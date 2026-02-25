Vulpix | Pokémon guide

Please welcome the first and most iconic of the fox-shaped Pokémon, Vulpix. Also, its frosty cousin, Alolan Vulpix, which was discovered in the tropical Sun and Moon games. Vulpix allows us to get the absolutely sick Ninetales on our teams, but the little first evolution can also pack a fiery punch… even if it can't learn the actual Fire Punch move.

While we love fire Pokémon (and ice Pokémon like the Alola variant), we have a space in our heart for every critter that appears in the Pokédex. Well, mostly.

Here's everything in our Vulpix guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Vulpix:

National Pokédex # 0,037 Type Vulpix: Fire

Alolan Vulpix: Ice Abilities Vulpix: Flash Fire

Alolan Vulpix: Snow Cloak Hidden ability Vulpix: Drought

Alolan Vulpix: Snow Warning Gender ratio Male - 25%

Female - 75% Catch rate 35.2% Egg groups Field EV yield One speed

Vulpix's evolution

To evolve Vulpix into Ninetales, you need a Fire Stone. Similarly, Alolan Vulpix evolves when exposed to an Ice Stone. It doesn't matter what level your Vulpixes are; you can level them up any time, so long as you have the required item.

Vulpix's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Vulpix in each Pokémon game. Alolan Vulpix's locations will be marked with the name. It doesn't appear before Gen VII (Sun and Moon).

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade Blue Routes 7 and 8, and the Pokémon Mansion Yellow Celadon City

Gen 2 locations

Gold Trade Silver Routes 7, 6, 36, and 37 Crystal Trade

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Mt Pyre Emerald Mt Pyre FireRed Trade LeafGreen Routes 7 and 8, and the Pokémon Mansion Colosseum Trade XD ONBS

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 209 and 214 Platinum Routes 209 and 214 HeartGold Trade SoulSilver Routes 7, 8, 36, 37, and 48

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Abundant Shrine Black 2 / White 2 Abundant Shrine

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Breed a Ninetails Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Mt Pyre and Mirage Forest

Gen 7 locations

Sun Tapu Village and Mount Lanikala (Alola)

Pokémon Bank (Kanto) Moon Trade (Alola)

Pokémon Bank (Kanto) Ultra Sun Tapu Village and Mount Lanikala (Alola)

Pokémon Bank (Kanto) Ultra Moon Trade (Alola)

Pokémon Bank (Kanto) Let's Go Pikachu Trade (both forms) Let's Go Eevee Routes 5, 6, 7, and 8 (Kanto)

Trade with NPC in Celadon City (Alola)

Gen 8 locations

Sword Axew's Eye, Dappled Grove, Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Giant's Seat, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Motostoke Stadium, North Lake Miloch, Route 3, Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, Watchtower Ruins, West Lake Axewell (Kanto)

Trade (Alola) Shield Dusty Bowl, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Stadium (Kanto)

Trade (Alola) Isle of Armor Find at least 20 Alolan Digletts Brilliant Diamond Trade (Kanto) Shining Pearl Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Sandsear Cave, Typhlo Cavern, Volcanic Cave (Kanto) Legends: Arceus Alabaster Iceland, Cobalt Coastlands: Veilstone Cape (Kanto)

Alabaster Iceland during request 83 (Alola)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero - Scarlet Reveler's Road, Kitakami Hall, Mossfell Confluence, Fellhorn Gorge, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool, Chilling Waterhead, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods, Tera Raid Battles (Kanto)

Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome (Alola) The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero - Violet Reveler's Road, Kitakami Hall, Mossfell Confluence, Fellhorn Gorge, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool, Chilling Waterhead, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods, Tera Raid Battles (Kanto)

Union Circle (Alola) Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Vulpix's base stats

Vulpix's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow. Both Kanto and Alola forms have the same stats.

HP - 38

- 38 Attack - 41

- 41 Defense - 40

- 40 Sp. Atk - 50

- 50 Sp. Def - 65

- 65 Speed - 65

Vulpix's type strengths and weaknesses

Each of the Vulpix variants has different strengths and weaknesses. You can use this to your advantage if you have both on a team, but remember to keep each of them away from water and fire, respectively.

