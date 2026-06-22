Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman share fresh look at Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu

You know, I'm intrigued by the idea of seeing the world of Pokémon through the same lens that brought Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run to life. Now, The Pokémon Company International has finally lifted the curtain a little further, revealing fresh details about Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu during Aardman's Lights, Camera, Aardman! panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

During the presentation, The Pokémon Company International's director of original animation, Phil Rynda, joins Aardman Chief Creative Director Sarah Cox to discuss the partnership and offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the project is coming together. Treating attendees to never-before-seen footage from the pilot alongside in-development production materials, it showcases an early glimpse of Sirfetch'd and Pichu in action while teasing plenty more for Pokémon enthusiasts to speculate about.

It also confirms that the new adventure takes place in the Galar region. Given that Pokémon Sword and Shield's setting draws heavy inspiration from Aardman's homeland, the United Kingdom, it feels like a natural fit for a collaboration with one of Britain's most beloved animation studios. Adorned with Aardman's charming style and dry British wit, I'm curious to see how this unlikely pairing turns out.

Speaking about the project, Rynda says that "it's an honor to take part in Aardman's panel at Annecy and talk about the shared commitment to quality, strong storytelling, memorable characters and a genuine respect for audiences and fans." He adds that the series "gives us a unique opportunity to tell stories from the point of view of Pokémon" thanks to Aardman's "remarkable artistry."

Conversely, Sarah Cox, chief creative director at Aardman, says that the team has "created a hand-crafted spin on the wonderful Pokémon we all know and love with comedic storytelling that celebrates the quirks, eccentricities, and charms of our heroes as they explore Galar on a delightfully offbeat Quest." There's no word of a release date just yet, though. You can take a look at the first official poster for the series above.

In the meantime, pick up some Pokopia mystery gift codes, and let us know if you're excited for this series on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.