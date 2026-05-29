Vaporeon | Pokémon guide

If you want a solid water-type, the Pokémon Vaporeon is an excellent choice, as you’ll soon see through its moves and base stats.

Pokemon Vaporeon: a cute blue creature sat in front of a blue background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon 
Google Preferred Source Button

The Pokémon Vaporeon is one of the original eeveelutions, along with Jolteon and Flareon. It remains one of the most popular second forms for Eevee - it's easy to see why, as not only is it adorable to look at (especially in its shiny form), but it's a strong water-type with access to some powerful moves.

To familiarize yourself with not only all of Eevee's evolutions, but every creature in the franchise, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex. Then, as a reward for all of the learning you're doing, we have a Pokopia mystery gift codes guide, so you can get some adorable items for your home.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Vaporeon:

In the table below, you can see all of Vaporeon's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,134
Type Water
Abilities Water Absorb
Hidden abilities Hydration
Gender ratio Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
Egg group Field
EV yield Two HP

Vaporeon evolution

Vaporeon is one of eight possible evolutions for Eevee, the others being Jolteon, Flareon, Umbreon, Espeon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon. To get Vaporeon, you need to give Eevee a Water Stone.

Pokemon Vaporeon: an Eevee and a Vaporeon in blue circles

The easiest way to get a Water Stone in each generation is as follows:

Red / Green / Blue / Yellow / FireRed / LeafGreen Buy in the Celadon Department Store
Gold / Silver / Crystal / Heart Gold / Soul Silver Get from Bill's Grandfather in the Sea Cottage, or from Fisherman Tully on Route 42
Ruby / Sapphire / Emerald Trade a Blue Shard on Route 124
Diamond / Pearl / Platinum Find in the Underground, or on Route 213, 230, and Solaceon Ruins
Black / White / Black 2 / White 2 Find in Chargestone Cave
X / Y Find on Routes 8, 12, and in the Lumiose City Stone Emporium
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade a Blue Shard on Route 124, and find it in the Inverse Battle Shop in Mauville City
Sun / Moon Find on Route 8, in Konikoni City, and Poké Pelago
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Find on Route 8, Paniola Ranch, in Konikoni City, and Poké Pelago
Let's Go! Pikachu / Eevee Find on Routes 12 and 21 or purchase in the Celadon Department Store
Sword / Shield Route 2, Bridge Field
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Find in the Grand Underground and in Sunyshore City
Legends: Arceus Trade at the Trading Post for 1k MP
Scarlet / Violet Find in Cascarrafa, and get one as a reward for registering 80 Pokémon
Legends: Z-A Buy in the Stone Emporium

Vaporeon's locations

You find Vaporeon in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Eevee
Blue (Japan) Evolve Eevee
Yellow Evolve Eevee

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Eevee
Crystal Evolve Eevee

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Eevee
Colosseum Trade
XD Evolve Eevee

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Eevee
Platinum Evolve Eevee
HeartGold and SoulSilver Evolve Eevee
Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Trade, global link event
Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Eevee

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Eevee
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Eevee

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Evolve Eevee
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Eevee
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Evolve Eevee

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Lake of Outrage, Giant's Mirror (Max Raid Battle)
Expansion Pass Giants Bed, Ballimete Lake (Max Raid Battle), Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Eevee
Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands (space-time distortions)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area Six), East Province (Tagtree Thicket), North Province (Area Two, Area Three, Casseroya Lake, Glaseado Mountain), North Province (Casseroya Lake), Six-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza (Wild Zone 20)
Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose (four-star Water wild zones and five-star Normal wild zones)

How to get Vaporeon in Pokopia

You need to complete a specific task to get the main item you need for Vaporeon's Pokopia habitat. The 'Different Kinds of Flowers in Bloom' challenge becomes available after you agree to help Eevee find their friends in Palette Town, and it requires you to place 12 different types of flowers in the town. After you do that, you get the Soda Float item as a reward, which you can place with any table and seat to make the Boundless Blue Beverage that Vaporeon loves.

Vaporeon's base stats

Vaporeon starts out with these stats, though they increase each time it levels up:

  • HP - 130
  • Attack - 65
  • Defense - 60
  • Sp. Atk - 110
  • Sp. Def - 95
  • Speed - 65

Vaporeon's type strengths and weaknesses

As a Water-type, Vaporeon has a set of strengths and weaknesses that you need to know about:

Normal damage Dragon, Ground, Fighting, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Rock, Psychic, Flying, Fairy, Dark
Weak to Electric, Grass
Resistant to Fire, Steel, Ice, Water
Immune None

Pokemon Vaporeon: a cute blue creature walking along the water front

Vaporeon's moveset

In Scarlet and Violet, the most recent mainline games to feature Vaporeon, you can teach it the following moves via breeding, leveling up, and learning TMs:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Covet Normal
One Swift Normal
One Bite Dark
One Copycat Normal
One Baton Pass Normal
One Take Down Normal
One Charm Fairy
One Double-Edge Normal
One Helping Hand Normal
One Tackle Normal
One Growl Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
Learns upon evolving Water Gun Water Gun
Five Sand Attack Ground
Ten Quick Attack Normal
15 Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy
20 Haze Ice
25 Water pulse Water
30 Aurora Beam Ice
35 Aqua Ring Water
40 Muddy Water Water
45 Acid Armor Poison
50 Hydro Pump Water
55 Last Resort Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Charm Fairy
Fake Tears Dark
Mud-Slap Ground
Protect Normal
Water Pulse Water
Trailblaze Grass
Chilling Water Water
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Stored Power Psychic
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Dig Ground
Body Slam Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Waterfall Water
Rest Psychic
Substitute Normal
Liquidation Water
Shadow Ball Ghost
Hyper Voice Normal
Surf Water
Calm Mind Psychic
Helping Hand Normal
Baton Pass Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Hydro Pump Water
Blizzard Ice
Giga Impact Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Roar Normal
Haze Ice
Scald Water
Weather Ball Normal
Flip Turn Water
Double-Edge Normal
Whirlpool Water
Muddy Water Water
Curse Ghost
Alluring Voice Fairy

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Curse Ghost Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Zorua, or Zoroark
Detect Fighting Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Lucario, Mienfoo, or Mienshao
Double Kick Fighting Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace
Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
Mud-Slap Ground Diglett, Alolan Diglett, Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Drilbur, Excadrill, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Mudbray, Mudsdale, or Orthworm
Tickle Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Minccino, or Cinccino
Wish Normal Vaporeon or Leafeon
Yawn Normal Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, or Oinkologne

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Vaporeon.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.