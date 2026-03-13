Venomoth | Pokémon guide

Some people hate moths, but hopefully we can all appreciate Pokémon's Venomoth, which is a staple in the Pokémon games. Despite being overlooked a lot, we cover this Pokémon's evolution, locations in-game, moveset, stats, and strengths and weaknesses, so you can become sold on adding this classic 'mon to your team.
While you're here, make sure you're redeeming all the Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes you can, as these are essential for filling up your Pokédex with Venomoth and all its friends.
Here's everything in our Venomoth guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Venomoth:
|National Pokédex #
|0,049
|Type
|Bug/Poison
|Abilities
|Shield Dust or Tinted Lens
|Hidden ability
|Wonder Skin
|Gender ratio
|Female - 50%
Male - 50%
|Catch rate
|75 (17.5%)
|Egg groups
|Bug
|EV yield
|One sp. atk and one speed
Venomoth's evolution
Venomoth evolves from Venonat at level 31, and is the final evolution.
Venomoth's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Venomoth in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Safari Zone, Victory Road, Cerulean Cave
|Yellow
|Routes 14 and 15, Cerulean Cave
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 24 and 25 (night)
|Crystal
|Routes 9, 10, 13-15, and 43 (night)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Safari Zone, Berry Forest
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Cipher Key Lair (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 229 (Poké Radar)
|Platinum
|Route 229 (Poké Radar)
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 24 and 25 (night)
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Dreamyard (dark grass)
|Black 2 / White 2
|Evolve Venonat
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Friend Safari (Bug and Poison)
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Mirage Islands - west of Route 104, west of Dewford Town, north of Route 124, south of Route 134
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 14 and 15
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 229 (Poké Radar), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Three star Tera Raid Battle, Area Zero, North Province - Area Two, Casseroya Lake, East Province - Tagtree Thicket
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Savanna Biome
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Venomoth in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Venomoth in Pokopia, you need to create an Illuminated Tall Grass or Illuminated Bench Pokopia habitat. The grass habitat requires any four tall grass with any lighting and any streetlight. To build the bench habitat, you need to put any streetlight with a wide seat - the seat type does matter here, and won't work with other types.
Venomoth's base stats
Venomoth's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 70
- Attack - 65
- Defense - 60
- Sp. Atk - 90
- Sp. Def - 75
- Speed - 90
Venomoth's type strengths and weaknesses
Venomoth is both a bug- and poison-type Pokémon, so there are quite a large number of strengths and weaknesses associated with it. While Venomoth isn't immune to any type, it takes half damage from five of them. Unfortunately, it also takes double damage from four other types.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ground, Ice, Normal, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Flying, Fire, Rock, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
|Immune
|N/A
Venomoth's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Venomoth can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Disable
|Normal
|One
|Quiver Dance
|Bug
|One
|Supersonic
|Normal
|One
|Air Slash
|Flying
|11
|Confusion
|Psychic
|13
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|17
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|23
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|25
|Bug Buzz
|Bug
|29
|Sleep Powder
|Grass
|37
|Leech Life
|Bug
|41
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|47
|Poison Fang
|Poison
|55
|Psychic
|Psychic
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Acrobatics
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Air Cutter
|Flying
|Air Slash
|Flying
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Bug Bite
|Bug
|Bug Buzz
|Bug
|Air Slash
|Flying
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Bug Bite
|Bug
|Bug Buzz
|Bug
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Leech Life
|Bug
|Lunge
|Bug
|Night Shade
|Ghost
|Pounce
|Bug
|Protect
|Normal
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Skitter Smack
|Bug
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Struggle Bug
|Bug
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Toxic
|Poison
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|U-turn
|Bug
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Agility
|Psychic
|Scyther, Scizor, Kleavor, Spinarak, Ariados, Surskit, Joltik, Galvantula, Vikavolt, Nymble, or Lokix
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Surskit
|Bug Bite
|Bug
|Ariados, Yanma, Yanmega, Pineco, Forretress, Kricketot, Combee, Sewaddle, Swadloon, Leavanny, Joltik, Galvantula, Larvesta, Volcarona, Scatterbug, Grubbin, Charjabug, Vikavolt, Dewpider, Araquanid, Tarountula, Spidops, Nymble, Lokix, Rellor, or Rabsca
|Morning Sun
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Rage Powder
|Bug
|Volcarona
|Screech
|Normal
|Yanma, Yanmega, Gligar, Gliscor, Vibrava, Flygon, Kricketune, Joltik, Galvantula, Larvesta, Volcarona, Nymble, or Lokix
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Forretress
Convinced you want this moth? Venomoth will soar into your team with ease now that you have all the scoop on it.