Tentacool | Pokémon guide

If you want to learn everything there is to know about the Pokémon Tentacool, you're in the right place. As avid trainers ourselves, we pride ourselves on having vast knowledge about every creature in the iconic franchise, so allow us to tell you all about its evolution, locations, moveset, base stats, and more.

However, Tentacool is just one of more than 1,000 Pokémon, so make sure you stop by our complete Pokédex to acquaint yourself with every creature across all of the regions. We also recommend you stop by our Pokopia mystery gift codes guide if you want some freebies to make your home and your pals' Pokopia habitats even more inviting.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Tentacool:

Below you can see all of Tentacool's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,072 Type Water and Poison Abilities Clear Body or Liquid Ooze Hidden Abilities Rain Dish Gender Ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Water 3 EV yield One special defense

Tentacool's evolution

Tentacool has just one evolution, turning into Tentacruel upon reaching level 30.

Tentacool's locations

You can find Tentacool in the following locations across each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Routes 19-21 (Surfing), 12-13, 17-18, Pallet Town, Viridian City (Super Rod) Blue (Japan) Routes 19-21 (Surfing), 12-13, 17-18, Pallet Town, Viridian City (Super Rod) Yellow Routes 19-21, Seafoam Islands (Surfing), 11-13, 17-21, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 20-21, 26-27, 41, New Bark Town, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Olivine City, Cinnabar Island (Surfing, Old/Good Rod), 19, 34, 40, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Whirl Islands*, Union Cave* (Surfing), 12-13, 32 (Surfing or Fishing) Crystal Routes 20- 21, 26-27, 41, New Bark Town, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Olivine City, Cinnabar Island (Surfing, Old/Good Rod), 19, 34, 40, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Whirl Islands, Union Cave (Surfing), 12-13, 32 (Surfing or Fishing)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Routes 128, Ever Grande City (Surfing, Old Rod), Sootopolis City (Old Rod), Abandoned Ship (Surfing or Fishing), 103, 105-110, 115, 118, 119, 121-127, 129-134, Slateport City, Pacifidlog Town, Mossdeep City, Lilycove City, Dewford Town, Shoal Cave, Seafloor Cavern (Surfing, Old/Good Rod) Emerald Routes 128, Ever Grande City (Surfing, Old Rod), Sootopolis City (Old Rod), Abandoned Ship (Surfing or Fishing), 103, 105-110, 115, 118, 119, 121-127, 129-134, Slateport City, Pacifidlog Town, Mossdeep City, Lilycove City, Dewford Town, Shoal Cave, Seafloor Cavern (Surfing, Old/Good Rod) FireRed and LeafGreen Routes 4, 10-13, 19-21, 24, Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Five Isle Meadow, Memorial Pillar, Water Labyrinth, Resort Gorgeous, Water Path, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Pallet Town, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, Trainer Tower, Cinnabar Island (Surfing) Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 205, 213, 218-222, Canalave City, Pastoria City, Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks, Iron Island (Surfing) Platinum Routes 205, 212, 213, 218-222, Canalave City, Pastoria City, Sunyshore City, Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks, Iron Island (Surfing) HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 20, 21, 26-27, 41, and 47, New Bark Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, Pallet Town (Surfing, Old/Good Rod)

Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cherrygrove City, Olivine City, Cianwood City, Union Cave, Whirl Islands (Surfing), 12-13, 32 (Surfing or Fishing), Cianwood City (gift if you have an empty box and only one Pokémon in your party) Pal Park Sea Pokéwalker Blue Lake

