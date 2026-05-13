Tangela | Pokémon guide

Knowing what the strengths, weaknesses, and moves of the Pokémon Tangela can help you make the most out of it in battle.

Pokemon Tangela: Tangela in front of a green PT background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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The Pokémon Tangela is one of the more interesting creatures to call Kanto home; it's certainly done a good job of living rent-free in my head all these years. If you're a trainer with a Tangela-shaped spot on your team, we're here to tell you all about its locations, moves, and more, so you can better prepare your pal for battle.

If you're eager to learn even more, you can check out our complete Pokédex to learn about more than 1k Pokémon. However, if you'd rather grab some freebies, we have a Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes guide that can help you get strong pals for your team.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Tangela:

Below you can find all of Tangela's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,114
Type Grass
Abilities Chlorophyll or Leaf Guard
Hidden abilities Regenerator
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Grass
EV yield One defense

Tangela's evolution

Tangela evolves into Tangrowth when it next levels up after learning the move Ancient Power.

Pokemon Tangela: Tangela and Tangrowth in front of green circles

Tangela's locations

You can find Tangela in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Route 21, trade Venonat at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
Blue (Japan) Route 21
Yellow Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 21, 28, 44, and Mt. Silver
Crystal Routes 21, 28, 44, and Mt. Silver

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Route 21, Treasure Beach, trade Venonat at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
Colosseum Trade
XD Cipher Key Lair (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Trade, breed event Tangrowth
Platinum Great Marsh
HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 12-15, 18, 21, 28, 44, Mt. Silver, Fuchsia City
Pal Park Forest
Pokéwalker Big Forest

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Route 13, Giant Chasm
Black 2 and White 2 Route 13, Giant Chasm
Dream World Pleasant Forest

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari (Grass)
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Mirage Forest, Mirage Island, Mirage Mountain

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Route 21

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Forest of Focus, Max Lair
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Grand Underground (Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cave)
Legends: Arceus Crimson Mirelands (Gapejaw Bog, massive mass outbreaks), Cobalt Coastlands (Crossing Slope)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Tangela's base stats

The following are the stats that Tangela has at first, but they increase with each level:

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 55
  • Defense - 115
  • Sp. Atk - 10
  • Sp. Def - 40
  • Speed - 60

Tangela's type strengths and weaknesses

Tangela is a grass-type Pokémon, giving it a distinct set of strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of:

Normal damage Fighting, Fairy, Rock, Normal, Steel, Dark, Ghost, Psychic, Dragon
Weak to Ice, Poison, Fire, Flying, Bug
Resistant to Water, Electric, Ground, Grass
Immune None

Pokemon Tangela: Two police officers trying to untangle two Tangela

Tangela's moveset

Through breeding, learning TMs, and leveling up, Tangela can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Absorb Grass
One Bind Normal
Four Stun Spore Grass
Eight Growth Normal
12 Mega Drain Grass
16 Vine Whip Grass
20 Poison Powder Poison
24 Ancient Power Rock
28 Knock Off Dark
32 Giga Drain Grass
36 Sleep Powder Grass
40 Slam Normal
44 Tickle Normal
48 Power Whip Grass
52 Ingrain Grass
56 Grassy Terrain Grass

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Hyper Beam Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Solar Beam Grass
Reflect Psychic
Rest Psychic
Thief Dark
Snore Normal
Protect Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Attract Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Facade Normal
Bullet Seed Grass
Power Swap Psychic
Round Normal
Grass Terrain Grass
Swords Dance Normal
Body Slam Normal
Amnesia Psychic
Substitute Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Endure Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Energy Ball Grass
Leaf Storm Grass
Power Whip Grass
Grass Knot Grass

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Confusion Psychic Exeggcute, Exeggutor, or Alolan Exeggutor
Endeavor Normal Cottonee, Whimsicott, Grookey, Thwackey, or Rillaboom
Flail Normal Lotad, Lombre, or Ludicolo
Leech Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Roselia, Roserade, Cherubi
Cherrim, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Maractus, Phantump, Trevenant, Comfey, Flapple, or Appletun
Nature Power Normal Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Seedot, Nuzleaf, or Shiftry
Rage Powder Bug Foongus or Amoonguss

With that, you have all of the information you need to know about the Pokémon Tangela.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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