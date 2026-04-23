Shellder | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Shellder is our first mollusk introduced into the franchise. It's a cute little oyster, which evolves into a spikier, bigger mollusk known as Cloyster. In the wild, it's preyed upon by different fish, such as Bruxish - the most modern predator of the purple shellfish.
You can see what else appears in our Pokédex guide that has every single water Pokémon in it, of all shapes and sizes.
Here's everything in our Shellder guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Shellder:
|National Pokédex #
|0,090
|Type
|Water
|Abilities
|Shell Armor or Skill Link
|Hidden ability
|Overcoat
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|35.2%
|Egg groups
|Water 3
|EV yield
|One Def
Shellder's evolution
Shellder evolves into Cloyster when you use a Water Stone on it. You don't need to get it to a specific level before doing this. You can see a full rundown in our Shellder evolution guide.
Shellder's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Shellder in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Routes 6, 11, 19, 20, and 21, Cinnabar Island, Seafoam Islands, Vermilion City
|Yellow
|Routes 17 and 18, Vermilion Harbor
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 20, 21, 26, 27, and 41, Cinnabar Island, New Bark Town, Olivine City harbor, Pallet Town, Vermilion City
|Crystal
|Routes 20, 21, 26, 27, and 41, Cinnabar Island, New Bark Town, Olivine City harbor, Pallet Town, Vermilion City
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Cinnabar Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, One Island, Pallet Town, Vermilion City
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 205, Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks
|Platinum
|Route 205, Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 20, 21, 26, 27, and 41, Cinnabar Island, New Bark Town, Olivine City harbor, Pallet Town, Vermilion City
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Route 13, Undella Bay, Undella Town
|Black 2 / White 2
|Route 13, Humilau City, Seaside Cave, Undella Town
Gen 6 locations
|X
|Breed a Cloyster
|Y
|Route 8
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Kala'e Bay
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Kala'e Bay
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Seafoam Islands
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Seat, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell
|Expansion Pass
|Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Fields of Honor, Loop Lagoon, Workout Sea
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 205, Fuego Ironworks, Grand Underground - Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Valley Windworks
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|East Province: East Paldean Sea, North Province: North Paldean Sea, West Province: West Paldean Sea, South Province: South Paldean Sea
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Shellder's base stats
Shellder's base stats are as follows. As you level up your little shellfish, its stats will grow.
- HP - 30
- Attack - 65
- Defense - 100
- Sp. Atk - 45
- Sp. Def - 25
- Speed - 40
Shellder's type strengths and weaknesses
Shellder, as a water-type, is weak to electric moves - so make a note of this when heading into battles. It has no immunities, but is resistant to fire-, steel-, water-, and ice-type moves.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock
|Weak
|Electric, Grass
|Resistant
|Fire, Ice, Steel, Water
|Immune
|None
Shellder's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Shellder can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Water Gun
|Water
|Four
|Withdraw
|Water
|Eight
|Ice Shard
|Ice
|12
|Leer
|Normal
|16
|Whirlpool
|Water
|20
|Supersonic
|Normal
|24
|Aurora Beam
|Ice
|28
|Protect
|Normal
|32
|Razor Shell
|Water
|36
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|40
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|44
|Shell Smash
|Normal
|48
|Hydro Pump
|Water
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Avalanche
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Spinner
|Ice
|Icicle Spear
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Liquidation
|Water
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Snowscape
|Ice
|Spikes
|Ground
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Whirlpool
|Water
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Water
|Aqua Ring
|Use a Miracle Herb
|Water
|Bubble Beam
|Tentacool, Tentacruel, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Crabrawler, Crabominable
|Water
|Life Dew
|Use a Miracle Herb
|Water
|Water Pulse
|Tentacool, Tentacruel, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Wiglett, Wugtrio
That's all you need to know about Shellder, including how to evolve it and where to find it.