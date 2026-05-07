Voltorb | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Voltorb hails from Kanto, making it one of the original 151 creatures in the franchise, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Pokemon Voltorb: Voltobr in front of a yellow PT background
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There's much to learn about the Pokémon Voltorb, especially as there's more than one version of it, and there are some differences between them that you need to be aware of. In this guide, we'll walk you through all the vital information you need for both Kantonian and Hisiuan Voltorb, including their strengths, weaknesses, and moveset.

However, to be a true Pokémon master, you need to learn about all of the creatures in the Pokédex, so make sure you stop by our guide to discover who they are. We also have Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes lists in case you'd rather spend your time chasing freebies.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Voltorb:

In the table below, you can learn all of Voltorb's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,100
Type Electric (Kantonian) Electric and Grass (Hisuian)
Abilities Soundproof or Static
Hidden abilities Aftermath
Gender ratio Unknown
Egg group Mineral
EV yield One speed

Voltorb's evolution

Voltorb evolves into Electrode at level 30, and that's the final stage for this evolution line. However, it's a bit different for the Hisuian variant, as it needs a leaf stone to evolve instead.

Pokemon Voltorb: Voltorb and Electrode in yellow circles

Voltorb's location

You can find Voltorb in the following locations in each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Route 10, Power Plant
Blue (Japan) Route 10, Power Plant
Yellow Power Plant

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Route 10, trade Krabby in Olivine City, Team Rocket HQ
Crystal Route 10, trade Krabby in Olivine City, Team Rocket HQ

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire New Mauville
Emerald New Mauville
FireRed and LeafGreen Route 10, Power Plant
Colosseum Trade
XD Cave Poké Spot (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Route 218 (swarm)
Platinum Route 218 (swarm)
HeartGold and SoulSilver Route 10, trade Krabby in Olivine City, Safari Zone (tall grass in swamp), Team Rocket HQ
Pal Park Field
Pokéwalker Town Outskirts

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Poké Transfer
Black 2 and White 2 Poké Transfer
Dream World Icy Cave

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Breed Electrode
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Route 110, New Mauville

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Breed Electrode
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Power Plant

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 218 (swarm), Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Dazzling Cave, and Stargleam Cave)
Legends: Arceus Coronet Highlands (Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, mass outbreaks) (Hisuian only)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet East Province (Area Three), West Province (Area One, Area Three), two-star Tera Raid Battles (Kantonian)
Pokémon Home, Pokémon Portal news (Hisiuan)
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How to unlock Voltorb in Pokopia

Voltorb is one of the many Pokémon you can find in Pokopia, and there are two Pokopia habitats that can draw it to your town. The first is the Park Bench, which requires one wide seat and a garbage bin, while the second option, Playing Pirate, requires a ship's wheel, two cannons, and two barrels. Voltorb is a common Pokémon, so it shouldn't take too long for it to pop up.

Voltorb's base stats

Voltorb and Hisuian Voltorb both start out with the following stats, though these all improve as their level increases:

  • HP - 40
  • Attack - 30
  • Defense - 50
  • Sp. Atk - 55
  • Sp. Def - 55
  • Speed - 100

Voltorb's type strengths and weaknesses

As an electric-type, Voltorb has just one weakness that you need to know of, along with several resistances that can help in battle:

Normal damage Normal, Poison, Fighting, Dark, Fairy, Dragon, Rock, Ghost, Bug, Fire, Grass, Ice, Psychic, Water
Weak to Ground
Resistant to Electric, Flying, Steel
Immune None

Hisuian Voltorb's type strengths and weaknesses

Hisuian Voltorb, meanwhile, doubles as both an electric- and grass-type, giving it different strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of:

Normal damage Fighting, Rock, Ground, Fairy, Normal, Flying, Dragon, Dark, Ghost, Psychic
Weak to Bug, Poison, Ice, Fire
Resistant to Grass, Steel, Electric, Water
Immune None

Pokemon Voltorb: Thre Voltorb all looking at each other

Voltorb's moveset

In the most recent games they appear in, Voltorb and Hisuian Voltorb can learn the following moves via breeding, TMs, and leveling up:

Level up (Kantonian)

Level Move Type
One Charge Electric
One Tackle Normal
Four Thunder Shock Electric
Six Eerie Impulse Electric
Nine Spark Electric
11 Rollout Rock
13 Screech Normal
16 Charge Beam Electric
20 Swift Normal
22 Electro Ball Electric
26 Self-Destruct Normal
29 Light Screen Psychic
34 Magnet Rise Electric
37 Discharge Electric
41 Explosion Normal
46 Gyro Ball Steel
50 Mirror Coat Psychic

Level up (Hisuian)

Level Move Type
One Charge Electric
One Tackle Normal
Four Thunder Shock Electric
Six Stun Spore Grass
Nine Bullet Seed Grass
11 Rollout Rock
13 Screech Normal
16 Charge Beam Electric
20 Swift Normal
22 Electro Ball Electric
26 Self-Destruct Normal
39 Energy Ball Grass
34 Seed Bomb Grass
34 Discharge Electric
41 Explosion Normal
46 Gyro Ball Steel
50 Grassy Terrain Grass

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Agility Psychic
Protect Normal
Thief Dark
Charge Beam Electric
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Endure Normal
Volt Switch Electric
Rain Dance Water
Foul Play Dark
Sleep Talk Normal
Electro Ball Electric
Light Screen Psychic
Thunder Wave Electric
Rest Psychic
Taunt Dark
Eerie Impulse Electric
Substitute Normal
Thunderbolt Electric
Helping Hand Normal
Electric Terrain Electric
Wild Charge Electric
Thunder Electric
Tera Blast Normal
Charge Electric
Gyro Ball Steel
Double-Edge Normal
Electroweb Electric
Metal Sound Steel

Learnable TMs (Hisuian)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Agility Psychic
Protect Normal
Thief Dark
Charge Beam Electric
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Endure Normal
Volt Switch Electric
Rain Dance Water
Bullet Seed Grass
Foul Play Dark
Sleep Talk Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Electro Ball Electric
Reflect Psychic
Grass Knot Grass
Thunder Wave Electric
Rest Psychic
Taunt Dark
Substitute Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Energy Ball Grass
Thunderbolt Electric
Electric Terrain Electris
Grass Terrain Grass
Wild Charge Electric
Leaf Storm Grass
Thunder Electric
Solar Beam Grass
Tera Blast Normal
Charge Electric
Gyro Ball Steel
Grassy Glide Grass
Double-Edge Normal
Electroweb Electric

Egg moves (Kantonian)

Move Type Breed with
Metal Sound Steel Mirror Herb
Recycle Normal Mirror Herb

Egg moves (Hisuian)

Move Type Breed with
Leech Seed Grass Mirror Herb
Recycle Normal Mirror Harb
Worry Seed Grass Mirror Herb

With that, you know all of the important information there is about the Pokémon Voltorb.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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