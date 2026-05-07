Voltorb | Pokémon guide

There's much to learn about the Pokémon Voltorb, especially as there's more than one version of it, and there are some differences between them that you need to be aware of. In this guide, we'll walk you through all the vital information you need for both Kantonian and Hisiuan Voltorb, including their strengths, weaknesses, and moveset.

However, to be a true Pokémon master, you need to learn about all of the creatures in the Pokédex, so make sure you stop by our guide to discover who they are. We also have Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes lists in case you'd rather spend your time chasing freebies.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Voltorb:

In the table below, you can learn all of Voltorb's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,100 Type Electric (Kantonian) Electric and Grass (Hisuian) Abilities Soundproof or Static Hidden abilities Aftermath Gender ratio Unknown Egg group Mineral EV yield One speed

Voltorb's evolution

Voltorb evolves into Electrode at level 30, and that's the final stage for this evolution line. However, it's a bit different for the Hisuian variant, as it needs a leaf stone to evolve instead.

Voltorb's location

You can find Voltorb in the following locations in each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Route 10, Power Plant Blue (Japan) Route 10, Power Plant Yellow Power Plant

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Route 10, trade Krabby in Olivine City, Team Rocket HQ Crystal Route 10, trade Krabby in Olivine City, Team Rocket HQ

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire New Mauville Emerald New Mauville FireRed and LeafGreen Route 10, Power Plant Colosseum Trade XD Cave Poké Spot (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Route 218 (swarm) Platinum Route 218 (swarm) HeartGold and SoulSilver Route 10, trade Krabby in Olivine City, Safari Zone (tall grass in swamp), Team Rocket HQ Pal Park Field Pokéwalker Town Outskirts

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Poké Transfer Black 2 and White 2 Poké Transfer Dream World Icy Cave

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Breed Electrode Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Route 110, New Mauville

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Breed Electrode Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Power Plant

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 218 (swarm), Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Dazzling Cave, and Stargleam Cave) Legends: Arceus Coronet Highlands (Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, mass outbreaks) (Hisuian only)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet East Province (Area Three), West Province (Area One, Area Three), two-star Tera Raid Battles (Kantonian)

Pokémon Home, Pokémon Portal news (Hisiuan) Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How to unlock Voltorb in Pokopia

Voltorb is one of the many Pokémon you can find in Pokopia, and there are two Pokopia habitats that can draw it to your town. The first is the Park Bench, which requires one wide seat and a garbage bin, while the second option, Playing Pirate, requires a ship's wheel, two cannons, and two barrels. Voltorb is a common Pokémon, so it shouldn't take too long for it to pop up.

Voltorb's base stats

Voltorb and Hisuian Voltorb both start out with the following stats, though these all improve as their level increases:

HP - 40

- 40 Attack - 30

- 30 Defense - 50

- 50 Sp. Atk - 55

- 55 Sp. Def - 55

- 55 Speed - 100

Voltorb's type strengths and weaknesses

As an electric-type, Voltorb has just one weakness that you need to know of, along with several resistances that can help in battle:

Normal damage Normal, Poison, Fighting, Dark, Fairy, Dragon, Rock, Ghost, Bug, Fire, Grass, Ice, Psychic, Water Weak to Ground Resistant to Electric, Flying, Steel Immune None

Hisuian Voltorb's type strengths and weaknesses

Hisuian Voltorb, meanwhile, doubles as both an electric- and grass-type, giving it different strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of:

Normal damage Fighting, Rock, Ground, Fairy, Normal, Flying, Dragon, Dark, Ghost, Psychic Weak to Bug, Poison, Ice, Fire Resistant to Grass, Steel, Electric, Water Immune None

Voltorb's moveset

In the most recent games they appear in, Voltorb and Hisuian Voltorb can learn the following moves via breeding, TMs, and leveling up:

Level up (Kantonian)

Level Move Type One Charge Electric One Tackle Normal Four Thunder Shock Electric Six Eerie Impulse Electric Nine Spark Electric 11 Rollout Rock 13 Screech Normal 16 Charge Beam Electric 20 Swift Normal 22 Electro Ball Electric 26 Self-Destruct Normal 29 Light Screen Psychic 34 Magnet Rise Electric 37 Discharge Electric 41 Explosion Normal 46 Gyro Ball Steel 50 Mirror Coat Psychic

Level up (Hisuian)

Level Move Type One Charge Electric One Tackle Normal Four Thunder Shock Electric Six Stun Spore Grass Nine Bullet Seed Grass 11 Rollout Rock 13 Screech Normal 16 Charge Beam Electric 20 Swift Normal 22 Electro Ball Electric 26 Self-Destruct Normal 39 Energy Ball Grass 34 Seed Bomb Grass 34 Discharge Electric 41 Explosion Normal 46 Gyro Ball Steel 50 Grassy Terrain Grass

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type Take Down Normal Agility Psychic Protect Normal Thief Dark Charge Beam Electric Facade Normal Swift Normal Endure Normal Volt Switch Electric Rain Dance Water Foul Play Dark Sleep Talk Normal Electro Ball Electric Light Screen Psychic Thunder Wave Electric Rest Psychic Taunt Dark Eerie Impulse Electric Substitute Normal Thunderbolt Electric Helping Hand Normal Electric Terrain Electric Wild Charge Electric Thunder Electric Tera Blast Normal Charge Electric Gyro Ball Steel Double-Edge Normal Electroweb Electric Metal Sound Steel

Learnable TMs (Hisuian)

Move Type Take Down Normal Agility Psychic Protect Normal Thief Dark Charge Beam Electric Facade Normal Swift Normal Endure Normal Volt Switch Electric Rain Dance Water Bullet Seed Grass Foul Play Dark Sleep Talk Normal Seed Bomb Grass Electro Ball Electric Reflect Psychic Grass Knot Grass Thunder Wave Electric Rest Psychic Taunt Dark Substitute Normal Giga Drain Grass Energy Ball Grass Thunderbolt Electric Electric Terrain Electris Grass Terrain Grass Wild Charge Electric Leaf Storm Grass Thunder Electric Solar Beam Grass Tera Blast Normal Charge Electric Gyro Ball Steel Grassy Glide Grass Double-Edge Normal Electroweb Electric

Egg moves (Kantonian)

Move Type Breed with Metal Sound Steel Mirror Herb Recycle Normal Mirror Herb

Egg moves (Hisuian)

Move Type Breed with Leech Seed Grass Mirror Herb Recycle Normal Mirror Harb Worry Seed Grass Mirror Herb

With that, you know all of the important information there is about the Pokémon Voltorb.