Rhyhorn | Pokémon guide

If you want to learn everything you can about the Pokémon Rhyhorn, you've come to the right place. We've been Pokémon trainers since the '90s, so you know we're very familiar with the Kanto region and all of the creatures who call it home. We can help you understand Rhyhorn's strengths and weaknesses, along with explaining how you can evolve it into the considerably more powerful Rhydon.

We actually have knowledge to pass on regarding every Pokémon in the Pokédex, so make sure you check out our complete guide to learn who they all are. We're also happy to help you get some freebies; our Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes guides are full of them.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Rhyhorn:

In the table below, you can find all of Rhyhorn's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,111 Type Ground and Rock Abilties Lightning Rod or Rock Head Hidden abilties Reckless Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Monster and Field EV yield One defense

Rhyhorn's evolution

Rhyhorn evolves into Rhydon at level 42, then Rhydon turns into Rhyperior when you trade it holding a Protector.

Rhyhorn's locations

You can find Rhyhorn in the following locations across each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Safari Zone Blue (Japan) Safari Zone Yellow Safari Zone, Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Victory Road Crystal Victory Road

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Safari Zone Emerald Safari Zone FireRed and LeafGreen Safari Zone Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Route 227, Stark Mountain Platinum Routes 214, 227, Victory Road, Stark Mountain HeartGold and SoulSilver Victory Road, Safari Zone, trade Bonsly with Brock in Diglett's cave Pal Park Mountain Pokéwalker Volcano Path

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White White Forest Black 2 and White 2 Trade with either Yancy or Curtis in Nimbasa City Dream World Rugged Mountain

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Glittering Cave Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Safari Zone (Zone 3, tall grass)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Blush Mountain (island scan) Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Blush Mountain (island scan) Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Rock Tunnel, Victory Road, Cerulean Cave

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Route 8, Bridge Field, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields, Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle) Expansion Pass Potbottom Desert, Fields of Honor (Max Raid Battle Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 227, Stark Mountain, Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Rocky Cave, Sandsear Cave, Sunlt Cavern, Big Bluff Cavern, Typhlo Cavern) Legends: Arceus Crimson Mirelands (Shrouded Ruins, Diamond Health, Bolderoll Slop, massive mass outbreaks)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome, three-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Rhyhorn base stats

Rhyhorn stats out with the following stats, though these increase with each level:

HP - 80

- 80 Attack - 85

- 85 Defense - 95

- 95 Sp. Atk - 30

- 30 Sp. Def - 30

- 30 Speed - 25

Rhyhorn's type strengths and weaknesses

Being a dual ground- and rock-type, Rhyhorn is very good defensively with five resistances and one immunity:

Normal damage Bug, Ghost, Dragon, Fairy, Psychic, Dark Weak to Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, Grass, Ice Resistant to Normal, Flying, Poison, Rock, Fire Immune Electric

Rhyhorn's moveset

You can teach Rhyhorn many moves through leveling up, breeding, and TMs:

Level up

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Tail Whip Normal Five Smack Down Rock Ten Bulldoze Ground 15 Horn Attack Normal 20 Scary Face Normal 25 Stomp Normal 30 Rock Blast Rock 35 Drill Run Ground 40 Take Down Normal 45 Earthquake Ground 50 Stone Edge Rock 55 Megahorn Bug 60 Horn Drill Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Take Down Normal Mud-Slap Ground Scary Face Normal Protect Normal Fire Fang Fire Thudner Fang Electric Ice Fang Ice Thief Dark Facade Normal Bulldoze Ground Icy Wind Ice Mud Shot Ground Rock Tomb Rock Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Sandstorm Rock Smart Strike Steel Dig Ground Body Slam Normal Sleep Talk Normal Rock Blast Rock Poison Jab Poison Stomping Tantrum Rock Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Swords Dance Normal Body Press Fighting Substitute Normal Drill Run Ground Crunch Dark Dragon Pulse Dragon Stealth Rock Rock Heavy Slam Steel Flamethrower Fire Thunderbolt Electric Earth Power Ground Reversal Fighting Ice Beam Ice Fire Blast Fire Blizzard Ice Earthquake Ground Stone Edge Rock Thunder Electric Tera Blast Normal Roar Normal Smack Down Rock High Horsepower Ground Uproar Normal Double-Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Supercell Slam Electric Scorching Sands Ground Curse Ghost

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Zangoose, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, Drednaw, or Annihilape Curse Ghost Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Zorua, Zoroark, Bergmite, or Avalugg Dragon Rush Dragon Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, or Cyclizar Guard Split Psychic Mirror Herb Metal Burst Steel Sandslash, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Perrserker Rock Polish Rock Drednaw

With that, you know all of the important information about the Pokémon Rhyhorn.