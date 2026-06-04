Snorlax | Pokémon guide

If you haven't heard of Pokémon's Snorlax, you're probably as dozy as the creature itself. This sleepy lad is well-known for its snoozing and hoovering up any and all food items, but what you may not know is info about its prowess in combat, or where to find it in games. Luckily, we're here to give you the scoop on this icon.

Pick up your Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes or Pokémon Go codes to expand your Pokédex and maximize your chances of making a suitable snoozy habitat in Pokopia, or taking down a Snorlax during a raid in Go.

Here's everything in our Snorlax guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Snorlax:

National Pokédex # 0,143 Type Normal Abilities Immunity or Thick Fat Hidden ability Gluttony Gender ratio Male - 87.5%

Female - 12.5% Catch rate 25 (7.7%) Egg groups Monster EV yield Two HP

Snorlax's evolution

Snorlax evolves from Munchlax via friendship evolution, which is an evolution that can only take place with a high friendship level. It can also evolve into Gigantamax Snorlax with the Gigantamax Factor.

Snorlax's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Snorlax in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Two found on Routes 12 and 16 Yellow Two found on Routes 12 and 16

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver One found in Vermilion City Crystal One found in Vermilion City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Two found on Routes 12 and 16 Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Munchlax Platinum Evolve Munchlax HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 11, one found on Route 12

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Evolve Munchlax Black 2 / White 2 Trade with Yancy/Curtis in Nimbasa City

Gen 6 locations

X / Y One found on Route 7 Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Route 1's SOS Battle Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Route 1's SOS Battle Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave, two found on Routes 12 and 16

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Snorlax : Motostoke Riverbank, the Max Raid Battles of: Bridge Field, East Lake Axewell, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields, and Stony Wilderness

Gigantamax Snorlax : Wild Area News, event Isle of Armor Snorlax : Slippery Slope, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed (Shield only)

Gigantamax Snorlax : the Max Raid Battles of: Slippery Slope, Giant's Bed, Giant's Foot, and Ballimere Lake Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Munchlax Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands' massive mass outbreaks, near Sandgem Flats, Crimson Mirelands' space-time distortions, Snowfall Hot Spring

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Timeless Woods, five and six-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Snorlax in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Snorlax in Pokopia, you must create one of two Pokopia habitats: Tree-shaded Snoozing or Good Old-fashioned Antiques. To make the former, gather any large tree and a naptime bed. The latter requires an antique closet, an antique bed, an antique dresser, and an antique chair. Both of these habitats must be made in Palette Town, or else you won't find Snorlax.

Snorlax's base stats

Snorlax's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 160

Attack - 110

Defense - 65

Sp. Atk - 65

Sp. Def - 110

Speed - 30

Snorlax's type strengths and weaknesses

Snorlax is a Normal-type Pokémon, so it comes with a pretty easy-to-remember set of strengths and weaknesses. Just don't bring a Snorlax to a Machamp fight.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Fighting Resistant N/A Immune Ghost

Snorlax's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Snorlax can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Block Normal One Covet Normal One Recycle Normal One Stockpile Normal One Swallow Normal One Fling Dark One Screech Normal One Last Resort Normal One Metronome Normal One Flail Normal One Lick Ghost One Tackle Normal One Defense Curl Normal One Block Normal 12 Yawn Normal 16 Bite Dark 20 Snore Normal 20 Sleep Talk Normal 20 Rest Psychic 24 Crunch Dark 28 Body Slam Normal 32 Heavy Slam Steel 36 Amnesia Psychic 40 High Horsepower Ground 44 Hammer Arm Fighting 48 Belly Drum Normal 52 Belch Poison 56 Giga Impact Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Amnesia Psychic Blizzard Ice Body Press Fighting Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulldoze Ground Charm Fairy Chilling Water Water Crunch Dark Curse Ghost Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Earthquake Ground Encore Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Flamethrower Fire Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Focus Punch Fighting Giga Impact Normal Gunk Shot Poison Hard Press Steel Heat Crash Fire Heavy Slam Steel Helping Hand Normal High Horsepower Ground Hyper Beam Normal Hyper Voice Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Head Steel Metronome Normal Mud-Slap Ground Outrage Dragon Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Sandstorm Rock Seed Bomb Grass Shadow Ball Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Smack Down Rock Solar Beam Grass Stomping Tantrum Ground Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Supercell Slam Electric Surf Water Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunderbolt Electric Trailblaze Grass Uproar Normal Wild Charge Electric Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Belch Poison Snorlax Counter Fighting Chewtle or Drednaw Curse Ghost Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Bergmite, or Avalugg (both forms) Double-Edge Normal Bergmite or Avalugg (both forms) Fissure Ground Mirror Herb

You're ready to take on and pick up the icon that is Snorlax, so good luck and have fun.