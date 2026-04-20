Seel | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Seel and its evolution are some of the cutest pinniped Pokémon - sorry, Popplio - so check out our guides to learn more about them. Seel is a smily, friendly-looking white seal, with two pointy teeth and a conical horn on its head. Its flippers kind of look like water coming out of a fountain, which is fun.

Seel (and Dewgong) are some of the cutest water Pokémon that appear in the entire Pokédex, and are OGs from the original 151 - so you know you can't go wrong using them.

Here's everything in our Seel guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Seel:

National Pokédex # 0,086 Type Water Abilities Thick Fat or Hydration Hidden ability Ice Body Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 35.2% Egg groups Water 1 and Field EV yield One Sp. Def

Seel's evolution

Seel is the first of a two-stage evolution. At level 34, it evolves into Dewgong. It has no third-stage, mega, or regional forms.

Seel's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Seel in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Seafoam Islands, trade a Ponyta at Cinnabar Island Pokémon Lab Yellow Seafoam Islands

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Whirl Islands Crystal Whirl Islands

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Seafoam Islands, Icefall Cave, trade a Ponyta at Cinnabar Colosseum Trade XD Phenac Stadium

Gen 4 locations

Diamond Route 226 and 230 Pearl Trade Platinum Breed a Dewgong HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 47, Seafoam Islands, Whirl Islands

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Giant Chasm Black 2 / White 2 Giant Chasm and Seaside Cave

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Breed Dewgong Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Route 125

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Seaward Cave Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Seafoam Islands

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond Routes 226 and 230, Glacial Cavern, Grand Underground - Fountainspring Cave, Icy Cave, Whiteout Cave Shining Pearl Trade Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Polar Biome Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Seel's base stats

Seel's base stats are as follows. As you level up your Seel, these stats grow.

HP - 65

- 65 Attack - 45

- 45 Defense - 55

- 55 Sp. Atk - 45

- 45 Sp. Def - 70

- 70 Speed - 45

Seel's type strengths and weaknesses

Seel unfortunately has no immunities, but it is resistant to fire, ice, steel, and water moves, so you can use it in plenty of battles without worry. You might want to keep it away from any electric- or grass-type Pokémon, though.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock Weak Electric, Grass Resistant Fire, Ice, Steel, Water Immune None

Seel's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Seel can learn the following moves via leveling up, using TMs, or breeding:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Headbutt Normal Three Growl Normal Seven Charm Fairy 11 Icy Wind Ice 13 Encore Normal 17 Ice Shard Ice 21 Rest Psychic 23 Aqua Ring Water 27 Aurora Beam Ice 31 Aqua Jet Water 33 Brine Water 37 Take Down Normal 41 Dive Water 43 Aqua Tail Water 47 Ice Beam Ice 51 Safeguard Normal 53 Snowscape Ice

Learnable TMs

Move Type Avalanche Ice Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Charm Fairy Chilling Water Water Curse Ghost Double-Edge Normal Drill Run Ground Encore Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fling Dark Flip Turn Water Haze Ice Helping Hand Normal Hydro Pump Water Ice Beam Ice Ice Spinner Ice Icicle Spear Ice Icy Wind Ice Muddy Water Water Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Smart Strike Steel Snowscape Ice Substitute Normal Surf Water Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Triple Axel Ice Uproar Normal Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Weather Ball Normal Whirlpool Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Belch Poison Ekans, Arbok, Grumpig, Seviper, Stunky, Skuntank, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant, Oinkologne Disable Normal Vulpix (all), Ninetails (all), Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke (all), Slowbro (all), Slowking (all), Zangoose Entrainment Normal Dedenne, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot Fake Out Normal Meowth (all), Perrserker, Persian (all), Lombre, Ludicolo, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mienshao, Mienfoo, Espurr, Meowstic Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill Lick Ghost Snubbull, Granbull, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Seviper, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Daschbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, Houndstone Perish Song Normal Lapras, Politoed Spit Up Normal Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant Stockpile Normal Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant Swallow Normal Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant

Now go ahead and get yourself a Seel in Pokémon, and evolve it!