Seadra | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Seadra is one ferocious-looking creature, being among the more formidable ocean dwellers in the Kanto region, so it makes sense that you might want to have one on your team - Blastoise and Gyarados aren't the only worthy water-types, you know. In this guide, we'll give you all of the information you need to ensure Seadra is ready for battle.
However, you can catch a glimpse of all of the other first-generation Pokémon (and the rest) in our complete Pokédex, so make sure you check that out to see what other potential pals are out there. Then, for a different kind of help, you can check out our Pokémon Go codes list, which is full of valuable freebies.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Seadra:
In the table below, you can see all of the basic information Seadra has:
|National Pokédex #
|0,117
|Type
|Water
|Abilities
|Poison Point or Sniper
|Hidden abilities
|Damp
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Water 1 and Dragon
|EV yield
|One special attack
Seadra evolution
Seadra evolves from Horsea at level 32 and turns into Kingdra when you trade it holding a Dragon Scale.
Seadra locations
You can find Seadra in the following areas:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Seafoam Islands, Route 23, Cerulean Cave (Super Rod)
|Blue
|Route 23, Cerulean Cave (Super Rod)
|Blue (Japan)
|Route 23, Cerulean Cave (Super Rod)
|Yellow
|Route 12-13 (Super Rod)
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Whirl Islands (Surfing)
|Crystal
|Whirl Islands (Surfing or Super Rod)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Evolve Horsea
|Emerald
|Evolve Horsea
|FireRed
|Routes 19, 20, 21, Kindle Road, Treasure Beach, Bond Bridge, Resort Gorgeous, Water Labyrinth, Five Isle Meadow, Memorial Pillar, Green Path, Water Path, Outcast Island, Trainer Tower, Tanoby Ruins, Cinnabar Island, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, Pallet Town (Super Rod)
|LeafGreen
|Evolve Horsea
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Route 226 (Super Rod)
|Platinum
|Route 226 (Super Rod)
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Seafoam Islands (Super Rod), Whirl Islands (Surfing and Super Rod)
|Pal Park
|Sea
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Routes 17, 18, P2 Laboratory (Fishing in rippling water)
|Black 2 and White 2
|Routes 17, 18, P2 Laboratory (Fishing in rippling water)
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Ambrette Town, Cyllage City (Super Rod)
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Routes 130, 131, 132, 133, and 134 (Super Rod)
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Evolve Horsea
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Evolve Horsea
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 11, 12, and 13 (Sea Skim)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Honeycalm Sea (Wanderer), Loop Lagoon (Max Raid Battle), Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Route 226 (Super Rod)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Seadra's base stats
Seadra starts out with these stats, though they increase each time it levels up:
- HP - 55
- Attack - 65
- Defense - 95
- Sp. Atk - 95
- Sp. Def - 45
- Speed - 85
Seadra's type strengths and weaknesses
Seadra is a water-type, making it weak to two types and resistant to four:
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Ground, Fighting, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Rock, Psychic, Flying, Fairy, Dark
|Weak to
|Electric, Grass
|Resistant to
|Fire, Steel, Ice, Water
|Immune
|None
Horsea's moveset
In the most recent games it appears in, Seadra can learn the following moves by leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Water Gun
|Water
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Smokescreen
|Normal
|One
|Twister
|Dragon
|15
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|20
|Dragon Breath
|Dragon
|25
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|30
|Agility
|Psychic
|37
|Water Pulse
|Water
|44
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|51
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|58
|Dragon Dance
|Dragon
|65
|Rain Dance
|Water
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Endure
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Snowscape
|Ice
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Waterfall
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Flash Cannon
|Steel
|Dragon Dance
|Dragon
|Substitute
|Normal
|Liquidation
|Water
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Surf
|Water
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Flip Turn
|Water
|Scale Shot
|Dragon
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Muddy Water
|Water
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Aurora Beam
|Poison
|Seel or Dewgong
|Clear Smog
|Ice
|Mirror Herb
|Disable
|Normal
|Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, Slowbro, Slowking, or Galarian Slowking
|Flail
|Normal
|Magikarp, Gyarados, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Tadbulb, or Bellibolt
|Splash
|Normal
|Magikarp, Gyarados, Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, or Clawitzer
That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Seadra.