Slowpoke | Pokémon guide

Ah, we all know the Pokémon Slowpoke, mainly because of how relatable it is. No, you can't convince us that you don't feel every yawn Slowpoke lets out, longing to go to bed yourself. When it's awake, however, there's plenty you need to know about Slowpoke, from its evolutions to its moveset and locations.

If, unlike Slowpoke, you struggle with drifting off, you can check out our complete Pokédex and count Pokémon; we assume it's as effective as counting sheep. You can also grab yourself some goodies with our Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes guides, because everyone has time for freebies.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Slowpoke:

Below is all of the basic information about Slowpoke:

National Pokédex # 0,079 Type Water/Psychic (Kantonian), Psychic (Galarian) Abilties Own Tempo (both), Oblivious (Kantonian), Gluttony (Galarian) Hidden Abilities Regenerator Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Monster and Water 1 EV yield One HP

Slowpoke's evolution

Slowpoke evolves into Slowbro at level 37, and turns into Slowking when you trade it holding the King's Rock. However, things are a bit different for the Galarian version, as it turns into either Galarian Slowbro or Galarian Slowking, depending on whether you expose it to a Galarica Cuff or a Galarica Wreath, respectively.

Slowpoke's locations

You can find Slowpoke in the following locations across each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Seafoam Islands, Route 10, Celadon City, Safari Zone (Super Rod) Blue (Japan) Seafoam Islands, Route 10, Celadon City, Sfari Zone (Super Rod), trade for Seel at the Pokémon Lab Yellow Seafoam Islands, Routes 12-13

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Slowpoke Well and Tohjo Falls Crystal Slowpoke Well and Tohjo Falls

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed Trade LeafGreen Celadon City (surfing), Routes 4, 10-13, 19, 20-25, Water Labyrinth, Resort Gorgeous, Memorial Pillar, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Pallet Town, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, One Island, Five Island, Trainer Tower (Super Rod). Viridian City, Fuchsia City, Four Island, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone (surfing and Super Rod), Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Five Isle Meadow, Ruin Valley, Water Path (tall grass and Super Rod), Cape Brink, Berry Forest (tall grass, surfing, and Super Rod), Seafoam Islands, Icefall Cave (walking, surfing, and Super Rod), Canyon Entrance (tall grass) Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond Trade Pearl Route 205 (radar) Platinum Route 205 (radar) HeartGold and SoulSilver Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Safari Zone Pal Park Pond Pokéwalker Beautiful Beach

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Abundant Shrine Black 2 and White 2 Abundant Shrine, transfer from Dream Radar Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route 12, Azure Bay Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Mirage Caves

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Routes 1, 15-16, Kala'e Bay Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Routes 1, 15-16, Kala'e Bay, Poké Pelago Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Seafoam Islands

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Wedgegurst Station (one, Galarian), trade (Kantonian) Expansion Pass Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Challenge Beach, Training Lowlands, Snowslide Slope, Path to the Peak, Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (all Galarian), reward for finding at least ten Alolan Diglett (Kantonian) Brilliant Diamond Trade Shining Pearl Route 205 (radar), Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area One, Area Five), East Province (Area Two), West Province (Area Two), North Province (Casseroya Lake), Tera Raid Battles (all Kantonian), trade (Galarian) The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, Tera Raid Battles (Galarian) Legends: Z-A Bleu District (Wild Zone 10), Jaune District (Wild Zone 11) (both Kantonian), trade Kantonian Slowpoke during side mission 39 (Galarian) Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose (Galarian)

How do I unlock Slowpoke in Pokopia?

Slowpoke becomes available very early, as you need it to progress the main story. Still, for the avoidance of doubt, you need to create a Seaside Tall Grass Pokopia habitat, which requires four tall grass and two ocean water.

Slowpoke's base stats

Both the Kantonian and Galarian Slowpokes start out with the following stats, though these increase with each level they reach:

HP - 90

- 90 Attack - 65

- 65 Defense - 65

- 65 Sp. Atk - 40

- 40 Sp. Def - 40

- 40 Speed - 15

Slowpoke type's strengths and weaknesses

As a water- and psychic-type, Slowpoke has several strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of:

Normal Normal, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Dragon, Fairy Weak to Bug, Ghost, Grass, Dark, Electric Resistant Steel, Fighting, Fire, Ice, Water, Psychic Immune None

Galarian Slowpoke's type strengths and weaknesses

As Galarian Slowpoke is solely a psychic-type, its strengths and weaknesses differ slightly from the Kantonian version:

Normal Normal, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Ice, Dragon, Fairy Weak to Ghost, Dark, Bug Resistant Fighting, Psychic Immune None

Slowpoke's moves

Through leveling up, breeding, and learning TMs, Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke can learn the following moves in the most recent generation they appear in:

Level up (Kantonian, Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Curse Ghost Three Growl Normal Six Water Gun Water Nine Yawn Normal 12 Confusion Psychic 15 Disable Normal 18 Water Pulse Water 21 Headbutt Normal 24 Zen Headbutt Psychic 27 Amnesia Psychic 30 Surf Water 33 Slack Off Normal 36 Psychic Psychic 39 Psych Up Normal 42 Rain Dance Water 45 Heal Pulse Psychic

