Seaking | Pokémon guide

An intriguing horn and towering height at four feet, Pokémon's Seaking is a fierce ally and strong swimmer. Did you know that it's capable of swimming up waterfalls? It may be that it's less like a goldfish and more like a salmon after all. I wouldn't advise trying to eat it, though.

Anyway, to get Seaking, you'll need your daily dose of Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes if you want to see a completed Pokédex. Now let's find out all about this huge fish.

Here's everything in our Seaking guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Seaking:

National Pokédex # 0,119 Type Water Abilities Swift Swim or Water Veil Hidden ability Lightning Rod Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 60 (14.8%) Egg groups Water 2 EV yield Two atk.

Seaking's evolution

Seaking evolves from Goldeen when it reaches level 33. Seaking is the final evolution.

Seaking's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Seaking in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Route 23, Fuchsia City, Cerulean Cave Yellow Route 24, Cerulean City, Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 4, 9, 10, 24, 25, and 42, Cerulean City, Mt. Mortar, Tohjo Falls, Mt. Silver Cave 2F, Dark Cave, Union Cave 1F/B1F, Slowpoke Well Crystal Routes 4, 9, 10, 24, 25, and 42, Cerulean City, Mt. Mortar, Tohjo Falls, Mt. Silver Cave 2F, Dark Cave, Union Cave 1F/B1F, Slowpoke Well

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Safari Zone Emerald Safari Zone FireRed / LeafGreen Berry Forest, Safari Zone, Fuchsia City Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 203, 204, 209, 212, and 214, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring Platinum Routes 203, 204, 208, 209, 212, 214, and 229, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Celestic Town, Sendoff Spring, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Lake Valor HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 4, 9, 10, 24, 25, and 42, Slowpoke Well, Union Cave, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Dark Cave, Cerulean City, Tohjo Falls, Safari Zone - Swamp, Rocky Beach

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Routes 3, 11, and 14, Striaton City, Pinwheel Forest interior, Abundant Shrine Black 2 / White 2 Routes 3, 11, 14, and 22, Pinwheel Forest, Abundant Shrine, Aspertia City, Striaton City

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Routes 3 and 22, Parfum Palace Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Safari Zone

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon The SOS Battles of Brooklet Hill and Malie Garden Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon The SOS Battles of Brooklet Hill and Malie Garden Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 6 (sea skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield West Lake Axewell, East Lake Axewell, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, Bridge Field, Lake of Outrage Isle of Armor Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 203, 204, 209, 212, and 214, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Seaking's base stats

Seaking's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 80

Attack - 92

Defense - 65

Sp. Atk - 65

Sp. Def - 80

Speed - 68

Seaking's type strengths and weaknesses

Seaking is a water-type 'mon, and consequently has its own strengths and weaknesses against other types. It receives double damage from those it is weak to, while only getting half damage from the types it is resistant against. You can find out these below:

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock Weak Electric, Grass Resistant Fire, Ice, Steel, Water Immune N/A

Seaking's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games that it is in, Seaking can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Peck Flying One Tail Whip Normal One Supersonic Normal One Water Pulse Water 15 Horn Attack Normal 20 Agility Psychic 25 Aqua Ring Water 30 Flail Normal 37 Waterfall Water 44 Soak Water 51 Megahorn Bug 58 Horn Drill Normal

Learnable TMs (Sword/Shield)

Move Type Agility Psychic Attract Normal Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Bounce Flying Dive Water Drill Run Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Giga Impact Normal Hail Ice Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Icy Wind Ice Megahorn Bug Mud Shot Ground Muddy Water Water Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Round Normal Scald Water Sleep Talk Normal Smart Strike Steel Snore Normal Substitute Normal Surf Water Swift Normal Swords Dance Normal Throat Chop Dark Waterfall Water Whirlpool Water

Learnable TMs (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type Attract Normal Blizzard Ice Double Team Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Giga Impact Normal Hail Ice Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Scald Water Sleep Talk Normal Substitute Normal Surf Water Swagger Normal Swords Dance Normal Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water

Egg moves (Sword/Shield)

Move Type Breed with Acupressure Normal Qwilfish Aqua Tail Water Gyarados, Qwilfish, Barboach, Whiscash, Relicanth, Basculin, or Wishiwashi Haze Ice Remoraid or Octillery Mud-Slap Ground Barboach or Whiscash Psybeam Psychic Remoraid, Octillery, Inkay, or Malamar

Egg moves (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type Breed with Acupressure Normal Qwilfish Aqua Tail Water Gyarados, Qwilfish, Barboach, Whiscash, or Relicanth Body Slam Normal Wailmer or Wailord Haze Ice Remoraid or Octillery Hydro Pump Water Gyarados, Chinchou, Lanturn, Qwilfish, Remoraid, Octillery, Wailmer, Wailord, Relicanth, or Luvdisc Mud Shot Ground Remoraid, Octillery, or Relicanth Mud-Slap Ground Barboach or Whiscash Psybeam Psychic Remoraid or Octillery Skull Bash Normal Wailmer, Wailord, or Relicanth

Good luck catching Seaking - you're officially armed with all the knowledge you need to know about it.