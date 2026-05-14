Seadra | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Seadra is one ferocious-looking creature, being among the more formidable ocean dwellers in the Kanto region, so it makes sense that you might want to have one on your team - Blastoise and Gyarados aren't the only worthy water-types, you know. In this guide, we'll give you all of the information you need to ensure Seadra is ready for battle.

However, you can catch a glimpse of all of the other first-generation Pokémon (and the rest) in our complete Pokédex, so make sure you check that out to see what other potential pals are out there. Then, for a different kind of help, you can check out our Pokémon Go codes list, which is full of valuable freebies.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Seadra:

In the table below, you can see all of the basic information Seadra has:

National Pokédex # 0,117 Type Water Abilities Poison Point or Sniper Hidden abilities Damp Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Water 1 and Dragon EV yield One special attack

Seadra evolution

Seadra evolves from Horsea at level 32 and turns into Kingdra when you trade it holding a Dragon Scale.

Seadra locations

You can find Seadra in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red Seafoam Islands, Route 23, Cerulean Cave (Super Rod) Blue Route 23, Cerulean Cave (Super Rod) Blue (Japan) Route 23, Cerulean Cave (Super Rod) Yellow Route 12-13 (Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Whirl Islands (Surfing) Crystal Whirl Islands (Surfing or Super Rod)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Evolve Horsea Emerald Evolve Horsea FireRed Routes 19, 20, 21, Kindle Road, Treasure Beach, Bond Bridge, Resort Gorgeous, Water Labyrinth, Five Isle Meadow, Memorial Pillar, Green Path, Water Path, Outcast Island, Trainer Tower, Tanoby Ruins, Cinnabar Island, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, Pallet Town (Super Rod) LeafGreen Evolve Horsea Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Route 226 (Super Rod) Platinum Route 226 (Super Rod) HeartGold and SoulSilver Seafoam Islands (Super Rod), Whirl Islands (Surfing and Super Rod) Pal Park Sea

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Routes 17, 18, P2 Laboratory (Fishing in rippling water) Black 2 and White 2 Routes 17, 18, P2 Laboratory (Fishing in rippling water)

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Ambrette Town, Cyllage City (Super Rod) Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Routes 130, 131, 132, 133, and 134 (Super Rod)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Evolve Horsea Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Horsea Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Routes 11, 12, and 13 (Sea Skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Honeycalm Sea (Wanderer), Loop Lagoon (Max Raid Battle), Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 226 (Super Rod) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Seadra's base stats

Seadra starts out with these stats, though they increase each time it levels up:

HP - 55

- 55 Attack - 65

- 65 Defense - 95

- 95 Sp. Atk - 95

- 95 Sp. Def - 45

- 45 Speed - 85

Seadra's type strengths and weaknesses

Seadra is a water-type, making it weak to two types and resistant to four:

Normal damage Dragon, Ground, Fighting, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Rock, Psychic, Flying, Fairy, Dark Weak to Electric, Grass Resistant to Fire, Steel, Ice, Water Immune None

Horsea's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Seadra can learn the following moves by leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding:

Level up

Level Move Type One Water Gun Water One Leer Normal One Smokescreen Normal One Twister Dragon 15 Focus Energy Normal 20 Dragon Breath Dragon 25 Bubble Beam Water 30 Agility Psychic 37 Water Pulse Water 44 Dragon Pulse Dragon 51 Hydro Pump Water 58 Dragon Dance Dragon 65 Rain Dance Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type Agility Psychic Scary Face Normal Protect Normal Water Pulse Water Chilling Water Water Facade Normal Swift Normal Icy Wind Ice Endure Normal Rain Dance Water Snowscape Ice Sleep Talk Normal Waterfall Water Rest Psychic Flash Cannon Steel Dragon Dance Dragon Substitute Normal Liquidation Water Dragon Pulse Dragon Surf Water Ice Beam Ice Hydro Pump Water Blizzard Ice Giga Impact Normal Outrage Dragon Hyper Beam Normal Tera Blast Normal Weather Ball Normal Flip Turn Water Scale Shot Dragon Whirlpool Water Muddy Water Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Aurora Beam Poison Seel or Dewgong Clear Smog Ice Mirror Herb Disable Normal Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, Slowbro, Slowking, or Galarian Slowking Flail Normal Magikarp, Gyarados, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Tadbulb, or Bellibolt Splash Normal Magikarp, Gyarados, Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, or Clawitzer

That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Seadra.