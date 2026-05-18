Scyther | Pokémon guide

The mantis Pokémon, Scyther, is a fearsome foe, wielding two massive scythes as arms and possessing the aerial advantage in battle. It's so cool, in fact, that it got two extra evolutions as the Pokémon series progressed, and you can learn all about its skillset in this guide.
As we travel through the Pokédex, make sure to take time to stop by our lists of the best bug Pokémon and the best flying Pokémon to admire some of Scyther's winged friends.
Here's everything in our Scyther guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Scyther:
|
|
|National Pokédex #
|0,123
|Type
|Bug/Flying
|Abilities
|Swarm or Technician (gen 4 onwards)
|Hidden ability
|Steadfast
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|11.9%
|Egg groups
|Bug
|EV yield
|One attack
Scyther's evolution
Scyther has two evolutions, and both of them require special conditions. To evolve Scyther into Scizor, you need to trade it while it holds a Metal Coat. To get Kleavor, you simply need to expose your Scyther to Black Augurite.
Scyther's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Scyther in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|
|
|Red
|Safari Zone and Celadon City's Rocket Game Corner
|Blue
|Trade
|Yellow
|Safari Zone and Celadon City's Rocket Game Corner
Gen 2 locations
|
|
|Gold / Silver
|National Park Bug-Catching Contest
|Crystal
|National Park Bug-Catching Contest
Gen 3 locations
|
|
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed
|Safari Zone and Celadon City's Rocket Game Corner
|LeafGreen
|Trade
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|
|
|Diamond
|Route 229
|Pearl
|Trade
|Platinum
|Routes 210 and 215
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|National Park Bug-Catching Contest
Gen 5 locations
|
|
|Black / White
|Poké Transfer
|Black 2 / White 2
|Poké Transfer
Gen 6 locations
|
|
|X / Y
|Route 21
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|
|
|Sun / Moon
|Poni Plains and Poké Pelago
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Poni Plains
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Routes 14 and 15
|Let's Go Eevee
|Trade
Gen 8 locations
|
|
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Training Lowlands, Fields of Honor (Max Raid Battle), and Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
|Brilliant Diamond
|Route 229 and the Grand Underground: Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Big Bluff Cavern
|Shining Pearl
|Trade
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands, Coronet Highlands, and Alabaster Icelands space-time distortions
Gen 9 locations
|
|
|Scarlet / Violet
|South Province: Areas Four and Six, North Province: Area Two, Casseroya Lake, and Socarrat Trail, South Province: Area Four, and four and five-star Tera Raid Battles
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, and Chargestone Cavern
|Legends: Z-A
|Rouge District: Wild Zone 13 (night only)
How do I get Scyther in Pokémon Pokopia?
If you want to spawn Scyther on your island, you just need to make the Tree-shaded tall grass Pokopia habitat. Luckily, this is incredibly simple, as you only need four patches of tall grass beneath any kind of tree.
Scyther's base stats
Scyther's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 70
- Attack - 110
- Defense - 80
- Sp. Atk - 55
- Sp. Def - 80
- Speed - 105
Scyther's type strengths and weaknesses
Thanks to its dual Bug/Flying type, Scyther is completely immune to ground-type attacks, so usually devastating moves like Earthquake cause it no harm. It's still weak to five types, but otherwise, Scyther has a fairly balanced matchup spread.
|
|
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Electric, Fire, Flying, Ice, Rock
|Resistant
|Bug, Fighting, Grass
|Immune
|Ground
Scyther's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Scyther can learn the following moves:
Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|Four
|Fury Cutter
|Bug
|Eight
|False Swipe
|Normal
|12
|Wing Attack
|Flying
|16
|Double Team
|Normal
|20
|Double Hit
|Normal
|24
|Slash
|Normal
|28
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|32
|Agility
|Psychic
|36
|Air Slash
|Flying
|40
|X-Scissor
|Bug
|44
|Swords Dance
|Normal
Level up moves in Legends: Z-A
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|12
|Wing Attack
|Flying
|16
|Double Team
|Normal
|20
|Brutal Swing
|Dark
|24
|Slash
|Normal
|28
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|32
|X-Scissor
|Bug
|34
|Bug Buzz
|Bug
|36
|Air Slash
|Flying
|42
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|46
|Lunge
|Bug
Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet
|Move
|Type
|Acrobatics
|Flying
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Air Cutter
|Flying
|Air Slash
|Flying
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bug Bite
|Bug
|Bug Buzz
|Bug
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Dual Wingbeat
|Flying
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Lunge
|Bug
|Pounce
|Bug
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Skitter Smack
|Bug
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Struggle Bug
|Bug
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Tailwind
|Flying
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|U-turn
|Bug
|Vacuum Wave
|Fighting
|X-Scissor
|Bug
Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Double Hit
|Normal
|Double Team
|Normal
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Dual Chop
|Dragon
|Dual Wingbeat
|Flying
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Night Slash
|Dark
|Protect
|Normal
|Razor Wind
|Normal
|Silver Wind
|Bug
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|U-turn
|Bug
|Vacuum Wave
|Fighting
|X-Scissor
|Bug
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Counter
|Fighting
|Heracross, Tarountula, Spidops
|Defog
|Flying
|Frosmoth
|Feint
|Normal
|Yanmega, Tarountula, Spidops, Nymble, Lokix
|Night Slash
|Dark
|Kricketune, Yanmega, Gliscor
|Quick Guard
|Fighting
|Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb
That's everything you need to know about the slicing, dicing Scyther.