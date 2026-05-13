Tangela | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Tangela is one of the more interesting creatures to call Kanto home; it's certainly done a good job of living rent-free in my head all these years. If you're a trainer with a Tangela-shaped spot on your team, we're here to tell you all about its locations, moves, and more, so you can better prepare your pal for battle.
If you're eager to learn even more, you can check out our complete Pokédex to learn about more than 1k Pokémon. However, if you'd rather grab some freebies, we have a Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes guide that can help you get strong pals for your team.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Tangela:
Below you can find all of Tangela's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,114
|Type
|Grass
|Abilities
|Chlorophyll or Leaf Guard
|Hidden abilities
|Regenerator
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Grass
|EV yield
|One defense
Tangela's evolution
Tangela evolves into Tangrowth when it next levels up after learning the move Ancient Power.
Tangela's locations
You can find Tangela in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Route 21, trade Venonat at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
|Blue (Japan)
|Route 21
|Yellow
|Safari Zone
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Routes 21, 28, 44, and Mt. Silver
|Crystal
|Routes 21, 28, 44, and Mt. Silver
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Route 21, Treasure Beach, trade Venonat at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Cipher Key Lair (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Trade, breed event Tangrowth
|Platinum
|Great Marsh
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Routes 12-15, 18, 21, 28, 44, Mt. Silver, Fuchsia City
|Pal Park
|Forest
|Pokéwalker
|Big Forest
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Route 13, Giant Chasm
|Black 2 and White 2
|Route 13, Giant Chasm
|Dream World
|Pleasant Forest
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Friend Safari (Grass)
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Mirage Forest, Mirage Island, Mirage Mountain
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Route 21
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Forest of Focus, Max Lair
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Grand Underground (Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cave)
|Legends: Arceus
|Crimson Mirelands (Gapejaw Bog, massive mass outbreaks), Cobalt Coastlands (Crossing Slope)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Tangela's base stats
The following are the stats that Tangela has at first, but they increase with each level:
- HP - 65
- Attack - 55
- Defense - 115
- Sp. Atk - 10
- Sp. Def - 40
- Speed - 60
Tangela's type strengths and weaknesses
Tangela is a grass-type Pokémon, giving it a distinct set of strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of:
|Normal damage
|Fighting, Fairy, Rock, Normal, Steel, Dark, Ghost, Psychic, Dragon
|Weak to
|Ice, Poison, Fire, Flying, Bug
|Resistant to
|Water, Electric, Ground, Grass
|Immune
|None
Tangela's moveset
Through breeding, learning TMs, and leveling up, Tangela can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Absorb
|Grass
|One
|Bind
|Normal
|Four
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|Eight
|Growth
|Normal
|12
|Mega Drain
|Grass
|16
|Vine Whip
|Grass
|20
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|24
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|28
|Knock Off
|Dark
|32
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|36
|Sleep Powder
|Grass
|40
|Slam
|Normal
|44
|Tickle
|Normal
|48
|Power Whip
|Grass
|52
|Ingrain
|Grass
|56
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Thief
|Dark
|Snore
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Attract
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Facade
|Normal
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Power Swap
|Psychic
|Round
|Normal
|Grass Terrain
|Grass
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Endure
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|Power Whip
|Grass
|Grass Knot
|Grass
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Confusion
|Psychic
|Exeggcute, Exeggutor, or Alolan Exeggutor
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Cottonee, Whimsicott, Grookey, Thwackey, or Rillaboom
|Flail
|Normal
|Lotad, Lombre, or Ludicolo
|Leech Seed
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Roselia, Roserade, Cherubi
Cherrim, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Maractus, Phantump, Trevenant, Comfey, Flapple, or Appletun
|Nature Power
|Normal
|Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Seedot, Nuzleaf, or Shiftry
|Rage Powder
|Bug
|Foongus or Amoonguss
With that, you have all of the information you need to know about the Pokémon Tangela.