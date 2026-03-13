Venomoth | Pokémon guide

Phobia of moths might be an IRL problem, but the only thing you have to fear about Pokémon’s Venomoth is its prowess on the battlefield.

Pokemon Venomoth glowing against a green pocket tactics background
Quinn Collins Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon 
Google Preferred Source Button

Some people hate moths, but hopefully we can all appreciate Pokémon's Venomoth, which is a staple in the Pokémon games. Despite being overlooked a lot, we cover this Pokémon's evolution, locations in-game, moveset, stats, and strengths and weaknesses, so you can become sold on adding this classic 'mon to your team.

While you're here, make sure you're redeeming all the Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes you can, as these are essential for filling up your Pokédex with Venomoth and all its friends.

Here's everything in our Venomoth guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Venomoth:

National Pokédex # 0,049
Type Bug/Poison
Abilities Shield Dust or Tinted Lens
Hidden ability Wonder Skin
Gender ratio Female - 50%
Male - 50%
Catch rate 75 (17.5%)
Egg groups Bug
EV yield One sp. atk and one speed

Venomoth's evolution

Venomoth evolves from Venonat at level 31, and is the final evolution.

Pokemon Venonat to Venomoth evolution

Venomoth's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Venomoth in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Safari Zone, Victory Road, Cerulean Cave
Yellow Routes 14 and 15, Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 24 and 25 (night)
Crystal Routes 9, 10, 13-15, and 43 (night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Safari Zone, Berry Forest
Colosseum Trade
XD Cipher Key Lair (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 229 (Poké Radar)
Platinum Route 229 (Poké Radar)
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 24 and 25 (night)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Dreamyard (dark grass)
Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Venonat

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Friend Safari (Bug and Poison)
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Mirage Islands - west of Route 104, west of Dewford Town, north of Route 124, south of Route 134

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 14 and 15

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 229 (Poké Radar), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Three star Tera Raid Battle, Area Zero, North Province - Area Two, Casseroya Lake, East Province - Tagtree Thicket
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Venomoth in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Venomoth in Pokopia, you need to create an Illuminated Tall Grass or Illuminated Bench Pokopia habitat. The grass habitat requires any four tall grass with any lighting and any streetlight. To build the bench habitat, you need to put any streetlight with a wide seat - the seat type does matter here, and won't work with other types.

Pokemon Venomoths in the TCG Pocket card art

Venomoth's base stats

Venomoth's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 70
  • Attack - 65
  • Defense - 60
  • Sp. Atk - 90
  • Sp. Def - 75
  • Speed - 90

Venomoth's type strengths and weaknesses

Venomoth is both a bug- and poison-type Pokémon, so there are quite a large number of strengths and weaknesses associated with it. While Venomoth isn't immune to any type, it takes half damage from five of them. Unfortunately, it also takes double damage from four other types.

Normal damage Dragon, Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ground, Ice, Normal, Steel, Water 
Weak Flying, Fire, Rock, Psychic
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
Immune N/A

Venomoth's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Venomoth can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Disable Normal
One Quiver Dance Bug
One Supersonic Normal
One Air Slash Flying
11 Confusion Psychic
13 Poison Powder Poison
17 Psybeam Psychic
23 Stun Spore Grass
25 Bug Buzz Bug
29 Sleep Powder Grass
37 Leech Life Bug
41 Zen Headbutt Psychic
47 Poison Fang Poison
55 Psychic Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Acid Spray Poison
Acrobatics Flying
Agility Psychic
Air Cutter Flying
Air Slash Flying
Baton Pass Normal
Bug Bite Bug
Bug Buzz Bug
Air Slash Flying
Baton Pass Normal
Bug Bite Bug
Bug Buzz Bug
Confuse Ray Ghost
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Giga Impact Normal
Leech Life Bug
Lunge Bug
Night Shade Ghost
Pounce Bug
Protect Normal
Psybeam Psychic
Psychic Psychic
Psychic Noise Psychic
Rest Psychic
Skill Swap Psychic
Skitter Smack Bug
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Sludge Wave Poison
Solar Beam Grass
Struggle Bug Bug
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Toxic Poison
Toxic Spikes Poison
U-turn Bug
Venoshock Poison
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Agility Psychic Scyther, Scizor, Kleavor, Spinarak, Ariados, Surskit, Joltik, Galvantula, Vikavolt, Nymble, or Lokix
Baton Pass Normal Surskit
Bug Bite Bug Ariados, Yanma, Yanmega, Pineco, Forretress, Kricketot, Combee, Sewaddle, Swadloon, Leavanny, Joltik, Galvantula, Larvesta, Volcarona, Scatterbug, Grubbin, Charjabug, Vikavolt, Dewpider, Araquanid, Tarountula, Spidops, Nymble, Lokix, Rellor, or Rabsca
Morning Sun Normal Mirror Herb
Rage Powder Bug Volcarona
Screech Normal Yanma, Yanmega, Gligar, Gliscor, Vibrava, Flygon, Kricketune, Joltik, Galvantula, Larvesta, Volcarona, Nymble, or Lokix
Toxic Spikes Poison Forretress

Convinced you want this moth? Venomoth will soar into your team with ease now that you have all the scoop on it.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.