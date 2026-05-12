Rhydon | Pokémon guide

The Drill Pokémon, Rhydon, is the first evolution of Rhyhorn. You can further evolve it into Rhyperior, a second evolution introduced in Gen IV. Rhydon has two horns on its head, one of which is larger at the front. There's a slight size difference between males and females, with males having a bit of a bigger horn.

As your Rhydon faces other critters from the Pokédex, make sure to brush up on both ground Pokémon weaknesses and rock Pokémon weaknesses so you can keep it safe and sound.

Here's everything in our Rhydon guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Rhydon:



National Pokédex # 0,012 Type Ground / Rock Abilities Lighting Rod or Rock Head Hidden ability Reckless Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 14.8% Egg groups Monster and Field EV yield Two Atk

Rhydon's evolution

Rhyhorn evolves into Rhydon at level 42, without the need for any items or special conditions. To evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior, however, you need to have it holding a Protector item and then trade it with another player.

Rhydon's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Rhydon in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Cerulean Cave Yellow Cerulean Cave

Trade a Golduck in the Cinnabar Island Lab

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Trade a Dragonair in Blackthorn City Crystal Victory Road

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Rhyhorn Emerald Evolve Rhyhorn FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve Rhyhorn Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 227 and 228, Stark Mountain Platinum Routes 227 and 228, Stark Mountain, and Victory Road HeartGold / SoulSilver Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Rhyhorn Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Rhyhorn

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Friend Safari Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Rhyhorn

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Rhyhorn Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Rhyhorn Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave and Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Route 10

Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Seat, Lake of Outrage, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields, Stony Wilderness Expansion Pass Fields of Honor and Potbottom Desert Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 227 and 228, Big Bluff Cavern,

Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Rocky Cave, Sandsear Cave, Stark Mountain Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands: Space-time distortions

Coronet Highlands: Celestica Trail, Sacred Plaza

Crimson Mirelands: Bolderoll Slope

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome Legends: Z-A Legends: Z-A

Unobtainable

Rhydon's base stats

Rhydon's base stats are as follows:

HP - 105

- 105 Attack - 130

- 130 Defense - 120

- 120 Sp. Atk - 45

- 45 Sp. Def - 45

- 45 Speed - 40

Rhydon's type strengths and weaknesses

Rhydon is one of those Pokémon that helpfully has an immunity: it doesn't take any damage from electric Pokémon. It's resistant to a few other types, but is weak against fighting, grass, and water, among others.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Psychic Weak Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, Water Resistant Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Rock Immune Electric

Rhydon's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Rhydon can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Tail Whip Normal One Smack Down Rock One Bulldoze Ground Evo. Hammer Arm Fighting 15 Horn Attack Normal 20 Scary Face Normal 25 Stomp Normal 30 Rock Blast Rock 35 Drill Run Ground 40 Take Down Normal 47 Earthquake Ground 54 Stone Edge Rock 61 Megahorn Bug 68 Horn Drill Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Avalanche Ice Blizzard Ice Body Press Fighting Body Slam Normal Breaking Swipe Dragon Brick Break Fighting Bulldoze Ground Crunch Dark Curse Ghost Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Dragon Pulse Dragon Drill Run Ground Earth Power Ground Earthquake Ground Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Fang Fire Fire Punch Fire Flamethrower Fire Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Focus Punch Fighting Giga Impact Normal Heat Crash Fire Heavy Slam Steel Helping Hand Normal High Horsepower Ground Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Fang Ice Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Defense Steel Meteor Beam Rock Mud Shot Ground Mud-Slap Ground Outrage Dragon Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Reversal Fighting Roar Normal Rock Blast Rock Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Sandstorm Rock Scary Face Normal Scorching Sands Ground Shadow Claw Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Smack Down Rock Smart Strike Steel Stealth Rock Rock Stomping Tantrum Ground Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Supercell Slam Electric Surf Water Swords Dance Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Fang Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunderbolt Electric Uproar Normal

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Zangoose, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, Drednaw, Annihilape Curse Ghost Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Zorua (Hisui), Zoruark (Hisui), Bergmite, Avalugg Dragon Rush Dragon Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Cyclizar Guard Split Psychic Use a Mirror Herb Metal Burst Steel Sandslash (Alola), Shieldon, Bastiodon, Perrserker Rock Polish Rock Drednaw

There you are - all the key information you need to know about the Pokémon Rhydon.