Shellder | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Shellder is our first mollusk introduced into the franchise. It's a cute little oyster, which evolves into a spikier, bigger mollusk known as Cloyster. In the wild, it's preyed upon by different fish, such as Bruxish - the most modern predator of the purple shellfish.

You can see what else appears in our Pokédex guide that has every single water Pokémon in it, of all shapes and sizes.

Here's everything in our Shellder guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Shellder:

National Pokédex # 0,090 Type Water Abilities Shell Armor or Skill Link Hidden ability Overcoat Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 35.2% Egg groups Water 3 EV yield One Def

Shellder's evolution

Shellder evolves into Cloyster when you use a Water Stone on it. You don't need to get it to a specific level before doing this. You can see a full rundown in our Shellder evolution guide.

Shellder's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Shellder in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 6, 11, 19, 20, and 21, Cinnabar Island, Seafoam Islands, Vermilion City Yellow Routes 17 and 18, Vermilion Harbor

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 20, 21, 26, 27, and 41, Cinnabar Island, New Bark Town, Olivine City harbor, Pallet Town, Vermilion City Crystal Routes 20, 21, 26, 27, and 41, Cinnabar Island, New Bark Town, Olivine City harbor, Pallet Town, Vermilion City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Cinnabar Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, One Island, Pallet Town, Vermilion City Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 205, Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks Platinum Route 205, Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 20, 21, 26, 27, and 41, Cinnabar Island, New Bark Town, Olivine City harbor, Pallet Town, Vermilion City

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 13, Undella Bay, Undella Town Black 2 / White 2 Route 13, Humilau City, Seaside Cave, Undella Town

Gen 6 locations

X Breed a Cloyster Y Route 8 Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Kala'e Bay Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Kala'e Bay Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Seafoam Islands

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Seat, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell Expansion Pass Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Fields of Honor, Loop Lagoon, Workout Sea Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 205, Fuego Ironworks, Grand Underground - Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Valley Windworks Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet East Province: East Paldean Sea, North Province: North Paldean Sea, West Province: West Paldean Sea, South Province: South Paldean Sea Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Shellder's base stats

Shellder's base stats are as follows. As you level up your little shellfish, its stats will grow.

HP - 30

- 30 Attack - 65

- 65 Defense - 100

- 100 Sp. Atk - 45

- 45 Sp . Def - 25

. - 25 Speed - 40

Shellder's type strengths and weaknesses

Shellder, as a water-type, is weak to electric moves - so make a note of this when heading into battles. It has no immunities, but is resistant to fire-, steel-, water-, and ice-type moves.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock Weak Electric, Grass Resistant Fire, Ice, Steel, Water Immune None

Shellder's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Shellder can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Water Gun Water Four Withdraw Water Eight Ice Shard Ice 12 Leer Normal 16 Whirlpool Water 20 Supersonic Normal 24 Aurora Beam Ice 28 Protect Normal 32 Razor Shell Water 36 Iron Defense Steel 40 Ice Beam Ice 44 Shell Smash Normal 48 Hydro Pump Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type Avalanche Ice Blizzard Ice Chilling Water Water Endure Normal Facade Normal Helping Hand Normal Hydro Pump Water Ice Beam Ice Ice Spinner Ice Icicle Spear Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Defense Steel Liquidation Water Mud Shot Ground Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Rock Blast Rock Sleep Talk Normal Snowscape Ice Spikes Ground Substitute Normal Surf Water Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Toxic Spikes Poison Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Whirlpool Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Water Aqua Ring Use a Miracle Herb Water Bubble Beam Tentacool, Tentacruel, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Crabrawler, Crabominable Water Life Dew Use a Miracle Herb Water Water Pulse Tentacool, Tentacruel, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Wiglett, Wugtrio

That's all you need to know about Shellder, including how to evolve it and where to find it.