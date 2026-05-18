Staryu | Pokémon guide

Many of you probably recognize the Pokémon Staryu as one of the main creatures on Misty's team in both the games and the anime, likely making you want to see what it's like to have this starfish on your team. So, to help you make the most out of this water-type, we're going to break down its strengths, weaknesses, base stats, and more.

If you're trying to get Staryu in Niantic's mobile game, our Pokémon Go codes guide can help you stock up on berries, balls, and lures to increase your chances of catching Staryu. These freebies are really valuable for helping you add any beast you encounter to your Pokédex.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Staryu:

Below, you can see all of Staryu's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,120 Type Water Abilities Illuminate or Natural Cure Hidden Abilities Analytic Gender ratio Gender unknown Egg group Water 3 EV yield One speed

Staryu evolution

To evolve Staryu into Starmie (the final Pokémon in this evolution line), you need to give it a water stone.

Staryu's locations

You can find Staryu in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Seafoam Islands, routes 19, 20, 21, Cinnabar Island Blue (Japan) Seafoam Islands, routes 19, 20, 21, Cinnabar Island Yellow Seafoam Islands (surfing and Super Rod), routes 19, 20, 21, Pallet Town, Vermilion Harbor, Cinnabar Island

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 19, 34, 40, Olivine City, Cianwood City, Cerulean City and Gym, Cherrygrove City, Union Cave (Good Rod and Super Rod) Crystal Routes 19, 34, 40, Olivine City, Cianwood City, Cherrygrove City, Union Cave (Good Rod and Super Rod)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Lilycove City (Super Rod) Emerald Lilycove City (Super Rod) FireRed Trade, event LeafGreen Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave (Super Rod) Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Sunyshore City, Canalave City (Super Rod) Platinum Sunyshore City, Canalave City (Super Rod) HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 19, 34, 40, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Union Cave B2F, Olivine City (Good Rod and Super Rod, route 47 (surfing) Pal Park Sea Pokéwalker Beautiful Beach and Beyond the Sea

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Route 13 (surfing) Black 2 and White 2 Route 13, Undella Town, Humilau City (surfing), transfer from Dream Radar Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X Route 8 (Good Rod) Y Trade Omega Ruby Lilycove City, Team Magma Hideout (Super Rod) Alpha Sapphire Lilycove City, Team Magma Hideout (Super Rod)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Hano Beach, Poké Pelago, route 7 (fishing) Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Hano Beach, Poké Pelago, route 7 (fishing) Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Routes 18, 19, and 21 (sea skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Challenge Beach, Training Lowlands Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Canalave City, Sunyshore City (Super Rod),

Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave, Icy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Glacial Cavern) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Vert District (Wild Zone 2), Bleu District (Sector 9, Wild Zone 10) Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

Staryu's base stats

Staryu starts out with the following stats, though these increase as it levels up:

HP - 30

- 30 Attack - 45

- 45 Defense - 55

- 55 Sp. Atk - 70

- 70 Sp. Def - 55

- 55 Speed - 85

Staryu's type strengths and weaknesses

Staryu is a water-type, giving it just two weaknesses and four resistances, making it quite good defensively:

Normal damage Normal, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Ghost, Psychic, Dragon, Dark, Fairy Weak to Electric, Grass Resistant to Fire, Ice, Water, Steel Immune None

Staryu's moveset

Staryu can learn the following moves if it levels up or you teach it a TM:

Level up

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Harden Normal Four Water Gun Water Eight Confuse Ray Ghost 12 Aqua Jet Water 16 Swift Normal 20 Bubble Beam Water 24 Psybeam Psychic 32 Light Screen Psychic 36 Power Gem Rock 40 Psychic Psychic 44 Surf Water 48 Recover Normal 56 Hydro Pump Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type Thunder Wave Electric Flip Turn Water Ice Beam Ice Light Screen Psychic Protect Normal Power Gem Rock Swift Normal Reflect Psychic Endure Normal Water Pulse Water Self-Destruct Normal Icy Wind Ice Safeguard Normal Psychic Psychic Thunderbolt Electric Whirlpool Water Surf Water Flash Cannon Steel Substitute Normal Dazzling Gleam Fairy Hydro Pump Water Waterfall Water Blizzard Ice Thunder Electric Facade Normal Tri Attack Normal Scald Water

That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Staryu.