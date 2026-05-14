Seadra | Pokémon guide

Knowing the Pokémon Seadra’s strengths, weaknesses, and base stats can help you make the most out of it in battle.

Pokemon seadra: Seadra in front of a blue PT background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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The Pokémon Seadra is one ferocious-looking creature, being among the more formidable ocean dwellers in the Kanto region, so it makes sense that you might want to have one on your team - Blastoise and Gyarados aren't the only worthy water-types, you know. In this guide, we'll give you all of the information you need to ensure Seadra is ready for battle.

However, you can catch a glimpse of all of the other first-generation Pokémon (and the rest) in our complete Pokédex, so make sure you check that out to see what other potential pals are out there. Then, for a different kind of help, you can check out our Pokémon Go codes list, which is full of valuable freebies.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Seadra:

In the table below, you can see all of the basic information Seadra has:

National Pokédex # 0,117
Type Water
Abilities Poison Point or Sniper
Hidden abilities Damp
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Water 1 and Dragon
EV yield One special attack

Seadra evolution

Seadra evolves from Horsea at level 32 and turns into Kingdra when you trade it holding a Dragon Scale.

Pokemon Seadra: Horsea, Seadra, and Kingdra in blue circles

Seadra locations

You can find Seadra in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red Seafoam Islands, Route 23, Cerulean Cave (Super Rod)
Blue Route 23, Cerulean Cave (Super Rod)
Blue (Japan) Route 23, Cerulean Cave (Super Rod)
Yellow Route 12-13 (Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Whirl Islands (Surfing)
Crystal Whirl Islands (Surfing or Super Rod)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Evolve Horsea
Emerald Evolve Horsea
FireRed Routes 19, 20, 21, Kindle Road, Treasure Beach, Bond Bridge, Resort Gorgeous, Water Labyrinth, Five Isle Meadow, Memorial Pillar, Green Path, Water Path, Outcast Island, Trainer Tower, Tanoby Ruins, Cinnabar Island, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, Pallet Town (Super Rod)
LeafGreen Evolve Horsea
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Route 226 (Super Rod)
Platinum Route 226 (Super Rod)
HeartGold and SoulSilver Seafoam Islands (Super Rod), Whirl Islands (Surfing and Super Rod)
Pal Park Sea

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Routes 17, 18, P2 Laboratory (Fishing in rippling water)
Black 2 and White 2 Routes 17, 18, P2 Laboratory (Fishing in rippling water)

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Ambrette Town, Cyllage City (Super Rod)
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Routes 130, 131, 132, 133, and 134 (Super Rod)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Evolve Horsea
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Horsea
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Routes 11, 12, and 13 (Sea Skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Honeycalm Sea (Wanderer), Loop Lagoon (Max Raid Battle), Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 226 (Super Rod)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Seadra's base stats

Seadra starts out with these stats, though they increase each time it levels up:

  • HP - 55
  • Attack - 65
  • Defense - 95
  • Sp. Atk - 95
  • Sp. Def - 45
  • Speed - 85

Seadra's type strengths and weaknesses

Seadra is a water-type, making it weak to two types and resistant to four:

Normal damage Dragon, Ground, Fighting, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Rock, Psychic, Flying, Fairy, Dark
Weak to Electric, Grass
Resistant to Fire, Steel, Ice, Water
Immune None

Pokemon Seadra: a group of Seadra swimming in a pool

Horsea's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Seadra can learn the following moves by leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Water Gun Water
One Leer Normal
One Smokescreen Normal
One Twister Dragon
15 Focus Energy Normal
20 Dragon Breath Dragon
25 Bubble Beam Water
30 Agility Psychic
37 Water Pulse Water
44 Dragon Pulse Dragon
51 Hydro Pump Water
58 Dragon Dance Dragon
65 Rain Dance Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Scary Face Normal
Protect Normal
Water Pulse Water
Chilling Water Water
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Endure Normal
Rain Dance Water
Snowscape Ice
Sleep Talk Normal
Waterfall Water
Rest Psychic
Flash Cannon Steel
Dragon Dance Dragon
Substitute Normal
Liquidation Water
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Surf Water
Ice Beam Ice
Hydro Pump Water
Blizzard Ice
Giga Impact Normal
Outrage Dragon
Hyper Beam Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Weather Ball Normal
Flip Turn Water
Scale Shot Dragon
Whirlpool Water
Muddy Water Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Aurora Beam Poison Seel or Dewgong
Clear Smog Ice Mirror Herb
Disable Normal Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, Slowbro, Slowking, or Galarian Slowking
Flail Normal Magikarp, Gyarados, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Tadbulb, or Bellibolt
Splash Normal Magikarp, Gyarados, Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, or Clawitzer

That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Seadra.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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