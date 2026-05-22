Tauros | Pokémon guide

As a Taurus, I feel spiritually seen by Pokémon's Tauros - bull power all the way. As stubborn as it is strong, this 'mon takes multiple forms. This is because, in Paldea, it can be bred in three different ways. Maybe if you can tame its fiery nature, you'll be able to catch a ride - or fight alongside it.
To have any chance of adding Tauros to your Pokédex, you've got to stay prepared. One of the best ways to do this cheaply is by redeeming Pokémon Go codes or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, which we have in spades.
Here's everything in our Tauros guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Tauros:
|National Pokédex #
|0,128
|Type
|Tauros: Normal
Paldean Tauros (Combat): Fighting
Paldean Tauros (Blaze): Fighting/Fire
Paldean Tauros (Aqua): Fighting/Water
|Abilities
|Intimidate or Anger Point
|Hidden ability
|Tauros: Sheer Force
Paldean Tauros: Cud Chew
|Gender ratio
|Male - 100%
Female - 0%
|Catch rate
|45 (11.9%)
|Egg groups
|Field
|EV yield
|Tauros: One atk. and one sp.
Paldean Tauros (all forms): Two atk.
Tauros's evolution
Tauros does not evolve to or from any other Pokémon, but it's known unofficially as the male counterpart of Miltank.
Tauros's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Tauros in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Safari Zone
|Yellow
|Safari Zone
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 38 and 39
|Crystal
|Routes 38 and 39 (morning only)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade, Event
|Emerald
|Trade, Event
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Safari Zone
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Routes 209 and 210 with Poké Radar
|Platinum
|Route 210 with Poké Radar
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 38, 39, and 48, Safari Zone - Savannah (morning only)
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Poké Transfer
|Black 2 / White 2
|Poké Transfer
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Route 12
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Paniola Ranch, Poni Plains
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Paniola Ranch, Poni Plains, Trade Bewear in Poni Gauntlet
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 14 and 15
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Training Lowlands, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Routes 209 and 210 with Poké Radar, Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Fountainspring Cave, Rocky Cave, Whiteout Cave, Icy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Big Bluff Cavern, Glacial Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet
|Kantonian: Trade
Paldean (Combat): East Province Areas One and Two, West Province Area Two, four and six-star Tera Raid Battles
Paldean (Blaze): East Province Area Two, West Province Area Two, five and six-star Tera Raid Battles
Paldean (Aqua): Union Circle, five and six-star Tera Raid Battle Search
|Violet
|Kantonian: Trade
Paldean (Combat): East Province Areas One and Two, West Province Area Two, four and six-star Tera Raid Battles
Paldean (Blaze): Union Circle, five and six-star Tera Raid Battle Search
Paldean (Aqua): East Province Area Two, West Province Area Two, five and six-star Tera Raid Battles
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Kantonian: Savanna Biome
Paldean: Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Tauros's base stats
Tauros's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 75
- Attack - 100
- Defense - 95
- Sp. Atk - 40
- Sp. Def - 70
- Speed - 110
Paldean Tauros's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 75
- Attack - 110
- Defense - 105
- Sp. Atk - 30
- Sp. Def - 70
- Speed - 100
Tauros's type strengths and weaknesses
Tauros, in its Kantonian form, is a Normal-type 'mon, so it comes with a fairly standard set of strengths and weaknesses in battle. You can check them out below:
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Fighting
|Resistant
|N/A
|Immune
|Ghost
Paldean Tauros (Combat)'s strengths and weaknesses
Paldean Tauros (Combat) is a Fighting-type Pokémon, so its strengths and weaknesses differ from the other forms. Here's what's up with this breed of Tauros:
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Flying, Fairy, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Dark, Rock
|Immune
|N/A
Paldean Tauros (Blaze)'s strengths and weaknesses
Paldean Tauros (Blaze) is a combined Fighting/Fire-type, so it has a pretty interesting set of boons and Achilles' heels in battle. Here's how the Blaze breed fares:
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Rock, Water
|Weak
|Flying, Ground, Psychic, Water
|Resistant
|Bug, Dark, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel
|Immune
|N/A
Paldean Tauros (Aqua)'s strengths and weaknesses
As a combined Fighting/Water-type Pokémon, Paldean Tauros (Aqua) has the most diverse set of strengths and weaknesses of the four types, meaning you'll need to be strategic about when and where you bring it along.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Fighting, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison
|Weak
|Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Dark, Fire, Ice, Steel, Rock, Water
|Immune
|N/A
Tauros's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Tauros can learn the following moves:
Level up moves (Kantonian form)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Five
|Work Up
|Normal
|Ten
|Payback
|Dark
|15
|Assurance
|Dark
|20
|Horn Attack
|Normal
|25
|Scary Face
|Normal
|30
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|35
|Raging Bull
|Normal
|25
|Scary Face
|Normal
|30
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|35
|Raging Bull
|Normal
|40
|Rest
|Psychic
|45
|Swagger
|Normal
|50
|Thrash
|Normal
|55
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|60
|Giga Impact
|Normal
Level up moves (Paldean forms)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Five
|Work Up
|Normal
|Ten
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|15*
|Assurance
|Dark
|15**
|Flame Charge
|Fire
|15***
|Aqua Jet
|Water
|20
|Headbutt
|Normal
|25
|Scary Face
|Normal
|30
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|35
|Raging Bull
|Normal
|40
|Rest
|Psychic
|45
|Swagger
|Normal
|50
|Thrash
|Normal
|55*
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|55**
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
|55***
|Wave Crash
|Water
|60
|Close Combat
|Fighting
* Combat breed only
** Blaze breed only
*** Aqua breed only
Learnable TMs (Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|High Horsepower
|Ground
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Lash Out
|Dark
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Smart Strike
|Steel
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Rock
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Surf
|Water
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Learnable TMs (Paldean)
|Move
|Type
|Body Press
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Chilling Water***
|Water
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Drill Run
|Ground
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast**
|Fire
|Fire Spin**
|Fire
|Flame Charge**
|Fire
|Flamethrower**
|Fire
|Flare Blitz**
|Fire
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|High Horsepower
|Ground
|Hydro Pump***
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Lash Out
|Dark
|Liquidation***
|Water
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Overheat**
|Fire
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Smart Strike
|Normal
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day****
|Fire
|Surf*****
|Water
|Take Down
|Normal
|Temper Flare**
|Fire
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Throat Chop*
|Dark
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Water Pulse***
|Water
|Whirlpool***
|Water
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Will-O-Wisp**
|Fire
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
* Combat breed only
** Blaze breed only
*** Aqua breed only
**** Combat and Blaze breeds
***** Combat and Aqua breeds
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Curse
|Ghost
|Mirror Herb
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
Tauros, in all its wondrous, bullish forms, is ready to go. Now that you've got the lowdown on it, you are too.