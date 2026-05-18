Staryu | Pokémon guide

Many of you probably recognize the Pokémon Staryu as one of the main creatures on Misty's team in both the games and the anime, likely making you want to see what it's like to have this starfish on your team. So, to help you make the most out of this water-type, we're going to break down its strengths, weaknesses, base stats, and more.
If you're trying to get Staryu in Niantic's mobile game, our Pokémon Go codes guide can help you stock up on berries, balls, and lures to increase your chances of catching Staryu. These freebies are really valuable for helping you add any beast you encounter to your Pokédex.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Staryu:
Below, you can see all of Staryu's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,120
|Type
|Water
|Abilities
|Illuminate or Natural Cure
|Hidden Abilities
|Analytic
|Gender ratio
|Gender unknown
|Egg group
|Water 3
|EV yield
|One speed
Staryu evolution
To evolve Staryu into Starmie (the final Pokémon in this evolution line), you need to give it a water stone.
Staryu's locations
You can find Staryu in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Seafoam Islands, routes 19, 20, 21, Cinnabar Island
|Blue (Japan)
|Seafoam Islands, routes 19, 20, 21, Cinnabar Island
|Yellow
|Seafoam Islands (surfing and Super Rod), routes 19, 20, 21, Pallet Town, Vermilion Harbor, Cinnabar Island
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Routes 19, 34, 40, Olivine City, Cianwood City, Cerulean City and Gym, Cherrygrove City, Union Cave (Good Rod and Super Rod)
|Crystal
|Routes 19, 34, 40, Olivine City, Cianwood City, Cherrygrove City, Union Cave (Good Rod and Super Rod)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Lilycove City (Super Rod)
|Emerald
|Lilycove City (Super Rod)
|FireRed
|Trade, event
|LeafGreen
|Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave (Super Rod)
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Sunyshore City, Canalave City (Super Rod)
|Platinum
|Sunyshore City, Canalave City (Super Rod)
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Routes 19, 34, 40, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Union Cave B2F, Olivine City (Good Rod and Super Rod, route 47 (surfing)
|Pal Park
|Sea
|Pokéwalker
|Beautiful Beach and Beyond the Sea
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Route 13 (surfing)
|Black 2 and White 2
|Route 13, Undella Town, Humilau City (surfing), transfer from Dream Radar
|Dream World
|Sparkling Sea
Gen 6 locations
|X
|Route 8 (Good Rod)
|Y
|Trade
|Omega Ruby
|Lilycove City, Team Magma Hideout (Super Rod)
|Alpha Sapphire
|Lilycove City, Team Magma Hideout (Super Rod)
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Hano Beach, Poké Pelago, route 7 (fishing)
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Hano Beach, Poké Pelago, route 7 (fishing)
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 18, 19, and 21 (sea skim)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Challenge Beach, Training Lowlands
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Canalave City, Sunyshore City (Super Rod),
Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave, Icy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Glacial Cavern)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Vert District (Wild Zone 2), Bleu District (Sector 9, Wild Zone 10)
|Mega Dimension
|Hyperspace Lumiose
Staryu's base stats
Staryu starts out with the following stats, though these increase as it levels up:
- HP - 30
- Attack - 45
- Defense - 55
- Sp. Atk - 70
- Sp. Def - 55
- Speed - 85
Staryu's type strengths and weaknesses
Staryu is a water-type, giving it just two weaknesses and four resistances, making it quite good defensively:
|Normal damage
|Normal, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Ghost, Psychic, Dragon, Dark, Fairy
|Weak to
|Electric, Grass
|Resistant to
|Fire, Ice, Water, Steel
|Immune
|None
Staryu's moveset
Staryu can learn the following moves if it levels up or you teach it a TM:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Harden
|Normal
|Four
|Water Gun
|Water
|Eight
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|12
|Aqua Jet
|Water
|16
|Swift
|Normal
|20
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|24
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|32
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|36
|Power Gem
|Rock
|40
|Psychic
|Psychic
|44
|Surf
|Water
|48
|Recover
|Normal
|56
|Hydro Pump
|Water
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Flip Turn
|Water
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Power Gem
|Rock
|Swift
|Normal
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Safeguard
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Surf
|Water
|Flash Cannon
|Steel
|Substitute
|Normal
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Thunder
|Electric
|Facade
|Normal
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|Scald
|Water
That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Staryu.