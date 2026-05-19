Starmie | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Starmie, a classic nautical 'mon, is sure to be a staple of anyone's undersea-critter-themed team. It resembles a purple starfish and has a giant red gem in the center of its body. It got given a mega evolution in Legends: Z-A, which is pretty cool, no matter how you feel about the questionable stretched design.
Starmie first appears in the original Gen 1 entries in the Pokédex, and made its fame as one of Misty's team in the anime. If you want to follow in her footsteps, make sure to check the water Pokémon weaknesses in our guide to keep it safe.
Here's everything in our Starmie guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Starmie:
|National Pokédex #
|0,121
|Type
|Water / Psychic
|Abilities
|Illuminate or Natural Cure
Mega Starmie: Huge Power
|Hidden ability
|Analytic
|Gender ratio
|Gender unknown
|Catch rate
|14.8%
|Egg groups
|Water 3
|EV yield
|Two speed
Starmie's evolution
Staryu evolves into Starmie when you use a Water Stone on it. Starmie also got a mega evolution in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. You can get a Starminite after you defeat the Rogue Mega Starmie in Main Mission 34. You can then use it to mega evolve your own Starmie.
Starmie's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Starmie in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Evolve Staryu
|Yellow
|Evolve Staryu
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve Staryu
|Crystal
|Evolve Staryu
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Evolve Staryu
|Emerald
|Evolve Staryu
|FireRed
|Trade
|LeafGreen
|Evolve Staryu
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Staryu
|Platinum
|Evolve Staryu
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve Staryu
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Route 13
|Black 2 / White 2
|Route 13, Humilau City, and Undella Town
Gen 6 locations
|X
|Route 8
|Y
|Trade
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Staryu
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Route 7
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Route 7 and Hano Beach
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 18, 19, and 21
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Challenge Beach and Fields of Honor
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Staryu
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Bleu District: Wild Zone 16
Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20
|Mega Dimension
|Hyperspace Lumiose
Starmie's base stats
Starmie's base stats are as follows:
|Stat
|Starmie
|Mega Starmie
|Mega Starmie (in Legends: Z-A)
|HP
|60
|60
|60
|Attack
|75
|100
|140
|Defense
|85
|105
|105
|Sp. Atk
|100
|130
|130
|Sp. Def
|85
|105
|105
|Speed
|115
|120
|120
Starmie's type strengths and weaknesses
Starmie, despite its mega status, doesn't have any immunities. It's resistant to a few types, but unfortunately, weak to some as well. The strengths and weaknesses apply to Mega Starmie, too.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ground, Normal, Poison, Rock
|Weak
|Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass
|Resistant
|Fighting, Fire, Ice, Psychic, Steel, Water
|Immune
|None
Starmie's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Starmie can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Take Down
|Normal
|One
|Harden
|Normal
|Four
|Water Gun
|Water
|Eight
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|12
|Aqua Jet
|Water
|16
|Swift
|Normal
|20
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|24
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|32
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|36
|Power Gem
|Rock
|40
|Psychic
|Psychic
|42
|Liquidation
|Water
|44
|Surf
|Water
|48
|Recover
|Normal
|56
|Hydro Pump
|Water
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Flash Cannon
|Steel
|Flip Turn
|Water
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Heal Block
|Psychic
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Liquidation
|Water
|Meteor Beam
|Rock
|Power Gem
|Rock
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Safeguard
|Normal
|Scald
|Water
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|Triple Axel
|Ice
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
There you go - all of the information you need about the Pokémon Starmie, and its cursed mega form.