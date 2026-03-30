Tentacool | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Tentacool appears in every single generation, so it’s best that you learn all you can about it, from its evolution to its moveset.

Pokemon Tentacool: Tentacool in front of a light blue PT background
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If you want to learn everything there is to know about the Pokémon Tentacool, you're in the right place. As avid trainers ourselves, we pride ourselves on having vast knowledge about every creature in the iconic franchise, so allow us to tell you all about its evolution, locations, moveset, base stats, and more.

However, Tentacool is just one of more than 1,000 Pokémon, so make sure you stop by our complete Pokédex to acquaint yourself with every creature across all of the regions. We also recommend you stop by our Pokopia mystery gift codes guide if you want some freebies to make your home and your pals' Pokopia habitats even more inviting.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Tentacool:

Below you can see all of Tentacool's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,072
Type Water and Poison
Abilities Clear Body or Liquid Ooze
Hidden Abilities Rain Dish
Gender Ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Water 3
EV yield One special defense

Tentacool's evolution

Tentacool has just one evolution, turning into Tentacruel upon reaching level 30.

Pokemon Tentacool: Tentacool and Tentacruel in small blue circles

Tentacool's locations

You can find Tentacool in the following locations across each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Routes 19-21 (Surfing), 12-13, 17-18, Pallet Town, Viridian City (Super Rod)
Blue (Japan) Routes 19-21 (Surfing), 12-13, 17-18, Pallet Town, Viridian City (Super Rod)
Yellow Routes 19-21, Seafoam Islands (Surfing), 11-13, 17-21, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 20-21, 26-27, 41, New Bark Town, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Olivine City, Cinnabar Island (Surfing, Old/Good Rod), 19, 34, 40, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Whirl Islands*, Union Cave* (Surfing), 12-13, 32 (Surfing or Fishing)
Crystal Routes 20- 21, 26-27, 41, New Bark Town, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Olivine City, Cinnabar Island (Surfing, Old/Good Rod), 19, 34, 40, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Whirl Islands, Union Cave (Surfing), 12-13, 32 (Surfing or Fishing)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Routes 128, Ever Grande City (Surfing, Old Rod), Sootopolis City (Old Rod), Abandoned Ship (Surfing or Fishing), 103, 105-110, 115, 118, 119, 121-127, 129-134, Slateport City, Pacifidlog Town, Mossdeep City, Lilycove City, Dewford Town, Shoal Cave, Seafloor Cavern (Surfing, Old/Good Rod)
Emerald Routes 128, Ever Grande City (Surfing, Old Rod), Sootopolis City (Old Rod), Abandoned Ship (Surfing or Fishing), 103, 105-110, 115, 118, 119, 121-127, 129-134, Slateport City, Pacifidlog Town, Mossdeep City, Lilycove City, Dewford Town, Shoal Cave, Seafloor Cavern (Surfing, Old/Good Rod)
FireRed and LeafGreen Routes 4, 10-13, 19-21, 24, Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Five Isle Meadow, Memorial Pillar, Water Labyrinth, Resort Gorgeous, Water Path, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Pallet Town, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, Trainer Tower, Cinnabar Island (Surfing)
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 205, 213, 218-222, Canalave City, Pastoria City, Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks, Iron Island (Surfing)
Platinum Routes 205, 212, 213, 218-222, Canalave City, Pastoria City, Sunyshore City, Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks, Iron Island (Surfing)
HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 20, 21, 26-27, 41, and 47, New Bark Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, Pallet Town (Surfing, Old/Good Rod)
Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cherrygrove City, Olivine City, Cianwood City, Union Cave, Whirl Islands (Surfing), 12-13, 32 (Surfing or Fishing), Cianwood City (gift if you have an empty box and only one Pokémon in your party)
Pal Park Sea
Pokéwalker Blue Lake

