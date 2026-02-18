Sandslash | Pokémon guide

The Kanto Pokémon Sandslash is still a beloved creature, even all these years after its debut in generation one. Evolving from the adorable Sandshrew, Sandslash can do a lot of damage in battle if you know how to use it properly. So, let's give you the rundown on everything you need to know about it.

You can't complete the Pokédex without Sandslash, so it's more than worth learning about it. Then, for some extra help on your adventures, you can check out our Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes guides to see what freebies you can grab.

Here's everything you need to know about Sandslash:

Here's some crucial information to help you get to know Sandslash a bit better:

National Pokédex # 0,028 Type Ground, Ice/Steel (Alolan) Abilities Sand Veil, Snow Cloak (Alolan) Hidden abilities Sand Rush, Slush Rush (Alolan) Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 90 (20.1%) Egg groups Field EV yield Two defense

Sandslash Evolution

Sandlash is the final evolution for Sandshrew, with the little Pokémon turning into it at level 22.

Sandslash locations

We have tables for each generation, so you know exactly where you can find Sandslash:

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade Blue Route 23 and Cerulean Cave Yellow Creulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold Routes 26-27 and Mt. Moon Silver Evolve Sandshrew Crystal Route 26 and Victory Road

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Evolve Sandshrew Emerald Evolve Sandshrew FireRed Trade LeafGreen Route 23 and Victory Road Colosseum Trade XD Evolve Sandshrew

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Route 228 Platinum Route 228 HeartGold Routes 26-27, Mt. Moon, and Safari Zone SoulSilver Safari Zone Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Relic Castle Black 2 and White 2 Route 15 and Relic Castle

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route 18 and Terminus Cave Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Sandshrew

Gen 7 locations

Sun Trade and Pokémon Bank Moon Evolve Sandshrew (Alolan) Pokémon Bank (Kantonian) Ultra Sun Trade and Pokémon Bank Ultra Moon Evolve Sandshrew (Alolan) Pokémon Bank (Kantonian) Let's Go Pikachu Evolve Sandshrew Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Forest of Focus, Potbottom Desert, Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Max Lair, and Max Raid Battle (Kantonian) Max Lair (Alolan) Brilliant Diamond Trade Shining Pearl Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Rocky Cave, Sandsear Cave, and Big Bluff Cavern) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (Scarlet) Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, and Kitakami Wilds (Kantonian) Terra Raid Battle Search (Alolan) The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (Violet) Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, and Kitakami Wilds (Kantonian) Terra Raid Battle (Alolan) Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Sandslash's base stats

Sandslash starts out with the following stats, but these increase as it levels up:

HP - 75

- 75 Attack - 100

- 100 Defense - 110

- 110 Sp. Atk - 45

- 45 Sp. def - 55

- 55 Speed - 65

Alolan Sandslash's base stats:

HP - 75

- 75 Attack - 100

- 100 Defense - 120

- 120 Sp. Atk - 25

- 25 Sp. def - 65

- 65 Speed - 65

Sandslash's type strengths and weaknesses

Sandslash, like every other Pokémon, has strengths and weaknesses. However, you need to pay extra attention to this one, as, depending on whether it's Kantonian or Alolan, its strengths and weaknesses are different.

Normal Damage Normal, Fighting, Flying, Dragon, Ground, Bug, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Psychic, Dark, and Fairy Weak Water, Grass, and Ice Resistant Poison and Rock Immune Electric

Alolan Sandslash's strengths and weaknesses

Normal damage Rock, Ghost, Steel, Water, Electric, and Dark Weak Fighting, Ground, and Fire Resistant Normal, Flying, Bug, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy Immune Poison

Sandslash's moveset

In the most recent Pokémon games, Sandslash can learn the following moves through leveling up, learning TMs, and hatching from an egg:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Crush Claw Normal One Scratch Normal One Defense Curl Normal One Poison Sting Poison One Sand Attack Ground Nine Rollout Rock 12 Fury Cutter Bug 15 Rapid Spin Normal 18 Bulldoze Ground 21 Swift Normal 26 Fury Swipes Normal 31 Sand Tomb Sand Tomb 36 Slash Normal 41 Dig Ground 46 Gyro Ball Steel 51 Swords Dance Normal 56 Sandstorm Rock 61 Earthquake Ground

Level up moves (Alolan)

Level Move Type One Icicle Clash Ice One Metal Claw Steel One Slash Normal One Swords Dance Normal Must use Move Reminder Scratch Normal Must use Move Reminder Mist Ice Must use Move Reminder Blizzard Ice Must use Move Reminder Defense Curl Normal Must use Move Reminder Swift Normal Must use Move Reminder Fury Swipes Normal Must use Move Reminder Powder Snow Ice Must use Move Reminder Tollout Rock Must use Move Reminder Fury Cutter Bug Must use Move Reminder Rapid Spin Normal Must use Move Reminder Iron Defense Steel Must use Move Reminder Gyro Ball Steel Must use Move Reminder Metal Burst Steel Must use Move Reminder Iron Head Steel Must use Move Reminder Snowscape Ice Learn upon evolving Icicle Spear Ice

