Slowbro | Pokémon guide

There's lots to know about Pokémon's Slowbro, as this 'mon is both as slow as a sloth and kind of a cutie pie. For example, did you know that this peaceful lad doesn't feel pain? This is because the Shellder attached to Slowbro is poisoning it - handy for us, but sad for Slowbro, I guess. If you want other cool fun facts about Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro, you're in the right place, as we'll run through the basics.
Fill up your Pokédex with Slowbro by grabbing some Pokémon Go codes or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, so you'll always have this docile guy by your side.
Here's everything in our Slowbro guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Slowbro:
|National Pokédex #
|0,080
|Type
|Slowbro: Water/Psychic
Galarian Slowbro: Poison/Psychic
|Abilities
|Slowbro: Oblivious or Own Tempo
Galarian Slowbro: Quick Draw or Own Tempo
|Hidden ability
|Regenerator
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|75 (17.5%)
|Egg groups
|Monster and Water 1
|EV yield
|Slowbro: two def
Galarian Slowbro: two atk
Slowbro's evolution
Slowbro evolves from Slowpoke at level 37 and is one of Slowpoke's final forms, alongside Slowking. Similarly, Galarian Slowbro evolves from Galarian Slowpoke when exposed to a Galarica Cuff.
Slowbro can also Mega Evolve into Mega Slowbro, using Slowbronite, but it must be in its Kantonian form for this to happen.
Slowbro's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Slowbro in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Route 23, Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands
|Yellow
|Routes 12 and 13, Seafoam Islands
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Slowpoke Well
|Crystal
|Slowpoke Well
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed
|Trade
|LeafGreen
|Cerulean Cave, Berry Forest, Seafoam Islands, Cape Brink, Cinnabar Island
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond
|Trade
|Pearl
|Evolve Slowpoke
|Platinum
|Evolve Slowpoke
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Slowpoke Well, Seafoam Islands, Safari Zone - Peak, tall grass in Rocky Beach
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Abundant Shrine (surfing)
|Black 2 / White 2
|Evolve Slowpoke
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Slowpoke
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Slowpoke
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Kala'e Bay's SOS Battle
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Kala'e Bay's SOS Battle
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Seafoam Islands
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Kantonian: Evolve Slowpoke
Galarian: Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Kantonian: Max Lair Dynamax Adventure
Galarian: Evolve Slowpoke
|Brilliant Diamond
|Trade
|Shining Pearl
|Evolve Slowpoke
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Kantonian: West Province: Area Two, North Province: Casseroya Lake, five-star Tera Raid Battles
Galarian: Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Six-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Kantonian: Jaune District: Wild Zone 11
Galarian: Evolve Slowpoke
How do I get Slowbro in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Slowbro in Pokopia, you need to create one of three Pokopia habitats - Fishing Pond, Bed With a Plush, or Seaside Tall Grass. The Fishing Pond requires one of any seat and one water, the Bed With a Plush needs you to pair any bed with any doll, and the Seaside Tall Grass asks you to get four grass and two ocean water.
Slowbro's base stats
Slowbro's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 95
- Attack - 75
- Defense - 110
- Sp. Atk - 100
- Sp. Def - 80
- Speed - 30
Galarian Slowbro's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 95
- Attack - 75
- Defense - 180
- Sp. Atk -130
- Sp. Def - 80
- Speed - 30
Mega Slowbro's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 95
- Attack - 100
- Defense - 95
- Sp. Atk - 100
- Sp. Def - 70
- Speed - 30
Slowbro's type strengths and weaknesses
As a combined water- and psychic-type Pokémon, Slowbro has a pretty interesting set of strengths and weaknesses against other Pokémon. While it isn't immune to any types, it has a number of immunities.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ground, Normal, Poison, Rock
|Weak
|Bug, Dark, Electric, Grass, Ghost
|Resistant
|Fighting, Fire, Ice, Psychic, Steel, Water
|Immune
|N/A
Galarian Slowbro's strengths and weaknesses
Galarian Slowbro has different strengths and weaknesses, given that it's a different type of 'mon. Here's how it fares against other Pokémon types:
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dragon, Electric, Flying, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Dark, Ghost, Ground, Fire
|Resistant
|Fighting, Fairy, Grass, Poison
|Immune
|N/A
Slowbro's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Slowbro can learn the following moves:
Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Withdraw
|Water
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Curse
|Ghost
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One*
|Acid
|Poison
|One**
|Water Gun
|Water
|Nine
|Yawn
|Normal
|12
|Confusion
|Psychic
|15
|Disable
|Normal
|18
|Water Pulse
|Water
|21
|Headbutt
|Normal
|24
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|27
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|30
|Surf
|Water
|33
|Slack Off
|Normal
|36
|Psychic
|Psychic
|41
|Psych Up
|Normal
|46
|Rain Dance
|Water
|51
|Heal Pulse
|Psychic
* Galarian form only
** Kantonian form only
Level up moves (Legends: Z-A)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Curse
|Ghost
|One
|Confusion
|Psychic
|Three
|Growl
|Normal
|Six
|Water Gun
|Water
|14
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|18
|Water Pulse
|Water
|21
|Headbutt
|Normal
|24
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|27
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|33*
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|36
|Surf
|Water
|40
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|42
|Psychic
|Psychic
|45
|Future Sight
|Psychic
* Galarian form only
Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray*
|Poison
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Avalanche
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Press
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Curse
|Dark
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge*
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Expanding Force
|Psychic
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch**
|Fighting
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Future Sight**
|Psychic
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Gunk Shot*
|Poison
|Haze*
|Ice
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Fang*
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Liquidation
|Water
|Metronome
|Normal
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Poison Jab*
|Poison
|Power Gem*
|Rock
|Protect
|Normal
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic Noise**
|Psychic
|Psychic Terrain
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Blast*
|Rock
|Sandstorm*
|Rock
|Scald**
|Water
|Scary Face*
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb*
|Poison
|Sludge Wave*
|Poison
|Smack Down*
|Rock
|Snowscape
|Ice
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Toxic*
|Poison
|Trick
|Psychic
|Trick Room
|Psychic
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
* Galarian form only
** Kantonian form only
Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray*
|Poison
|Ancient Power
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge*
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch*
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Gunk Shot*
|Poison
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Heal Block
|Psychic
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Punch**
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Liquidation
|Water
|Metronome
|Normal
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Poison Jab*
|Poison
|Power Gem**
|Rock
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Safeguard
|Normal
|Scald
|Water
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb*
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Thunder Punch*
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Toxic*
|Poison
|Toxic Spikes*
|Poison
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
* Galarian form only
** Kantonian form only
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Belch
|Poison
|Snorlax or Cramorant
|Belly Drum
|Normal
|Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, or Snorlax
|Block
|Normal
|Snorlax or Bastiodon
|Stomp
|Normal
|Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, or Tropius
You're now qualified to catch up to Slowbro or Galarian Slowbro, so go out there, and good luck!