Victreebel | Pokémon guide

While Pokémon's Victreebel sleeps with its mouth open, don't mistake it for lazy - what it's doing while it appears to droll is actually luring prey into its mouth so it can chomp down on its next snack. This isn't the only sneaky tactic Victreebel has in its arsenal, and we've compiled other need-to-know facts about this lad in case you want to add it to your team.

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Here's everything in our Victreebel guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Victreebel:

National Pokédex # 0,071 Type Grass/Poison Abilities Chlorophyll Hidden ability Gluttony Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 45 (11.9 %) Egg groups Grass EV yield Three atk.

Victreebel's evolution

Victreebel is the final evolution of Bellsprout, evolving from Weepinbell when the latter is exposed to a Leaf Stone. Victreebel also Mega Evolves into Mega Victreebel in Legends: Z-A if you get a Victreebelite.

Victreebel's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Victreebel in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade Blue Evolve Weepinbell Yellow Evolve Weepinbell

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Weepinbell Crystal Evolve Weepinbell

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed Trade LeafGreen Evolve Weepinbell Colosseum Trade XD Evolve Weepinbell

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Weepinbell Platinum Evolve Weepinbell HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Weepinbell

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Weepinbell Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Weepinbell Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Weepinbell Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Trade Let's Go Pikachu Trade Let's Go Eevee Route 21

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Weepinbell Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Five-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Wild Zone 20

How do I get Victreebel in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Victreebel in Pokopia, you need to construct one of two Pokopia habitats - either an Irresistible Scent and Glow habitat, which requires a pitcher-plant pot, one plated food, and a mushroom lap, or a Flowery Table habitat, which just needs any seat, any table, and one small vase.

Victreebel's base stats

Until gen 5, Victreebel's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 80

Attack - 105

Defense - 65

Sp. Atk - 100

Sp. Def - 60

Speed - 70

From gen 6, Victreebel's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 80

Attack - 105

Defense - 65

Sp. Atk - 100

Sp. Def - 70

Speed - 70

Mega Victreebel's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 80

Attack - 125

Defense - 85

Sp. Atk - 135

Sp. Def - 95

Speed - 70

Victreebel's type strengths and weaknesses

As a poison- and grass-type Pokémon, Victreebel has a diverse set of strengths and weaknesses against other 'mon. Although it's not immune to any types, it's resistant to a fair number of them, making it a good option for the battlefield.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel Weak Fire, Flying, Ice, Psychic Resistant Electric, Grass, Fairy, Fighting, Water Immune N/A

Victreebel's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Victreebel can learn the following moves:

Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)

Level Move Type One Vine Whip Grass One Sleep Powder Grass One Sweet Scent Normal One Razor Leaf Grass 44 Leaf Blade Grass

Level up moves (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type One Vine Whip Grass One Lunge Bug One Growth Grass Eight Infestation Bug Ten Razor Leaf Grass 13 Sleep Powder Grass 15 Poison Powder Poison 17 Stun Spore Grass 19 Knock Off Dark 23 Magical Leaf Grass 26 Toxic Spikes Poison 30 Poison Jab Poison 33 Leech Life Bug 40 Sludge Wave Poison 44 Power Whip Grass 48 Leaf Storm Grass

Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)

Move Type Acid Spray Poison Body Slam Normal Bug Bite Bug Bullet Seed Grass Encore Normal Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Encore Normal Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Giga Drain Grass Giga Impact Normal Grass Knot Grass Grassy Glide Grass Grassy Terrain Grass Hyper Beam Normal Knock Off Dark Leaf Storm Grass Leech Life Bug Lunge Bug Magical Leaf Grass Poison Jab Poison Pounce Bug Protect Normal Reflect Psychic Rest Psychic Scary Face Normal Seed Bomb Grass Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Sludge Wave Poison Solar Beam Grass Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Swords Dance Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Toxic Poison Trailblaze Grass Venoshock Poison Weather Ball Normal

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type Acid Spray Poison Bullet Seed Grass Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Giga Drain Grass Giga Impact Normal Hyper Beam Normal Knock Off Dark Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Reflect Psychic Seed Bomb Grass Sludge Bomb Poison Solar Beam Grass Substitute Normal Swords Dance Normal Toxic Poison Toxic Spikes Poison Trailblaze Grass

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Clear Smog Poison Foongus or Amoonguss Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis Strength Sap Grass Mirror Herb Sucker Punch Dark Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Cacnea, or Cacturne Synthesis Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor (both forms), Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoonguss, Fomantis, Lurantis, or Comfey Tickle Normal Lotad Worry Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor (both forms), Sunkern, Sunflora, Breloom, Sprigatito, Floragato. Meowscarada, or Scovillain

That's everything there is to our Victreebel guide, so now that you're armed with knowledge, you should have no problem catching it.