Shellder | Pokémon guide

We’ve got all the information you need to know about the Pokémon Shellder in our guide.

Official artwork of the pokemon shellder
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The Pokémon Shellder is our first mollusk introduced into the franchise. It's a cute little oyster, which evolves into a spikier, bigger mollusk known as Cloyster. In the wild, it's preyed upon by different fish, such as Bruxish - the most modern predator of the purple shellfish.

You can see what else appears in our Pokédex guide that has every single water Pokémon in it, of all shapes and sizes.

Here's everything in our Shellder guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Shellder:

National Pokédex # 0,090
Type Water
Abilities Shell Armor or Skill Link
Hidden ability Overcoat
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 35.2%
Egg groups Water 3
EV yield One Def

The pokemon shellder's evolution into Cloyster

Shellder's evolution

Shellder evolves into Cloyster when you use a Water Stone on it. You don't need to get it to a specific level before doing this. You can see a full rundown in our Shellder evolution guide.

Shellder's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Shellder in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 6, 11, 19, 20, and 21, Cinnabar Island, Seafoam Islands, Vermilion City
Yellow Routes 17 and 18, Vermilion Harbor

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 20, 21, 26, 27, and 41, Cinnabar Island, New Bark Town, Olivine City harbor, Pallet Town, Vermilion City
Crystal Routes 20, 21, 26, 27, and 41, Cinnabar Island, New Bark Town, Olivine City harbor, Pallet Town, Vermilion City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Cinnabar Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, One Island, Pallet Town, Vermilion City
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 205, Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks
Platinum Route 205, Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 20, 21, 26, 27, and 41, Cinnabar Island, New Bark Town, Olivine City harbor, Pallet Town, Vermilion City

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 13, Undella Bay, Undella Town
Black 2 / White 2 Route 13, Humilau City, Seaside Cave, Undella Town

Gen 6 locations

X Breed a Cloyster
Y Route 8
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Kala'e Bay
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Kala'e Bay
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Seafoam Islands

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Seat, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell
Expansion Pass Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Fields of Honor, Loop Lagoon, Workout Sea
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 205, Fuego Ironworks, Grand Underground - Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Valley Windworks
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet East Province: East Paldean Sea, North Province: North Paldean Sea, West Province: West Paldean Sea, South Province: South Paldean Sea
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Shellder's base stats

Shellder's base stats are as follows. As you level up your little shellfish, its stats will grow.

  • HP - 30
  • Attack - 65
  • Defense - 100
  • Sp. Atk - 45
  • Sp. Def - 25
  • Speed - 40

Shellder's type strengths and weaknesses

Shellder, as a water-type, is weak to electric moves - so make a note of this when heading into battles. It has no immunities, but is resistant to fire-, steel-, water-, and ice-type moves.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock
Weak Electric, Grass
Resistant Fire, Ice, Steel, Water
Immune None

artwork of the pokemon shellder by the sea

Shellder's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Shellder can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Tackle  Normal
One Water Gun Water
Four Withdraw Water
Eight Ice Shard  Ice
12 Leer Normal
16 Whirlpool Water
20 Supersonic Normal
24 Aurora Beam  Ice
28  Protect Normal
32 Razor Shell Water
36 Iron Defense Steel
40 Ice Beam Ice
44 Shell Smash Normal
48 Hydro Pump Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Avalanche Ice
Blizzard Ice
Chilling Water Water
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Helping Hand Normal
Hydro Pump Water
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Spinner Ice
Icicle Spear Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Defense Steel
Liquidation Water
Mud Shot Ground
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Rock Blast Rock
Sleep Talk Normal
Snowscape Ice
Spikes Ground
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Toxic Spikes Poison
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Whirlpool Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Water Aqua Ring Use a Miracle Herb
Water Bubble Beam Tentacool, Tentacruel, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Crabrawler, Crabominable
Water Life Dew Use a Miracle Herb
Water Water Pulse Tentacool, Tentacruel, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Wiglett, Wugtrio

That's all you need to know about Shellder, including how to evolve it and where to find it.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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