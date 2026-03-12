Venonat | Pokémon guide

I'm not too fond of bugs, but I might be able to make an exception with Pokémon's Venonat. This fuzzy 'mon is not only cute, but has a variety of skills due to its type, base stats, evolution, and moveset. This guide touches on all of those, and we also deep dive into how to find it in every Pokémon game.

To help you catch 'em all, including Venonat, we suggest using Pokémon Go codes or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes so that your Pokédex is filled up and you can use this creature as part of a varied team.

Here's everything in our Venonat guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Venonat:

National Pokédex # 0,048 Type Bug/Poison Abilities Compound Eyes or Tinted Lens Hidden ability Run Away Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 190 (35.2%) Egg groups Bug EV yield One sp. def.

Venonat's evolution

Venonat evolves into Venomoth when it reaches level 31, which is the final evolution.

Venonat's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Venonat in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 12, 13, 14, and 15, Safari Zone Yellow Routes 14, 15, 24, and 25

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 24, 25, and 43, National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only) Crystal Routes 9, 10, 13-15, 24, 25, and 43, Ilex Forest, National Park (night) and its Bug-Catching Content (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only), Lake of Rage

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 12-15, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Safari Zone Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 229 (Poké Radar) Platinum Route 229 (Poké Radar) HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 24, 25, and 43, National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only), Lake of Rage

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Breed Venomoth Black 2 / White 2 Route 3 (hidden)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Breed Venomoth Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Breed Venomoth

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 14, 15, 24, and 25

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 229 (Poké Radar), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet One-star Tera Raid Battles, East Province - Area One, Tagtree Thicket The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Venonat in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Venonat in Pokopia, you need to create an Illuminated Tall Grass or Illuminated Bench habitat. To get the former, put any four tall grass with a lighting and a streetlight. The type doesn't matter on these. To get the bench, you need to pair any streetlight with specifically a wide seat.

Venonat's base stats

Venonat's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 60

Attack - 55

Defense - 50

Sp. Atk - 40

Sp. Def - 55

Speed - 45

Venonat's type strengths and weaknesses

Venonat, as both a bug- and poison-type Pokémon, has a pretty sizable list of types that it's weak to - watch where, or with which other 'mon, you send this fuzzy lad.

Normal damage Dragon, Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ground, Ice, Normal, Steel, Water Weak Flying, Fire, Rock, Psychic Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison Immune N/A

Venonat's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Venonat can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Disable Normal Five Supersonic Normal 11 Confusion Psychic 13 Poison Powder Poison 17 Psybeam Psychic 23 Stun Spore Grass 25 Bug Buzz Bug 29 Sleep Powder Grass 35 Leech Life Bug 37 Zen Headbutt Psychic 41 Poison Fang Poison 47 Psychic Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type Acid Spray Poison Agility Psychic Baton Pass Normal Bug Bite Bug Bug Buzz Bug Confuse Ray Ghost Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Giga Drain Grass Leech Life Bug Lunge Bug Night Shade Ghost Pounce Bug Protect Normal Psybeam Psychic Psychic Psychic Psychic Noise Psychic Rest Psychic Skill Swap Psychic Skitter Smack Bug Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Solar Beam Grass Struggle Bug Bug Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Toxic Poison Toxic Spikes Poison Venoshock Poison Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Agility Psychic Scyther, Scizor, Kleavor, Spinarak, Ariados, Surskit, Joltik, Galvantula, Vikavolt, Nymble, or Lokix Baton Pass Normal Surskit Bug Bite Bug Ariados, Yanma, Yanmega, Pineco, Forretress, Kricketot, Combee, Sewaddle, Swadloon, Leavanny, Joltik, Galvantula, Larvesta, Volcarona, Scatterbug, Grubbin, Charjabug, Vikavolt, Dewpider, Araquanid, Tarountula, Spidops, Nymble, Lokix, Rellor, or Rabsca Morning Sun Normal Mirror Herb Rage Powder Bug Volcarona Screech Normal Yanma, Yanmega, Gligar, Gliscor, Vibrava, Flygon, Kricketune, Joltik, Galvantula, Larvesta, Volcarona, Nymble, or Lokix Toxic Spikes Poison Forretress

You're now all set to go and find Venonat, so best of luck catching it.