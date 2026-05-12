Rhydon | Pokémon guide

Check out everything you need to know about the Pokémon Rhydon, from its evolution to moves to locations.

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The Drill Pokémon, Rhydon, is the first evolution of Rhyhorn. You can further evolve it into Rhyperior, a second evolution introduced in Gen IV. Rhydon has two horns on its head, one of which is larger at the front. There's a slight size difference between males and females, with males having a bit of a bigger horn.

As your Rhydon faces other critters from the Pokédex, make sure to brush up on both ground Pokémon weaknesses and rock Pokémon weaknesses so you can keep it safe and sound.

Here's everything in our Rhydon guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Rhydon:

National Pokédex # 0,012
Type Ground / Rock
Abilities Lighting Rod or Rock Head
Hidden ability Reckless
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 14.8%
Egg groups Monster and Field
EV yield Two Atk

the pokemon rhydon's evolution chart

Rhydon's evolution

Rhyhorn evolves into Rhydon at level 42, without the need for any items or special conditions. To evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior, however, you need to have it holding a Protector item and then trade it with another player.

Rhydon's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Rhydon in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Cerulean Cave
Yellow Cerulean Cave
Trade a Golduck in the Cinnabar Island Lab

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Trade a Dragonair in Blackthorn City
Crystal Victory Road

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Rhyhorn
Emerald Evolve Rhyhorn
FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve Rhyhorn
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 227 and 228, Stark Mountain
Platinum Routes 227 and 228, Stark Mountain, and Victory Road
HeartGold / SoulSilver Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White Evolve Rhyhorn
Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Rhyhorn

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Friend Safari
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Rhyhorn

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Rhyhorn
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Rhyhorn
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave and Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Route 10
Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Seat, Lake of Outrage, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields, Stony Wilderness
Expansion Pass Fields of Honor and Potbottom Desert
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 227 and 228, Big Bluff Cavern,
Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Rocky Cave, Sandsear Cave, Stark Mountain
Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands: Space-time distortions
Coronet Highlands: Celestica Trail, Sacred Plaza
Crimson Mirelands: Bolderoll Slope

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome
Legends: Z-A Legends: Z-A
Unobtainable

Artwork of pokemon rhydon's TCG card

Rhydon's base stats

Rhydon's base stats are as follows:

  • HP - 105
  • Attack - 130
  • Defense - 120
  • Sp. Atk - 45
  • Sp. Def - 45
  • Speed - 40

Rhydon's type strengths and weaknesses

Rhydon is one of those Pokémon that helpfully has an immunity: it doesn't take any damage from electric Pokémon. It's resistant to a few other types, but is weak against fighting, grass, and water, among others.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Psychic
Weak Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, Water
Resistant Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Rock
Immune Electric

Rhydon's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Rhydon can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
One  Smack Down Rock
One Bulldoze Ground
Evo.  Hammer Arm Fighting
15 Horn Attack Normal
20  Scary Face Normal
25  Stomp Normal
30  Rock Blast Rock
35  Drill Run Ground
40  Take Down Normal
47  Earthquake Ground
54  Stone Edge Rock
61  Megahorn Bug
68  Horn Drill Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Avalanche Ice
Blizzard Ice
Body Press Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Breaking Swipe Dragon
Brick Break Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Crunch Dark
Curse Ghost
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Drill Run Ground
Earth Power Ground
Earthquake Ground
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Fang Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Heat Crash Fire
Heavy Slam Steel
Helping Hand Normal
High Horsepower Ground
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Fang Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Defense Steel
Meteor Beam Rock
Mud Shot Ground
Mud-Slap Ground
Outrage Dragon
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Reversal Fighting
Roar Normal
Rock Blast Rock
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Sandstorm Rock
Scary Face Normal
Scorching Sands Ground
Shadow Claw Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Smack Down Rock
Smart Strike Steel
Stealth Rock Rock
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Supercell Slam Electric
Surf Water
Swords Dance Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Fang Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Uproar Normal

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Zangoose, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, Drednaw, Annihilape
Curse Ghost Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Zorua (Hisui), Zoruark (Hisui), Bergmite, Avalugg
Dragon Rush Dragon Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Cyclizar
Guard Split Psychic Use a Mirror Herb
Metal Burst Steel Sandslash (Alola), Shieldon, Bastiodon, Perrserker
Rock Polish Rock Drednaw

There you are - all the key information you need to know about the Pokémon Rhydon.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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