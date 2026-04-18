Slowpoke | Pokémon guide

Ah, we all know the Pokémon Slowpoke, mainly because of how relatable it is. No, you can't convince us that you don't feel every yawn Slowpoke lets out, longing to go to bed yourself. When it's awake, however, there's plenty you need to know about Slowpoke, from its evolutions to its moveset and locations.
If, unlike Slowpoke, you struggle with drifting off, you can check out our complete Pokédex and count Pokémon; we assume it's as effective as counting sheep. You can also grab yourself some goodies with our Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes guides, because everyone has time for freebies.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Slowpoke:
Below is all of the basic information about Slowpoke:
|National Pokédex #
|0,079
|Type
|Water/Psychic (Kantonian), Psychic (Galarian)
|Abilties
|Own Tempo (both), Oblivious (Kantonian), Gluttony (Galarian)
|Hidden Abilities
|Regenerator
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Monster and Water 1
|EV yield
|One HP
Slowpoke's evolution
Slowpoke evolves into Slowbro at level 37, and turns into Slowking when you trade it holding the King's Rock. However, things are a bit different for the Galarian version, as it turns into either Galarian Slowbro or Galarian Slowking, depending on whether you expose it to a Galarica Cuff or a Galarica Wreath, respectively.
Slowpoke's locations
You can find Slowpoke in the following locations across each generation:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Seafoam Islands, Route 10, Celadon City, Safari Zone (Super Rod)
|Blue (Japan)
|Seafoam Islands, Route 10, Celadon City, Sfari Zone (Super Rod), trade for Seel at the Pokémon Lab
|Yellow
|Seafoam Islands, Routes 12-13
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Slowpoke Well and Tohjo Falls
|Crystal
|Slowpoke Well and Tohjo Falls
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed
|Trade
|LeafGreen
|Celadon City (surfing), Routes 4, 10-13, 19, 20-25, Water Labyrinth, Resort Gorgeous, Memorial Pillar, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Pallet Town, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, One Island, Five Island, Trainer Tower (Super Rod). Viridian City, Fuchsia City, Four Island, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone (surfing and Super Rod), Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Five Isle Meadow, Ruin Valley, Water Path (tall grass and Super Rod), Cape Brink, Berry Forest (tall grass, surfing, and Super Rod), Seafoam Islands, Icefall Cave (walking, surfing, and Super Rod), Canyon Entrance (tall grass)
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond
|Trade
|Pearl
|Route 205 (radar)
|Platinum
|Route 205 (radar)
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Safari Zone
|Pal Park
|Pond
|Pokéwalker
|Beautiful Beach
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Abundant Shrine
|Black 2 and White 2
|Abundant Shrine, transfer from Dream Radar
|Dream World
|Sparkling Sea
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Route 12, Azure Bay
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Mirage Caves
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Routes 1, 15-16, Kala'e Bay
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Routes 1, 15-16, Kala'e Bay, Poké Pelago
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Seafoam Islands
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Wedgegurst Station (one, Galarian), trade (Kantonian)
|Expansion Pass
|Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Challenge Beach, Training Lowlands, Snowslide Slope, Path to the Peak, Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (all Galarian), reward for finding at least ten Alolan Diglett (Kantonian)
|Brilliant Diamond
|Trade
|Shining Pearl
|Route 205 (radar), Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|South Province (Area One, Area Five), East Province (Area Two), West Province (Area Two), North Province (Casseroya Lake), Tera Raid Battles (all Kantonian), trade (Galarian)
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, Tera Raid Battles (Galarian)
|Legends: Z-A
|Bleu District (Wild Zone 10), Jaune District (Wild Zone 11) (both Kantonian), trade Kantonian Slowpoke during side mission 39 (Galarian)
|Mega Dimension
|Hyperspace Lumiose (Galarian)
How do I unlock Slowpoke in Pokopia?
Slowpoke becomes available very early, as you need it to progress the main story. Still, for the avoidance of doubt, you need to create a Seaside Tall Grass Pokopia habitat, which requires four tall grass and two ocean water.
