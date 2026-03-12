Venonat | Pokémon guide

I'm not too fond of bugs, but I might be able to make an exception with Pokémon's Venonat. This fuzzy 'mon is not only cute, but has a variety of skills due to its type, base stats, evolution, and moveset. This guide touches on all of those, and we also deep dive into how to find it in every Pokémon game.
To help you catch 'em all, including Venonat, we suggest using Pokémon Go codes or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes so that your Pokédex is filled up and you can use this creature as part of a varied team.
Here's everything in our Venonat guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Venonat:
|National Pokédex #
|0,048
|Type
|Bug/Poison
|Abilities
|Compound Eyes or Tinted Lens
|Hidden ability
|Run Away
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|190 (35.2%)
|Egg groups
|Bug
|EV yield
|One sp. def.
Venonat's evolution
Venonat evolves into Venomoth when it reaches level 31, which is the final evolution.
Venonat's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Venonat in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Routes 12, 13, 14, and 15, Safari Zone
|Yellow
|Routes 14, 15, 24, and 25
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 24, 25, and 43, National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only)
|Crystal
|Routes 9, 10, 13-15, 24, 25, and 43, Ilex Forest, National Park (night) and its Bug-Catching Content (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only), Lake of Rage
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Routes 12-15, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Safari Zone
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 229 (Poké Radar)
|Platinum
|Route 229 (Poké Radar)
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 24, 25, and 43, National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only), Lake of Rage
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Breed Venomoth
|Black 2 / White 2
|Route 3 (hidden)
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Breed Venomoth
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Breed Venomoth
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 14, 15, 24, and 25
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 229 (Poké Radar), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|One-star Tera Raid Battles, East Province - Area One, Tagtree Thicket
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Savanna Biome
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Venonat in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Venonat in Pokopia, you need to create an Illuminated Tall Grass or Illuminated Bench habitat. To get the former, put any four tall grass with a lighting and a streetlight. The type doesn't matter on these. To get the bench, you need to pair any streetlight with specifically a wide seat.
Venonat's base stats
Venonat's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
Venonat's type strengths and weaknesses
Venonat, as both a bug- and poison-type Pokémon, has a pretty sizable list of types that it's weak to - watch where, or with which other 'mon, you send this fuzzy lad.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ground, Ice, Normal, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Flying, Fire, Rock, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
|Immune
|N/A
Venonat's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Venonat can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Disable
|Normal
|Five
|Supersonic
|Normal
|11
|Confusion
|Psychic
|13
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|17
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|23
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|25
|Bug Buzz
|Bug
|29
|Sleep Powder
|Grass
|35
|Leech Life
|Bug
|37
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|41
|Poison Fang
|Poison
|47
|Psychic
|Psychic
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Agility
|Psychic
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Bug Bite
|Bug
|Bug Buzz
|Bug
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Leech Life
|Bug
|Lunge
|Bug
|Night Shade
|Ghost
|Pounce
|Bug
|Protect
|Normal
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Skitter Smack
|Bug
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Struggle Bug
|Bug
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Toxic
|Poison
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Agility
|Psychic
|Scyther, Scizor, Kleavor, Spinarak, Ariados, Surskit, Joltik, Galvantula, Vikavolt, Nymble, or Lokix
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Surskit
|Bug Bite
|Bug
|Ariados, Yanma, Yanmega, Pineco, Forretress, Kricketot, Combee, Sewaddle, Swadloon, Leavanny, Joltik, Galvantula, Larvesta, Volcarona, Scatterbug, Grubbin, Charjabug, Vikavolt, Dewpider, Araquanid, Tarountula, Spidops, Nymble, Lokix, Rellor, or Rabsca
|Morning Sun
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Rage Powder
|Bug
|Volcarona
|Screech
|Normal
|Yanma, Yanmega, Gligar, Gliscor, Vibrava, Flygon, Kricketune, Joltik, Galvantula, Larvesta, Volcarona, Nymble, or Lokix
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Forretress
You're now all set to go and find Venonat, so best of luck catching it.