Seaking | Pokémon guide

A horned goldfish with pretty gills, Pokémon’s Seaking is ready to catch - but only if you learn its locations, moves, base stats, and more from this guide.

Pokemon Seaking glowing against a blue background
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An intriguing horn and towering height at four feet, Pokémon's Seaking is a fierce ally and strong swimmer. Did you know that it's capable of swimming up waterfalls? It may be that it's less like a goldfish and more like a salmon after all. I wouldn't advise trying to eat it, though.

Anyway, to get Seaking, you'll need your daily dose of Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes if you want to see a completed Pokédex. Now let's find out all about this huge fish.

Here's everything in our Seaking guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Seaking:

National Pokédex # 0,119
Type Water
Abilities Swift Swim or Water Veil
Hidden ability Lightning Rod
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 60 (14.8%)
Egg groups Water 2
EV yield Two atk.

Seaking's evolution

Seaking evolves from Goldeen when it reaches level 33. Seaking is the final evolution.

Pokemon Seaking evolving from Goldeen with an arrow pointing between them

Seaking's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Seaking in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Route 23, Fuchsia City, Cerulean Cave
Yellow Route 24, Cerulean City, Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 4, 9, 10, 24, 25, and 42, Cerulean City, Mt. Mortar, Tohjo Falls, Mt. Silver Cave 2F, Dark Cave, Union Cave 1F/B1F, Slowpoke Well
Crystal Routes 4, 9, 10, 24, 25, and 42, Cerulean City, Mt. Mortar, Tohjo Falls, Mt. Silver Cave 2F, Dark Cave, Union Cave 1F/B1F, Slowpoke Well

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Safari Zone
Emerald Safari Zone
FireRed / LeafGreen Berry Forest, Safari Zone, Fuchsia City
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 203, 204, 209, 212, and 214, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring
Platinum Routes 203, 204, 208, 209, 212, 214, and 229, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Celestic Town, Sendoff Spring, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Lake Valor
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 4, 9, 10, 24, 25, and 42, Slowpoke Well, Union Cave, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Dark Cave, Cerulean City, Tohjo Falls, Safari Zone - Swamp, Rocky Beach

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Routes 3, 11, and 14, Striaton City, Pinwheel Forest interior, Abundant Shrine
Black 2 / White 2 Routes 3, 11, 14, and 22, Pinwheel Forest, Abundant Shrine, Aspertia City, Striaton City

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Routes 3 and 22, Parfum Palace
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Safari Zone

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon The SOS Battles of Brooklet Hill and Malie Garden
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon The SOS Battles of Brooklet Hill and Malie Garden
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 6 (sea skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield West Lake Axewell, East Lake Axewell, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, Bridge Field, Lake of Outrage
Isle of Armor Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 203, 204, 209, 212, and 214, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Pokemon Seaking in its TCG Pocket card art

Seaking's base stats

Seaking's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 80
  • Attack - 92
  • Defense - 65
  • Sp. Atk - 65
  • Sp. Def - 80
  • Speed - 68

Seaking's type strengths and weaknesses

Seaking is a water-type 'mon, and consequently has its own strengths and weaknesses against other types. It receives double damage from those it is weak to, while only getting half damage from the types it is resistant against. You can find out these below:

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground,  Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock
Weak Electric, Grass
Resistant Fire, Ice, Steel, Water
Immune N/A

Seaking's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games that it is in, Seaking can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Peck Flying
One Tail Whip Normal
One Supersonic Normal
One Water Pulse Water
15 Horn Attack Normal
20 Agility Psychic
25 Aqua Ring Water
30 Flail Normal
37 Waterfall Water
44 Soak Water
51 Megahorn Bug
58 Horn Drill Normal

Learnable TMs (Sword/Shield)

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Attract Normal
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Bounce Flying
Dive Water
Drill Run Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Hail Ice
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Megahorn Bug
Mud Shot Ground
Muddy Water Water
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Round Normal
Scald Water
Sleep Talk Normal
Smart Strike Steel
Snore Normal
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Throat Chop Dark
Waterfall Water
Whirlpool Water

Learnable TMs (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type
Attract Normal
Blizzard Ice
Double Team Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Hail Ice
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Scald Water
Sleep Talk Normal
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swagger Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water

Egg moves (Sword/Shield)

Move Type Breed with
Acupressure Normal Qwilfish
Aqua Tail Water Gyarados, Qwilfish, Barboach, Whiscash, Relicanth, Basculin, or Wishiwashi
Haze Ice Remoraid or Octillery
Mud-Slap Ground Barboach or Whiscash
Psybeam Psychic Remoraid, Octillery, Inkay, or Malamar

Egg moves (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type Breed with
Acupressure Normal Qwilfish
Aqua Tail Water Gyarados, Qwilfish, Barboach, Whiscash, or Relicanth
Body Slam Normal Wailmer or Wailord
Haze Ice Remoraid or Octillery
Hydro Pump Water Gyarados, Chinchou, Lanturn, Qwilfish, Remoraid, Octillery, Wailmer, Wailord, Relicanth, or Luvdisc
Mud Shot Ground Remoraid, Octillery, or Relicanth
Mud-Slap Ground Barboach or Whiscash
Psybeam Psychic Remoraid or Octillery
Skull Bash Normal Wailmer, Wailord, or Relicanth

Good luck catching Seaking - you're officially armed with all the knowledge you need to know about it.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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