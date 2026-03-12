Venonat | Pokémon guide

Though Pokémon’s Venonat may look fluffy, it’s time to uncover the truth about this Gen 1 friend or foe.

Pokemon Venonat glowing in front of a green Pocket Tactics background
I'm not too fond of bugs, but I might be able to make an exception with Pokémon's Venonat. This fuzzy 'mon is not only cute, but has a variety of skills due to its type, base stats, evolution, and moveset. This guide touches on all of those, and we also deep dive into how to find it in every Pokémon game.

Here's everything in our Venonat guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Venonat:

National Pokédex # 0,048
Type Bug/Poison
Abilities Compound Eyes or Tinted Lens
Hidden ability Run Away
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 190 (35.2%)
Egg groups Bug
EV yield One sp. def.

Venonat's evolution

Venonat evolves into Venomoth when it reaches level 31, which is the final evolution.

Pokemon Venonat to Venomoth evolution

Venonat's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Venonat in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 12, 13, 14, and 15, Safari Zone
Yellow Routes 14, 15, 24, and 25

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 24, 25, and 43, National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only)
Crystal Routes 9, 10, 13-15, 24, 25, and 43, Ilex Forest, National Park (night) and its Bug-Catching Content (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only), Lake of Rage

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 12-15, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Safari Zone
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 229 (Poké Radar)
Platinum Route 229 (Poké Radar)
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 24, 25, and 43, National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only), Lake of Rage

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Breed Venomoth
Black 2 / White 2 Route 3 (hidden)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Breed Venomoth
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Breed Venomoth

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 14, 15, 24, and 25

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 229 (Poké Radar), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet One-star Tera Raid Battles, East Province - Area One, Tagtree Thicket
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Venonat in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Venonat in Pokopia, you need to create an Illuminated Tall Grass or Illuminated Bench habitat. To get the former, put any four tall grass with a lighting and a streetlight. The type doesn't matter on these. To get the bench, you need to pair any streetlight with specifically a wide seat.

Pokemon Venonat in the TCG Pocket card art

Venonat's base stats

Venonat's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 60
  • Attack - 55
  • Defense - 50
  • Sp. Atk - 40
  • Sp. Def - 55
  • Speed - 45

Venonat's type strengths and weaknesses

Venonat, as both a bug- and poison-type Pokémon, has a pretty sizable list of types that it's weak to - watch where, or with which other 'mon, you send this fuzzy lad.

Normal damage Dragon, Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ground, Ice, Normal, Steel, Water 
Weak Flying, Fire, Rock, Psychic
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
Immune N/A

Venonat's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Venonat can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Disable Normal
Five Supersonic Normal
11 Confusion Psychic
13 Poison Powder Poison
17 Psybeam Psychic
23 Stun Spore Grass
25 Bug Buzz Bug
29 Sleep Powder Grass
35 Leech Life Bug
37 Zen Headbutt Psychic
41 Poison Fang Poison
47 Psychic Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Acid Spray Poison
Agility Psychic
Baton Pass Normal
Bug Bite Bug
Bug Buzz Bug
Confuse Ray Ghost
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Leech Life Bug
Lunge Bug
Night Shade Ghost
Pounce Bug
Protect Normal
Psybeam Psychic
Psychic Psychic
Psychic Noise Psychic
Rest Psychic
Skill Swap Psychic
Skitter Smack Bug
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Solar Beam Grass
Struggle Bug Bug
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Toxic Poison
Toxic Spikes Poison
Venoshock Poison
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Agility Psychic Scyther, Scizor, Kleavor, Spinarak, Ariados, Surskit, Joltik, Galvantula, Vikavolt, Nymble, or Lokix
Baton Pass Normal Surskit
Bug Bite Bug Ariados, Yanma, Yanmega, Pineco, Forretress, Kricketot, Combee, Sewaddle, Swadloon, Leavanny, Joltik, Galvantula, Larvesta, Volcarona, Scatterbug, Grubbin, Charjabug, Vikavolt, Dewpider, Araquanid, Tarountula, Spidops, Nymble, Lokix, Rellor, or Rabsca
Morning Sun Normal Mirror Herb
Rage Powder Bug Volcarona
Screech Normal Yanma, Yanmega, Gligar, Gliscor, Vibrava, Flygon, Kricketune, Joltik, Galvantula, Larvesta, Volcarona, Nymble, or Lokix
Toxic Spikes Poison Forretress

You're now all set to go and find Venonat, so best of luck catching it.

