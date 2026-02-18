Sandslash | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Sandslash is part of the original Pokédex, and we have everything you need to know about it right here.

The Kanto Pokémon Sandslash is still a beloved creature, even all these years after its debut in generation one. Evolving from the adorable Sandshrew, Sandslash can do a lot of damage in battle if you know how to use it properly. So, let's give you the rundown on everything you need to know about it.

Here's everything you need to know about Sandslash:

Here's some crucial information to help you get to know Sandslash a bit better:

National Pokédex # 0,028
Type Ground, Ice/Steel (Alolan)
Abilities Sand Veil, Snow Cloak (Alolan)
Hidden abilities Sand Rush, Slush Rush (Alolan)
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 90 (20.1%)
Egg groups Field
EV yield Two defense

Sandslash Evolution

Sandlash is the final evolution for Sandshrew, with the little Pokémon turning into it at level 22.

Pokemon Sandslash: Sandshrew and Sandslash in small circles

Sandslash locations

We have tables for each generation, so you know exactly where you can find Sandslash:

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade
Blue Route 23 and Cerulean Cave
Yellow Creulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold Routes 26-27 and Mt. Moon
Silver Evolve Sandshrew
Crystal Route 26 and Victory Road

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Evolve Sandshrew
Emerald Evolve Sandshrew
FireRed Trade
LeafGreen Route 23 and Victory Road
Colosseum Trade
XD Evolve Sandshrew

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Route 228
Platinum Route 228
HeartGold Routes 26-27, Mt. Moon, and Safari Zone
SoulSilver Safari Zone
Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Relic Castle
Black 2 and White 2 Route 15 and Relic Castle

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route 18 and Terminus Cave
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Sandshrew

Gen 7 locations

Sun Trade and Pokémon Bank
Moon

Evolve Sandshrew (Alolan)

Pokémon Bank (Kantonian)
Ultra Sun Trade and Pokémon Bank
Ultra Moon

Evolve Sandshrew (Alolan)

Pokémon Bank (Kantonian)
Let's Go Pikachu Evolve Sandshrew
Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass

Forest of Focus, Potbottom Desert, Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Max Lair, and Max Raid Battle (Kantonian)

Max Lair (Alolan)
Brilliant Diamond Trade
Shining Pearl Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Rocky Cave, Sandsear Cave, and Big Bluff Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (Scarlet)

Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, and Kitakami Wilds (Kantonian)

Terra Raid Battle Search (Alolan)
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (Violet)

Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, and Kitakami Wilds (Kantonian)

Terra Raid Battle (Alolan)
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Sandslash's base stats

Sandslash starts out with the following stats, but these increase as it levels up:

  • HP - 75
  • Attack - 100
  • Defense - 110
  • Sp. Atk - 45
  • Sp. def - 55
  • Speed - 65

Alolan Sandslash's base stats:

  • HP - 75
  • Attack - 100
  • Defense - 120
  • Sp. Atk - 25
  • Sp. def - 65
  • Speed - 65

Sandslash's type strengths and weaknesses

Sandslash, like every other Pokémon, has strengths and weaknesses. However, you need to pay extra attention to this one, as, depending on whether it's Kantonian or Alolan, its strengths and weaknesses are different.

Normal Damage Normal, Fighting, Flying, Dragon, Ground, Bug, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Psychic, Dark, and Fairy
Weak Water, Grass, and Ice
Resistant Poison and Rock
Immune Electric

Alolan Sandslash's strengths and weaknesses

Normal damage Rock, Ghost, Steel, Water, Electric, and Dark
Weak Fighting, Ground, and Fire
Resistant Normal, Flying, Bug, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy
Immune Poison

Pokemon Sandslash: an alolan sandslash in an icy cave

Sandslash's moveset

In the most recent Pokémon games, Sandslash can learn the following moves through leveling up, learning TMs, and hatching from an egg:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Crush Claw Normal
One Scratch Normal
One Defense Curl Normal
One Poison Sting Poison
One Sand Attack Ground
Nine Rollout Rock
12 Fury Cutter Bug
15 Rapid Spin Normal
18 Bulldoze Ground
21 Swift Normal
26 Fury Swipes Normal
31 Sand Tomb Sand Tomb
36 Slash Normal
41 Dig Ground
46 Gyro Ball Steel
51 Swords Dance Normal
56 Sandstorm Rock
61 Earthquake Ground

Level up moves (Alolan)

Level Move Type
One Icicle Clash Ice
One Metal Claw Steel
One Slash Normal
One Swords Dance Normal
Must use Move Reminder Scratch Normal
Must use Move Reminder Mist Ice
Must use Move Reminder Blizzard Ice
Must use Move Reminder Defense Curl Normal
Must use Move Reminder Swift Normal
Must use Move Reminder Fury Swipes Normal
Must use Move Reminder Powder Snow Ice
Must use Move Reminder Tollout Rock
Must use Move Reminder Fury Cutter Bug
Must use Move Reminder Rapid Spin Normal
Must use Move Reminder Iron Defense Steel
Must use Move Reminder Gyro Ball Steel
Must use Move Reminder Metal Burst Steel
Must use Move Reminder Iron Head Steel
Must use Move Reminder Snowscape Ice
Learn upon evolving Icicle Spear Ice

