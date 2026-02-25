Vulpix | Pokémon guide

Please welcome the first and most iconic of the fox-shaped Pokémon, Vulpix. Also, its frosty cousin, Alolan Vulpix, which was discovered in the tropical Sun and Moon games. Vulpix allows us to get the absolutely sick Ninetales on our teams, but the little first evolution can also pack a fiery punch… even if it can't learn the actual Fire Punch move.
While we love fire Pokémon (and ice Pokémon like the Alola variant), we have a space in our heart for every critter that appears in the Pokédex. Well, mostly.
Here's everything in our Vulpix guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Vulpix:
|National Pokédex #
|0,037
|Type
|Vulpix: Fire
Alolan Vulpix: Ice
|Abilities
|Vulpix: Flash Fire
Alolan Vulpix: Snow Cloak
|Hidden ability
|Vulpix: Drought
Alolan Vulpix: Snow Warning
|Gender ratio
|Male - 25%
Female - 75%
|Catch rate
|35.2%
|Egg groups
|Field
|EV yield
|One speed
Vulpix's evolution
To evolve Vulpix into Ninetales, you need a Fire Stone. Similarly, Alolan Vulpix evolves when exposed to an Ice Stone. It doesn't matter what level your Vulpixes are; you can level them up any time, so long as you have the required item.
Vulpix's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Vulpix in each Pokémon game. Alolan Vulpix's locations will be marked with the name. It doesn't appear before Gen VII (Sun and Moon).
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Trade
|Blue
|Routes 7 and 8, and the Pokémon Mansion
|Yellow
|Celadon City
Gen 2 locations
|Gold
|Trade
|Silver
|Routes 7, 6, 36, and 37
|Crystal
|Trade
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Mt Pyre
|Emerald
|Mt Pyre
|FireRed
|Trade
|LeafGreen
|Routes 7 and 8, and the Pokémon Mansion
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|ONBS
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Routes 209 and 214
|Platinum
|Routes 209 and 214
|HeartGold
|Trade
|SoulSilver
|Routes 7, 8, 36, 37, and 48
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Abundant Shrine
|Black 2 / White 2
|Abundant Shrine
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Breed a Ninetails
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Mt Pyre and Mirage Forest
Gen 7 locations
|Sun
|Tapu Village and Mount Lanikala (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
|Moon
|Trade (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
|Ultra Sun
|Tapu Village and Mount Lanikala (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
|Ultra Moon
|Trade (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Trade (both forms)
|Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 5, 6, 7, and 8 (Kanto)
Trade with NPC in Celadon City (Alola)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword
|Axew's Eye, Dappled Grove, Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Giant's Seat, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Motostoke Stadium, North Lake Miloch, Route 3, Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, Watchtower Ruins, West Lake Axewell (Kanto)
Trade (Alola)
|Shield
|Dusty Bowl, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Stadium (Kanto)
Trade (Alola)
|Isle of Armor
|Find at least 20 Alolan Digletts
|Brilliant Diamond
|Trade (Kanto)
|Shining Pearl
|Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Sandsear Cave, Typhlo Cavern, Volcanic Cave (Kanto)
|Legends: Arceus
|Alabaster Iceland, Cobalt Coastlands: Veilstone Cape (Kanto)
Alabaster Iceland during request 83 (Alola)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero - Scarlet
|Reveler's Road, Kitakami Hall, Mossfell Confluence, Fellhorn Gorge, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool, Chilling Waterhead, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods, Tera Raid Battles (Kanto)
Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome (Alola)
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero - Violet
|Reveler's Road, Kitakami Hall, Mossfell Confluence, Fellhorn Gorge, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool, Chilling Waterhead, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods, Tera Raid Battles (Kanto)
Union Circle (Alola)
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Vulpix's base stats
Vulpix's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow. Both Kanto and Alola forms have the same stats.
- HP - 38
- Attack - 41
- Defense - 40
- Sp. Atk - 50
- Sp. Def - 65
- Speed - 65
Vulpix's type strengths and weaknesses
Each of the Vulpix variants has different strengths and weaknesses. You can use this to your advantage if you have both on a team, but remember to keep each of them away from water and fire, respectively.
Vulpix
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic
|Weak
|Ground, Rock, Water
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel
|Immune
|None
Alolan Vulpix
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Water
|Weak
|Fighting, Fire, Rock, Steel
|Resistant
|Ice
|Immune
|None
Vulpix's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Vulpix (and Alolan Vulpix) can learn the following moves through leveling up, TMs, and breeding.
Vulpix
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Ember
|Fire
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Four
|Disable
|Normal
|Eight
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|12
|Spite
|Ghost
|16
|Incinerate
|Fire
|20
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|24
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
|28
|Extrasensory
|Psychic
|32
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|36
|Imprison
|Psychic
|40
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|44
|Safeguard
|Normal
|48
|Inferno
|Fire
|52
|Fire Blast
|Fire
Alolan Vulpix
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Powder Snow
|Ice
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Four
|Disable
|Normal
|Eight
|Ice Shard
|Ice
|12
|Spite
|Ghost
|16
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|20
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|24
|Aurora Beam
|Ice
|28
|Extrasensory
|Psychic
|32
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|36
|Imprison
|Psychic
|40
|Mist
|Ice
|44
|Aurora Veil
|Ice
|48
|Freeze-Dry
|Ice
|52
|Blizzard
|Ice
Vulpix
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Agility Psychic
|Psychic
|Baton Pass Normal
|Normal
|Body Slam Normal
|Normal
|Burning Jealousy Fire
|Fire
|Charm Fairy
|Fairy
|Confuse Ray Ghost
|Ghost
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Encore
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|Flame Charge
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hex
|Ghost
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Overheat
|Fire
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Roar
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Snarl
|Dark
|Spite
|Ghost
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Alolan Vulpix
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Charm
|Fairy
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Dig
|Ground
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|Encore
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hex
|Ghost
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Icicle Spear
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Misty Terrain
|Fairy
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Protect
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Roar
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Snowscape
|Ice
|Spite
|Ghost
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Vulpix
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Baby-Doll Eyes
|Fairy
|Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Teddiursa, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Fidough, Daschbun
|Flail
|Normal
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slaking, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubcho, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetodile
|Flame Charge
|Fire
|Paldean Tauros, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion (any), Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Braixen, Delphox, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace
|Healing Wish
|Psychic
|Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb
|Howl
|Normal
|Growlithe (any), Arcanine (any), Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Rockruff, Lycanroc (any)
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Stantler, Wyrdeer
|Memento
|Dark
|Stunky, Skuntank
|Roar
|Normal
|Growlithe (any), Arcanine (any), Snubbul, Granbull, Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Rockruff, Lycanroc (any), Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Daschbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, Houndstone
Alolan Vulpix
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Baby-Doll Eyes
|Fairy
|Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Teddiursa, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Fidough, Daschbun
|Flail
|Normal
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slaking, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubcho, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetodile
|Howl
|Normal
|Growlithe (any), Arcanine (any), Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Rockruff, Lycanroc (any)
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Stantler, Wyrdeer
|Moonblast
|Fairy
|Sylveon, Ursaluna, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina
|Roar
|Normal
|Growlithe (any), Arcanine (any), Snubbul, Granbull, Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Rockruff, Lycanroc (any), Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Daschbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, Houndstone
That's every piece of information you need to know about the Pokémon Vulpix and its icy Alolan variant.