Vileplume | Pokémon guide

Love or hate the Pokémon Vileplume, you can use it to do some poison- and grass-based damage in most generations.

pokemon vileplume over a purple Pocket Tactics background
Pokémon's Vileplume is arguably less vile-looking than Gloom, but still features a rafflesia flower on its head. If you don't know what that is, it's often called the 'stinking corpse lily', and smells like rotting flesh. How charming. Regardless of smell, Vileplume has a cute little face and can do some damage in a poison-based team.

Here's everything in our Vileplume guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Vileplume:

National Pokédex # 0,045
Type Grass / poison
Abilities Chlorophyll
Hidden ability Effect Spore
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 11.9%
Egg groups Grass
EV yield Three sp. atk

Pokemon Oddish: four creatures in green circles on a green background

Vileplume's evolution

Vileplume evolves from Gloom when you use a Leaf Stone on it. Gloom evolves from Oddish. Make sure you use the right stone, as a Sun Stone will turn Gloom into a Bellossom instead.

Vileplume's locations

Here are all the locations and methods you can use to get Vileplume in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Evolve Gloom
Blue Trade
Yellow Evolve Gloom

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Gloom
Crystal Evolve Gloom

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Gloom
Emerald Evolve Gloom
FireRed Evolve Gloom
LeafGreen Trade
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Gloom
Platinum Evolve Gloom
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Gloom

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White Evolve Gloom
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Gloom
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Gloom

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Transfer from Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Transfer from Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu Route 21
Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Dappled Grove, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Riverbank, North Lake Miloch
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Gloom
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Vileplume in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Vileplume in your Pokopia habitats, you need to build a 'Chansey resting area'. This requires a Chansey hedge, six hedges, and one bench. Vileplume can spawn in all weathers, at all times - but you may get a Bellossom instead.

pokemon vileplume's picture in the gen 9 pokedex

Vileplume's base stats

Vileplume's base stats are as follows. Leveling up your Vileplume will grow these stats.

Stat Generations I-V Generation VI+
HP 75 75
Attack 80 80
Defense 85 85
Sp. Atk 100 110
Sp. Def 90 90
Speed 50 50

Vileplume's type strengths and weaknesses

Vileplume may - surprisingly - not be immune to any move types, but it can resist electric, grass, and water, among other types. You will need to keep it safe from fire and flying-type enemies, though, as it's weak to their moves.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel
Weak Fire, Flying, Ice, Psychic
Resistant Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Water
Immune None

Vileplume's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Vileplume can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Mega Drain Grass
One Poison Powder Poison
One Stun Spore Grass
One Sleep Powder Grass
One Giga Drain Grass
One Toxic Poison
One Moonblast Fairy
One Grassy Terrain Grass
One Moonlight Fairy
One Petal Dance Grass
One Absorb Grass
One Growth Normal
One Acid Poison
One Sweet Scent Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Acid Spray Poison
Body Slam Normal
Bullet Seed Grass
Charm Fairy
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Fling Dark
Giga Drain Grass
Giga Impact Normal
Grass Knot Grass
Grassy Glide Grass
Grassy Terrain Grass
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Leaf Storm Grass
Magical Leaf Grass
Petal Blizzard  Grass
Pollen Puff Bug
Protect  Normal
Rest Psychic
Seed Bomb Grass
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Sludge Wave Poison
Solar Beam Grass
Solar Blade Grass
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swords Dance Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Toxic Poison
Trailblaze Grass
Venoshock Poison
Weather Ball Normal

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
After You Normal Mirror Herb
Flail Normal Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Smoliv, Dolliv, Arboliva
Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoongus, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, Lurantis
Leech Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunflora, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Shroomish, Breloom, Cacnea, Cacturne, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snivy, Servine, Serperior, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Phantump, Trevenant, Comfey, Flapple, Appletun, Smoliv, Dolliv, Arboliva
Razor Leaf Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Sunkern, Sunflora, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snover, Abomasnow, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Fomantis, Lurantis, Grookey, Thwackey, Rillaboom, Smoliv, Dolliv, Arboliva, Capsakid, Scovillain
Strength Sap Grass Mirror Herb
Synthesis Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoongus, Fomantis, Lurantis, Comfey
Teeter Dance Normal Lombre, Ludicolo
Tickle Normal Mirror Herb

There you are - everything you need to know about the Pokémon Vileplume.

