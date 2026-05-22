Tauros | Pokémon guide

You might know that Pokémon’s Tauros has many forms, so make sure you’re clued in on all of them by reading this guide.

Pokemon Tauros glowing against a grey Pocket Tactics background
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As a Taurus, I feel spiritually seen by Pokémon's Tauros - bull power all the way. As stubborn as it is strong, this 'mon takes multiple forms. This is because, in Paldea, it can be bred in three different ways. Maybe if you can tame its fiery nature, you'll be able to catch a ride - or fight alongside it.

To have any chance of adding Tauros to your Pokédex, you've got to stay prepared. One of the best ways to do this cheaply is by redeeming Pokémon Go codes or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, which we have in spades.

Here's everything in our Tauros guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Tauros:

National Pokédex # 0,128
Type Tauros: Normal
Paldean Tauros (Combat): Fighting
Paldean Tauros (Blaze): Fighting/Fire
Paldean Tauros (Aqua): Fighting/Water
Abilities Intimidate or Anger Point
Hidden ability Tauros: Sheer Force
Paldean Tauros: Cud Chew
Gender ratio Male - 100%
Female - 0%
Catch rate 45 (11.9%)
Egg groups Field
EV yield Tauros: One atk. and one sp.
Paldean Tauros (all forms): Two atk.

Tauros's evolution

Tauros does not evolve to or from any other Pokémon, but it's known unofficially as the male counterpart of Miltank.

Pokemon Tauros forms in their respective type-theme bubbles

Tauros's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Tauros in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Safari Zone
Yellow Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 38 and 39
Crystal Routes 38 and 39 (morning only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade, Event
Emerald Trade, Event
FireRed / LeafGreen Safari Zone
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 209 and 210 with Poké Radar
Platinum Route 210 with Poké Radar
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 38, 39, and 48, Safari Zone - Savannah (morning only)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer
Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 12
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Paniola Ranch, Poni Plains
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Paniola Ranch, Poni Plains, Trade Bewear in Poni Gauntlet
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 14 and 15

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Training Lowlands, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 209 and 210 with Poké Radar, Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Fountainspring Cave, Rocky Cave, Whiteout Cave, Icy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Big Bluff Cavern, Glacial Cavern
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet Kantonian: Trade
Paldean (Combat): East Province Areas One and Two, West Province Area Two, four and six-star Tera Raid Battles
Paldean (Blaze): East Province Area Two, West Province Area Two, five and six-star Tera Raid Battles
Paldean (Aqua): Union Circle, five and six-star Tera Raid Battle Search
Violet Kantonian: Trade
Paldean (Combat): East Province Areas One and Two, West Province Area Two, four and six-star Tera Raid Battles
Paldean (Blaze): Union Circle, five and six-star Tera Raid Battle Search
Paldean (Aqua): East Province Area Two, West Province Area Two, five and six-star Tera Raid Battles
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kantonian: Savanna Biome
Paldean: Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Pokemon Tauros in its TCG Pocket card art

Tauros's base stats

Tauros's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 75
  • Attack - 100
  • Defense - 95
  • Sp. Atk - 40
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 110

Paldean Tauros's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 75
  • Attack - 110
  • Defense - 105
  • Sp. Atk - 30
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 100

Tauros's type strengths and weaknesses

Tauros, in its Kantonian form, is a Normal-type 'mon, so it comes with a fairly standard set of strengths and weaknesses in battle. You can check them out below:

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Fighting
Resistant N/A
Immune Ghost

Paldean Tauros (Combat)'s strengths and weaknesses

Paldean Tauros (Combat) is a Fighting-type Pokémon, so its strengths and weaknesses differ from the other forms. Here's what's up with this breed of Tauros:

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
Weak Flying, Fairy, Psychic
Resistant Bug, Dark, Rock
Immune N/A

Paldean Tauros (Blaze)'s strengths and weaknesses

Paldean Tauros (Blaze) is a combined Fighting/Fire-type, so it has a pretty interesting set of boons and Achilles' heels in battle. Here's how the Blaze breed fares:

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Rock, Water
Weak Flying, Ground, Psychic, Water
Resistant Bug, Dark, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel
Immune N/A

Paldean Tauros (Aqua)'s strengths and weaknesses

As a combined Fighting/Water-type Pokémon, Paldean Tauros (Aqua) has the most diverse set of strengths and weaknesses of the four types, meaning you'll need to be strategic about when and where you bring it along.

Normal damage Dragon, Fighting, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison
Weak Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Psychic
Resistant Bug, Dark, Fire, Ice, Steel, Rock, Water
Immune N/A

Tauros's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Tauros can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves (Kantonian form)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
Five Work Up Normal
Ten Payback Dark
15 Assurance Dark
20 Horn Attack Normal
25 Scary Face Normal
30 Zen Headbutt Psychic
35 Raging Bull Normal
25 Scary Face Normal
30 Zen Headbutt Psychic
35 Raging Bull Normal
40 Rest Psychic
45 Swagger Normal
50 Thrash Normal
55 Double-Edge Normal
60 Giga Impact Normal

Level up moves (Paldean forms)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
Five Work Up Normal
Ten Double Kick Fighting
15* Assurance Dark
15** Flame Charge Fire
15*** Aqua Jet Water
20 Headbutt Normal
25 Scary Face Normal
30 Zen Headbutt Psychic
35 Raging Bull Normal
40 Rest Psychic
45 Swagger Normal
50 Thrash Normal
55* Double-Edge Normal
55** Flare Blitz Fire
55*** Wave Crash Water
60 Close Combat Fighting

* Combat breed only
** Blaze breed only
*** Aqua breed only

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Close Combat Fighting
Curse Ghost
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Earthquake Ground
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Giga Impact Normal
Helping Hand Normal
High Horsepower Ground
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Head Steel
Lash Out Dark
Outrage Dragon
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Reversal Fighting
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Sandstorm Rock
Scary Face Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Smart Strike Steel
Solar Beam Grass
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Rock
Sunny Day Fire
Surf Water
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Throat Chop Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trailblaze Grass
Wild Charge Electric
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Learnable TMs (Paldean)

Move Type
Body Press Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Bulk Up Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Chilling Water*** Water
Close Combat Fighting
Curse Ghost
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Drill Run Ground
Earthquake Ground
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast** Fire
Fire Spin** Fire
Flame Charge** Fire
Flamethrower** Fire
Flare Blitz** Fire
Giga Impact Normal
High Horsepower Ground
Hydro Pump*** Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Iron Head Steel
Lash Out Dark
Liquidation*** Water
Outrage Dragon
Overheat** Fire
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Reversal Fighting
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Sandstorm Rock
Scary Face Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Smart Strike Normal
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day**** Fire
Surf***** Water
Take Down Normal
Temper Flare** Fire
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Throat Chop* Dark
Trailblaze Grass
Water Pulse*** Water
Whirlpool*** Water
Wild Charge Electric
Will-O-Wisp** Fire
Zen Headbutt Psychic

* Combat breed only
** Blaze breed only
*** Aqua breed only
**** Combat and Blaze breeds
***** Combat and Aqua breeds

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Curse Ghost Mirror Herb
Endeavor Normal Mirror Herb

Tauros, in all its wondrous, bullish forms, is ready to go. Now that you've got the lowdown on it, you are too.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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