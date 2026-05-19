Starmie | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Starmie, a classic nautical 'mon, is sure to be a staple of anyone's undersea-critter-themed team. It resembles a purple starfish and has a giant red gem in the center of its body. It got given a mega evolution in Legends: Z-A, which is pretty cool, no matter how you feel about the questionable stretched design.

Starmie first appears in the original Gen 1 entries in the Pokédex, and made its fame as one of Misty's team in the anime. If you want to follow in her footsteps, make sure to check the water Pokémon weaknesses in our guide to keep it safe.

Here's everything in our Starmie guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Starmie:

National Pokédex # 0,121 Type Water / Psychic Abilities Illuminate or Natural Cure

Mega Starmie: Huge Power Hidden ability Analytic Gender ratio Gender unknown Catch rate 14.8% Egg groups Water 3 EV yield Two speed

Starmie's evolution

Staryu evolves into Starmie when you use a Water Stone on it. Starmie also got a mega evolution in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. You can get a Starminite after you defeat the Rogue Mega Starmie in Main Mission 34. You can then use it to mega evolve your own Starmie.

Starmie's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Starmie in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Staryu Yellow Evolve Staryu

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Staryu Crystal Evolve Staryu

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Staryu Emerald Evolve Staryu FireRed Trade LeafGreen Evolve Staryu Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Staryu Platinum Evolve Staryu HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Staryu

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 13 Black 2 / White 2 Route 13, Humilau City, and Undella Town

Gen 6 locations

X Route 8 Y Trade Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Staryu

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Route 7 Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Route 7 and Hano Beach Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 18, 19, and 21

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Expansion Pass Challenge Beach and Fields of Honor Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Staryu Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Bleu District: Wild Zone 16

Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20 Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

Starmie's base stats

Starmie's base stats are as follows:

Stat Starmie Mega Starmie Mega Starmie (in Legends: Z-A) HP 60 60 60 Attack 75 100 140 Defense 85 105 105 Sp. Atk 100 130 130 Sp. Def 85 105 105 Speed 115 120 120

Starmie's type strengths and weaknesses

Starmie, despite its mega status, doesn't have any immunities. It's resistant to a few types, but unfortunately, weak to some as well. The strengths and weaknesses apply to Mega Starmie, too.

Normal damage Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ground, Normal, Poison, Rock Weak Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass Resistant Fighting, Fire, Ice, Psychic, Steel, Water Immune None

Starmie's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Starmie can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Take Down Normal One Harden Normal Four Water Gun Water Eight Confuse Ray Ghost 12 Aqua Jet Water 16 Swift Normal 20 Bubble Beam Water 24 Psybeam Psychic 32 Light Screen Psychic 36 Power Gem Rock 40 Psychic Psychic 42 Liquidation Water 44 Surf Water 48 Recover Normal 56 Hydro Pump Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type Agility Psychic Ancient Power Rock Blizzard Ice Bulk Up Fighting Charge Beam Electric Chilling Water Water Dazzling Gleam Fairy Double-Edge Normal Dream Eater Psychic Endure Normal Facade Normal Flash Cannon Steel Flip Turn Water Giga Impact Normal Headbutt Normal Heal Block Psychic Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Icy Wind Ice Light Screen Psychic Liquidation Water Meteor Beam Rock Power Gem Rock Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Psyshock Psychic Reflect Psychic Safeguard Normal Scald Water Self-Destruct Normal Skull Bash Normal Substitute Normal Surf Water Swift Normal Thunder Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Tri Attack Normal Triple Axel Ice Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Whirlpool Water Zen Headbutt Psychic

There you go - all of the information you need about the Pokémon Starmie, and its cursed mega form.