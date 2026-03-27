Victreebel | Pokémon guide

While Pokémon's Victreebel sleeps with its mouth open, don't mistake it for lazy - what it's doing while it appears to droll is actually luring prey into its mouth so it can chomp down on its next snack. This isn't the only sneaky tactic Victreebel has in its arsenal, and we've compiled other need-to-know facts about this lad in case you want to add it to your team.
In our experience, Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes can help you out if you're looking to get your Pokédex filled up - it'll be tough to get your hands on Victreebel without them.
Here's everything in our Victreebel guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Victreebel:
|National Pokédex #
|0,071
|Type
|Grass/Poison
|Abilities
|Chlorophyll
|Hidden ability
|Gluttony
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|45 (11.9 %)
|Egg groups
|Grass
|EV yield
|Three atk.
Victreebel's evolution
Victreebel is the final evolution of Bellsprout, evolving from Weepinbell when the latter is exposed to a Leaf Stone. Victreebel also Mega Evolves into Mega Victreebel in Legends: Z-A if you get a Victreebelite.
Victreebel's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Victreebel in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Trade
|Blue
|Evolve Weepinbell
|Yellow
|Evolve Weepinbell
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve Weepinbell
|Crystal
|Evolve Weepinbell
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed
|Trade
|LeafGreen
|Evolve Weepinbell
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Evolve Weepinbell
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Weepinbell
|Platinum
|Evolve Weepinbell
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve Weepinbell
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Weepinbell
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Weepinbell
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Evolve Weepinbell
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Trade
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Trade
|Let's Go Eevee
|Route 21
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Weepinbell
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Five-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Wild Zone 20
How do I get Victreebel in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Victreebel in Pokopia, you need to construct one of two Pokopia habitats - either an Irresistible Scent and Glow habitat, which requires a pitcher-plant pot, one plated food, and a mushroom lap, or a Flowery Table habitat, which just needs any seat, any table, and one small vase.
Victreebel's base stats
Until gen 5, Victreebel's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 80
- Attack - 105
- Defense - 65
- Sp. Atk - 100
- Sp. Def - 60
- Speed - 70
From gen 6, Victreebel's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 80
- Attack - 105
- Defense - 65
- Sp. Atk - 100
- Sp. Def - 70
- Speed - 70
Mega Victreebel's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 80
- Attack - 125
- Defense - 85
- Sp. Atk - 135
- Sp. Def - 95
- Speed - 70
Victreebel's type strengths and weaknesses
As a poison- and grass-type Pokémon, Victreebel has a diverse set of strengths and weaknesses against other 'mon. Although it's not immune to any types, it's resistant to a fair number of them, making it a good option for the battlefield.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel
|Weak
|Fire, Flying, Ice, Psychic
|Resistant
|Electric, Grass, Fairy, Fighting, Water
|Immune
|N/A
Victreebel's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Victreebel can learn the following moves:
Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Vine Whip
|Grass
|One
|Sleep Powder
|Grass
|One
|Sweet Scent
|Normal
|One
|Razor Leaf
|Grass
|44
|Leaf Blade
|Grass
Level up moves (Legends: Z-A)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Vine Whip
|Grass
|One
|Lunge
|Bug
|One
|Growth
|Grass
|Eight
|Infestation
|Bug
|Ten
|Razor Leaf
|Grass
|13
|Sleep Powder
|Grass
|15
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|17
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|19
|Knock Off
|Dark
|23
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|26
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|30
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|33
|Leech Life
|Bug
|40
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|44
|Power Whip
|Grass
|48
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Bug Bite
|Bug
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Encore
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Encore
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Grassy Glide
|Grass
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|Leech Life
|Bug
|Lunge
|Bug
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Pounce
|Bug
|Protect
|Normal
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Toxic
|Poison
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Weather Ball
|Normal
Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Toxic
|Poison
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Trailblaze
|Grass
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Clear Smog
|Poison
|Foongus or Amoonguss
|Ingrain
|Grass
|Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis
|Strength Sap
|Grass
|Mirror Herb
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Cacnea, or Cacturne
|Synthesis
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor (both forms), Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoonguss, Fomantis, Lurantis, or Comfey
|Tickle
|Normal
|Lotad
|Worry Seed
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor (both forms), Sunkern, Sunflora, Breloom, Sprigatito, Floragato. Meowscarada, or Scovillain
That's everything there is to our Victreebel guide, so now that you're armed with knowledge, you should have no problem catching it.