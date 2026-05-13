Tangela | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Tangela is one of the more interesting creatures to call Kanto home; it's certainly done a good job of living rent-free in my head all these years. If you're a trainer with a Tangela-shaped spot on your team, we're here to tell you all about its locations, moves, and more, so you can better prepare your pal for battle.

If you're eager to learn even more, you can check out our complete Pokédex to learn about more than 1k Pokémon. However, if you'd rather grab some freebies, we have a Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes guide that can help you get strong pals for your team.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Tangela:

Below you can find all of Tangela's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,114 Type Grass Abilities Chlorophyll or Leaf Guard Hidden abilities Regenerator Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Grass EV yield One defense

Tangela's evolution

Tangela evolves into Tangrowth when it next levels up after learning the move Ancient Power.

Tangela's locations

You can find Tangela in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Route 21, trade Venonat at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island Blue (Japan) Route 21 Yellow Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 21, 28, 44, and Mt. Silver Crystal Routes 21, 28, 44, and Mt. Silver

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Route 21, Treasure Beach, trade Venonat at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island Colosseum Trade XD Cipher Key Lair (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Trade, breed event Tangrowth Platinum Great Marsh HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 12-15, 18, 21, 28, 44, Mt. Silver, Fuchsia City Pal Park Forest Pokéwalker Big Forest

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Route 13, Giant Chasm Black 2 and White 2 Route 13, Giant Chasm Dream World Pleasant Forest

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari (Grass) Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Mirage Forest, Mirage Island, Mirage Mountain

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Route 21

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Forest of Focus, Max Lair Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Grand Underground (Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cave) Legends: Arceus Crimson Mirelands (Gapejaw Bog, massive mass outbreaks), Cobalt Coastlands (Crossing Slope)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Tangela's base stats

The following are the stats that Tangela has at first, but they increase with each level:

HP - 65

- 65 Attack - 55

- 55 Defense - 115

- 115 Sp. Atk - 10

- 10 Sp. Def - 40

- 40 Speed - 60

Tangela's type strengths and weaknesses

Tangela is a grass-type Pokémon, giving it a distinct set of strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of:

Normal damage Fighting, Fairy, Rock, Normal, Steel, Dark, Ghost, Psychic, Dragon Weak to Ice, Poison, Fire, Flying, Bug Resistant to Water, Electric, Ground, Grass Immune None

Tangela's moveset

Through breeding, learning TMs, and leveling up, Tangela can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in:

Level up

Level Move Type One Absorb Grass One Bind Normal Four Stun Spore Grass Eight Growth Normal 12 Mega Drain Grass 16 Vine Whip Grass 20 Poison Powder Poison 24 Ancient Power Rock 28 Knock Off Dark 32 Giga Drain Grass 36 Sleep Powder Grass 40 Slam Normal 44 Tickle Normal 48 Power Whip Grass 52 Ingrain Grass 56 Grassy Terrain Grass

Learnable TMs

Move Type Hyper Beam Normal Giga Impact Normal Solar Beam Grass Reflect Psychic Rest Psychic Thief Dark Snore Normal Protect Normal Giga Drain Grass Attract Normal Sunny Day Fire Facade Normal Bullet Seed Grass Power Swap Psychic Round Normal Grass Terrain Grass Swords Dance Normal Body Slam Normal Amnesia Psychic Substitute Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Endure Normal Sleep Talk Normal Seed Bomb Grass Energy Ball Grass Leaf Storm Grass Power Whip Grass Grass Knot Grass

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Confusion Psychic Exeggcute, Exeggutor, or Alolan Exeggutor Endeavor Normal Cottonee, Whimsicott, Grookey, Thwackey, or Rillaboom Flail Normal Lotad, Lombre, or Ludicolo Leech Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Roselia, Roserade, Cherubi

Cherrim, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Maractus, Phantump, Trevenant, Comfey, Flapple, or Appletun Nature Power Normal Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Seedot, Nuzleaf, or Shiftry Rage Powder Bug Foongus or Amoonguss

With that, you have all of the information you need to know about the Pokémon Tangela.