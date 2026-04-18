Slowpoke | Pokémon guide

There are two versions of the Pokémon Slowpoke, and we’re here to tell you everything you need to know about both.

Pokemon Slowpoke laying down in front of a pink background
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Ah, we all know the Pokémon Slowpoke, mainly because of how relatable it is. No, you can't convince us that you don't feel every yawn Slowpoke lets out, longing to go to bed yourself. When it's awake, however, there's plenty you need to know about Slowpoke, from its evolutions to its moveset and locations.

If, unlike Slowpoke, you struggle with drifting off, you can check out our complete Pokédex and count Pokémon; we assume it's as effective as counting sheep. You can also grab yourself some goodies with our Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes guides, because everyone has time for freebies.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Slowpoke:

Below is all of the basic information about Slowpoke:

National Pokédex # 0,079
Type Water/Psychic (Kantonian), Psychic (Galarian)
Abilties Own Tempo (both), Oblivious (Kantonian), Gluttony (Galarian)
Hidden Abilities Regenerator
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Monster and Water 1
EV yield One HP

Slowpoke's evolution

Slowpoke evolves into Slowbro at level 37, and turns into Slowking when you trade it holding the King's Rock. However, things are a bit different for the Galarian version, as it turns into either Galarian Slowbro or Galarian Slowking, depending on whether you expose it to a Galarica Cuff or a Galarica Wreath, respectively.

Pokemon Slowpoke to Slowbro and Slowking with their Galarian versions too

Slowpoke's locations

You can find Slowpoke in the following locations across each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Seafoam Islands, Route 10, Celadon City, Safari Zone (Super Rod)
Blue (Japan) Seafoam Islands, Route 10, Celadon City, Sfari Zone (Super Rod), trade for Seel at the Pokémon Lab
Yellow Seafoam Islands, Routes 12-13

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Slowpoke Well and Tohjo Falls
Crystal Slowpoke Well and Tohjo Falls

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed Trade
LeafGreen Celadon City (surfing), Routes 4, 10-13, 19, 20-25, Water Labyrinth, Resort Gorgeous, Memorial Pillar, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Pallet Town, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, One Island, Five Island, Trainer Tower (Super Rod). Viridian City, Fuchsia City, Four Island, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone (surfing and Super Rod), Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Five Isle Meadow, Ruin Valley, Water Path (tall grass and Super Rod), Cape Brink, Berry Forest (tall grass, surfing, and Super Rod), Seafoam Islands, Icefall Cave (walking, surfing, and Super Rod), Canyon Entrance (tall grass)
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond Trade
Pearl Route 205 (radar)
Platinum Route 205 (radar)
HeartGold and SoulSilver Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Safari Zone
Pal Park Pond
Pokéwalker Beautiful Beach

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Abundant Shrine
Black 2 and White 2 Abundant Shrine, transfer from Dream Radar
Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route 12, Azure Bay
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Mirage Caves

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Routes 1, 15-16, Kala'e Bay
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Routes 1, 15-16, Kala'e Bay, Poké Pelago
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Seafoam Islands

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Wedgegurst Station (one, Galarian), trade (Kantonian)
Expansion Pass Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Challenge Beach, Training Lowlands, Snowslide Slope, Path to the Peak, Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (all Galarian), reward for finding at least ten Alolan Diglett (Kantonian)
Brilliant Diamond Trade
Shining Pearl Route 205 (radar), Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area One, Area Five), East Province (Area Two), West Province (Area Two), North Province (Casseroya Lake), Tera Raid Battles (all Kantonian), trade (Galarian)
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, Tera Raid Battles (Galarian)
Legends: Z-A Bleu District (Wild Zone 10), Jaune District (Wild Zone 11) (both Kantonian), trade Kantonian Slowpoke during side mission 39 (Galarian)
Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose (Galarian)

How do I unlock Slowpoke in Pokopia?

Slowpoke becomes available very early, as you need it to progress the main story. Still, for the avoidance of doubt, you need to create a Seaside Tall Grass Pokopia habitat, which requires four tall grass and two ocean water.

Slowpoke's base stats

Both the Kantonian and Galarian Slowpokes start out with the following stats, though these increase with each level they reach:

  • HP - 90
  • Attack - 65
  • Defense - 65
  • Sp. Atk - 40
  • Sp. Def - 40
  • Speed - 15

Slowpoke type's strengths and weaknesses

As a water- and psychic-type, Slowpoke has several strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of:

Normal Normal, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Dragon, Fairy
Weak to Bug, Ghost, Grass, Dark, Electric
Resistant Steel, Fighting, Fire, Ice, Water, Psychic
Immune None

Galarian Slowpoke's type strengths and weaknesses

As Galarian Slowpoke is solely a psychic-type, its strengths and weaknesses differ slightly from the Kantonian version:

Normal Normal, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Ice, Dragon, Fairy
Weak to Ghost, Dark, Bug
Resistant Fighting, Psychic
Immune None

Pokemon Slowpoke laying on some grass in front of a cliff

Slowpoke's moves

Through leveling up, breeding, and learning TMs, Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke can learn the following moves in the most recent generation they appear in:

Level up (Kantonian, Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Curse Ghost
Three Growl Normal
Six Water Gun Water
Nine Yawn Normal
12 Confusion Psychic
15 Disable Normal
18 Water Pulse Water
21 Headbutt Normal
24 Zen Headbutt Psychic
27 Amnesia Psychic
30 Surf Water
33 Slack Off Normal
36 Psychic Psychic
39 Psych Up Normal
42 Rain Dance Water
45 Heal Pulse Psychic