Vulpix

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic Weak Ground, Rock, Water Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel Immune None

Alolan Vulpix

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Water Weak Fighting, Fire, Rock, Steel Resistant Ice Immune None

Vulpix's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Vulpix (and Alolan Vulpix) can learn the following moves through leveling up, TMs, and breeding.

Vulpix

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Ember Fire One Tail Whip Normal Four Disable Normal Eight Quick Attack Normal 12 Spite Ghost 16 Incinerate Fire 20 Confuse Ray Ghost 24 Will-O-Wisp Fire 28 Extrasensory Psychic 32 Flamethrower Fire 36 Imprison Psychic 40 Fire Spin Fire 44 Safeguard Normal 48 Inferno Fire 52 Fire Blast Fire

Alolan Vulpix

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Powder Snow Ice One Tail Whip Normal Four Disable Normal Eight Ice Shard Ice 12 Spite Ghost 16 Icy Wind Ice 20 Confuse Ray Ghost 24 Aurora Beam Ice 28 Extrasensory Psychic 32 Ice Beam Ice 36 Imprison Psychic 40 Mist Ice 44 Aurora Veil Ice 48 Freeze-Dry Ice 52 Blizzard Ice

Vulpix

Learnable TMs

Move Type Agility Psychic Psychic Baton Pass Normal Normal Body Slam Normal Normal Burning Jealousy Fire Fire Charm Fairy Fairy Confuse Ray Ghost Ghost Dark Pulse Dark Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Encore Normal Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Spin Fire Flame Charge Fire Flamethrower Fire Flare Blitz Fire Foul Play Dark Heat Wave Fire Helping Hand Normal Hex Ghost Imprison Psychic Nasty Plot Dark Overheat Fire Pain Split Normal Protect Normal Psych Up Normal Rest Psychic Roar Normal Sleep Talk Normal Snarl Dark Spite Ghost Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Weather Ball Normal Will-O-Wisp Fire Zen Headbutt Psychic

Alolan Vulpix

Learnable TMs

Move Type Agility Psychic Baton Pass Normal Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Charm Fairy Chilling Water Water Confuse Ray Ghost Dark Pulse Dark Dazzling Gleam Fairy Dig Ground Disarming Voice Fairy Double-Edge Normal Draining Kiss Fairy Encore Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fake Tears Dark Foul Play Dark Helping Hand Normal Hex Ghost Ice Beam Ice Icicle Spear Ice Icy Wind Ice Imprison Psychic Misty Terrain Fairy Nasty Plot Dark Pain Split Normal Play Rough Fairy Protect Normal Psych Up Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Roar Normal Sleep Talk Normal Snowscape Ice Spite Ghost Stored Power Psychic Substitute Normal Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Weather Ball Normal Zen Headbutt Psychic

Vulpix

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Teddiursa, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Fidough, Daschbun Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slaking, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubcho, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetodile Flame Charge Fire Paldean Tauros, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion (any), Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Braixen, Delphox, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace Healing Wish Psychic Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb Howl Normal Growlithe (any), Arcanine (any), Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Rockruff, Lycanroc (any) Hypnosis Psychic Stantler, Wyrdeer Memento Dark Stunky, Skuntank Roar Normal Growlithe (any), Arcanine (any), Snubbul, Granbull, Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Rockruff, Lycanroc (any), Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Daschbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, Houndstone

Alolan Vulpix

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Teddiursa, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Fidough, Daschbun Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slaking, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubcho, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetodile Howl Normal Growlithe (any), Arcanine (any), Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Rockruff, Lycanroc (any) Hypnosis Psychic Stantler, Wyrdeer Moonblast Fairy Sylveon, Ursaluna, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina Roar Normal Growlithe (any), Arcanine (any), Snubbul, Granbull, Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Rockruff, Lycanroc (any), Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Daschbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, Houndstone

That's every piece of information you need to know about the Pokémon Vulpix and its icy Alolan variant.