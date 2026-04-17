Slowbro | Pokémon guide

There's lots to know about Pokémon's Slowbro, as this 'mon is both as slow as a sloth and kind of a cutie pie. For example, did you know that this peaceful lad doesn't feel pain? This is because the Shellder attached to Slowbro is poisoning it - handy for us, but sad for Slowbro, I guess. If you want other cool fun facts about Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro, you're in the right place, as we'll run through the basics.

Fill up your Pokédex with Slowbro by grabbing some Pokémon Go codes or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, so you'll always have this docile guy by your side.

Here's everything in our Slowbro guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Slowbro:

National Pokédex # 0,080 Type Slowbro: Water/Psychic

Galarian Slowbro: Poison/Psychic Abilities Slowbro: Oblivious or Own Tempo

Galarian Slowbro: Quick Draw or Own Tempo Hidden ability Regenerator Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 75 (17.5%) Egg groups Monster and Water 1 EV yield Slowbro : two def

Galarian Slowbro : two atk

Slowbro's evolution

Slowbro evolves from Slowpoke at level 37 and is one of Slowpoke's final forms, alongside Slowking. Similarly, Galarian Slowbro evolves from Galarian Slowpoke when exposed to a Galarica Cuff.

Slowbro can also Mega Evolve into Mega Slowbro, using Slowbronite, but it must be in its Kantonian form for this to happen.

Slowbro's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Slowbro in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Route 23, Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands Yellow Routes 12 and 13, Seafoam Islands

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Slowpoke Well Crystal Slowpoke Well

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed Trade LeafGreen Cerulean Cave, Berry Forest, Seafoam Islands, Cape Brink, Cinnabar Island Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond Trade Pearl Evolve Slowpoke Platinum Evolve Slowpoke HeartGold / SoulSilver Slowpoke Well, Seafoam Islands, Safari Zone - Peak, tall grass in Rocky Beach

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Abundant Shrine (surfing) Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Slowpoke

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Slowpoke Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Slowpoke

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Kala'e Bay's SOS Battle Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Kala'e Bay's SOS Battle Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Seafoam Islands

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Kantonian : Evolve Slowpoke

Galarian : Trade Isle of Armor Kantonian : Max Lair Dynamax Adventure

Galarian : Evolve Slowpoke Brilliant Diamond Trade Shining Pearl Evolve Slowpoke Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Kantonian : West Province: Area Two, North Province: Casseroya Lake, five-star Tera Raid Battles

Galarian : Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Six-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Kantonian : Jaune District: Wild Zone 11

Galarian : Evolve Slowpoke

How do I get Slowbro in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Slowbro in Pokopia, you need to create one of three Pokopia habitats - Fishing Pond, Bed With a Plush, or Seaside Tall Grass. The Fishing Pond requires one of any seat and one water, the Bed With a Plush needs you to pair any bed with any doll, and the Seaside Tall Grass asks you to get four grass and two ocean water.

Slowbro's base stats

Slowbro's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 95

Attack - 75

Defense - 110

Sp. Atk - 100

Sp. Def - 80

Speed - 30

Galarian Slowbro's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 95

Attack - 75

Defense - 180

Sp. Atk -130

Sp. Def - 80

Speed - 30

Mega Slowbro's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 95

Attack - 100

Defense - 95

Sp. Atk - 100

Sp. Def - 70

Speed - 30

Slowbro's type strengths and weaknesses

As a combined water- and psychic-type Pokémon, Slowbro has a pretty interesting set of strengths and weaknesses against other Pokémon. While it isn't immune to any types, it has a number of immunities.

