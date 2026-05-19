Starmie | Pokémon guide

If you need to know about the Pokémon Starmie, you can find all of the key information in our guide.

The Pokémon Starmie on a blue background
Holly Alice Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon 
Google Preferred Source Button

The Pokémon Starmie, a classic nautical 'mon, is sure to be a staple of anyone's undersea-critter-themed team. It resembles a purple starfish and has a giant red gem in the center of its body. It got given a mega evolution in Legends: Z-A, which is pretty cool, no matter how you feel about the questionable stretched design.

Starmie first appears in the original Gen 1 entries in the Pokédex, and made its fame as one of Misty's team in the anime. If you want to follow in her footsteps, make sure to check the water Pokémon weaknesses in our guide to keep it safe.

Here's everything in our Starmie guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Starmie:

National Pokédex # 0,121
Type Water / Psychic
Abilities Illuminate or Natural Cure
Mega Starmie: Huge Power
Hidden ability Analytic
Gender ratio Gender unknown
Catch rate 14.8%
Egg groups Water 3
EV yield Two speed

The Pokémon Starmie's evolution chart

Starmie's evolution

Staryu evolves into Starmie when you use a Water Stone on it. Starmie also got a mega evolution in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. You can get a Starminite after you defeat the Rogue Mega Starmie in Main Mission 34. You can then use it to mega evolve your own Starmie.

Starmie's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Starmie in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Staryu
Yellow Evolve Staryu

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Staryu
Crystal Evolve Staryu

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Staryu
Emerald Evolve Staryu
FireRed Trade
LeafGreen Evolve Staryu
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Staryu
Platinum Evolve Staryu
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Staryu

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 13
Black 2 / White 2 Route 13, Humilau City, and Undella Town

Gen 6 locations

X Route 8
Y Trade
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Staryu

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Route 7
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Route 7 and Hano Beach
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 18, 19, and 21

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Challenge Beach and Fields of Honor
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Staryu
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Bleu District: Wild Zone 16
Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20
Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

Starmie's base stats

Starmie's base stats are as follows:

Stat Starmie Mega Starmie Mega Starmie (in Legends: Z-A)
HP 60 60 60
Attack 75 100 140
Defense 85 105 105
Sp. Atk 100 130 130
Sp. Def 85 105 105
Speed 115 120 120

Starmie's type strengths and weaknesses

Starmie, despite its mega status, doesn't have any immunities. It's resistant to a few types, but unfortunately, weak to some as well. The strengths and weaknesses apply to Mega Starmie, too.

Normal damage Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ground, Normal, Poison, Rock
Weak Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass
Resistant Fighting, Fire, Ice, Psychic, Steel, Water
Immune None

Artwork of the Pokémon Starmie using its red gem

Starmie's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Starmie can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Take Down Normal
One Harden Normal
Four Water Gun Water
Eight Confuse Ray Ghost
12 Aqua Jet Water
16 Swift Normal
20 Bubble Beam Water
24 Psybeam Psychic
32 Light Screen Psychic
36 Power Gem Rock
40 Psychic Psychic
42 Liquidation Water
44 Surf Water
48 Recover Normal
56 Hydro Pump Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Ancient Power Rock
Blizzard Ice
Bulk Up Fighting
Charge Beam Electric
Chilling Water Water
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Double-Edge Normal
Dream Eater Psychic
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Flash Cannon Steel
Flip Turn Water
Giga Impact Normal
Headbutt Normal
Heal Block Psychic
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Light Screen Psychic
Liquidation Water
Meteor Beam Rock
Power Gem Rock
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Reflect Psychic
Safeguard Normal
Scald Water
Self-Destruct Normal
Skull Bash Normal
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Thunder Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Tri Attack Normal
Triple Axel Ice
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Whirlpool Water
Zen Headbutt Psychic

There you go - all of the information you need about the Pokémon Starmie, and its cursed mega form.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.