Seel | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Seel and its evolution are some of the cutest pinniped Pokémon - sorry, Popplio - so check out our guides to learn more about them. Seel is a smily, friendly-looking white seal, with two pointy teeth and a conical horn on its head. Its flippers kind of look like water coming out of a fountain, which is fun.
Seel (and Dewgong) are some of the cutest water Pokémon that appear in the entire Pokédex, and are OGs from the original 151 - so you know you can't go wrong using them.
Here's everything in our Seel guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Seel:
|National Pokédex #
|0,086
|Type
|Water
|Abilities
|Thick Fat or Hydration
|Hidden ability
|Ice Body
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|35.2%
|Egg groups
|Water 1 and Field
|EV yield
|One Sp. Def
Seel's evolution
Seel is the first of a two-stage evolution. At level 34, it evolves into Dewgong. It has no third-stage, mega, or regional forms.
Seel's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Seel in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Seafoam Islands, trade a Ponyta at Cinnabar Island Pokémon Lab
|Yellow
|Seafoam Islands
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Whirl Islands
|Crystal
|Whirl Islands
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Seafoam Islands, Icefall Cave, trade a Ponyta at Cinnabar
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Phenac Stadium
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond
|Route 226 and 230
|Pearl
|Trade
|Platinum
|Breed a Dewgong
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Route 47, Seafoam Islands, Whirl Islands
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Giant Chasm
|Black 2 / White 2
|Giant Chasm and Seaside Cave
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Breed Dewgong
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Route 125
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Seaward Cave
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Seafoam Islands
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond
|Routes 226 and 230, Glacial Cavern, Grand Underground - Fountainspring Cave, Icy Cave, Whiteout Cave
|Shining Pearl
|Trade
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Polar Biome
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Seel's base stats
Seel's base stats are as follows. As you level up your Seel, these stats grow.
- HP - 65
- Attack - 45
- Defense - 55
- Sp. Atk - 45
- Sp. Def - 70
- Speed - 45
Seel's type strengths and weaknesses
Seel unfortunately has no immunities, but it is resistant to fire, ice, steel, and water moves, so you can use it in plenty of battles without worry. You might want to keep it away from any electric- or grass-type Pokémon, though.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock
|Weak
|Electric, Grass
|Resistant
|Fire, Ice, Steel, Water
|Immune
|None
Seel's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Seel can learn the following moves via leveling up, using TMs, or breeding:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Three
|Growl
|Normal
|Seven
|Charm
|Fairy
|11
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|13
|Encore
|Normal
|17
|Ice Shard
|Ice
|21
|Rest
|Psychic
|23
|Aqua Ring
|Water
|27
|Aurora Beam
|Ice
|31
|Aqua Jet
|Water
|33
|Brine
|Water
|37
|Take Down
|Normal
|41
|Dive
|Water
|43
|Aqua Tail
|Water
|47
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|51
|Safeguard
|Normal
|53
|Snowscape
|Ice
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Avalanche
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Charm
|Fairy
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Curse
|Ghost
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Drill Run
|Ground
|Encore
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fling
|Dark
|Flip Turn
|Water
|Haze
|Ice
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Spinner
|Ice
|Icicle Spear
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest Psychic
|Psychic
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Smart Strike
|Steel
|Snowscape
|Ice
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Triple Axel
|Ice
|Uproar
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Whirlpool
|Water
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Belch
|Poison
|Ekans, Arbok, Grumpig, Seviper, Stunky, Skuntank, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant, Oinkologne
|Disable
|Normal
|Vulpix (all), Ninetails (all), Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke (all), Slowbro (all), Slowking (all), Zangoose
|Entrainment
|Normal
|Dedenne, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot
|Fake Out
|Normal
|Meowth (all), Perrserker, Persian (all), Lombre, Ludicolo, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mienshao, Mienfoo, Espurr, Meowstic
|Horn Drill
|Normal
|Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill
|Lick
|Ghost
|Snubbull, Granbull, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Seviper, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Daschbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, Houndstone
|Perish Song
|Normal
|Lapras, Politoed
|Spit Up
|Normal
|Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant
|Stockpile
|Normal
|Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant
|Swallow
|Normal
|Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant
Now go ahead and get yourself a Seel in Pokémon, and evolve it!