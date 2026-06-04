Snorlax | Pokémon guide

There’s no creature in the world more sleepy than Pokémon's Snorlax, so try not to wake it as we learn more about this gentle giant.

Pokemon Snorlax and Gigantamax Snorlax glowing against a gray Pocket Tactics background
Quinn Collins Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon 
Google Preferred Source Button

If you haven't heard of Pokémon's Snorlax, you're probably as dozy as the creature itself. This sleepy lad is well-known for its snoozing and hoovering up any and all food items, but what you may not know is info about its prowess in combat, or where to find it in games. Luckily, we're here to give you the scoop on this icon.

Pick up your Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes or Pokémon Go codes to expand your Pokédex and maximize your chances of making a suitable snoozy habitat in Pokopia, or taking down a Snorlax during a raid in Go.

Here's everything in our Snorlax guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Snorlax:

National Pokédex # 0,143
Type Normal
Abilities Immunity or Thick Fat
Hidden ability Gluttony
Gender ratio Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
Catch rate 25 (7.7%)
Egg groups Monster
EV yield Two HP

Snorlax's evolution

Snorlax evolves from Munchlax via friendship evolution, which is an evolution that can only take place with a high friendship level. It can also evolve into Gigantamax Snorlax with the Gigantamax Factor.

Pokemon Snorlax evolution from Munchlax and into Gigantamax Snorlax

Snorlax's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Snorlax in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Two found on Routes 12 and 16
Yellow Two found on Routes 12 and 16

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver One found in Vermilion City
Crystal One found in Vermilion City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Two found on Routes 12 and 16
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Munchlax
Platinum Evolve Munchlax
HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 11, one found on Route 12

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Evolve Munchlax
Black 2 / White 2 Trade with Yancy/Curtis in Nimbasa City

Gen 6 locations

X / Y One found on Route 7
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Route 1's SOS Battle
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Route 1's SOS Battle
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave, two found on Routes 12 and 16

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Snorlax: Motostoke Riverbank, the Max Raid Battles of: Bridge Field, East Lake Axewell, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields, and Stony Wilderness
Gigantamax Snorlax: Wild Area News, event
Isle of Armor Snorlax: Slippery Slope, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed (Shield only)
Gigantamax Snorlax: the Max Raid Battles of: Slippery Slope, Giant's Bed, Giant's Foot, and Ballimere Lake
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Munchlax
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands' massive mass outbreaks, near Sandgem Flats, Crimson Mirelands' space-time distortions, Snowfall Hot Spring

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Timeless Woods, five and six-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Snorlax in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Snorlax in Pokopia, you must create one of two Pokopia habitats: Tree-shaded Snoozing or Good Old-fashioned Antiques. To make the former, gather any large tree and a naptime bed. The latter requires an antique closet, an antique bed, an antique dresser, and an antique chair. Both of these habitats must be made in Palette Town, or else you won't find Snorlax.

Pokemon Snorlax in its TCG Pocket card art

Snorlax's base stats

Snorlax's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 160
  • Attack - 110
  • Defense - 65
  • Sp. Atk - 65
  • Sp. Def - 110
  • Speed - 30

Snorlax's type strengths and weaknesses

Snorlax is a Normal-type Pokémon, so it comes with a pretty easy-to-remember set of strengths and weaknesses. Just don't bring a Snorlax to a Machamp fight.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Fighting
Resistant N/A
Immune Ghost

Snorlax's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Snorlax can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Block Normal
One Covet Normal
One Recycle Normal
One Stockpile Normal
One Swallow Normal
One Fling Dark
One Screech Normal
One Last Resort Normal
One Metronome Normal
One Flail Normal
One Lick Ghost
One Tackle Normal
One Defense Curl Normal
One Block Normal
12 Yawn Normal
16 Bite Dark
20 Snore Normal
20 Sleep Talk Normal
20 Rest Psychic
24 Crunch Dark
28 Body Slam Normal
32 Heavy Slam Steel
36 Amnesia Psychic
40 High Horsepower Ground
44 Hammer Arm Fighting
48 Belly Drum Normal
52 Belch Poison
56 Giga Impact Normal

Learnable TMs 

Move Type
Amnesia Psychic
Blizzard Ice
Body Press Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Charm Fairy
Chilling Water Water
Crunch Dark
Curse Ghost
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Earthquake Ground
Encore Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Hard Press Steel
Heat Crash Fire
Heavy Slam Steel
Helping Hand Normal
High Horsepower Ground
Hyper Beam Normal
Hyper Voice Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Head Steel
Metronome Normal
Mud-Slap Ground
Outrage Dragon
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Sandstorm Rock
Seed Bomb Grass
Shadow Ball Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Smack Down Rock
Solar Beam Grass
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Supercell Slam Electric
Surf Water
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trailblaze Grass
Uproar Normal
Wild Charge Electric
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves 

Move Type Breed with
Belch Poison Snorlax
Counter Fighting Chewtle or Drednaw
Curse Ghost Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Bergmite, or Avalugg (both forms)
Double-Edge Normal Bergmite or Avalugg (both forms)
Fissure Ground Mirror Herb

You're ready to take on and pick up the icon that is Snorlax, so good luck and have fun.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.