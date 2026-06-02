These new Pokémon LEGO sets are about to Giga Drain my bank account

If you're wondering how to while away your summer months, look no further than the latest release of Pokémon-themed LEGO sets, announced today. The two companies have come together for 12 new releases.

You can see all of the sets on the Pokémon Center site and secure your pre-orders. They're due to release on August 1, so you've got time to get your orders in. Each item is limited to one per person, though.

You also get a gift upon purchasing $130/£110 or more on these Lego products - it's a cute mini set of a Ditto-ified Squirtle with a Pokéball-shaped TV. This is only available on the Pokémon Center site, not through LEGO.com.

Our favorite sets are the Mewtwo Lab Break, Eevee and Lapras's Treasure Hunt, and the Umbreon Vs. Garchomp Championship Battle. The Eevee and Lapras set is just brimming with whimsy, but my baby Garchomp immortalized in a 15-cm-tall LEGO arrangement? Yes, please. It doesn't even look too odd when made out of bricks, either.

The SMART Play sets are typically aimed at a younger audience, but they weren't there when Pokémon released - my old ass was. So I'll be getting these sets for myself, and not for any of my young cousins, nieces, or nephews. The SMART part refers to SMART bricks and tags that add sounds, lights, and effects to the figures, to really immerse yourself in the ongoing scenes.

Do you want to catch up on some information before buying some sets? Check out our full Pokédex here, and guides to all the Pokémon Eevee can turn into, too.