Rhyhorn | Pokémon guide

If you want to learn everything you can about the Pokémon Rhyhorn, you've come to the right place. We've been Pokémon trainers since the '90s, so you know we're very familiar with the Kanto region and all of the creatures who call it home. We can help you understand Rhyhorn's strengths and weaknesses, along with explaining how you can evolve it into the considerably more powerful Rhydon.
We actually have knowledge to pass on regarding every Pokémon in the Pokédex, so make sure you check out our complete guide to learn who they all are. We're also happy to help you get some freebies; our Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes guides are full of them.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Rhyhorn:
In the table below, you can find all of Rhyhorn's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,111
|Type
|Ground and Rock
|Abilties
|Lightning Rod or Rock Head
|Hidden abilties
|Reckless
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Monster and Field
|EV yield
|One defense
Rhyhorn's evolution
Rhyhorn evolves into Rhydon at level 42, then Rhydon turns into Rhyperior when you trade it holding a Protector.
Rhyhorn's locations
You can find Rhyhorn in the following locations across each generation:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Safari Zone
|Blue (Japan)
|Safari Zone
|Yellow
|Safari Zone, Cerulean Cave
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Victory Road
|Crystal
|Victory Road
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Safari Zone
|Emerald
|Safari Zone
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Safari Zone
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Route 227, Stark Mountain
|Platinum
|Routes 214, 227, Victory Road, Stark Mountain
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Victory Road, Safari Zone, trade Bonsly with Brock in Diglett's cave
|Pal Park
|Mountain
|Pokéwalker
|Volcano Path
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|White Forest
|Black 2 and White 2
|Trade with either Yancy or Curtis in Nimbasa City
|Dream World
|Rugged Mountain
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Glittering Cave
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Safari Zone (Zone 3, tall grass)
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Blush Mountain (island scan)
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Blush Mountain (island scan)
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Rock Tunnel, Victory Road, Cerulean Cave
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Route 8, Bridge Field, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields, Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle)
|Expansion Pass
|Potbottom Desert, Fields of Honor (Max Raid Battle
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Route 227, Stark Mountain, Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Rocky Cave, Sandsear Cave, Sunlt Cavern, Big Bluff Cavern, Typhlo Cavern)
|Legends: Arceus
|Crimson Mirelands (Shrouded Ruins, Diamond Health, Bolderoll Slop, massive mass outbreaks)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Savanna Biome, three-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Rhyhorn base stats
Rhyhorn stats out with the following stats, though these increase with each level:
- HP - 80
- Attack - 85
- Defense - 95
- Sp. Atk - 30
- Sp. Def - 30
- Speed - 25
Rhyhorn's type strengths and weaknesses
Being a dual ground- and rock-type, Rhyhorn is very good defensively with five resistances and one immunity:
|Normal damage
|Bug, Ghost, Dragon, Fairy, Psychic, Dark
|Weak to
|Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, Grass, Ice
|Resistant to
|Normal, Flying, Poison, Rock, Fire
|Immune
|Electric
Rhyhorn's moveset
You can teach Rhyhorn many moves through leveling up, breeding, and TMs:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Five
|Smack Down
|Rock
|Ten
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|15
|Horn Attack
|Normal
|20
|Scary Face
|Normal
|25
|Stomp
|Normal
|30
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|35
|Drill Run
|Ground
|40
|Take Down
|Normal
|45
|Earthquake
|Ground
|50
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|55
|Megahorn
|Bug
|60
|Horn Drill
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Fire Fang
|Fire
|Thudner Fang
|Electric
|Ice Fang
|Ice
|Thief
|Dark
|Facade
|Normal
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Smart Strike
|Steel
|Dig
|Ground
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Stomping Tantrum
|Rock
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Body Press
|Fighting
|Substitute
|Normal
|Drill Run
|Ground
|Crunch
|Dark
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Heavy Slam
|Steel
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Thunder
|Electric
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Roar
|Normal
|Smack Down
|Rock
|High Horsepower
|Ground
|Uproar
|Normal
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Supercell Slam
|Electric
|Scorching Sands
|Ground
|Curse
|Ghost
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Counter
|Fighting
|Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Zangoose, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, Drednaw, or Annihilape
|Curse
|Ghost
|Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Zorua, Zoroark, Bergmite, or Avalugg
|Dragon Rush
|Dragon
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, or Cyclizar
|Guard Split
|Psychic
|Mirror Herb
|Metal Burst
|Steel
|Sandslash, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Perrserker
|Rock Polish
|Rock
|Drednaw
With that, you know all of the important information about the Pokémon Rhyhorn.