Slowpoke's base stats
Both the Kantonian and Galarian Slowpokes start out with the following stats, though these increase with each level they reach:
- HP - 90
- Attack - 65
- Defense - 65
- Sp. Atk - 40
- Sp. Def - 40
- Speed - 15
Slowpoke type's strengths and weaknesses
As a water- and psychic-type, Slowpoke has several strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of:
|Normal
|Normal, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Dragon, Fairy
|Weak to
|Bug, Ghost, Grass, Dark, Electric
|Resistant
|Steel, Fighting, Fire, Ice, Water, Psychic
|Immune
|None
Galarian Slowpoke's type strengths and weaknesses
As Galarian Slowpoke is solely a psychic-type, its strengths and weaknesses differ slightly from the Kantonian version:
|Normal
|Normal, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Ice, Dragon, Fairy
|Weak to
|Ghost, Dark, Bug
|Resistant
|Fighting, Psychic
|Immune
|None
Slowpoke's moves
Through leveling up, breeding, and learning TMs, Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke can learn the following moves in the most recent generation they appear in:
Level up (Kantonian, Scarlet and Violet)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Curse
|Ghost
|Three
|Growl
|Normal
|Six
|Water Gun
|Water
|Nine
|Yawn
|Normal
|12
|Confusion
|Psychic
|15
|Disable
|Normal
|18
|Water Pulse
|Water
|21
|Headbutt
|Normal
|24
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|27
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|30
|Surf
|Water
|33
|Slack Off
|Normal
|36
|Psychic
|Psychic
|39
|Psych Up
|Normal
|42
|Rain Dance
|Water
|45
|Heal Pulse
|Psychic
Level up (Kantonian, Legends: Z-A)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Confusion
|Psychic
|One
|Curse
|Ghost
|Three
|Growl
|Normal
|Six
|Water Gun
|Water
|14
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|18
|Water Pulse
|Water
|21
|Head Butt
|Normal
|24
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|27
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|36
|Surf
|Water
|42
|Psychic
|Psychic
Level up (Galarian, Scarlet and Violet)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Curse
|Ghost
|Three
|Growl
|Normal
|Six
|Acid
|Poison
|Nine
|Yawn
|Normal
|12
|Confusion
|Psychic
|15
|Disable
|Normal
|18
|Water Pulse
|Water
|21
|Headbutt
|Normal
|24
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|27
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|30
|Surf
|Water
|33
|Slack Off
|Normal
|36
|Psychic
|Psychic
|39
|Psych Up
|Normal
|42
|Rain Dance
|Water
|45
|Heal Pulse
|Psychic
Level up (Galarian, Legends: Z-A)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Confusion
|Psychic
|One
|Curse
|Ghost
|Three
|Growl
|Normal
|Six
|Water Gun
|Water
|14
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|18
|Water Pulse
|Water
|21
|Head Butt
|Normal
|24
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|27
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|36
|Surf
|Water
|42
|Psychic
|Psychic
Learnable TMs (Kantonian, Scarlet and Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Facade
|Normal
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Swift
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Avalance
|Ice
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Snowscape
|Ice
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Dig
|Ground
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Waterfall
|Water
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Rest
|Psychic
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Trick
|Psychic
|Liquidation
|Water
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Surf
|Water
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Psychic Terrain
|Psychic
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Trick Room
|Psychic
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Expanding Force
|Psychic
|Curse
|Ghost
Learnable TMs (Kantonian, Legends: Z-A)
|Move
|Type
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Safeguard
|Normal
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Surf
|Water
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Liquidation
|Water
|Substitute
|Normal
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Curse
|Ghost
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Facade
|Normal
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|Scald
|Water
Learnable TMs (Galarian, Scarlet and Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Facade
|Normal
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Swift
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Avalance
|Ice
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Snowscape
|Ice
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Dig
|Ground
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Waterfall
|Water
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Rest
|Psychic
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Trick
|Psychic
|Liquidation
|Water
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Surf
|Water
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Psychic Terrain
|Psychic
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Trick Room
|Psychic
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Expanding Force
|Psychic
|Curse
|Ghost
Learnable TMs (Galarian, Legends: Z-A)
|Move
|Type
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Safeguard
|Normal
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Surf
|Water
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Liquidation
|Water
|Substitute
|Normal
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Curse
|Ghost
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Facade
|Normal
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Tri Attack
|Normal
Egg moves (Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Belch
|Poison
|Snorlax or Cramorant
|Belly Drum
|Normal
|Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Poltoad, or Snorlax
|Block
|Normal
|Snorlax or Bastiodon
|Stomp
|Normal
|Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, or Tropius
Egg moves (Galarian)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Belch
|Poison
|Snorlax or Cramorant
|Belly Drum
|Normal
|Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Poltoad, or Snorlax
|Block
|Normal
|Snorlax or Bastiodon
|Stomp
|Normal
|Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, or Tropius
That concludes everything you need to know about the Pokémon Slowpoke. Here's hoping what you learn helps in battle.