Level up (Kantonian, Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Confusion Psychic One Curse Ghost Three Growl Normal Six Water Gun Water 14 Psybeam Psychic 18 Water Pulse Water 21 Head Butt Normal 24 Zen Headbutt Psychic 27 Amnesia Psychic 36 Surf Water 42 Psychic Psychic

Level up (Galarian, Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Curse Ghost Three Growl Normal Six Acid Poison Nine Yawn Normal 12 Confusion Psychic 15 Disable Normal 18 Water Pulse Water 21 Headbutt Normal 24 Zen Headbutt Psychic 27 Amnesia Psychic 30 Surf Water 33 Slack Off Normal 36 Psychic Psychic 39 Psych Up Normal 42 Rain Dance Water 45 Heal Pulse Psychic

Level up (Galarian, Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Confusion Psychic One Curse Ghost Three Growl Normal Six Water Gun Water 14 Psybeam Psychic 18 Water Pulse Water 21 Head Butt Normal 24 Zen Headbutt Psychic 27 Amnesia Psychic 36 Surf Water 42 Psychic Psychic

Learnable TMs (Kantonian, Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type Take Down Normal Protect Normal Water Pulse Water Psybeam Psychic Chilling Water Water Facade Normal Bulldoze Ground Swift Normal Icy Wind Ice Mud Shot Ground Stored Power Psychic Avalance Ice Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Snowscape Ice Psyshock Psychic Dig Ground Zen Headbutt Psychic Foul Play Dark Body Slam Normal Sleep Talk Normal Light Screen Psychic Waterfall Water Grass Knot Grass Thunder Wave Electric Rest Psychic Imprison Psychic Skill Swap Psychic Substitute Normal Trick Psychic Liquidation Water Shadow Ball Ghost Psychic Psychic Surf Water Flamethrower Fire Amnesia Psychic Calm Mind Psychic Helping Hand Normal Ice Beam Ice Psychic Terrain Psychic Fire Blast Fire Hydro Pump Water Blizzard Ice Earthquake Ground Trick Room Psychic Tera Blast Normal Weather Ball Normal Psych Up Normal Whirlpool Water Expanding Force Psychic Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Kantonian, Legends: Z-A)

Move Type Headbutt Normal Psyshock Psychic Calm Mind Psychic Thunder Wave Electric Ice Beam Ice Light Screen Psychic Protect Normal Swift Normal Dig Ground Body Slam Normal Endure Normal Fire Blast Fire Water Pulse Water Mud Shot Ground Icy Wind Ice Safeguard Normal Zen Headbutt Psychic Flamethrower Fire Psychic Psychic Earthquake Ground Whirlpool Water Surf Water Shadow Ball Ghost Liquidation Water Substitute Normal Iron Tail Steel Curse Ghost Hydro Pump Water Waterfall Water Blizzard Ice Facade Normal Chilling Water Water Dream Eater Psychic Skull Bash Normal Tri Attack Normal Scald Water

Learnable TMs (Galarian, Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type Take Down Normal Protect Normal Water Pulse Water Psybeam Psychic Chilling Water Water Facade Normal Bulldoze Ground Swift Normal Icy Wind Ice Mud Shot Ground Stored Power Psychic Avalance Ice Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Snowscape Ice Psyshock Psychic Dig Ground Zen Headbutt Psychic Foul Play Dark Body Slam Normal Sleep Talk Normal Light Screen Psychic Waterfall Water Grass Knot Grass Thunder Wave Electric Rest Psychic Imprison Psychic Skill Swap Psychic Substitute Normal Trick Psychic Liquidation Water Shadow Ball Ghost Psychic Psychic Surf Water Flamethrower Fire Amnesia Psychic Calm Mind Psychic Helping Hand Normal Ice Beam Ice Psychic Terrain Psychic Fire Blast Fire Hydro Pump Water Blizzard Ice Earthquake Ground Trick Room Psychic Tera Blast Normal Weather Ball Normal Psych Up Normal Whirlpool Water Expanding Force Psychic Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Galarian, Legends: Z-A)

Move Type Headbutt Normal Psyshock Psychic Calm Mind Psychic Thunder Wave Electric Ice Beam Ice Light Screen Psychic Protect Normal Swift Normal Dig Ground Body Slam Normal Endure Normal Fire Blast Fire Water Pulse Water Mud Shot Ground Icy Wind Ice Safeguard Normal Zen Headbutt Psychic Flamethrower Fire Psychic Psychic Earthquake Ground Whirlpool Water Surf Water Shadow Ball Ghost Liquidation Water Substitute Normal Iron Tail Steel Curse Ghost Hydro Pump Water Waterfall Water Blizzard Ice Facade Normal Chilling Water Water Dream Eater Psychic Skull Bash Normal Tri Attack Normal

Egg moves (Kantonian)

Move Type Breed with Belch Poison Snorlax or Cramorant Belly Drum Normal Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Poltoad, or Snorlax Block Normal Snorlax or Bastiodon Stomp Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, or Tropius

Egg moves (Galarian)

Move Type Breed with Belch Poison Snorlax or Cramorant Belly Drum Normal Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Poltoad, or Snorlax Block Normal Snorlax or Bastiodon Stomp Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, or Tropius

That concludes everything you need to know about the Pokémon Slowpoke. Here's hoping what you learn helps in battle.