rock
|Immune
|Electric
Rhydon's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Rhydon can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|One
|Smack Down
|Rock
|One
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Evo.
|Hammer Arm
|Fighting
|15
|Horn Attack
|Normal
|20
|Scary Face
|Normal
|25
|Stomp
|Normal
|30
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|35
|Drill Run
|Ground
|40
|Take Down
|Normal
|47
|Earthquake
|Ground
|54
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|61
|Megahorn
|Bug
|68
|Horn Drill
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Avalanche
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Press
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Breaking Swipe
|Dragon
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Crunch
|Dark
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Drill Run
|Ground
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Fang
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Heat Crash
|Fire
|Heavy Slam
|Steel
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|High Horsepower
|Ground
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Fang
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Meteor Beam
|Rock
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Roar
|Normal
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Scorching Sands
|Ground
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Smack Down
|Rock
|Smart Strike
|Steel
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Supercell Slam
|Electric
|Surf
|Water
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Fang
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Uproar
|Normal
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Counter
|Fighting
|Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Zangoose, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, Drednaw, Annihilape
|Curse
|Ghost
|Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Zorua (Hisui), Zoruark (Hisui), Bergmite, Avalugg
|Dragon Rush
|Dragon
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Cyclizar
|Guard Split
|Psychic
|Use a Mirror Herb
|Metal Burst
|Steel
|Sandslash (Alola), Shieldon, Bastiodon, Perrserker
|Rock Polish
|Rock
|Drednaw
There you are - all the key information you need to know about the Pokémon Rhydon.