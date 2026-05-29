Vaporeon | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Vaporeon is one of the original eeveelutions, along with Jolteon and Flareon. It remains one of the most popular second forms for Eevee - it's easy to see why, as not only is it adorable to look at (especially in its shiny form), but it's a strong water-type with access to some powerful moves.
To familiarize yourself with not only all of Eevee's evolutions, but every creature in the franchise, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex. Then, as a reward for all of the learning you're doing, we have a Pokopia mystery gift codes guide, so you can get some adorable items for your home.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Vaporeon:
In the table below, you can see all of Vaporeon's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,134
|Type
|Water
|Abilities
|Water Absorb
|Hidden abilities
|Hydration
|Gender ratio
|Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
|Egg group
|Field
|EV yield
|Two HP
Vaporeon evolution
Vaporeon is one of eight possible evolutions for Eevee, the others being Jolteon, Flareon, Umbreon, Espeon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon. To get Vaporeon, you need to give Eevee a Water Stone.
The easiest way to get a Water Stone in each generation is as follows:
|Red / Green / Blue / Yellow / FireRed / LeafGreen
|Buy in the Celadon Department Store
|Gold / Silver / Crystal / Heart Gold / Soul Silver
|Get from Bill's Grandfather in the Sea Cottage, or from Fisherman Tully on Route 42
|Ruby / Sapphire / Emerald
|Trade a Blue Shard on Route 124
|Diamond / Pearl / Platinum
|Find in the Underground, or on Route 213, 230, and Solaceon Ruins
|Black / White / Black 2 / White 2
|Find in Chargestone Cave
|X / Y
|Find on Routes 8, 12, and in the Lumiose City Stone Emporium
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade a Blue Shard on Route 124, and find it in the Inverse Battle Shop in Mauville City
|Sun / Moon
|Find on Route 8, in Konikoni City, and Poké Pelago
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Find on Route 8, Paniola Ranch, in Konikoni City, and Poké Pelago
|Let's Go! Pikachu / Eevee
|Find on Routes 12 and 21 or purchase in the Celadon Department Store
|Sword / Shield
|Route 2, Bridge Field
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Find in the Grand Underground and in Sunyshore City
|Legends: Arceus
|Trade at the Trading Post for 1k MP
|Scarlet / Violet
|Find in Cascarrafa, and get one as a reward for registering 80 Pokémon
|Legends: Z-A
|Buy in the Stone Emporium
Vaporeon's locations
You find Vaporeon in the following areas:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Evolve Eevee
|Blue (Japan)
|Evolve Eevee
|Yellow
|Evolve Eevee
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Evolve Eevee
|Crystal
|Evolve Eevee
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Evolve Eevee
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Evolve Eevee
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Eevee
|Platinum
|Evolve Eevee
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Evolve Eevee
|Pal Park
|Field
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Trade, global link event
|Black 2 and White 2
|Evolve Eevee
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Evolve Eevee
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Eevee
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Evolve Eevee
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Evolve Eevee
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Evolve Eevee
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Lake of Outrage, Giant's Mirror (Max Raid Battle)
|Expansion Pass
|Giants Bed, Ballimete Lake (Max Raid Battle), Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Evolve Eevee
|Legends: Arceus
|Cobalt Coastlands (space-time distortions)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|South Province (Area Six), East Province (Tagtree Thicket), North Province (Area Two, Area Three, Casseroya Lake, Glaseado Mountain), North Province (Casseroya Lake), Six-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Centrico Plaza (Wild Zone 20)
|Mega Dimension
|Hyperspace Lumiose (four-star Water wild zones and five-star Normal wild zones)
How to get Vaporeon in Pokopia
You need to complete a specific task to get the main item you need for Vaporeon's Pokopia habitat. The 'Different Kinds of Flowers in Bloom' challenge becomes available after you agree to help Eevee find their friends in Palette Town, and it requires you to place 12 different types of flowers in the town. After you do that, you get the Soda Float item as a reward, which you can place with any table and seat to make the Boundless Blue Beverage that Vaporeon loves.
Vaporeon's base stats
Vaporeon starts out with these stats, though they increase each time it levels up:
- HP - 130
- Attack - 65
- Defense - 60
- Sp. Atk - 110
- Sp. Def - 95
- Speed - 65
Vaporeon's type strengths and weaknesses
As a Water-type, Vaporeon has a set of strengths and weaknesses that you need to know about:
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Ground, Fighting, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Rock, Psychic, Flying, Fairy, Dark
|Weak to
|Electric, Grass
|Resistant to
|Fire, Steel, Ice, Water
|Immune
|None
Vaporeon's moveset
In Scarlet and Violet, the most recent mainline games to feature Vaporeon, you can teach it the following moves via breeding, leveling up, and learning TMs:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Covet
|Normal
|One
|Swift
|Normal
|One
|Bite
|Dark
|One
|Copycat
|Normal
|One
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|One
|Take Down
|Normal
|One
|Charm
|Fairy
|One
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|One
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Learns upon evolving
|Water Gun
|Water Gun
|Five
|Sand Attack
|Ground
|Ten
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|15
|Baby-Doll Eyes
|Fairy
|20
|Haze
|Ice
|25
|Water pulse
|Water
|30
|Aurora Beam
|Ice
|35
|Aqua Ring
|Water
|40
|Muddy Water
|Water
|45
|Acid Armor
|Poison
|50
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|55
|Last Resort
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Charm
|Fairy
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Protect
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Dig
|Ground
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Waterfall
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Liquidation
|Water
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Roar
|Normal
|Haze
|Ice
|Scald
|Water
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Flip Turn
|Water
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Curse
|Ghost
|Alluring Voice
|Fairy
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Curse
|Ghost
|Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Zorua, or Zoroark
|Detect
|Fighting
|Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Lucario, Mienfoo, or Mienshao
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace
|Flail
|Normal
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Diglett, Alolan Diglett, Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Drilbur, Excadrill, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Mudbray, Mudsdale, or Orthworm
|Tickle
|Normal
|Aipom, Ambipom, Minccino, or Cinccino
|Wish
|Normal
|Vaporeon or Leafeon
|Yawn
|Normal
|Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, or Oinkologne
With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Vaporeon.