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Poké Transfer Black 2 and White 2 Poké Transfer Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Routes 8 and 12, Ambrette Town, Cyllage City, Shalour City, Azure Bay (Surfing) Omega Ruby Routes 119-120, Seafloor Cavern, Battle Resort (Old Rod or Good Rod), 128, Victory Road, Ever Grande City (Old Rod or Surfing), 103, 105-110, 115, 118, 122, 124-127, 129, 130-134, Sea Mauville, Dewford Town, Slateport City, Lilycove City, Mossdeep City, Shoal Cave, Pacifidlog Town, Sealed Chamber, Team Aqua Hideout (Old Rod, Good Rod, or Surfing) Alpha Sapphire Routes 119-120, Seafloor Cavern, Battle Resort (Old Rod or Good Rod), 128, Victory Road, Ever Grande City (Old Rod or Surfing), 103, 105-110, 115, 118, 122, 124-127, 129, 130-134, Sea Mauville, Dewford Town, Slateport City, Lilycove City, Mossdeep City, Shoal Cave, Pacifidlog Town, Sealed Chamber, Team Aqua Hideout (Old Rod, Good Rod, or Surfing)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Routes 1, 7-8, 14-15, Hau'oli City, Melemele Sea, Kala'e Bay, Brooklet Hill, Hano Beach, Secluded Shore (Surfing) Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Routes 1, 7-8, Hau'oli City, Melemele Sea, Kala'e Bay, Brooklet Hill, Hano Beach (Surfing) Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Routes 4, 10, 12-13, 18-21, 24, Seafoam Islands (Sea Skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Fields of Honor, Honeycalm Sea, Honeycalm Island, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Stepping-Stone Sea, Workout Sea (Surfing), Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Loop Lagoon, Insular Sea (Max Raid Battle) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 205, 213, 218, 219, 220, 221, and 222, Canalave City, Pastoria City, Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks, Iron Island (Surfing), Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cavern) Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands (Islespy Shore, Lunker's Lair, Seagrass Haven, massive mass outbreaks)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome, Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Tentacool's base stats

Tentacool has the following stats at first, though these increase each time it levels up:

HP - 40

- 40 Atk - 40

- 40 Def - 35

- 35 Sp. Atk - 50

- 50 Sp. Def - 100

- 100 Speed - 70

Tentacool's type strengths and weaknesses

As a dual water- and poison-type, Tentacool has a few strengths and weaknesses that you need to know about.

Normal Normal, Flying, Rock, Grass, Dragon, Ghost, Dark Weak to Ground, Psychic, Electric Resistant Fighting, Steel, Water, Poison, Ice, Bug, Fairy, Fire Immune None

Tentacool's moves

By leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding, Tentacool can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in (Scarlet and Violet):

Level up

Level Move Type One Poison Sting Poison One Water Gun Water Four Acid Poison Eight Wrap Normal 12 Supersonic Normal 16 Water Pulse Water 20 Screech Normal 24 Bubble Beam Water 28 Hex Ghost 32 Acid Armor Poison 36 Poison Jab Poison 40 Surf Water 44 Sludge Wave Poison 48 Hydro Pump Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type Protect Normal Water Pulse Water Acid Spray Poison Confuse Ray Ghost Thief Dark Chilling Water Bug Facade Water Hex Ghost Swift Normal Icy Wind Ice Mud Shot Ground Venoshock Poison Endure Normal Rain Dance Water Sleep Talk Normal Dazzling Gleam Fairy Poison Jab Poison Rest Psychic Swords Dance Normal Toxic Spikes Poison Gunk Shot Poison Substitute Normal Liquidation Water Giga Drain Grass Surf Water Ice Beam Ice Hydro Pump Water Blizzard Ice Sludge Bomb Poison Tera Blast Normal Haze Ice Toxic Poison Knock Off Dark Flip Turn Water Whirlpool Water Muddy Water Water Sludge Wave Poison Throat Chop Dark

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Acupressure Normal Mirror Herb Aqua Ring Water Mirror Herb Aurora Beam Ice Shellder or Cloyster Knock Off Dark Corphish or Crawdaunt Mirror Coat Psychic Mirror Herb Rapid Spin Normal Mirror Herb Tickle Normal Mirror Herb

That concludes everything you need to know about Tentacool.