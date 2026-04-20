Seel | Pokémon guide

Get to know the Pokémon Seel in our guide, covering all moves, locations, and weaknesses.

The pokemon seel over a blue background
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The Pokémon Seel and its evolution are some of the cutest pinniped Pokémon - sorry, Popplio - so check out our guides to learn more about them. Seel is a smily, friendly-looking white seal, with two pointy teeth and a conical horn on its head. Its flippers kind of look like water coming out of a fountain, which is fun.

Seel (and Dewgong) are some of the cutest water Pokémon that appear in the entire Pokédex, and are OGs from the original 151 - so you know you can't go wrong using them.

Here's everything in our Seel guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Seel:

National Pokédex # 0,086
Type Water
Abilities Thick Fat or Hydration
Hidden ability Ice Body
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 35.2%
Egg groups Water 1 and Field
EV yield One Sp. Def

pokemon seel and it's evolution, Dewgong, over a blue background

Seel's evolution

Seel is the first of a two-stage evolution. At level 34, it evolves into Dewgong. It has no third-stage, mega, or regional forms.

Seel's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Seel in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Seafoam Islands, trade a Ponyta at Cinnabar Island Pokémon Lab
Yellow Seafoam Islands

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Whirl Islands
Crystal Whirl Islands

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Seafoam Islands, Icefall Cave, trade a Ponyta at Cinnabar
Colosseum Trade
XD Phenac Stadium

Gen 4 locations

Diamond Route 226 and 230
Pearl Trade
Platinum Breed a Dewgong
HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 47, Seafoam Islands, Whirl Islands

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Giant Chasm
Black 2 / White 2 Giant Chasm and Seaside Cave

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Breed Dewgong
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Route 125

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Seaward Cave
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Seafoam Islands

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond Routes 226 and 230, Glacial Cavern, Grand Underground - Fountainspring Cave, Icy Cave, Whiteout Cave
Shining Pearl Trade
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Polar Biome
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Seel's base stats

Seel's base stats are as follows. As you level up your Seel, these stats grow.

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 45
  • Defense - 55
  • Sp. Atk - 45
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 45

Seel's type strengths and weaknesses

Seel unfortunately has no immunities, but it is resistant to fire, ice, steel, and water moves, so you can use it in plenty of battles without worry. You might want to keep it away from any electric- or grass-type Pokémon, though.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock
Weak Electric, Grass
Resistant Fire, Ice, Steel, Water
Immune None

Artwork of the pokemon seel from the Scarlet and Violet pokedex

Seel's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Seel can learn the following moves via leveling up, using TMs, or breeding:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Headbutt Normal
Three Growl Normal
Seven Charm Fairy
11  Icy Wind Ice
13  Encore Normal
17 Ice Shard Ice
21  Rest Psychic
23 Aqua Ring Water
27  Aurora Beam Ice
31  Aqua Jet Water
33  Brine Water
37  Take Down Normal
41  Dive Water
43  Aqua Tail Water
47  Ice Beam Ice
51  Safeguard Normal
53  Snowscape Ice

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Avalanche Ice
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Charm Fairy
Chilling Water Water
Curse Ghost
Double-Edge Normal
Drill Run Ground
Encore Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fling Dark
Flip Turn Water
Haze Ice
Helping Hand Normal
Hydro Pump Water
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Spinner Ice
Icicle Spear Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Muddy Water Water
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Smart Strike Steel
Snowscape Ice
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Triple Axel Ice
Uproar Normal
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Weather Ball Normal
Whirlpool Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Belch Poison Ekans, Arbok, Grumpig, Seviper, Stunky, Skuntank, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant, Oinkologne
Disable Normal Vulpix (all), Ninetails (all), Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke (all), Slowbro (all), Slowking (all), Zangoose
Entrainment Normal Dedenne, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot
Fake Out Normal Meowth (all), Perrserker, Persian (all), Lombre, Ludicolo, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mienshao, Mienfoo, Espurr, Meowstic
Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill
Lick Ghost Snubbull, Granbull, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Seviper, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Daschbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, Houndstone
Perish Song Normal Lapras, Politoed
Spit Up Normal Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant
Stockpile Normal Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant
Swallow Normal Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant

Now go ahead and get yourself a Seel in Pokémon, and evolve it!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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