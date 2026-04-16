We're Burnin' Up for Pokémon and Target's 30th anniversary merch collection, thanks to its surprise Disney Channel star

Who's that Poké- no, sorry, who's that Disney Channel star? A familiar face is modeling the Target x Pokémon 30th anniversary collection, and he's one of the last people we'd expect to see.

Joe Jonas, some people's favorite Jonas Brother, can be seen on the Target website and Rolling Stone showing off a hoodie, cross-body bag, and retro jacket. Apparently, his favorite Pokémon are Mew and Mewtwo. Other famous faces and influencers also make an appearance, like Sydeon and SuperDuperDani.

The full collection of clothing hits Target stores on Saturday, May 2, and debuts online on the following day. There's a second drop coming in early June, too. If you want to see what the collection has to offer in full, you can check it out here.

I'm not the biggest fan of a beige t-shirt, but the retro-inspired Kanto windbreaker is nice, and the brightly colored wireless keyboard. But seriously, there are clothes, food and drink accessories, and even body mists with scents based on Bulbasaur, Butterfree, and Charmander, temporary tattoos, totes, charms, stationery - you name it, there's probably something with a ball or two on it.

My bank will be yelling, as the Jonas Brothers so concisely put it, 'S.O.S' when this collection launches, as I want to smell like Squirtle with the 'Splash Berry' flavor body fragrance.