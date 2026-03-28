Tentacruel | Pokémon guide

What's more sinister than a scary jellyfish? Pokémon's Tentacruel might be the pinnacle of creepy, especially given its name, so we get it if you want to know what you'll be going up against. We'll walk you through its evolution, locations in-game, moveset, and more, and by the time you've finished studying it, you'll be ready to take it on.
To flesh out your Pokédex, we've got some handily-prepared Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for you to redeem. Hopefully, you'll be able to get your hands on Tentacruel.
Here's everything in our Tentacruel guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Tentacruel:
|National Pokédex #
|0,073
|Type
|Water/Poison
|Abilities
|Clear Body or Liquid Ooze
|Hidden ability
|Rain Dish
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|60 (14.8%)
|Egg groups
|Water 3
|EV yield
|Two sp. def.
Tentacruel's evolution
Tentacruel evolves from Tentacool starting at level 30 and is the final evolution.
Tentacruel's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Tentacruel in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Evolve Tentacool
|Yellow
|Routes 19-21 (Super Rod)
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 12, 13, 19-21, 26, 27, 32, 34, 40, and 41, New Bark Town, Olivine City, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Whirl Islands, Union Cave
|Crystal
|Routes 12, 13, 19-21, 26, 27, 32, 34, 40, and 41, New Bark Town, Olivine City, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Whirl Islands, Union Cave
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Abandoned Ship (surfing and Super Rod)
|Emerald
|Abandoned Ship (surfing and Super Rod)
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Five Isle Meadow, Memorial Pillar, Water Labyrinth, Resort Gorgeous, Water Path, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, Trainer Tower (Surfing)
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Routes 205, 213, 218-224, 226, and 230, Pastoria City, Canalave City, Sunyshore City, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Iron Island, Pokémon League
|Platinum
|Routes 205, 212, 213, 218-224, 226, and 230, Pastoria City, Canalave City, Sunyshore City, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Iron Island, Pokémon League
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 12, 13, 19-21, 26, 27, 32, 34, 40, 41, and 47, New Bark Town, Olivine City, Pallet Town, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Whirl Islands, Union Cave
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Poké Transfer
|Black 2 / White 2
|Poké Transfer
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Tentacool
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Routes 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, and 133, Mossdeep City, Pacifidlog Town, Ever Grande City, Shoal Cave, Seafloor Cavern, Victory Road, Battle Resort
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Poni Wilds (Surfing)
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Routes 14 and 15, Poni Breaker Coast (Surfing)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 4, 10, 12, 13, 18-21, and 24, Seafoam Islands (Sea Skim)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Legends: Arceus
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Challenge Beach, Fields of Honor, Honeycalm Island, Honeycalm Sea, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Stepping-Stone Sea, Workout Sea, Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Loop Lagoon, Insular Sea, Max Lair Dynamax Adventure, Courageous Cavern
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Routes 205, 213, 218-224, 226, and 230, Pastoria City, Canalave City, Sunyshore City, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Iron Island, Pokémon League, Grand Underground - Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Cobalt Coastlands - Lunker's Lair, Seagrass Haven, near Islespy Shore
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Coastal Biome, four-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Tentacruel in Pokémon Pokopia?
Sadly, Tentacruel is unobtainable in Pokopia, as there are no Pokopia habitats it likes to dwell in.
Tentacruel's base stats
Tentacruel's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 80
- Attack - 70
- Defense - 65
- Sp. Atk - 80
- Sp. Def - 120
- Speed - 100
Tentacruel's type strengths and weaknesses
As a water/poison Pokémon, Tentacruel has several strengths and weaknesses against other types. While it has no immunity to any type, it's resistant to a fair few, making it a useful force on the battlefield.
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Normal, Rock
|Weak
|Ground, Electric, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ice, Poison, Steel, Water
|Immune
|N/A
Tentacruel's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Tentacruel can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Acid
|Poison
|One
|Poison Sting
|Poison
|One
|Reflect Type
|Normal
|One
|Water Gun
|Water
|12
|Supersonic
|Normal
|16
|Water Pulse
|Water
|20
|Screech
|Normal
|24
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|28
|Hex
|Ghost
|34
|Acid Armor
|Poison
|40
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|46
|Surf
|Water
|52
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|58
|Hydro Pump
|Water
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Flip Turn
|Water
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Haze
|Ice
|Hex
|Ghost
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Liquidation
|Water
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Pounce
|Bug
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Skitter Smack
|Bug
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Toxic
|Poison
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Whirlpool
|Water
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Acupressure
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Aqua Ring
|Water
|Mirror Herb
|Aurora Beam
|Ice
|Shellder or Cloyster
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Corphish or Crawdaunt
|Mirror Coat
|Psychic
|Mirror Herb
|Rapid Spin
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Tickle
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
You're a certified Tentacruel expert now, so go forth and find this wobbly lad out in the wild.