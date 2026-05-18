Scyther | Pokémon guide

The mantis Pokémon, Scyther, is a fearsome foe, wielding two massive scythes as arms and possessing the aerial advantage in battle. It's so cool, in fact, that it got two extra evolutions as the Pokémon series progressed, and you can learn all about its skillset in this guide.

As we travel through the Pokédex, make sure to take time to stop by our lists of the best bug Pokémon and the best flying Pokémon to admire some of Scyther's winged friends.

Here's everything in our Scyther guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Scyther:

National Pokédex # 0,123 Type Bug/Flying Abilities Swarm or Technician (gen 4 onwards) Hidden ability Steadfast Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 11.9% Egg groups Bug EV yield One attack

Scyther's evolution

Scyther has two evolutions, and both of them require special conditions. To evolve Scyther into Scizor, you need to trade it while it holds a Metal Coat. To get Kleavor, you simply need to expose your Scyther to Black Augurite.

Scyther's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Scyther in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Safari Zone and Celadon City's Rocket Game Corner Blue Trade Yellow Safari Zone and Celadon City's Rocket Game Corner

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver National Park Bug-Catching Contest Crystal National Park Bug-Catching Contest

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed Safari Zone and Celadon City's Rocket Game Corner LeafGreen Trade Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond Route 229 Pearl Trade Platinum Routes 210 and 215 HeartGold / SoulSilver National Park Bug-Catching Contest

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 21 Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Poni Plains and Poké Pelago Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poni Plains Let's Go Pikachu Routes 14 and 15 Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Expansion Pass Training Lowlands, Fields of Honor (Max Raid Battle), and Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure) Brilliant Diamond Route 229 and the Grand Underground: Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Big Bluff Cavern Shining Pearl Trade Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands, Coronet Highlands, and Alabaster Icelands space-time distortions

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province: Areas Four and Six, North Province: Area Two, Casseroya Lake, and Socarrat Trail, South Province: Area Four, and four and five-star Tera Raid Battles The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, and Chargestone Cavern Legends: Z-A Rouge District: Wild Zone 13 (night only)

How do I get Scyther in Pokémon Pokopia?

If you want to spawn Scyther on your island, you just need to make the Tree-shaded tall grass Pokopia habitat. Luckily, this is incredibly simple, as you only need four patches of tall grass beneath any kind of tree.

Scyther's base stats

Scyther's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 70

Attack - 110

Defense - 80

Sp. Atk - 55

Sp. Def - 80

Speed - 105

Scyther's type strengths and weaknesses

Thanks to its dual Bug/Flying type, Scyther is completely immune to ground-type attacks, so usually devastating moves like Earthquake cause it no harm. It's still weak to five types, but otherwise, Scyther has a fairly balanced matchup spread.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel, Water Weak Electric, Fire, Flying, Ice, Rock Resistant Bug, Fighting, Grass Immune Ground

Scyther's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Scyther can learn the following moves:

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet

Level Move Type One Quick Attack Normal One Leer Normal Four Fury Cutter Bug Eight False Swipe Normal 12 Wing Attack Flying 16 Double Team Normal 20 Double Hit Normal 24 Slash Normal 28 Focus Energy Normal 32 Agility Psychic 36 Air Slash Flying 40 X-Scissor Bug 44 Swords Dance Normal

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type One Leer Normal One Quick Attack Normal 12 Wing Attack Flying 16 Double Team Normal 20 Brutal Swing Dark 24 Slash Normal 28 Focus Energy Normal 32 X-Scissor Bug 34 Bug Buzz Bug 36 Air Slash Flying 42 Swords Dance Normal 46 Lunge Bug

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet

Move Type Acrobatics Flying Aerial Ace Flying Agility Psychic Air Cutter Flying Air Slash Flying Baton Pass Normal Brick Break Fighting Bug Bite Bug Bug Buzz Bug Close Combat Fighting Dual Wingbeat Flying Endure Normal Facade Normal False Swipe Normal Giga Impact Normal Helping Hand Normal Hyper Beam Normal Light Screen Psychic Lunge Bug Pounce Bug Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Reversal Fighting Scary Face Normal Skitter Smack Bug Sleep Talk Normal Struggle Bug Bug Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Swords Dance Normal Tailwind Flying Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Trailblaze Grass U-turn Bug Vacuum Wave Fighting X-Scissor Bug

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Agility Psychic Brick Break Fighting Close Combat Fighting Double Hit Normal Double Team Normal Double-Edge Normal Dual Chop Dragon Dual Wingbeat Flying Endure Normal Facade Normal False Swipe Normal Giga Impact Normal Hyper Beam Normal Knock Off Dark Light Screen Psychic Night Slash Dark Protect Normal Razor Wind Normal Silver Wind Bug Substitute Normal Swift Normal Swords Dance Normal Trailblaze Grass U-turn Bug Vacuum Wave Fighting X-Scissor Bug

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Counter Fighting Heracross, Tarountula, Spidops Defog Flying Frosmoth Feint Normal Yanmega, Tarountula, Spidops, Nymble, Lokix Night Slash Dark Kricketune, Yanmega, Gliscor Quick Guard Fighting Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb

That's everything you need to know about the slicing, dicing Scyther.