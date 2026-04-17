Slowbro | Pokémon guide

As the name suggests, Pokémon’s Slowbro is one of the slowest-moving units in the game, but we still think it’s worth knowing about.

Pokemon Slowbro and Galerian Slowbro glowing against a pink and blue background
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There's lots to know about Pokémon's Slowbro, as this 'mon is both as slow as a sloth and kind of a cutie pie. For example, did you know that this peaceful lad doesn't feel pain? This is because the Shellder attached to Slowbro is poisoning it - handy for us, but sad for Slowbro, I guess. If you want other cool fun facts about Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro, you're in the right place, as we'll run through the basics.

Fill up your Pokédex with Slowbro by grabbing some Pokémon Go codes or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, so you'll always have this docile guy by your side.

Here's everything in our Slowbro guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Slowbro:

National Pokédex # 0,080
Type Slowbro: Water/Psychic
Galarian Slowbro: Poison/Psychic
Abilities Slowbro: Oblivious or Own Tempo
Galarian Slowbro: Quick Draw or Own Tempo
Hidden ability Regenerator
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 75 (17.5%)
Egg groups Monster and Water 1
EV yield Slowbro: two def
Galarian Slowbro: two atk

Slowbro's evolution

Slowbro evolves from Slowpoke at level 37 and is one of Slowpoke's final forms, alongside Slowking. Similarly, Galarian Slowbro evolves from Galarian Slowpoke when exposed to a Galarica Cuff.

Slowbro can also Mega Evolve into Mega Slowbro, using Slowbronite, but it must be in its Kantonian form for this to happen.

Pokemon Slowpoke to Slowbro and Slowking with their Galarian versions too

Slowbro's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Slowbro in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Route 23, Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands
Yellow Routes 12 and 13, Seafoam Islands

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Slowpoke Well
Crystal Slowpoke Well

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed  Trade
LeafGreen Cerulean Cave, Berry Forest, Seafoam Islands, Cape Brink, Cinnabar Island
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond Trade
Pearl Evolve Slowpoke
Platinum Evolve Slowpoke
HeartGold / SoulSilver Slowpoke Well, Seafoam Islands, Safari Zone - Peak, tall grass in Rocky Beach

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Abundant Shrine (surfing)
Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Slowpoke

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Slowpoke
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Slowpoke

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Kala'e Bay's SOS Battle
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Kala'e Bay's SOS Battle
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Seafoam Islands

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Kantonian: Evolve Slowpoke
Galarian: Trade
Isle of Armor Kantonian: Max Lair Dynamax Adventure
Galarian: Evolve Slowpoke
Brilliant Diamond Trade
Shining Pearl Evolve Slowpoke
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Kantonian: West Province: Area Two, North Province: Casseroya Lake, five-star Tera Raid Battles
Galarian: Trade 
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Six-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Kantonian: Jaune District: Wild Zone 11
Galarian: Evolve Slowpoke

How do I get Slowbro in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Slowbro in Pokopia, you need to create one of three Pokopia habitats - Fishing Pond, Bed With a Plush, or Seaside Tall Grass. The Fishing Pond requires one of any seat and one water, the Bed With a Plush needs you to pair any bed with any doll, and the Seaside Tall Grass asks you to get four grass and two ocean water.

Pokemon Slowbro in a Pokemon TCG Pocket art card

Slowbro's base stats

Slowbro's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 95
  • Attack - 75
  • Defense - 110
  • Sp. Atk - 100
  • Sp. Def - 80
  • Speed - 30

Galarian Slowbro's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 95
  • Attack - 75
  • Defense - 180
  • Sp. Atk -130
  • Sp. Def - 80
  • Speed - 30

Mega Slowbro's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 95
  • Attack - 100
  • Defense - 95
  • Sp. Atk - 100
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 30

Slowbro's type strengths and weaknesses

As a combined water- and psychic-type Pokémon, Slowbro has a pretty interesting set of strengths and weaknesses against other Pokémon. While it isn't immune to any types, it has a number of immunities.

