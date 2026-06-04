Snorlax | Pokémon guide

If you haven't heard of Pokémon's Snorlax, you're probably as dozy as the creature itself. This sleepy lad is well-known for its snoozing and hoovering up any and all food items, but what you may not know is info about its prowess in combat, or where to find it in games. Luckily, we're here to give you the scoop on this icon.
Pick up your Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes or Pokémon Go codes to expand your Pokédex and maximize your chances of making a suitable snoozy habitat in Pokopia, or taking down a Snorlax during a raid in Go.
Here's everything in our Snorlax guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Snorlax:
|National Pokédex #
|0,143
|Type
|Normal
|Abilities
|Immunity or Thick Fat
|Hidden ability
|Gluttony
|Gender ratio
|Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
|Catch rate
|25 (7.7%)
|Egg groups
|Monster
|EV yield
|Two HP
Snorlax's evolution
Snorlax evolves from Munchlax via friendship evolution, which is an evolution that can only take place with a high friendship level. It can also evolve into Gigantamax Snorlax with the Gigantamax Factor.
Snorlax's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Snorlax in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Two found on Routes 12 and 16
|Yellow
|Two found on Routes 12 and 16
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|One found in Vermilion City
|Crystal
|One found in Vermilion City
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Two found on Routes 12 and 16
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Munchlax
|Platinum
|Evolve Munchlax
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Route 11, one found on Route 12
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Evolve Munchlax
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade with Yancy/Curtis in Nimbasa City
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|One found on Route 7
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Route 1's SOS Battle
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Route 1's SOS Battle
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Cerulean Cave, two found on Routes 12 and 16
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Snorlax: Motostoke Riverbank, the Max Raid Battles of: Bridge Field, East Lake Axewell, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields, and Stony Wilderness
Gigantamax Snorlax: Wild Area News, event
|Isle of Armor
|Snorlax: Slippery Slope, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed (Shield only)
Gigantamax Snorlax: the Max Raid Battles of: Slippery Slope, Giant's Bed, Giant's Foot, and Ballimere Lake
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Munchlax
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands' massive mass outbreaks, near Sandgem Flats, Crimson Mirelands' space-time distortions, Snowfall Hot Spring
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Timeless Woods, five and six-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Snorlax in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Snorlax in Pokopia, you must create one of two Pokopia habitats: Tree-shaded Snoozing or Good Old-fashioned Antiques. To make the former, gather any large tree and a naptime bed. The latter requires an antique closet, an antique bed, an antique dresser, and an antique chair. Both of these habitats must be made in Palette Town, or else you won't find Snorlax.
Snorlax's base stats
Snorlax's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 160
- Attack - 110
- Defense - 65
- Sp. Atk - 65
- Sp. Def - 110
- Speed - 30
Snorlax's type strengths and weaknesses
Snorlax is a Normal-type Pokémon, so it comes with a pretty easy-to-remember set of strengths and weaknesses. Just don't bring a Snorlax to a Machamp fight.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Fighting
|Resistant
|N/A
|Immune
|Ghost
Snorlax's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Snorlax can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Block
|Normal
|One
|Covet
|Normal
|One
|Recycle
|Normal
|One
|Stockpile
|Normal
|One
|Swallow
|Normal
|One
|Fling
|Dark
|One
|Screech
|Normal
|One
|Last Resort
|Normal
|One
|Metronome
|Normal
|One
|Flail
|Normal
|One
|Lick
|Ghost
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Defense Curl
|Normal
|One
|Block
|Normal
|12
|Yawn
|Normal
|16
|Bite
|Dark
|20
|Snore
|Normal
|20
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|20
|Rest
|Psychic
|24
|Crunch
|Dark
|28
|Body Slam
|Normal
|32
|Heavy Slam
|Steel
|36
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|40
|High Horsepower
|Ground
|44
|Hammer Arm
|Fighting
|48
|Belly Drum
|Normal
|52
|Belch
|Poison
|56
|Giga Impact
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Press
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Charm
|Fairy
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Crunch
|Dark
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Encore
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Hard Press
|Steel
|Heat Crash
|Fire
|Heavy Slam
|Steel
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|High Horsepower
|Ground
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Metronome
|Normal
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Smack Down
|Rock
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Supercell Slam
|Electric
|Surf
|Water
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Uproar
|Normal
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Belch
|Poison
|Snorlax
|Counter
|Fighting
|Chewtle or Drednaw
|Curse
|Ghost
|Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Bergmite, or Avalugg (both forms)
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Bergmite or Avalugg (both forms)
|Fissure
|Ground
|Mirror Herb
You're ready to take on and pick up the icon that is Snorlax, so good luck and have fun.