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Agility Psychic
Mud-Slap Ground
Protect Normal
Low Kick Fighting
Thief Dark
Facade Normal
Aerial Ace Flying
Bulldoze Ground
Metal Claw Steel
Swift Normal
Mud Shot Ground
Rock Tomb Rock
Fling Dark
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Sandstorm Rock
Dig Ground
False Swipe Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Shadow Claw Ghost
Body Slam Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Poison Jab Poison
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Swords Dance Normal
Spikes Ground
Leech Life Bug
Gunk Shot Poison
Substitute Normal
X-Scissor Bug
Drill Run Ground
Stealth Rock Rock
Amnesia Psychic
Earth Power Ground
Earthquake Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Giga Impact Normal
Focus Blast Fighting
Hyper Beam Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Sand Tomb Ground
Smack Down Rock
Gyro Ball Steel
Knock Off Dark
Super Fang Normal
High Horsepower Ground
Focus Punch Fighting
Double-Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Scorching Sands Ground
Throat Chop Dark
Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Alolan)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Agility Psychic
Protect Normal
Low Kick Fighting
Thief Dark
Facade Normal
Aerial Ace Flying
Bulldoze Ground
Metal Claw Steel
Swift Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Rock Tomb Rock
Fling Dark
Avalanche Ice
Endure Normal
Snowscape Ice
Dig Ground
False Swipe Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Shadow Claw Ghost
Body Slam Normal
Ice Punch Ice
Sleep Talk Normal
Poison Jab Poison
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Swords Dance Normal
Spikes Ground
Flash Cannon Steel
Leech Life Bug
Iron Head Steel
Substitute Normal
Iron Defense Steel
X-Scissor Bug
Drill Run Ground
Stealth Rock Rovk
Ice Spinner Ice
Amnesia Psychic
Ice Beam Ice
Blizzard Ice
Earthquake Ground
Giga Impact Normal
Focus Blast Fighting
Hyper Beam Normal
Steel Beam Steel
Tera Blast Normal
Gyro Ball Steel
Knock Off Dark
Super Fang Normal
Icicle Spear Ice
Focus Punch Fighting
Double-Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Triple Axel Ice
Throat Chop Fighting
Curse Ghost

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Counter Fighting Annihilape, Cinderace, Greedent, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Raboot, Scorbunny, Skwovet, Slakoth, Slaking, Vigoroth, or Zangoose
Flail Normal Beartic, Cetitan, Cetoddle, Cubchoo, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Komala, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Piloswine, Slakoth, Slaking, Swinub, or Zangoose
Hone Claws Dark Drilbur, Exacadrill, Floragato, Galarian Meowth, Krokorok, Krookodile, Mabosstiff, Maschiff, Meowscarada, Perrserker, Sandile, Sneasel, Sneasler, Sprigatito, Weavile, Zorua, or Zoroark
Metal Claw Steel Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Sandslash, Alolan Diglett, Alolan Dugtrio, Drilbur, Empoleon, Exacadrill, Galarian Meowth, Lucario, Perrserker, Prinplup, Sneasel, Weavile, or Zangoose
Mud-Slap Ground Alolan Diglett, Alolan Dugtrio, Diglett, Dugtrio, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Gumshoos, Mamoswine, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Orthworm, or Yungoos
Night Slash Dark Alolan Diglett, Alolan Dugtrio, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Persian, Mewoscarada, Skuntank, Stunky, Weavile, Zangoose, or Zoroark

Egg moves (Alolan)

Move Type Breed with
Counter Fighting Annihilape, Cinderace, Greedent, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Raboot, Scorbunny, Skwovet, Slakoth, Slaking, Vigoroth, or Zangoose
Crush Claw Normal Drilbur, Exacadrill, Lycanroc, Sandslash, or Zangoose
Curse Ghost Camerupt, Numel, Torkoal, Zangoose, Zorua, or Zoroark
Flail Normal Beartic, Cetitan, Cetoddle, Cubchoo, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Komala, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Piloswine, Slakoth, Slaking, Swinub, or Zangoose
Hone Claws Dark Drilbur, Exacadrill, Floragato, Galarian Meowth, Krokorok, Krookodile, Mabosstiff, Maschiff, Meowscarada, Perrserker, Sandile, Sneasel, Sneasler, Sprigatito, Weavile, Zorua, or Zoroark
Ice Shard Ice Alolan Vulpix, Alolan Ninetails, Cetoddle, Cetitan, Dewgong, Glaceon, Mamoswine, Piloswine, Swinub, Seel, or Wevile
Mirror Coat Ice Glaceon
Night Slash Dark Alolan Diglett, Alolan Dugtrio, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Persian, Mewoscarada, Skuntank, Stunky, Weavile, Zangoose, or Zoroark

That's everything you need to know. Now all you need to do is go out there and get Sandslash.

