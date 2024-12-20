Get ready for another legendary encounter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as shiny Rayquaza appears in tera raids across the Paldean region. You can find it in five-star raids, which unlock after you complete the main story.

Rayquaza will appear from December 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025, giving you plenty of time to head into the game and catch this legendary Pokémon. Now’s a great time to continue your trainer journey in the Switch games, and flesh out your shiny Pokédex with more entries.

If you haven’t finished the story, don’t worry – you can join other players in multiplayer to take part in the raids. However, you do need to download the latest Poké Portal news and have an active Nintendo Online membership if you want to take part in a multiplayer setting.

The Rayquaza that appears can be shiny and will have dragon as its tera type. You can’t usually find a shiny one, so make sure you don’t miss this chance to get a glittering black dragon-type Pokémon for your team. Note that you can only catch one per save file, but you can hop back into more raids for the fun of it or for the XP.

Meanwhile, a mass outbreak event will take place across Paldea. Carbink, Cetoddle, and Fraxure will appear with a higher chance of being shiny. Cute Cetoddle appears in Paldea, while Fraxure comes to the Terarium in Blueberry Academy, and Carbink settles in the Kitakami area.

If you’re looking for some inspiration for a new team type, we have lists of the best ghost Pokémon, best grass Pokémon, and even picks of the best gen 9 Pokémon to thin out the options.