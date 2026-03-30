Tentacool | Pokémon guide

If you want to learn everything there is to know about the Pokémon Tentacool, you're in the right place. As avid trainers ourselves, we pride ourselves on having vast knowledge about every creature in the iconic franchise, so allow us to tell you all about its evolution, locations, moveset, base stats, and more.
However, Tentacool is just one of more than 1,000 Pokémon, so make sure you stop by our complete Pokédex to acquaint yourself with every creature across all of the regions. We also recommend you stop by our Pokopia mystery gift codes guide if you want some freebies to make your home and your pals' Pokopia habitats even more inviting.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Tentacool:
Below you can see all of Tentacool's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,072
|Type
|Water and Poison
|Abilities
|Clear Body or Liquid Ooze
|Hidden Abilities
|Rain Dish
|Gender Ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Water 3
|EV yield
|One special defense
Tentacool's evolution
Tentacool has just one evolution, turning into Tentacruel upon reaching level 30.
Tentacool's locations
You can find Tentacool in the following locations across each generation:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Routes 19-21 (Surfing), 12-13, 17-18, Pallet Town, Viridian City (Super Rod)
|Blue (Japan)
|Routes 19-21 (Surfing), 12-13, 17-18, Pallet Town, Viridian City (Super Rod)
|Yellow
|Routes 19-21, Seafoam Islands (Surfing), 11-13, 17-21, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod)
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Routes 20-21, 26-27, 41, New Bark Town, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Olivine City, Cinnabar Island (Surfing, Old/Good Rod), 19, 34, 40, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Whirl Islands*, Union Cave* (Surfing), 12-13, 32 (Surfing or Fishing)
|Crystal
|Routes 20- 21, 26-27, 41, New Bark Town, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Olivine City, Cinnabar Island (Surfing, Old/Good Rod), 19, 34, 40, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Whirl Islands, Union Cave (Surfing), 12-13, 32 (Surfing or Fishing)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Routes 128, Ever Grande City (Surfing, Old Rod), Sootopolis City (Old Rod), Abandoned Ship (Surfing or Fishing), 103, 105-110, 115, 118, 119, 121-127, 129-134, Slateport City, Pacifidlog Town, Mossdeep City, Lilycove City, Dewford Town, Shoal Cave, Seafloor Cavern (Surfing, Old/Good Rod)
|Emerald
|Routes 128, Ever Grande City (Surfing, Old Rod), Sootopolis City (Old Rod), Abandoned Ship (Surfing or Fishing), 103, 105-110, 115, 118, 119, 121-127, 129-134, Slateport City, Pacifidlog Town, Mossdeep City, Lilycove City, Dewford Town, Shoal Cave, Seafloor Cavern (Surfing, Old/Good Rod)
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Routes 4, 10-13, 19-21, 24, Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Five Isle Meadow, Memorial Pillar, Water Labyrinth, Resort Gorgeous, Water Path, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Pallet Town, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, Trainer Tower, Cinnabar Island (Surfing)
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Routes 205, 213, 218-222, Canalave City, Pastoria City, Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks, Iron Island (Surfing)
|Platinum
|Routes 205, 212, 213, 218-222, Canalave City, Pastoria City, Sunyshore City, Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks, Iron Island (Surfing)
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Routes 20, 21, 26-27, 41, and 47, New Bark Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, Pallet Town (Surfing, Old/Good Rod)
Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cherrygrove City, Olivine City, Cianwood City, Union Cave, Whirl Islands (Surfing), 12-13, 32 (Surfing or Fishing), Cianwood City (gift if you have an empty box and only one Pokémon in your party)
|Pal Park
|Sea
|Pokéwalker
|Blue Lake
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Poké Transfer
|Black 2 and White 2
|Poké Transfer
|Dream World
|Sparkling Sea
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Routes 8 and 12, Ambrette Town, Cyllage City, Shalour City, Azure Bay (Surfing)
|Omega Ruby
|Routes 119-120, Seafloor Cavern, Battle Resort (Old Rod or Good Rod), 128, Victory Road, Ever Grande City (Old Rod or Surfing), 103, 105-110, 115, 118, 122, 124-127, 129, 130-134, Sea Mauville, Dewford Town, Slateport City, Lilycove City, Mossdeep City, Shoal Cave, Pacifidlog Town, Sealed Chamber, Team Aqua Hideout (Old Rod, Good Rod, or Surfing)
|Alpha Sapphire
|Routes 119-120, Seafloor Cavern, Battle Resort (Old Rod or Good Rod), 128, Victory Road, Ever Grande City (Old Rod or Surfing), 103, 105-110, 115, 118, 122, 124-127, 129, 130-134, Sea Mauville, Dewford Town, Slateport City, Lilycove City, Mossdeep City, Shoal Cave, Pacifidlog Town, Sealed Chamber, Team Aqua Hideout (Old Rod, Good Rod, or Surfing)
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Routes 1, 7-8, 14-15, Hau'oli City, Melemele Sea, Kala'e Bay, Brooklet Hill, Hano Beach, Secluded Shore (Surfing)
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Routes 1, 7-8, Hau'oli City, Melemele Sea, Kala'e Bay, Brooklet Hill, Hano Beach (Surfing)
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 4, 10, 12-13, 18-21, 24, Seafoam Islands (Sea Skim)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Fields of Honor, Honeycalm Sea, Honeycalm Island, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Stepping-Stone Sea, Workout Sea (Surfing), Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Loop Lagoon, Insular Sea (Max Raid Battle)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Routes 205, 213, 218, 219, 220, 221, and 222, Canalave City, Pastoria City, Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks, Iron Island (Surfing), Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cavern)
|Legends: Arceus
|Cobalt Coastlands (Islespy Shore, Lunker's Lair, Seagrass Haven, massive mass outbreaks)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Coastal Biome, Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Tentacool's base stats
Tentacool has the following stats at first, though these increase each time it levels up:
- HP - 40
- Atk - 40
- Def - 35
- Sp. Atk - 50
- Sp. Def - 100
- Speed - 70
Tentacool's type strengths and weaknesses
As a dual water- and poison-type, Tentacool has a few strengths and weaknesses that you need to know about.
|Normal
|Normal, Flying, Rock, Grass, Dragon, Ghost, Dark
|Weak to
|Ground, Psychic, Electric
|Resistant
|Fighting, Steel, Water, Poison, Ice, Bug, Fairy, Fire
|Immune
|None
Tentacool's moves
By leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding, Tentacool can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in (Scarlet and Violet):
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Poison Sting
|Poison
|One
|Water Gun
|Water
|Four
|Acid
|Poison
|Eight
|Wrap
|Normal
|12
|Supersonic
|Normal
|16
|Water Pulse
|Water
|20
|Screech
|Normal
|24
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|28
|Hex
|Ghost
|32
|Acid Armor
|Poison
|36
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|40
|Surf
|Water
|44
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|48
|Hydro Pump
|Water
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Protect
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Thief
|Dark
|Chilling Water
|Bug
|Facade
|Water
|Hex
|Ghost
|Swift
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Endure
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Rest
|Psychic
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Liquidation
|Water
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Surf
|Water
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Haze
|Ice
|Toxic
|Poison
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Flip Turn
|Water
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Throat Chop
|Dark
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Acupressure
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Aqua Ring
|Water
|Mirror Herb
|Aurora Beam
|Ice
|Shellder or Cloyster
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Corphish or Crawdaunt
|Mirror Coat
|Psychic
|Mirror Herb
|Rapid Spin
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Tickle
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
That concludes everything you need to know about Tentacool.