Vileplume | Pokémon guide

Pokémon's Vileplume is arguably less vile-looking than Gloom, but still features a rafflesia flower on its head. If you don't know what that is, it's often called the 'stinking corpse lily', and smells like rotting flesh. How charming. Regardless of smell, Vileplume has a cute little face and can do some damage in a poison-based team.

You can see our guide to the full Pokédex here to see who's next. If you're looking for another Pokémon game to play, we can also recommend some excellent titles from the series.

Here's everything in our Vileplume guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Vileplume:

National Pokédex # 0,045 Type Grass / poison Abilities Chlorophyll Hidden ability Effect Spore Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 11.9% Egg groups Grass EV yield Three sp. atk

Vileplume's evolution

Vileplume evolves from Gloom when you use a Leaf Stone on it. Gloom evolves from Oddish. Make sure you use the right stone, as a Sun Stone will turn Gloom into a Bellossom instead.

Vileplume's locations

Here are all the locations and methods you can use to get Vileplume in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Evolve Gloom Blue Trade Yellow Evolve Gloom

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Gloom Crystal Evolve Gloom

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Gloom Emerald Evolve Gloom FireRed Evolve Gloom LeafGreen Trade Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Gloom Platinum Evolve Gloom HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Gloom

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Gloom Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Gloom Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Gloom

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Transfer from Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Transfer from Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu Route 21 Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Dappled Grove, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Riverbank, North Lake Miloch Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Gloom Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Vileplume in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Vileplume in your Pokopia habitats, you need to build a 'Chansey resting area'. This requires a Chansey hedge, six hedges, and one bench. Vileplume can spawn in all weathers, at all times - but you may get a Bellossom instead.

Vileplume's base stats

Vileplume's base stats are as follows. Leveling up your Vileplume will grow these stats.

Stat Generations I-V Generation VI+ HP 75 75 Attack 80 80 Defense 85 85 Sp. Atk 100 110 Sp. Def 90 90 Speed 50 50

Vileplume's type strengths and weaknesses

Vileplume may - surprisingly - not be immune to any move types, but it can resist electric, grass, and water, among other types. You will need to keep it safe from fire and flying-type enemies, though, as it's weak to their moves.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel Weak Fire, Flying, Ice, Psychic Resistant Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Water Immune None

Vileplume's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Vileplume can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Mega Drain Grass One Poison Powder Poison One Stun Spore Grass One Sleep Powder Grass One Giga Drain Grass One Toxic Poison One Moonblast Fairy One Grassy Terrain Grass One Moonlight Fairy One Petal Dance Grass One Absorb Grass One Growth Normal One Acid Poison One Sweet Scent Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Acid Spray Poison Body Slam Normal Bullet Seed Grass Charm Fairy Dazzling Gleam Fairy Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Fling Dark Giga Drain Grass Giga Impact Normal Grass Knot Grass Grassy Glide Grass Grassy Terrain Grass Helping Hand Normal Hyper Beam Normal Leaf Storm Grass Magical Leaf Grass Petal Blizzard Grass Pollen Puff Bug Protect Normal Rest Psychic Seed Bomb Grass Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Sludge Wave Poison Solar Beam Grass Solar Blade Grass Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swords Dance Normal Tera Blast Normal Toxic Poison Trailblaze Grass Venoshock Poison Weather Ball Normal

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with After You Normal Mirror Herb Flail Normal Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Smoliv, Dolliv, Arboliva Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoongus, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, Lurantis Leech Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunflora, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Shroomish, Breloom, Cacnea, Cacturne, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snivy, Servine, Serperior, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Phantump, Trevenant, Comfey, Flapple, Appletun, Smoliv, Dolliv, Arboliva Razor Leaf Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Sunkern, Sunflora, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snover, Abomasnow, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Fomantis, Lurantis, Grookey, Thwackey, Rillaboom, Smoliv, Dolliv, Arboliva, Capsakid, Scovillain Strength Sap Grass Mirror Herb Synthesis Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoongus, Fomantis, Lurantis, Comfey Teeter Dance Normal Lombre, Ludicolo Tickle Normal Mirror Herb

There you are - everything you need to know about the Pokémon Vileplume.