Rhyhorn | Pokémon guide

There’s much to know about the Pokémon Rhyhorn, and we’re here to give you a complete rundown, covering its moves, locations, and more.

Pokemon Rhyhorn: a Rhyhorn stood in front of a brown PT background
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If you want to learn everything you can about the Pokémon Rhyhorn, you've come to the right place. We've been Pokémon trainers since the '90s, so you know we're very familiar with the Kanto region and all of the creatures who call it home. We can help you understand Rhyhorn's strengths and weaknesses, along with explaining how you can evolve it into the considerably more powerful Rhydon.

We actually have knowledge to pass on regarding every Pokémon in the Pokédex, so make sure you check out our complete guide to learn who they all are. We're also happy to help you get some freebies; our Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes guides are full of them.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Rhyhorn:

In the table below, you can find all of Rhyhorn's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,111
Type Ground and Rock
Abilties Lightning Rod or Rock Head
Hidden abilties Reckless
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Monster and Field
EV yield One defense

Rhyhorn's evolution

Rhyhorn evolves into Rhydon at level 42, then Rhydon turns into Rhyperior when you trade it holding a Protector.

Pokemon Rhyhorn: Three huge beasts standing in brown circles

Rhyhorn's locations

You can find Rhyhorn in the following locations across each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Safari Zone
Blue (Japan) Safari Zone
Yellow Safari Zone, Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Victory Road
Crystal Victory Road

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Safari Zone
Emerald Safari Zone
FireRed and LeafGreen Safari Zone
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Route 227, Stark Mountain
Platinum Routes 214, 227, Victory Road, Stark Mountain
HeartGold and SoulSilver Victory Road, Safari Zone, trade Bonsly with Brock in Diglett's cave
Pal Park Mountain
Pokéwalker Volcano Path

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White White Forest
Black 2 and White 2 Trade with either Yancy or Curtis in Nimbasa City
Dream World Rugged Mountain

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Glittering Cave
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Safari Zone (Zone 3, tall grass)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Blush Mountain (island scan)
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Blush Mountain (island scan)
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Rock Tunnel, Victory Road, Cerulean Cave

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Route 8, Bridge Field, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields, Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle)
Expansion Pass Potbottom Desert, Fields of Honor (Max Raid Battle
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 227, Stark Mountain, Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Rocky Cave, Sandsear Cave, Sunlt Cavern, Big Bluff Cavern, Typhlo Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Crimson Mirelands (Shrouded Ruins, Diamond Health, Bolderoll Slop, massive mass outbreaks)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome, three-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Rhyhorn base stats

Rhyhorn stats out with the following stats, though these increase with each level:

  • HP - 80
  • Attack - 85
  • Defense - 95
  • Sp. Atk - 30
  • Sp. Def - 30
  • Speed - 25

Rhyhorn's type strengths and weaknesses

Being a dual ground- and rock-type, Rhyhorn is very good defensively with five resistances and one immunity:

Normal damage Bug, Ghost, Dragon, Fairy, Psychic, Dark
Weak to Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, Grass, Ice
Resistant to Normal, Flying, Poison, Rock, Fire
Immune Electric

Pokemon Rhyhorn: varioous Rhyhorn standing in a field

Rhyhorn's moveset

You can teach Rhyhorn many moves through leveling up, breeding, and TMs:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
Five Smack Down Rock
Ten Bulldoze Ground
15 Horn Attack Normal
20 Scary Face Normal
25 Stomp Normal
30 Rock Blast Rock
35 Drill Run Ground
40 Take Down Normal
45 Earthquake Ground
50 Stone Edge Rock
55 Megahorn Bug
60 Horn Drill Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Mud-Slap Ground
Scary Face Normal
Protect Normal
Fire Fang Fire
Thudner Fang Electric
Ice Fang Ice
Thief Dark
Facade Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Icy Wind Ice
Mud Shot Ground
Rock Tomb Rock
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Sandstorm Rock
Smart Strike Steel
Dig Ground
Body Slam Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Rock Blast Rock
Poison Jab Poison
Stomping Tantrum Rock
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Swords Dance Normal
Body Press Fighting
Substitute Normal
Drill Run Ground
Crunch Dark
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Stealth Rock Rock
Heavy Slam Steel
Flamethrower Fire
Thunderbolt Electric
Earth Power Ground
Reversal Fighting
Ice Beam Ice
Fire Blast Fire
Blizzard Ice
Earthquake Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Thunder Electric
Tera Blast Normal
Roar Normal
Smack Down Rock
High Horsepower Ground
Uproar Normal
Double-Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Supercell Slam Electric
Scorching Sands Ground
Curse Ghost

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Zangoose, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, Drednaw, or Annihilape
Curse Ghost Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Zorua, Zoroark, Bergmite, or Avalugg
Dragon Rush Dragon Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, or Cyclizar
Guard Split Psychic Mirror Herb
Metal Burst Steel Sandslash, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Perrserker
Rock Polish Rock Drednaw

With that, you know all of the important information about the Pokémon Rhyhorn.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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