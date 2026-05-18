Staryu | Pokémon guide

To make the most out of the Pokémon Staryu, you need to know what its moves and base stats are, along with its strengths and weaknesses.

Pokemon Staryu: a brown starfish with a gem in the middle stood in front of a blue PT background
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Many of you probably recognize the Pokémon Staryu as one of the main creatures on Misty's team in both the games and the anime, likely making you want to see what it's like to have this starfish on your team. So, to help you make the most out of this water-type, we're going to break down its strengths, weaknesses, base stats, and more.

If you're trying to get Staryu in Niantic's mobile game, our Pokémon Go codes guide can help you stock up on berries, balls, and lures to increase your chances of catching Staryu. These freebies are really valuable for helping you add any beast you encounter to your Pokédex.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Staryu:

Below, you can see all of Staryu's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,120
Type Water
Abilities Illuminate or Natural Cure
Hidden Abilities Analytic
Gender ratio Gender unknown
Egg group Water 3
EV yield One speed

Staryu evolution

To evolve Staryu into Starmie (the final Pokémon in this evolution line), you need to give it a water stone.

Pokemon Staryu: Staryu, Starmie, and Mega Starmie in blue circles

Staryu's locations

You can find Staryu in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Seafoam Islands, routes 19, 20, 21, Cinnabar Island
Blue (Japan) Seafoam Islands, routes 19, 20, 21, Cinnabar Island
Yellow Seafoam Islands (surfing and Super Rod), routes 19, 20, 21, Pallet Town, Vermilion Harbor, Cinnabar Island

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 19, 34, 40, Olivine City, Cianwood City, Cerulean City and Gym, Cherrygrove City, Union Cave (Good Rod and Super Rod)
Crystal Routes 19, 34, 40, Olivine City, Cianwood City, Cherrygrove City, Union Cave (Good Rod and Super Rod)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Lilycove City (Super Rod)
Emerald Lilycove City (Super Rod)
FireRed Trade, event
LeafGreen Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave (Super Rod)
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Sunyshore City, Canalave City (Super Rod)
Platinum Sunyshore City, Canalave City (Super Rod)
HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 19, 34, 40, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Union Cave B2F, Olivine City (Good Rod and Super Rod, route 47 (surfing)
Pal Park Sea
Pokéwalker Beautiful Beach and Beyond the Sea

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Route 13 (surfing)
Black 2 and White 2 Route 13, Undella Town, Humilau City (surfing), transfer from Dream Radar
Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X Route 8 (Good Rod)
Y Trade
Omega Ruby Lilycove City, Team Magma Hideout (Super Rod)
Alpha Sapphire Lilycove City, Team Magma Hideout (Super Rod)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Hano Beach, Poké Pelago, route 7 (fishing)
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Hano Beach, Poké Pelago, route 7 (fishing)
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Routes 18, 19, and 21 (sea skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Challenge Beach, Training Lowlands
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Canalave City, Sunyshore City (Super Rod),
Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave, Icy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Glacial Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Vert District (Wild Zone 2), Bleu District (Sector 9, Wild Zone 10)
Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

Staryu's base stats

Staryu starts out with the following stats, though these increase as it levels up:

  • HP - 30
  • Attack - 45
  • Defense - 55
  • Sp. Atk - 70
  • Sp. Def - 55
  • Speed - 85

Staryu's type strengths and weaknesses

Staryu is a water-type, giving it just two weaknesses and four resistances, making it quite good defensively:

Normal damage Normal, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Ghost, Psychic, Dragon, Dark, Fairy
Weak to Electric, Grass
Resistant to Fire, Ice, Water, Steel
Immune None

Pokemon Staryu: a starfish with a gem in the middle in front of a blue background

Staryu's moveset

Staryu can learn the following moves if it levels up or you teach it a TM:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Harden Normal
Four Water Gun Water
Eight Confuse Ray Ghost
12 Aqua Jet Water
16 Swift Normal
20 Bubble Beam Water
24 Psybeam Psychic
32 Light Screen Psychic
36 Power Gem Rock
40 Psychic Psychic
44 Surf Water
48 Recover Normal
56 Hydro Pump Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Thunder Wave Electric
Flip Turn Water
Ice Beam Ice
Light Screen Psychic
Protect Normal
Power Gem Rock
Swift Normal
Reflect Psychic
Endure Normal
Water Pulse Water
Self-Destruct Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Safeguard Normal
Psychic Psychic
Thunderbolt Electric
Whirlpool Water
Surf Water
Flash Cannon Steel
Substitute Normal
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Hydro Pump Water
Waterfall Water
Blizzard Ice
Thunder Electric
Facade Normal
Tri Attack Normal
Scald Water

That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Staryu.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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