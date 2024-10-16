No, this is not a drill – you can finally get shiny Meloetta in Pokémon Home thanks to the storage app’s latest update. This is the first time that the Unovan mythical Pokémon has been available to register in Pokémon Home legitimately, and it opens up some exciting paths for future in-game events.

As part of Pokémon Home’s most recent update, you can now claim a free shiny Meloetta for your collection via the new in-app mystery gift function – but there’s a catch. Not only do you have to complete the entire Pokédex for the Paldea region, Kitakami, and Blueberry Academy, but you also have to register all of those catches to Pokémon Home. It’s a lot of work, but if you’re in the business of building a living shiny dex, it’s more than worth it for this adorable mythical Pokémon.

Twitter user PoGoCentral points out that this addition could hint at the appearance of shiny Meloetta during a Unova Tour in Pokémon Go, as shiny mythicals often join the game via Masterwork Research during these events. Many players use Home to transfer their Go catches into living dexes or their other Pokémon games, so shiny Meloetta’s appearance in Home certainly implies that it’ll soon pop up elsewhere in the series.

How do I get shiny Meloetta in Pokémon Home?

Grabbing yourself a shiny Meloetta isn’t as easy as most Pokémon mystery gift code redemptions, so follow these steps to get it right:

Complete all three Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédexes and register each catch in Pokémon Home on your Switch Download the mobile version of Pokémon Home Log in using the same Nintendo account that you use for Pokémon Home on the Switch Use the app’s mystery gift feature to get your shiny Meloetta

We’re hopeful that the addition of shiny Meloetta means it’ll appear in some future Pokémon Go events. In the meantime, make sure you’ve caught all the best gen 9 Pokémon and use our guides to Dreepy evolution, Slowpoke evolution, and Cetoddle evolution to fill in those final gaps in your dex.