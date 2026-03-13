Venomoth | Pokémon guide

Some people hate moths, but hopefully we can all appreciate Pokémon's Venomoth, which is a staple in the Pokémon games. Despite being overlooked a lot, we cover this Pokémon's evolution, locations in-game, moveset, stats, and strengths and weaknesses, so you can become sold on adding this classic 'mon to your team.

While you're here, make sure you're redeeming all the Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes you can, as these are essential for filling up your Pokédex with Venomoth and all its friends.

Here's everything in our Venomoth guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Venomoth:

National Pokédex # 0,049 Type Bug/Poison Abilities Shield Dust or Tinted Lens Hidden ability Wonder Skin Gender ratio Female - 50%

Male - 50% Catch rate 75 (17.5%) Egg groups Bug EV yield One sp. atk and one speed

Venomoth's evolution

Venomoth evolves from Venonat at level 31, and is the final evolution.

Venomoth's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Venomoth in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Safari Zone, Victory Road, Cerulean Cave Yellow Routes 14 and 15, Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 24 and 25 (night) Crystal Routes 9, 10, 13-15, and 43 (night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Safari Zone, Berry Forest Colosseum Trade XD Cipher Key Lair (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 229 (Poké Radar) Platinum Route 229 (Poké Radar) HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 24 and 25 (night)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Dreamyard (dark grass) Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Venonat

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Friend Safari (Bug and Poison) Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Mirage Islands - west of Route 104, west of Dewford Town, north of Route 124, south of Route 134

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 14 and 15

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 229 (Poké Radar), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Three star Tera Raid Battle, Area Zero, North Province - Area Two, Casseroya Lake, East Province - Tagtree Thicket The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Venomoth in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Venomoth in Pokopia, you need to create an Illuminated Tall Grass or Illuminated Bench Pokopia habitat. The grass habitat requires any four tall grass with any lighting and any streetlight. To build the bench habitat, you need to put any streetlight with a wide seat - the seat type does matter here, and won't work with other types.

Venomoth's base stats

Venomoth's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 70

Attack - 65

Defense - 60

Sp. Atk - 90

Sp. Def - 75

Speed - 90

Venomoth's type strengths and weaknesses

Venomoth is both a bug- and poison-type Pokémon, so there are quite a large number of strengths and weaknesses associated with it. While Venomoth isn't immune to any type, it takes half damage from five of them. Unfortunately, it also takes double damage from four other types.

Normal damage Dragon, Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ground, Ice, Normal, Steel, Water Weak Flying, Fire, Rock, Psychic Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison Immune N/A

Venomoth's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Venomoth can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Disable Normal One Quiver Dance Bug One Supersonic Normal One Air Slash Flying 11 Confusion Psychic 13 Poison Powder Poison 17 Psybeam Psychic 23 Stun Spore Grass 25 Bug Buzz Bug 29 Sleep Powder Grass 37 Leech Life Bug 41 Zen Headbutt Psychic 47 Poison Fang Poison 55 Psychic Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type Acid Spray Poison Acrobatics Flying Agility Psychic Air Cutter Flying Air Slash Flying Baton Pass Normal Bug Bite Bug Bug Buzz Bug Air Slash Flying Baton Pass Normal Bug Bite Bug Bug Buzz Bug Confuse Ray Ghost Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Giga Drain Grass Giga Impact Normal Leech Life Bug Lunge Bug Night Shade Ghost Pounce Bug Protect Normal Psybeam Psychic Psychic Psychic Psychic Noise Psychic Rest Psychic Skill Swap Psychic Skitter Smack Bug Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Sludge Wave Poison Solar Beam Grass Struggle Bug Bug Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Toxic Poison Toxic Spikes Poison U-turn Bug Venoshock Poison Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Agility Psychic Scyther, Scizor, Kleavor, Spinarak, Ariados, Surskit, Joltik, Galvantula, Vikavolt, Nymble, or Lokix Baton Pass Normal Surskit Bug Bite Bug Ariados, Yanma, Yanmega, Pineco, Forretress, Kricketot, Combee, Sewaddle, Swadloon, Leavanny, Joltik, Galvantula, Larvesta, Volcarona, Scatterbug, Grubbin, Charjabug, Vikavolt, Dewpider, Araquanid, Tarountula, Spidops, Nymble, Lokix, Rellor, or Rabsca Morning Sun Normal Mirror Herb Rage Powder Bug Volcarona Screech Normal Yanma, Yanmega, Gligar, Gliscor, Vibrava, Flygon, Kricketune, Joltik, Galvantula, Larvesta, Volcarona, Nymble, or Lokix Toxic Spikes Poison Forretress

Convinced you want this moth? Venomoth will soar into your team with ease now that you have all the scoop on it.