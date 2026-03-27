Victreebel | Pokémon guide

Whether in Mega form or not, Pokémon’s Victreebel can pack a punch, so learn what you need to know about this flytrapping beast.

Pokemon Victreebel glowing against a half green and half purple Pocket Tactics background
Quinn Collins Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon 
Google Preferred Source Button

While Pokémon's Victreebel sleeps with its mouth open, don't mistake it for lazy - what it's doing while it appears to droll is actually luring prey into its mouth so it can chomp down on its next snack. This isn't the only sneaky tactic Victreebel has in its arsenal, and we've compiled other need-to-know facts about this lad in case you want to add it to your team.

In our experience, Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes can help you out if you're looking to get your Pokédex filled up - it'll be tough to get your hands on Victreebel without them.

Here's everything in our Victreebel guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Victreebel:

National Pokédex # 0,071
Type Grass/Poison
Abilities Chlorophyll
Hidden ability Gluttony
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 45 (11.9 %)
Egg groups Grass
EV yield Three atk.

Victreebel's evolution

Victreebel is the final evolution of Bellsprout, evolving from Weepinbell when the latter is exposed to a Leaf Stone. Victreebel also Mega Evolves into Mega Victreebel in Legends: Z-A if you get a Victreebelite.

Pokemon Weepinbell: Bellsprout, Weepinbell, and Victreebel in small green circles in front of a green PT background

Victreebel's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Victreebel in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red  Trade
Blue Evolve Weepinbell
Yellow Evolve Weepinbell

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Weepinbell
Crystal Evolve Weepinbell

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed  Trade
LeafGreen Evolve Weepinbell
Colosseum Trade
XD Evolve Weepinbell

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Weepinbell
Platinum Evolve Weepinbell
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Weepinbell

Gen 5 locations

Black  Trade
White Evolve Weepinbell
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Weepinbell
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Weepinbell
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Trade
Let's Go Pikachu Trade
 Let's Go Eevee Route 21

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Weepinbell
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Five-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Wild Zone 20

How do I get Victreebel in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Victreebel in Pokopia, you need to construct one of two Pokopia habitats - either an Irresistible Scent and Glow habitat, which requires a pitcher-plant pot, one plated food, and a mushroom lap, or a Flowery Table habitat, which just needs any seat, any table, and one small vase.

Pokemon Victreebel in TCG Pocket card art

Victreebel's base stats

Until gen 5, Victreebel's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 80
  • Attack - 105
  • Defense - 65
  • Sp. Atk - 100
  • Sp. Def - 60
  • Speed - 70

From gen 6, Victreebel's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 80
  • Attack - 105
  • Defense - 65
  • Sp. Atk - 100
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 70

Mega Victreebel's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 80
  • Attack - 125
  • Defense - 85
  • Sp. Atk - 135
  • Sp. Def - 95
  • Speed - 70

Victreebel's type strengths and weaknesses

As a poison- and grass-type Pokémon, Victreebel has a diverse set of strengths and weaknesses against other 'mon. Although it's not immune to any types, it's resistant to a fair number of them, making it a good option for the battlefield.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Flying, Ghost, Ground,  Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel
Weak Fire, Flying, Ice, Psychic 
Resistant Electric, Grass, Fairy, Fighting, Water
Immune N/A

Victreebel's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Victreebel can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)

Level Move Type
One Vine Whip Grass
One Sleep Powder Grass
One Sweet Scent Normal
One Razor Leaf Grass
44 Leaf Blade Grass

Level up moves (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type
One Vine Whip Grass
One Lunge Bug
One Growth Grass
Eight Infestation Bug
Ten Razor Leaf Grass
13 Sleep Powder Grass
15 Poison Powder Poison
17 Stun Spore Grass
19 Knock Off Dark
23 Magical Leaf Grass
26 Toxic Spikes Poison
30 Poison Jab Poison
33 Leech Life Bug
40 Sludge Wave Poison
44 Power Whip Grass
48 Leaf Storm Grass

Learnable TMs  (Scarlet/Violet)

Move Type
Acid Spray Poison
Body Slam Normal
Bug Bite Bug
Bullet Seed Grass
Encore Normal
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Encore Normal
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Giga Impact Normal
Grass Knot Grass
Grassy Glide Grass
Grassy Terrain Grass
Hyper Beam Normal
Knock Off Dark
Leaf Storm Grass
Leech Life Bug
Lunge Bug
Magical Leaf Grass
Poison Jab Poison
Pounce Bug
Protect Normal
Reflect Psychic
Rest Psychic
Scary Face Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Sludge Wave Poison
Solar Beam Grass
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Toxic Poison
Trailblaze Grass
Venoshock Poison
Weather Ball Normal

Learnable TMs  (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type
Acid Spray Poison
Bullet Seed Grass
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Giga Impact Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Knock Off Dark
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Reflect Psychic
Seed Bomb Grass
Sludge Bomb Poison
Solar Beam Grass
Substitute Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Toxic Poison
Toxic Spikes Poison
Trailblaze Grass

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Clear Smog Poison Foongus or Amoonguss
Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis
Strength Sap Grass Mirror Herb
Sucker Punch Dark Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Cacnea, or Cacturne
Synthesis Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor (both forms), Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoonguss, Fomantis, Lurantis, or Comfey
Tickle Normal Lotad
Worry Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor (both forms), Sunkern, Sunflora, Breloom, Sprigatito, Floragato. Meowscarada, or Scovillain

That's everything there is to our Victreebel guide, so now that you're armed with knowledge, you should have no problem catching it.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.