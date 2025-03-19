Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire might be 22 years old, but we want this feature back

Somehow, it’s been 22 years since we first set foot in the Hoenn region in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, and the Game Boy Advance generation still holds up to this day. As a gen three enjoyer, I’m a little biased, but it’s not just this region’s intriguing story and trumpet-filled soundtrack that keep it at the top of many fans’ tier lists.

The Pokémon franchise loves a gimmick, whether that’s triple battles, megas, or regional variants, but I truly miss the humble days of Hoenn’s Pokémon Contests. I first played Pokémon Emerald at seven years old, so I was much more focused on finding the cutest Pokémon than becoming proficient at battling. Pokémon Contests gave me a way to feel successful in other areas while figuring out how to beat the gyms.

Pokémon Contests started in Ruby and Sapphire, later becoming Pokémon Contest Spectaculars in the 3DS games Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. You get to show off how cute, cool, clever, beautiful, or tough your favorite ‘mon are through a showcase and battles, which helped me to feel more connected to my Pokémon. ORAS even added cute costumes for your trainer and the chance to get a cosplay Pikachu, but for me, the best part was winning ribbons.

If you search ‘Pokémon Contests’ online, you’re immediately greeted with Reddit posts asking if they are ‘worth it.’ Sometimes I think that, in 2025, people have forgotten that the point of playing videogames is to have fun. So what if all I got for doing a contest was a silly little ribbon for my Gardevoir? I had a good time, and that’s all that matters.

Hopefully, when we finally get a new Pokémon game, Game Freak will introduce a new, silly side activity to enjoy. Of course, the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date is approaching, but the return to Kalos already has enough going on thanks to megas.