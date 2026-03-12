Vileplume | Pokémon guide

Pokémon's Vileplume is arguably less vile-looking than Gloom, but still features a rafflesia flower on its head. If you don't know what that is, it's often called the 'stinking corpse lily', and smells like rotting flesh. How charming. Regardless of smell, Vileplume has a cute little face and can do some damage in a poison-based team.
Here's everything in our Vileplume guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Vileplume:
|National Pokédex #
|0,045
|Type
|Grass / poison
|Abilities
|Chlorophyll
|Hidden ability
|Effect Spore
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|11.9%
|Egg groups
|Grass
|EV yield
|Three sp. atk
Vileplume's evolution
Vileplume evolves from Gloom when you use a Leaf Stone on it. Gloom evolves from Oddish. Make sure you use the right stone, as a Sun Stone will turn Gloom into a Bellossom instead.
Vileplume's locations
Here are all the locations and methods you can use to get Vileplume in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Evolve Gloom
|Blue
|Trade
|Yellow
|Evolve Gloom
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve Gloom
|Crystal
|Evolve Gloom
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Evolve Gloom
|Emerald
|Evolve Gloom
|FireRed
|Evolve Gloom
|LeafGreen
|Trade
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Gloom
|Platinum
|Evolve Gloom
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve Gloom
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Gloom
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Gloom
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Gloom
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Transfer from Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Transfer from Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Route 21
|Let's Go Eevee
|Trade
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Dappled Grove, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Riverbank, North Lake Miloch
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Gloom
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Coastal Biome
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Vileplume in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Vileplume in your Pokopia habitats, you need to build a 'Chansey resting area'. This requires a Chansey hedge, six hedges, and one bench. Vileplume can spawn in all weathers, at all times - but you may get a Bellossom instead.
Vileplume's base stats
Vileplume's base stats are as follows. Leveling up your Vileplume will grow these stats.
|Stat
|Generations I-V
|Generation VI+
|HP
|75
|75
|Attack
|80
|80
|Defense
|85
|85
|Sp. Atk
|100
|110
|Sp. Def
|90
|90
|Speed
|50
|50
Vileplume's type strengths and weaknesses
Vileplume may - surprisingly - not be immune to any move types, but it can resist electric, grass, and water, among other types. You will need to keep it safe from fire and flying-type enemies, though, as it's weak to their moves.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel
|Weak
|Fire, Flying, Ice, Psychic
|Resistant
|Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Water
|Immune
|None
Vileplume's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Vileplume can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Mega Drain
|Grass
|One
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|One
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|One
|Sleep Powder
|Grass
|One
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|One
|Toxic
|Poison
|One
|Moonblast
|Fairy
|One
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
|One
|Moonlight
|Fairy
|One
|Petal Dance
|Grass
|One
|Absorb
|Grass
|One
|Growth
|Normal
|One
|Acid
|Poison
|One
|Sweet Scent
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Charm
|Fairy
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Fling
|Dark
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Grassy Glide
|Grass
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|Petal Blizzard
|Grass
|Pollen Puff
|Bug
|Protect
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Solar Blade
|Grass
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Toxic
|Poison
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Weather Ball
|Normal
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|After You
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Flail
|Normal
|Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Smoliv, Dolliv, Arboliva
|Ingrain
|Grass
|Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoongus, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, Lurantis
|Leech Seed
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunflora, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Shroomish, Breloom, Cacnea, Cacturne, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snivy, Servine, Serperior, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Phantump, Trevenant, Comfey, Flapple, Appletun, Smoliv, Dolliv, Arboliva
|Razor Leaf
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Sunkern, Sunflora, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snover, Abomasnow, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Fomantis, Lurantis, Grookey, Thwackey, Rillaboom, Smoliv, Dolliv, Arboliva, Capsakid, Scovillain
|Strength Sap
|Grass
|Mirror Herb
|Synthesis
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoongus, Fomantis, Lurantis, Comfey
|Teeter Dance
|Normal
|Lombre, Ludicolo
|Tickle
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
There you are - everything you need to know about the Pokémon Vileplume.