Seaking | Pokémon guide

An intriguing horn and towering height at four feet, Pokémon's Seaking is a fierce ally and strong swimmer. Did you know that it's capable of swimming up waterfalls? It may be that it's less like a goldfish and more like a salmon after all. I wouldn't advise trying to eat it, though.
Anyway, to get Seaking, you'll need your daily dose of Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes if you want to see a completed Pokédex. Now let's find out all about this huge fish.
Here's everything in our Seaking guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Seaking:
|National Pokédex #
|0,119
|Type
|Water
|Abilities
|Swift Swim or Water Veil
|Hidden ability
|Lightning Rod
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|60 (14.8%)
|Egg groups
|Water 2
|EV yield
|Two atk.
Seaking's evolution
Seaking evolves from Goldeen when it reaches level 33. Seaking is the final evolution.
Seaking's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Seaking in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Route 23, Fuchsia City, Cerulean Cave
|Yellow
|Route 24, Cerulean City, Cerulean Cave
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 4, 9, 10, 24, 25, and 42, Cerulean City, Mt. Mortar, Tohjo Falls, Mt. Silver Cave 2F, Dark Cave, Union Cave 1F/B1F, Slowpoke Well
|Crystal
|Routes 4, 9, 10, 24, 25, and 42, Cerulean City, Mt. Mortar, Tohjo Falls, Mt. Silver Cave 2F, Dark Cave, Union Cave 1F/B1F, Slowpoke Well
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Safari Zone
|Emerald
|Safari Zone
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Berry Forest, Safari Zone, Fuchsia City
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Routes 203, 204, 209, 212, and 214, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring
|Platinum
|Routes 203, 204, 208, 209, 212, 214, and 229, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Celestic Town, Sendoff Spring, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Lake Valor
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 4, 9, 10, 24, 25, and 42, Slowpoke Well, Union Cave, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Dark Cave, Cerulean City, Tohjo Falls, Safari Zone - Swamp, Rocky Beach
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Routes 3, 11, and 14, Striaton City, Pinwheel Forest interior, Abundant Shrine
|Black 2 / White 2
|Routes 3, 11, 14, and 22, Pinwheel Forest, Abundant Shrine, Aspertia City, Striaton City
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Routes 3 and 22, Parfum Palace
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Safari Zone
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|The SOS Battles of Brooklet Hill and Malie Garden
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|The SOS Battles of Brooklet Hill and Malie Garden
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Route 6 (sea skim)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|West Lake Axewell, East Lake Axewell, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, Bridge Field, Lake of Outrage
|Isle of Armor
|Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Routes 203, 204, 209, 212, and 214, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Seaking's base stats
Seaking's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 80
- Attack - 92
- Defense - 65
- Sp. Atk - 65
- Sp. Def - 80
- Speed - 68
Seaking's type strengths and weaknesses
Seaking is a water-type 'mon, and consequently has its own strengths and weaknesses against other types. It receives double damage from those it is weak to, while only getting half damage from the types it is resistant against. You can find out these below:
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock
|Weak
|Electric, Grass
|Resistant
|Fire, Ice, Steel, Water
|Immune
|N/A
Seaking's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games that it is in, Seaking can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Peck
|Flying
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|One
|Supersonic
|Normal
|One
|Water Pulse
|Water
|15
|Horn Attack
|Normal
|20
|Agility
|Psychic
|25
|Aqua Ring
|Water
|30
|Flail
|Normal
|37
|Waterfall
|Water
|44
|Soak
|Water
|51
|Megahorn
|Bug
|58
|Horn Drill
|Normal
Learnable TMs (Sword/Shield)
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Attract
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Bounce
|Flying
|Dive
|Water
|Drill Run
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Hail
|Ice
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Megahorn
|Bug
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Round
|Normal
|Scald
|Water
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Smart Strike
|Steel
|Snore
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Waterfall
|Water
|Whirlpool
|Water
Learnable TMs (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)
|Move
|Type
|Attract
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Double Team
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Hail
|Ice
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Scald
|Water
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swagger
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
Egg moves (Sword/Shield)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Acupressure
|Normal
|Qwilfish
|Aqua Tail
|Water
|Gyarados, Qwilfish, Barboach, Whiscash, Relicanth, Basculin, or Wishiwashi
|Haze
|Ice
|Remoraid or Octillery
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Barboach or Whiscash
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Remoraid, Octillery, Inkay, or Malamar
Egg moves (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Acupressure
|Normal
|Qwilfish
|Aqua Tail
|Water
|Gyarados, Qwilfish, Barboach, Whiscash, or Relicanth
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Wailmer or Wailord
|Haze
|Ice
|Remoraid or Octillery
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Gyarados, Chinchou, Lanturn, Qwilfish, Remoraid, Octillery, Wailmer, Wailord, Relicanth, or Luvdisc
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Remoraid, Octillery, or Relicanth
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Barboach or Whiscash
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Remoraid or Octillery
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Wailmer, Wailord, or Relicanth
Good luck catching Seaking - you're officially armed with all the knowledge you need to know about it.