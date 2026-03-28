Tentacruel | Pokémon guide

With any luck, Pokémon’s Tentacruel won’t make you weak at the knees - but knowledge is power, and you’ll need it to go up against this jellyfish.

Pokemon Tentacruel glowing against a half blue and half purple Pocket Tactics background
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What's more sinister than a scary jellyfish? Pokémon's Tentacruel might be the pinnacle of creepy, especially given its name, so we get it if you want to know what you'll be going up against. We'll walk you through its evolution, locations in-game, moveset, and more, and by the time you've finished studying it, you'll be ready to take it on.

To flesh out your Pokédex, we've got some handily-prepared Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for you to redeem. Hopefully, you'll be able to get your hands on Tentacruel.

Here's everything in our Tentacruel guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Tentacruel:

National Pokédex # 0,073
Type Water/Poison
Abilities Clear Body or Liquid Ooze
Hidden ability Rain Dish
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 60 (14.8%)
Egg groups Water 3
EV yield Two sp. def.

Tentacruel's evolution

Tentacruel evolves from Tentacool starting at level 30 and is the final evolution.

Tentacool to Tentacruel evolution against a blue background with an arrow pointing between them

Tentacruel's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Tentacruel in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Tentacool
Yellow Routes 19-21 (Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 12, 13, 19-21, 26, 27, 32, 34, 40, and 41, New Bark Town, Olivine City, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Whirl Islands, Union Cave
Crystal Routes 12, 13, 19-21, 26, 27, 32, 34, 40, and 41, New Bark Town, Olivine City, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Whirl Islands, Union Cave

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Abandoned Ship (surfing and Super Rod)
Emerald Abandoned Ship (surfing and Super Rod)
FireRed / LeafGreen Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Five Isle Meadow, Memorial Pillar, Water Labyrinth, Resort Gorgeous, Water Path, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, Trainer Tower (Surfing)
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 205, 213, 218-224, 226, and 230, Pastoria City, Canalave City, Sunyshore City, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Iron Island, Pokémon League
Platinum Routes 205, 212, 213, 218-224, 226, and 230, Pastoria City, Canalave City, Sunyshore City, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Iron Island, Pokémon League
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 12, 13, 19-21, 26, 27, 32, 34, 40, 41, and 47, New Bark Town, Olivine City, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Whirl Islands, Union Cave

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer
Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Tentacool
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Routes 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, and 133, Mossdeep City, Pacifidlog Town, Ever Grande City, Shoal Cave, Seafloor Cavern, Victory Road, Battle Resort

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Poni Wilds (Surfing)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Routes 14 and 15, Poni Breaker Coast (Surfing)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 4, 10, 12, 13, 18-21, and 24, Seafoam Islands (Sea Skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
Legends: Arceus
Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Challenge Beach, Fields of Honor, Honeycalm Island, Honeycalm Sea, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Stepping-Stone Sea, Workout Sea, Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Loop Lagoon, Insular Sea, Max Lair Dynamax Adventure, Courageous Cavern
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 205, 213, 218-224, 226, and 230, Pastoria City, Canalave City, Sunyshore City, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Iron Island, Pokémon League, Grand Underground - Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cavern
Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands - Lunker's Lair, Seagrass Haven, near Islespy Shore

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome, four-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Tentacruel in Pokémon Pokopia?

Sadly, Tentacruel is unobtainable in Pokopia, as there are no Pokopia habitats it likes to dwell in.

Pokemon Tentacruel in official art from a TCG Pocket card

Tentacruel's base stats

Tentacruel's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 80
  • Attack - 70
  • Defense - 65
  • Sp. Atk - 80
  • Sp. Def - 120
  • Speed - 100

Tentacruel's type strengths and weaknesses

As a water/poison Pokémon, Tentacruel has several strengths and weaknesses against other types. While it has no immunity to any type, it's resistant to a fair few, making it a useful force on the battlefield.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Normal, Rock
Weak Ground, Electric, Psychic 
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ice, Poison, Steel, Water
Immune N/A

Tentacruel's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Tentacruel can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves 

Level Move Type
One Acid Poison
One Poison Sting Poison
One Reflect Type Normal
One Water Gun Water
12 Supersonic Normal
16 Water Pulse Water
20 Screech Normal
24 Bubble Beam Water
28 Hex Ghost
34 Acid Armor Poison
40 Poison Jab Poison
46 Surf Water
52 Sludge Wave Poison
58 Hydro Pump Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Acid Spray Poison
Blizzard Ice
Chilling Water Water
Confuse Ray Ghost
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Flip Turn Water
Giga Drain Grass
Giga Impact Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Haze Ice
Hex Ghost
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Knock Off Dark
Liquidation Water
Mud Shot Ground
Muddy Water Water
Poison Jab Poison
Pounce Bug
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Scary Face Normal
Skitter Smack Bug
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Sludge Wave Poison
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Throat Chop Dark
Toxic Poison
Toxic Spikes Poison
Venoshock Poison
Water Pulse Water
Weather Ball Normal
Whirlpool Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Acupressure Normal Mirror Herb
Aqua Ring Water Mirror Herb
Aurora Beam Ice Shellder or Cloyster
Knock Off Dark Corphish or Crawdaunt
Mirror Coat Psychic Mirror Herb
Rapid Spin Normal Mirror Herb
Tickle Normal Mirror Herb

You're a certified Tentacruel expert now, so go forth and find this wobbly lad out in the wild.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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