Normal damage Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ground, Normal, Poison, Rock
Weak Bug, Dark, Electric, Grass, Ghost
Resistant Fighting, Fire, Ice, Psychic, Steel, Water 
Immune N/A

Galarian Slowbro's strengths and weaknesses

Galarian Slowbro has different strengths and weaknesses, given that it's a different type of 'mon. Here's how it fares against other Pokémon types:

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Electric, Flying, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Dark, Ghost, Ground, Fire
Resistant Fighting, Fairy, Grass, Poison
Immune N/A

Slowbro's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Slowbro can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)

Level Move Type
One Withdraw Water
One Tackle Normal
One Curse Ghost
One Growl Normal
One* Acid Poison
One** Water Gun Water
Nine Yawn Normal
12 Confusion Psychic
15 Disable Normal
18 Water Pulse Water
21 Headbutt Normal
24 Zen Headbutt Psychic
27 Amnesia Psychic
30 Surf Water
33 Slack Off Normal
36 Psychic Psychic
41 Psych Up Normal
46 Rain Dance Water
51 Heal Pulse Psychic

* Galarian form only
** Kantonian form only

Level up moves (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Curse Ghost
One Confusion Psychic
Three Growl Normal
Six Water Gun Water
14 Psybeam  Psychic
18 Water Pulse Water
21 Headbutt Normal
24 Zen Headbutt Psychic
27 Amnesia Psychic
33* Poison Jab Poison
36 Surf Water
40 Sludge Bomb Poison
42 Psychic Psychic
45 Future Sight Psychic

* Galarian form only

Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)

Move Type
Acid Spray* Poison
Amnesia Psychic
Avalanche Ice
Blizzard Ice
Body Press Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Calm Mind Psychic
Chilling Water Water
Curse Dark
Dig Ground
Double-Edge* Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Expanding Force Psychic
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch** Fighting
Foul Play Dark
Future Sight** Psychic
Giga Impact Normal
Grass Knot Grass
Gunk Shot* Poison
Haze* Ice
Helping Hand Normal
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Fang* Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Imprison Psychic
Iron Defense Steel
Light Screen Psychic
Liquidation Water
Metronome Normal
Mud Shot Ground
Muddy Water Water
Nasty Plot Dark
Poison Jab* Poison
Power Gem* Rock
Protect Normal
Psybeam Psychic
Psych Up Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psychic Noise** Psychic
Psychic Terrain Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Rock Blast* Rock
Sandstorm* Rock
Scald** Water
Scary Face* Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Skill Swap Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb* Poison
Sludge Wave* Poison
Smack Down* Rock
Snowscape Ice
Stored Power Psychic
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thunder Wave Electric
Toxic* Poison
Trick Psychic
Trick Room Psychic
Venoshock Poison
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Weather Ball Normal
Whirlpool Water
Zen Headbutt Psychic

* Galarian form only
** Kantonian form only

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type
Acid Spray* Poison
Ancient Power Ice
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Calm Mind Psychic
Chilling Water Water
Curse Ghost
Dig Ground
Double-Edge* Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Dream Eater Psychic
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch* Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Focus Blast Fighting
Future Sight Psychic
Giga Impact Normal
Gunk Shot* Poison
Headbutt Normal
Heal Block Psychic
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Punch** Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Tail Steel
Light Screen Psychic
Liquidation Water
Metronome Normal
Mud Shot Ground
Muddy Water Water
Nasty Plot Dark
Poison Jab* Poison
Power Gem** Rock
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Safeguard Normal
Scald Water
Shadow Ball Ghost
Skull Bash Normal
Sludge Bomb* Poison
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Thunder Punch* Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Toxic* Poison
Toxic Spikes* Poison
Tri Attack Normal
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Whirlpool Water
Zen Headbutt Psychic

* Galarian form only
** Kantonian form only

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Belch Poison Snorlax or Cramorant
Belly Drum Normal Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, or Snorlax
Block Normal Snorlax or Bastiodon
Stomp Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, or Tropius

You're now qualified to catch up to Slowbro or Galarian Slowbro, so go out there, and good luck!

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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