Level up (Kantonian, Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Confusion Psychic
One Curse Ghost
Three Growl Normal
Six Water Gun Water
14 Psybeam Psychic
18 Water Pulse Water
21 Head Butt Normal
24 Zen Headbutt Psychic
27 Amnesia Psychic
36 Surf Water
42 Psychic Psychic

Level up (Galarian, Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Curse Ghost
Three Growl Normal
Six Acid Poison
Nine Yawn Normal
12 Confusion Psychic
15 Disable Normal
18 Water Pulse Water
21 Headbutt Normal
24 Zen Headbutt Psychic
27 Amnesia Psychic
30 Surf Water
33 Slack Off Normal
36 Psychic Psychic
39 Psych Up Normal
42 Rain Dance Water
45 Heal Pulse Psychic

Level up (Galarian, Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Confusion Psychic
One Curse Ghost
Three Growl Normal
Six Water Gun Water
14 Psybeam Psychic
18 Water Pulse Water
21 Head Butt Normal
24 Zen Headbutt Psychic
27 Amnesia Psychic
36 Surf Water
42 Psychic Psychic

Learnable TMs (Kantonian, Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Protect Normal
Water Pulse Water
Psybeam Psychic
Chilling Water Water
Facade Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Swift Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Mud Shot Ground
Stored Power Psychic
Avalance Ice
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Snowscape Ice
Psyshock Psychic
Dig Ground
Zen Headbutt Psychic
Foul Play Dark
Body Slam Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Light Screen Psychic
Waterfall Water
Grass Knot Grass
Thunder Wave Electric
Rest Psychic
Imprison Psychic
Skill Swap Psychic
Substitute Normal
Trick Psychic
Liquidation Water
Shadow Ball Ghost
Psychic Psychic
Surf Water
Flamethrower Fire
Amnesia Psychic
Calm Mind Psychic
Helping Hand Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Psychic Terrain Psychic
Fire Blast Fire
Hydro Pump Water
Blizzard Ice
Earthquake Ground
Trick Room Psychic
Tera Blast Normal
Weather Ball Normal
Psych Up Normal
Whirlpool Water
Expanding Force Psychic
Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Kantonian, Legends: Z-A)

Move Type
Headbutt Normal
Psyshock Psychic
Calm Mind Psychic
Thunder Wave Electric
Ice Beam Ice
Light Screen Psychic
Protect Normal
Swift Normal
Dig Ground
Body Slam Normal
Endure Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Water Pulse Water
Mud Shot Ground
Icy Wind Ice
Safeguard Normal
Zen Headbutt Psychic
Flamethrower Fire
Psychic Psychic
Earthquake Ground
Whirlpool Water
Surf Water
Shadow Ball Ghost
Liquidation Water
Substitute Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Curse Ghost
Hydro Pump Water
Waterfall Water
Blizzard Ice
Facade Normal
Chilling Water Water
Dream Eater Psychic
Skull Bash Normal
Tri Attack Normal
Scald Water

Learnable TMs (Galarian, Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Protect Normal
Water Pulse Water
Psybeam Psychic
Chilling Water Water
Facade Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Swift Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Mud Shot Ground
Stored Power Psychic
Avalance Ice
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Snowscape Ice
Psyshock Psychic
Dig Ground
Zen Headbutt Psychic
Foul Play Dark
Body Slam Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Light Screen Psychic
Waterfall Water
Grass Knot Grass
Thunder Wave Electric
Rest Psychic
Imprison Psychic
Skill Swap Psychic
Substitute Normal
Trick Psychic
Liquidation Water
Shadow Ball Ghost
Psychic Psychic
Surf Water
Flamethrower Fire
Amnesia Psychic
Calm Mind Psychic
Helping Hand Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Psychic Terrain Psychic
Fire Blast Fire
Hydro Pump Water
Blizzard Ice
Earthquake Ground
Trick Room Psychic
Tera Blast Normal
Weather Ball Normal
Psych Up Normal
Whirlpool Water
Expanding Force Psychic
Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Galarian, Legends: Z-A)

Move Type
Headbutt Normal
Psyshock Psychic
Calm Mind Psychic
Thunder Wave Electric
Ice Beam Ice
Light Screen Psychic
Protect Normal
Swift Normal
Dig Ground
Body Slam Normal
Endure Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Water Pulse Water
Mud Shot Ground
Icy Wind Ice
Safeguard Normal
Zen Headbutt Psychic
Flamethrower Fire
Psychic Psychic
Earthquake Ground
Whirlpool Water
Surf Water
Shadow Ball Ghost
Liquidation Water
Substitute Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Curse Ghost
Hydro Pump Water
Waterfall Water
Blizzard Ice
Facade Normal
Chilling Water Water
Dream Eater Psychic
Skull Bash Normal
Tri Attack Normal

Egg moves (Kantonian)

Move Type Breed with
Belch Poison Snorlax or Cramorant
Belly Drum Normal Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Poltoad, or Snorlax
Block Normal Snorlax or Bastiodon
Stomp Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, or Tropius

Egg moves (Galarian)

Move Type Breed with
Belch Poison Snorlax or Cramorant
Belly Drum Normal Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Poltoad, or Snorlax
Block Normal Snorlax or Bastiodon
Stomp Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, or Tropius

That concludes everything you need to know about the Pokémon Slowpoke. Here's hoping what you learn helps in battle.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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