Learnable TMs

Move Type Take Down Normal Agility Psychic Mud-Slap Ground Protect Normal Low Kick Fighting Thief Dark Facade Normal Aerial Ace Flying Bulldoze Ground Metal Claw Steel Swift Normal Mud Shot Ground Rock Tomb Rock Fling Dark Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Sandstorm Rock Dig Ground False Swipe Normal Brick Break Fighting Shadow Claw Ghost Body Slam Normal Sleep Talk Normal Poison Jab Poison Stomping Tantrum Ground Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Swords Dance Normal Spikes Ground Leech Life Bug Gunk Shot Poison Substitute Normal X-Scissor Bug Drill Run Ground Stealth Rock Rock Amnesia Psychic Earth Power Ground Earthquake Ground Stone Edge Rock Giga Impact Normal Focus Blast Fighting Hyper Beam Normal Tera Blast Normal Sand Tomb Ground Smack Down Rock Gyro Ball Steel Knock Off Dark Super Fang Normal High Horsepower Ground Focus Punch Fighting Double-Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Scorching Sands Ground Throat Chop Dark Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Alolan)

Move Type Take Down Normal Agility Psychic Protect Normal Low Kick Fighting Thief Dark Facade Normal Aerial Ace Flying Bulldoze Ground Metal Claw Steel Swift Normal Icy Wind Ice Rock Tomb Rock Fling Dark Avalanche Ice Endure Normal Snowscape Ice Dig Ground False Swipe Normal Brick Break Fighting Shadow Claw Ghost Body Slam Normal Ice Punch Ice Sleep Talk Normal Poison Jab Poison Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Swords Dance Normal Spikes Ground Flash Cannon Steel Leech Life Bug Iron Head Steel Substitute Normal Iron Defense Steel X-Scissor Bug Drill Run Ground Stealth Rock Rovk Ice Spinner Ice Amnesia Psychic Ice Beam Ice Blizzard Ice Earthquake Ground Giga Impact Normal Focus Blast Fighting Hyper Beam Normal Steel Beam Steel Tera Blast Normal Gyro Ball Steel Knock Off Dark Super Fang Normal Icicle Spear Ice Focus Punch Fighting Double-Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Triple Axel Ice Throat Chop Fighting Curse Ghost

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Counter Fighting Annihilape, Cinderace, Greedent, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Raboot, Scorbunny, Skwovet, Slakoth, Slaking, Vigoroth, or Zangoose Flail Normal Beartic, Cetitan, Cetoddle, Cubchoo, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Komala, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Piloswine, Slakoth, Slaking, Swinub, or Zangoose Hone Claws Dark Drilbur, Exacadrill, Floragato, Galarian Meowth, Krokorok, Krookodile, Mabosstiff, Maschiff, Meowscarada, Perrserker, Sandile, Sneasel, Sneasler, Sprigatito, Weavile, Zorua, or Zoroark Metal Claw Steel Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Sandslash, Alolan Diglett, Alolan Dugtrio, Drilbur, Empoleon, Exacadrill, Galarian Meowth, Lucario, Perrserker, Prinplup, Sneasel, Weavile, or Zangoose Mud-Slap Ground Alolan Diglett, Alolan Dugtrio, Diglett, Dugtrio, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Gumshoos, Mamoswine, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Orthworm, or Yungoos Night Slash Dark Alolan Diglett, Alolan Dugtrio, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Persian, Mewoscarada, Skuntank, Stunky, Weavile, Zangoose, or Zoroark

Egg moves (Alolan)

Move Type Breed with Counter Fighting Annihilape, Cinderace, Greedent, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Raboot, Scorbunny, Skwovet, Slakoth, Slaking, Vigoroth, or Zangoose Crush Claw Normal Drilbur, Exacadrill, Lycanroc, Sandslash, or Zangoose Curse Ghost Camerupt, Numel, Torkoal, Zangoose, Zorua, or Zoroark Flail Normal Beartic, Cetitan, Cetoddle, Cubchoo, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Komala, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Piloswine, Slakoth, Slaking, Swinub, or Zangoose Hone Claws Dark Drilbur, Exacadrill, Floragato, Galarian Meowth, Krokorok, Krookodile, Mabosstiff, Maschiff, Meowscarada, Perrserker, Sandile, Sneasel, Sneasler, Sprigatito, Weavile, Zorua, or Zoroark Ice Shard Ice Alolan Vulpix, Alolan Ninetails, Cetoddle, Cetitan, Dewgong, Glaceon, Mamoswine, Piloswine, Swinub, Seel, or Wevile Mirror Coat Ice Glaceon Night Slash Dark Alolan Diglett, Alolan Dugtrio, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Persian, Mewoscarada, Skuntank, Stunky, Weavile, Zangoose, or Zoroark

That's everything you need to know. Now all you need to do is go out there and get Sandslash.