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Poké Transfer
Black 2 and White 2 Poké Transfer
Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Routes 8 and 12, Ambrette Town, Cyllage City, Shalour City, Azure Bay (Surfing)
Omega Ruby Routes 119-120, Seafloor Cavern, Battle Resort (Old Rod or Good Rod), 128, Victory Road, Ever Grande City (Old Rod or Surfing), 103, 105-110, 115, 118, 122, 124-127, 129, 130-134, Sea Mauville, Dewford Town, Slateport City, Lilycove City, Mossdeep City, Shoal Cave, Pacifidlog Town, Sealed Chamber, Team Aqua Hideout (Old Rod, Good Rod, or Surfing)
Alpha Sapphire Routes 119-120, Seafloor Cavern, Battle Resort (Old Rod or Good Rod), 128, Victory Road, Ever Grande City (Old Rod or Surfing), 103, 105-110, 115, 118, 122, 124-127, 129, 130-134, Sea Mauville, Dewford Town, Slateport City, Lilycove City, Mossdeep City, Shoal Cave, Pacifidlog Town, Sealed Chamber, Team Aqua Hideout (Old Rod, Good Rod, or Surfing)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Routes 1, 7-8, 14-15, Hau'oli City, Melemele Sea, Kala'e Bay, Brooklet Hill, Hano Beach, Secluded Shore (Surfing)
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Routes 1, 7-8, Hau'oli City, Melemele Sea, Kala'e Bay, Brooklet Hill, Hano Beach (Surfing)
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Routes 4, 10, 12-13, 18-21, 24, Seafoam Islands (Sea Skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Fields of Honor, Honeycalm Sea, Honeycalm Island, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Stepping-Stone Sea, Workout Sea (Surfing), Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Loop Lagoon, Insular Sea (Max Raid Battle)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 205, 213, 218, 219, 220, 221, and 222, Canalave City, Pastoria City, Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks, Iron Island (Surfing), Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands (Islespy Shore, Lunker's Lair, Seagrass Haven, massive mass outbreaks)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome, Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Tentacool's base stats

Tentacool has the following stats at first, though these increase each time it levels up:

  • HP - 40
  • Atk - 40
  • Def - 35
  • Sp. Atk - 50
  • Sp. Def - 100
  • Speed - 70

Tentacool's type strengths and weaknesses

As a dual water- and poison-type, Tentacool has a few strengths and weaknesses that you need to know about.

Normal Normal, Flying, Rock, Grass, Dragon, Ghost, Dark
Weak to Ground, Psychic, Electric
Resistant Fighting, Steel, Water, Poison, Ice, Bug, Fairy, Fire
Immune None

Pokemon Tentacool: a group of Tentacool swimming near the shore

Tentacool's moves

By leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding, Tentacool can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in (Scarlet and Violet):

Level up

Level Move Type
One Poison Sting Poison
One Water Gun Water
Four Acid Poison
Eight Wrap Normal
12 Supersonic Normal
16 Water Pulse Water
20 Screech Normal
24 Bubble Beam Water
28 Hex Ghost
32 Acid Armor Poison
36 Poison Jab Poison
40 Surf Water
44 Sludge Wave Poison
48 Hydro Pump Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Protect Normal
Water Pulse Water
Acid Spray Poison
Confuse Ray Ghost
Thief Dark
Chilling Water Bug
Facade Water
Hex Ghost
Swift Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Mud Shot Ground
Venoshock Poison
Endure Normal
Rain Dance Water
Sleep Talk Normal
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Poison Jab Poison
Rest Psychic
Swords Dance Normal
Toxic Spikes Poison
Gunk Shot Poison
Substitute Normal
Liquidation Water
Giga Drain Grass
Surf Water
Ice Beam Ice
Hydro Pump Water
Blizzard Ice
Sludge Bomb Poison
Tera Blast Normal
Haze Ice
Toxic Poison
Knock Off Dark
Flip Turn Water
Whirlpool Water
Muddy Water Water
Sludge Wave Poison
Throat Chop Dark

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Acupressure Normal Mirror Herb
Aqua Ring Water Mirror Herb
Aurora Beam Ice Shellder or Cloyster
Knock Off Dark Corphish or Crawdaunt
Mirror Coat Psychic Mirror Herb
Rapid Spin Normal Mirror Herb
Tickle Normal Mirror Herb

That concludes everything you need to know about Tentacool.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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