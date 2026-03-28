Tentacruel | Pokémon guide

What's more sinister than a scary jellyfish? Pokémon's Tentacruel might be the pinnacle of creepy, especially given its name, so we get it if you want to know what you'll be going up against. We'll walk you through its evolution, locations in-game, moveset, and more, and by the time you've finished studying it, you'll be ready to take it on.

To flesh out your Pokédex, we've got some handily-prepared Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for you to redeem. Hopefully, you'll be able to get your hands on Tentacruel.

Here's everything in our Tentacruel guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Tentacruel:

National Pokédex # 0,073 Type Water/Poison Abilities Clear Body or Liquid Ooze Hidden ability Rain Dish Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 60 (14.8%) Egg groups Water 3 EV yield Two sp. def.

Tentacruel's evolution

Tentacruel evolves from Tentacool starting at level 30 and is the final evolution.

Tentacruel's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Tentacruel in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Tentacool Yellow Routes 19-21 (Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 12, 13, 19-21, 26, 27, 32, 34, 40, and 41, New Bark Town, Olivine City, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Whirl Islands, Union Cave Crystal Routes 12, 13, 19-21, 26, 27, 32, 34, 40, and 41, New Bark Town, Olivine City, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Whirl Islands, Union Cave

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Abandoned Ship (surfing and Super Rod) Emerald Abandoned Ship (surfing and Super Rod) FireRed / LeafGreen Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Five Isle Meadow, Memorial Pillar, Water Labyrinth, Resort Gorgeous, Water Path, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, Trainer Tower (Surfing) Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 205, 213, 218-224, 226, and 230, Pastoria City, Canalave City, Sunyshore City, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Iron Island, Pokémon League Platinum Routes 205, 212, 213, 218-224, 226, and 230, Pastoria City, Canalave City, Sunyshore City, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Iron Island, Pokémon League HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 12, 13, 19-21, 26, 27, 32, 34, 40, 41, and 47, New Bark Town, Olivine City, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Whirl Islands, Union Cave

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Tentacool Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Routes 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, and 133, Mossdeep City, Pacifidlog Town, Ever Grande City, Shoal Cave, Seafloor Cavern, Victory Road, Battle Resort

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Poni Wilds (Surfing) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Routes 14 and 15, Poni Breaker Coast (Surfing) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 4, 10, 12, 13, 18-21, and 24, Seafoam Islands (Sea Skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Legends: Arceus

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Challenge Beach, Fields of Honor, Honeycalm Island, Honeycalm Sea, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Stepping-Stone Sea, Workout Sea, Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Loop Lagoon, Insular Sea, Max Lair Dynamax Adventure, Courageous Cavern Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 205, 213, 218-224, 226, and 230, Pastoria City, Canalave City, Sunyshore City, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Iron Island, Pokémon League, Grand Underground - Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cavern Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands - Lunker's Lair, Seagrass Haven, near Islespy Shore

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome, four-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Tentacruel in Pokémon Pokopia?

Sadly, Tentacruel is unobtainable in Pokopia, as there are no Pokopia habitats it likes to dwell in.

Tentacruel's base stats

Tentacruel's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 80

Attack - 70

Defense - 65

Sp. Atk - 80

Sp. Def - 120

Speed - 100

Tentacruel's type strengths and weaknesses

As a water/poison Pokémon, Tentacruel has several strengths and weaknesses against other types. While it has no immunity to any type, it's resistant to a fair few, making it a useful force on the battlefield.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Normal, Rock Weak Ground, Electric, Psychic Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ice, Poison, Steel, Water Immune N/A

Tentacruel's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Tentacruel can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Acid Poison One Poison Sting Poison One Reflect Type Normal One Water Gun Water 12 Supersonic Normal 16 Water Pulse Water 20 Screech Normal 24 Bubble Beam Water 28 Hex Ghost 34 Acid Armor Poison 40 Poison Jab Poison 46 Surf Water 52 Sludge Wave Poison 58 Hydro Pump Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type Acid Spray Poison Blizzard Ice Chilling Water Water Confuse Ray Ghost Dazzling Gleam Fairy Endure Normal Facade Normal Flip Turn Water Giga Drain Grass Giga Impact Normal Gunk Shot Poison Haze Ice Hex Ghost Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Icy Wind Ice Knock Off Dark Liquidation Water Mud Shot Ground Muddy Water Water Poison Jab Poison Pounce Bug Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Scary Face Normal Skitter Smack Bug Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Sludge Wave Poison Substitute Normal Surf Water Swift Normal Swords Dance Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Throat Chop Dark Toxic Poison Toxic Spikes Poison Venoshock Poison Water Pulse Water Weather Ball Normal Whirlpool Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Acupressure Normal Mirror Herb Aqua Ring Water Mirror Herb Aurora Beam Ice Shellder or Cloyster Knock Off Dark Corphish or Crawdaunt Mirror Coat Psychic Mirror Herb Rapid Spin Normal Mirror Herb Tickle Normal Mirror Herb

You're a certified Tentacruel expert now, so go forth and find this wobbly lad out in the wild.