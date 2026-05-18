Scyther | Pokémon guide

Slash through the competition with Scyther, the powerful mantis Pokémon with skills as sharp as its arms.

Pokemon Scyther: Scyther's Pokemon Home model outlined in fuzzy white on a green PT background
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The mantis Pokémon, Scyther, is a fearsome foe, wielding two massive scythes as arms and possessing the aerial advantage in battle. It's so cool, in fact, that it got two extra evolutions as the Pokémon series progressed, and you can learn all about its skillset in this guide.

As we travel through the Pokédex, make sure to take time to stop by our lists of the best bug Pokémon and the best flying Pokémon to admire some of Scyther's winged friends.

Here's everything in our Scyther guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Scyther:

National Pokédex # 0,123
Type Bug/Flying
Abilities Swarm or Technician (gen 4 onwards)
Hidden ability Steadfast
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 11.9%
Egg groups Bug
EV yield One attack

Pokemon Scyther: Scyther's evolution chart into Scizor and Kleavor on a green PT background

Scyther's evolution

Scyther has two evolutions, and both of them require special conditions. To evolve Scyther into Scizor, you need to trade it while it holds a Metal Coat. To get Kleavor, you simply need to expose your Scyther to Black Augurite.

Scyther's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Scyther in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Safari Zone and Celadon City's Rocket Game Corner
Blue Trade
Yellow Safari Zone and Celadon City's Rocket Game Corner

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver National Park Bug-Catching Contest
Crystal National Park Bug-Catching Contest

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed Safari Zone and Celadon City's Rocket Game Corner
LeafGreen Trade
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond Route 229
Pearl Trade
Platinum Routes 210 and 215
HeartGold / SoulSilver National Park Bug-Catching Contest

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer
Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 21
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Poni Plains and Poké Pelago
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poni Plains
Let's Go Pikachu Routes 14 and 15
Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Training Lowlands, Fields of Honor (Max Raid Battle), and Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
Brilliant Diamond Route 229 and the Grand Underground: Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Big Bluff Cavern
Shining Pearl Trade
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands, Coronet Highlands, and Alabaster Icelands space-time distortions

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province: Areas Four and Six, North Province: Area Two, Casseroya Lake, and Socarrat Trail, South Province: Area Four, and four and five-star Tera Raid Battles
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, and Chargestone Cavern
Legends: Z-A Rouge District: Wild Zone 13 (night only)

How do I get Scyther in Pokémon Pokopia?

If you want to spawn Scyther on your island, you just need to make the Tree-shaded tall grass Pokopia habitat. Luckily, this is incredibly simple, as you only need four patches of tall grass beneath any kind of tree.

Scyther's base stats

Scyther's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 70
  • Attack - 110
  • Defense - 80
  • Sp. Atk - 55
  • Sp. Def - 80
  • Speed - 105

Scyther's type strengths and weaknesses

Thanks to its dual Bug/Flying type, Scyther is completely immune to ground-type attacks, so usually devastating moves like Earthquake cause it no harm. It's still weak to five types, but otherwise, Scyther has a fairly balanced matchup spread.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel, Water
Weak Electric, Fire, Flying, Ice, Rock
Resistant Bug, Fighting, Grass
Immune Ground

Pokemon Scyther: Card art from Pokemon TCG Pocket of Scyther swinging its scythes

Scyther's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Scyther can learn the following moves:

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet

Level Move Type
One Quick Attack Normal
One Leer Normal
Four Fury Cutter Bug
Eight False Swipe Normal
12 Wing Attack Flying
16 Double Team Normal
20 Double Hit Normal
24 Slash Normal
28 Focus Energy Normal
32 Agility Psychic
36 Air Slash Flying
40 X-Scissor Bug
44 Swords Dance Normal

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type
One Leer Normal
One Quick Attack Normal
12 Wing Attack Flying
16 Double Team Normal
20 Brutal Swing Dark
24 Slash Normal
28 Focus Energy Normal
32 X-Scissor Bug
34 Bug Buzz Bug
36 Air Slash Flying
42 Swords Dance Normal
46 Lunge Bug

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet

Move Type
Acrobatics Flying
Aerial Ace Flying
Agility Psychic
Air Cutter Flying
Air Slash Flying
Baton Pass Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bug Bite Bug
Bug Buzz Bug
Close Combat Fighting
Dual Wingbeat Flying
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
False Swipe Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Light Screen Psychic
Lunge Bug
Pounce Bug
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Reversal Fighting
Scary Face Normal
Skitter Smack Bug
Sleep Talk Normal
Struggle Bug Bug
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Tailwind Flying
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Trailblaze Grass
U-turn Bug
Vacuum Wave Fighting
X-Scissor Bug

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Agility Psychic
Brick Break Fighting
Close Combat Fighting
Double Hit Normal
Double Team Normal
Double-Edge Normal
Dual Chop Dragon
Dual Wingbeat Flying
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
False Swipe Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Knock Off Dark
Light Screen Psychic
Night Slash Dark
Protect Normal
Razor Wind Normal
Silver Wind Bug
Substitute Normal
Swift Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Trailblaze Grass
U-turn Bug
Vacuum Wave Fighting
X-Scissor Bug

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Counter Fighting Heracross, Tarountula, Spidops
Defog Flying Frosmoth
Feint Normal Yanmega, Tarountula, Spidops, Nymble, Lokix
Night Slash Dark Kricketune, Yanmega, Gliscor
Quick Guard Fighting Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb

That's everything you need to know about the slicing, dicing Scyther.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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