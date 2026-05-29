Vaporeon | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Vaporeon is one of the original eeveelutions, along with Jolteon and Flareon. It remains one of the most popular second forms for Eevee - it's easy to see why, as not only is it adorable to look at (especially in its shiny form), but it's a strong water-type with access to some powerful moves.

To familiarize yourself with not only all of Eevee's evolutions, but every creature in the franchise, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex. Then, as a reward for all of the learning you're doing, we have a Pokopia mystery gift codes guide, so you can get some adorable items for your home.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Vaporeon:

In the table below, you can see all of Vaporeon's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,134 Type Water Abilities Water Absorb Hidden abilities Hydration Gender ratio Male - 87.5%

Female - 12.5% Egg group Field EV yield Two HP

Vaporeon evolution

Vaporeon is one of eight possible evolutions for Eevee, the others being Jolteon, Flareon, Umbreon, Espeon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon. To get Vaporeon, you need to give Eevee a Water Stone.

The easiest way to get a Water Stone in each generation is as follows:

Red / Green / Blue / Yellow / FireRed / LeafGreen Buy in the Celadon Department Store Gold / Silver / Crystal / Heart Gold / Soul Silver Get from Bill's Grandfather in the Sea Cottage, or from Fisherman Tully on Route 42 Ruby / Sapphire / Emerald Trade a Blue Shard on Route 124 Diamond / Pearl / Platinum Find in the Underground, or on Route 213, 230, and Solaceon Ruins Black / White / Black 2 / White 2 Find in Chargestone Cave X / Y Find on Routes 8, 12, and in the Lumiose City Stone Emporium Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade a Blue Shard on Route 124, and find it in the Inverse Battle Shop in Mauville City Sun / Moon Find on Route 8, in Konikoni City, and Poké Pelago Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Find on Route 8, Paniola Ranch, in Konikoni City, and Poké Pelago Let's Go! Pikachu / Eevee Find on Routes 12 and 21 or purchase in the Celadon Department Store Sword / Shield Route 2, Bridge Field Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Find in the Grand Underground and in Sunyshore City Legends: Arceus Trade at the Trading Post for 1k MP Scarlet / Violet Find in Cascarrafa, and get one as a reward for registering 80 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Buy in the Stone Emporium

Vaporeon's locations

You find Vaporeon in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Eevee Blue (Japan) Evolve Eevee Yellow Evolve Eevee

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Eevee Crystal Evolve Eevee

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Eevee Colosseum Trade XD Evolve Eevee

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Eevee Platinum Evolve Eevee HeartGold and SoulSilver Evolve Eevee Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Trade, global link event Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Eevee

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Eevee Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Eevee

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Evolve Eevee Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Eevee Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Evolve Eevee

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Lake of Outrage, Giant's Mirror (Max Raid Battle) Expansion Pass Giants Bed, Ballimete Lake (Max Raid Battle), Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Eevee Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands (space-time distortions)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area Six), East Province (Tagtree Thicket), North Province (Area Two, Area Three, Casseroya Lake, Glaseado Mountain), North Province (Casseroya Lake), Six-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza (Wild Zone 20) Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose (four-star Water wild zones and five-star Normal wild zones)

How to get Vaporeon in Pokopia

You need to complete a specific task to get the main item you need for Vaporeon's Pokopia habitat. The 'Different Kinds of Flowers in Bloom' challenge becomes available after you agree to help Eevee find their friends in Palette Town, and it requires you to place 12 different types of flowers in the town. After you do that, you get the Soda Float item as a reward, which you can place with any table and seat to make the Boundless Blue Beverage that Vaporeon loves.

Vaporeon's base stats

Vaporeon starts out with these stats, though they increase each time it levels up:

HP - 130

- 130 Attack - 65

- 65 Defense - 60

- 60 Sp. Atk - 110

- 110 Sp. Def - 95

- 95 Speed - 65

Vaporeon's type strengths and weaknesses

As a Water-type, Vaporeon has a set of strengths and weaknesses that you need to know about:

Normal damage Dragon, Ground, Fighting, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Rock, Psychic, Flying, Fairy, Dark Weak to Electric, Grass Resistant to Fire, Steel, Ice, Water Immune None

Vaporeon's moveset

In Scarlet and Violet, the most recent mainline games to feature Vaporeon, you can teach it the following moves via breeding, leveling up, and learning TMs:

Level up

Level Move Type One Covet Normal One Swift Normal One Bite Dark One Copycat Normal One Baton Pass Normal One Take Down Normal One Charm Fairy One Double-Edge Normal One Helping Hand Normal One Tackle Normal One Growl Normal One Tail Whip Normal Learns upon evolving Water Gun Water Gun Five Sand Attack Ground Ten Quick Attack Normal 15 Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy 20 Haze Ice 25 Water pulse Water 30 Aurora Beam Ice 35 Aqua Ring Water 40 Muddy Water Water 45 Acid Armor Poison 50 Hydro Pump Water 55 Last Resort Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Take Down Normal Charm Fairy Fake Tears Dark Mud-Slap Ground Protect Normal Water Pulse Water Trailblaze Grass Chilling Water Water Facade Normal Swift Normal Icy Wind Ice Stored Power Psychic Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Dig Ground Body Slam Normal Sleep Talk Normal Waterfall Water Rest Psychic Substitute Normal Liquidation Water Shadow Ball Ghost Hyper Voice Normal Surf Water Calm Mind Psychic Helping Hand Normal Baton Pass Normal Ice Beam Ice Hydro Pump Water Blizzard Ice Giga Impact Normal Hyper Beam Normal Tera Blast Normal Roar Normal Haze Ice Scald Water Weather Ball Normal Flip Turn Water Double-Edge Normal Whirlpool Water Muddy Water Water Curse Ghost Alluring Voice Fairy

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Curse Ghost Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Zorua, or Zoroark Detect Fighting Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Lucario, Mienfoo, or Mienshao Double Kick Fighting Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan Mud-Slap Ground Diglett, Alolan Diglett, Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Drilbur, Excadrill, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Mudbray, Mudsdale, or Orthworm Tickle Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Minccino, or Cinccino Wish Normal Vaporeon or Leafeon Yawn Normal Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, or Oinkologne

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Vaporeon.