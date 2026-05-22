Tauros | Pokémon guide

As a Taurus, I feel spiritually seen by Pokémon's Tauros - bull power all the way. As stubborn as it is strong, this 'mon takes multiple forms. This is because, in Paldea, it can be bred in three different ways. Maybe if you can tame its fiery nature, you'll be able to catch a ride - or fight alongside it.

To have any chance of adding Tauros to your Pokédex, you've got to stay prepared. One of the best ways to do this cheaply is by redeeming Pokémon Go codes or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, which we have in spades.

Here's everything in our Tauros guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Tauros:

National Pokédex # 0,128 Type Tauros : Normal

Paldean Tauros (Combat) : Fighting

Paldean Tauros (Blaze) : Fighting/Fire

Paldean Tauros (Aqua) : Fighting/Water Abilities Intimidate or Anger Point Hidden ability Tauros : Sheer Force

Paldean Tauros : Cud Chew Gender ratio Male - 100%

Female - 0% Catch rate 45 (11.9%) Egg groups Field EV yield Tauros : One atk. and one sp.

Paldean Tauros (all forms) : Two atk.

Tauros's evolution

Tauros does not evolve to or from any other Pokémon, but it's known unofficially as the male counterpart of Miltank.

Tauros's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Tauros in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Safari Zone Yellow Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 38 and 39 Crystal Routes 38 and 39 (morning only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade, Event Emerald Trade, Event FireRed / LeafGreen Safari Zone Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 209 and 210 with Poké Radar Platinum Route 210 with Poké Radar HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 38, 39, and 48, Safari Zone - Savannah (morning only)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 12 Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Paniola Ranch, Poni Plains Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Paniola Ranch, Poni Plains, Trade Bewear in Poni Gauntlet Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 14 and 15

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Training Lowlands, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 209 and 210 with Poké Radar, Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Fountainspring Cave, Rocky Cave, Whiteout Cave, Icy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Big Bluff Cavern, Glacial Cavern Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet Kantonian : Trade

Paldean (Combat) : East Province Areas One and Two, West Province Area Two, four and six-star Tera Raid Battles

Paldean (Blaze) : East Province Area Two, West Province Area Two, five and six-star Tera Raid Battles

Paldean (Aqua): Union Circle, five and six-star Tera Raid Battle Search Violet Kantonian : Trade

Paldean (Combat) : East Province Areas One and Two, West Province Area Two, four and six-star Tera Raid Battles

Paldean (Blaze) : Union Circle, five and six-star Tera Raid Battle Search

Paldean (Aqua) : East Province Area Two, West Province Area Two, five and six-star Tera Raid Battles The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kantonian : Savanna Biome

Paldean : Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Tauros's base stats

Tauros's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 75

Attack - 100

Defense - 95

Sp. Atk - 40

Sp. Def - 70

Speed - 110

Paldean Tauros's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 75

Attack - 110

Defense - 105

Sp. Atk - 30

Sp. Def - 70

Speed - 100

Tauros's type strengths and weaknesses

Tauros, in its Kantonian form, is a Normal-type 'mon, so it comes with a fairly standard set of strengths and weaknesses in battle. You can check them out below:

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Fighting Resistant N/A Immune Ghost

Paldean Tauros (Combat)'s strengths and weaknesses

Paldean Tauros (Combat) is a Fighting-type Pokémon, so its strengths and weaknesses differ from the other forms. Here's what's up with this breed of Tauros:

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water Weak Flying, Fairy, Psychic Resistant Bug, Dark, Rock Immune N/A

Paldean Tauros (Blaze)'s strengths and weaknesses

Paldean Tauros (Blaze) is a combined Fighting/Fire-type, so it has a pretty interesting set of boons and Achilles' heels in battle. Here's how the Blaze breed fares:

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Rock, Water Weak Flying, Ground, Psychic, Water Resistant Bug, Dark, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel Immune N/A

Paldean Tauros (Aqua)'s strengths and weaknesses

As a combined Fighting/Water-type Pokémon, Paldean Tauros (Aqua) has the most diverse set of strengths and weaknesses of the four types, meaning you'll need to be strategic about when and where you bring it along.

Normal damage Dragon, Fighting, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison Weak Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Psychic Resistant Bug, Dark, Fire, Ice, Steel, Rock, Water Immune N/A

Tauros's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Tauros can learn the following moves:

Level up moves (Kantonian form)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Tail Whip Normal Five Work Up Normal Ten Payback Dark 15 Assurance Dark 20 Horn Attack Normal 25 Scary Face Normal 30 Zen Headbutt Psychic 35 Raging Bull Normal 25 Scary Face Normal 30 Zen Headbutt Psychic 35 Raging Bull Normal 40 Rest Psychic 45 Swagger Normal 50 Thrash Normal 55 Double-Edge Normal 60 Giga Impact Normal

Level up moves (Paldean forms)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Tail Whip Normal Five Work Up Normal Ten Double Kick Fighting 15* Assurance Dark 15** Flame Charge Fire 15*** Aqua Jet Water 20 Headbutt Normal 25 Scary Face Normal 30 Zen Headbutt Psychic 35 Raging Bull Normal 40 Rest Psychic 45 Swagger Normal 50 Thrash Normal 55* Double-Edge Normal 55** Flare Blitz Fire 55*** Wave Crash Water 60 Close Combat Fighting

* Combat breed only

** Blaze breed only

*** Aqua breed only

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Bulldoze Ground Close Combat Fighting Curse Ghost Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Earthquake Ground Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Flamethrower Fire Giga Impact Normal Helping Hand Normal High Horsepower Ground Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Head Steel Lash Out Dark Outrage Dragon Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Reversal Fighting Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Sandstorm Rock Scary Face Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Smart Strike Steel Solar Beam Grass Stomping Tantrum Ground Stone Edge Rock Substitute Rock Sunny Day Fire Surf Water Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Throat Chop Dark Thunder Electric Thunderbolt Electric Trailblaze Grass Wild Charge Electric Zen Headbutt Psychic

Learnable TMs (Paldean)

Move Type Body Press Fighting Body Slam Normal Bulk Up Fighting Bulldoze Ground Chilling Water*** Water Close Combat Fighting Curse Ghost Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Drill Run Ground Earthquake Ground Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast** Fire Fire Spin** Fire Flame Charge** Fire Flamethrower** Fire Flare Blitz** Fire Giga Impact Normal High Horsepower Ground Hydro Pump*** Water Hyper Beam Normal Iron Head Steel Lash Out Dark Liquidation*** Water Outrage Dragon Overheat** Fire Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Reversal Fighting Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Sandstorm Rock Scary Face Normal Sleep Talk Normal Smart Strike Normal Stomping Tantrum Ground Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Sunny Day**** Fire Surf***** Water Take Down Normal Temper Flare** Fire Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Throat Chop* Dark Trailblaze Grass Water Pulse*** Water Whirlpool*** Water Wild Charge Electric Will-O-Wisp** Fire Zen Headbutt Psychic

* Combat breed only

** Blaze breed only

*** Aqua breed only

**** Combat and Blaze breeds

***** Combat and Aqua breeds

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Curse Ghost Mirror Herb Endeavor Normal Mirror Herb

Tauros, in all its wondrous, bullish forms, is ready to go. Now that you've got the lowdown on it, you are too.