Normal damage Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ground, Normal, Poison, Rock Weak Bug, Dark, Electric, Grass, Ghost Resistant Fighting, Fire, Ice, Psychic, Steel, Water Immune N/A

Galarian Slowbro's strengths and weaknesses

Galarian Slowbro has different strengths and weaknesses, given that it's a different type of 'mon. Here's how it fares against other Pokémon types:

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Electric, Flying, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Dark, Ghost, Ground, Fire Resistant Fighting, Fairy, Grass, Poison Immune N/A

Slowbro's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Slowbro can learn the following moves:

Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)

Level Move Type One Withdraw Water One Tackle Normal One Curse Ghost One Growl Normal One* Acid Poison One** Water Gun Water Nine Yawn Normal 12 Confusion Psychic 15 Disable Normal 18 Water Pulse Water 21 Headbutt Normal 24 Zen Headbutt Psychic 27 Amnesia Psychic 30 Surf Water 33 Slack Off Normal 36 Psychic Psychic 41 Psych Up Normal 46 Rain Dance Water 51 Heal Pulse Psychic

* Galarian form only

** Kantonian form only

Level up moves (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Curse Ghost One Confusion Psychic Three Growl Normal Six Water Gun Water 14 Psybeam Psychic 18 Water Pulse Water 21 Headbutt Normal 24 Zen Headbutt Psychic 27 Amnesia Psychic 33* Poison Jab Poison 36 Surf Water 40 Sludge Bomb Poison 42 Psychic Psychic 45 Future Sight Psychic

* Galarian form only

Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)

Move Type Acid Spray* Poison Amnesia Psychic Avalanche Ice Blizzard Ice Body Press Fighting Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulldoze Ground Calm Mind Psychic Chilling Water Water Curse Dark Dig Ground Double-Edge* Normal Drain Punch Fighting Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Expanding Force Psychic Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Flamethrower Fire Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Focus Punch** Fighting Foul Play Dark Future Sight** Psychic Giga Impact Normal Grass Knot Grass Gunk Shot* Poison Haze* Ice Helping Hand Normal Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Fang* Ice Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Imprison Psychic Iron Defense Steel Light Screen Psychic Liquidation Water Metronome Normal Mud Shot Ground Muddy Water Water Nasty Plot Dark Poison Jab* Poison Power Gem* Rock Protect Normal Psybeam Psychic Psych Up Normal Psychic Psychic Psychic Noise** Psychic Psychic Terrain Psychic Psyshock Psychic Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Rock Blast* Rock Sandstorm* Rock Scald** Water Scary Face* Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Skill Swap Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb* Poison Sludge Wave* Poison Smack Down* Rock Snowscape Ice Stored Power Psychic Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Surf Water Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thunder Wave Electric Toxic* Poison Trick Psychic Trick Room Psychic Venoshock Poison Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Weather Ball Normal Whirlpool Water Zen Headbutt Psychic

* Galarian form only

** Kantonian form only

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type Acid Spray* Poison Ancient Power Ice Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Calm Mind Psychic Chilling Water Water Curse Ghost Dig Ground Double-Edge* Normal Drain Punch Fighting Dream Eater Psychic Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch* Fire Flamethrower Fire Focus Blast Fighting Future Sight Psychic Giga Impact Normal Gunk Shot* Poison Headbutt Normal Heal Block Psychic Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Punch** Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Tail Steel Light Screen Psychic Liquidation Water Metronome Normal Mud Shot Ground Muddy Water Water Nasty Plot Dark Poison Jab* Poison Power Gem** Rock Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Psyshock Psychic Safeguard Normal Scald Water Shadow Ball Ghost Skull Bash Normal Sludge Bomb* Poison Substitute Normal Surf Water Swift Normal Thunder Punch* Electric Thunder Wave Electric Toxic* Poison Toxic Spikes* Poison Tri Attack Normal Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Whirlpool Water Zen Headbutt Psychic

* Galarian form only

** Kantonian form only

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Belch Poison Snorlax or Cramorant Belly Drum Normal Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, or Snorlax Block Normal Snorlax or Bastiodon Stomp Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, or Tropius

You're now qualified to catch up to Slowbro or Galarian Slowbro, so go out there, and good luck!