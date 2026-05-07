Voltorb | Pokémon guide

There's much to learn about the Pokémon Voltorb, especially as there's more than one version of it, and there are some differences between them that you need to be aware of. In this guide, we'll walk you through all the vital information you need for both Kantonian and Hisiuan Voltorb, including their strengths, weaknesses, and moveset.
However, to be a true Pokémon master, you need to learn about all of the creatures in the Pokédex, so make sure you stop by our guide to discover who they are. We also have Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes lists in case you'd rather spend your time chasing freebies.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Voltorb:
In the table below, you can learn all of Voltorb's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,100
|Type
|Electric (Kantonian) Electric and Grass (Hisuian)
|Abilities
|Soundproof or Static
|Hidden abilities
|Aftermath
|Gender ratio
|Unknown
|Egg group
|Mineral
|EV yield
|One speed
Voltorb's evolution
Voltorb evolves into Electrode at level 30, and that's the final stage for this evolution line. However, it's a bit different for the Hisuian variant, as it needs a leaf stone to evolve instead.
Voltorb's location
You can find Voltorb in the following locations in each generation:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Route 10, Power Plant
|Blue (Japan)
|Route 10, Power Plant
|Yellow
|Power Plant
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Route 10, trade Krabby in Olivine City, Team Rocket HQ
|Crystal
|Route 10, trade Krabby in Olivine City, Team Rocket HQ
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|New Mauville
|Emerald
|New Mauville
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Route 10, Power Plant
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Cave Poké Spot (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Route 218 (swarm)
|Platinum
|Route 218 (swarm)
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Route 10, trade Krabby in Olivine City, Safari Zone (tall grass in swamp), Team Rocket HQ
|Pal Park
|Field
|Pokéwalker
|Town Outskirts
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Poké Transfer
|Black 2 and White 2
|Poké Transfer
|Dream World
|Icy Cave
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Breed Electrode
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Route 110, New Mauville
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Breed Electrode
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Power Plant
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Route 218 (swarm), Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Dazzling Cave, and Stargleam Cave)
|Legends: Arceus
|Coronet Highlands (Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, mass outbreaks) (Hisuian only)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|East Province (Area Three), West Province (Area One, Area Three), two-star Tera Raid Battles (Kantonian)
Pokémon Home, Pokémon Portal news (Hisiuan)
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How to unlock Voltorb in Pokopia
Voltorb is one of the many Pokémon you can find in Pokopia, and there are two Pokopia habitats that can draw it to your town. The first is the Park Bench, which requires one wide seat and a garbage bin, while the second option, Playing Pirate, requires a ship's wheel, two cannons, and two barrels. Voltorb is a common Pokémon, so it shouldn't take too long for it to pop up.
Voltorb's base stats
Voltorb and Hisuian Voltorb both start out with the following stats, though these all improve as their level increases:
- HP - 40
- Attack - 30
- Defense - 50
- Sp. Atk - 55
- Sp. Def - 55
- Speed - 100
Voltorb's type strengths and weaknesses
As an electric-type, Voltorb has just one weakness that you need to know of, along with several resistances that can help in battle:
|Normal damage
|Normal, Poison, Fighting, Dark, Fairy, Dragon, Rock, Ghost, Bug, Fire, Grass, Ice, Psychic, Water
|Weak to
|Ground
|Resistant to
|Electric, Flying, Steel
|Immune
|None
Hisuian Voltorb's type strengths and weaknesses
Hisuian Voltorb, meanwhile, doubles as both an electric- and grass-type, giving it different strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of:
|Normal damage
|Fighting, Rock, Ground, Fairy, Normal, Flying, Dragon, Dark, Ghost, Psychic
|Weak to
|Bug, Poison, Ice, Fire
|Resistant to
|Grass, Steel, Electric, Water
|Immune
|None
Voltorb's moveset
In the most recent games they appear in, Voltorb and Hisuian Voltorb can learn the following moves via breeding, TMs, and leveling up:
Level up (Kantonian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Charge
|Electric
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|Four
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|Six
|Eerie Impulse
|Electric
|Nine
|Spark
|Electric
|11
|Rollout
|Rock
|13
|Screech
|Normal
|16
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|20
|Swift
|Normal
|22
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|26
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|29
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|34
|Magnet Rise
|Electric
|37
|Discharge
|Electric
|41
|Explosion
|Normal
|46
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|50
|Mirror Coat
|Psychic
Level up (Hisuian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Charge
|Electric
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|Four
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|Six
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|Nine
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|11
|Rollout
|Rock
|13
|Screech
|Normal
|16
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|20
|Swift
|Normal
|22
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|26
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|39
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|34
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|34
|Discharge
|Electric
|41
|Explosion
|Normal
|46
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|50
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
Learnable TMs (Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Agility
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Rest
|Psychic
|Taunt
|Dark
|Eerie Impulse
|Electric
|Substitute
|Normal
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Electric Terrain
|Electric
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Thunder
|Electric
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Charge
|Electric
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Metal Sound
|Steel
Learnable TMs (Hisuian)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Agility
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Rest
|Psychic
|Taunt
|Dark
|Substitute
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Electric Terrain
|Electris
|Grass Terrain
|Grass
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|Thunder
|Electric
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Charge
|Electric
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Grassy Glide
|Grass
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Electroweb
|Electric
Egg moves (Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Metal Sound
|Steel
|Mirror Herb
|Recycle
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
Egg moves (Hisuian)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Leech Seed
|Grass
|Mirror Herb
|Recycle
|Normal
|Mirror Harb
|Worry Seed
|Grass
|Mirror Herb
With that, you know all of the important information there is about the Pokémon Voltorb.