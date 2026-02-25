Vulpix | Pokémon guide

Our guide to the Pokémon Vulpix goes through everything you need to know about it and its Alolan variant.

Both of the Pokemon vulpix's first evolutions on a blue and red background
Please welcome the first and most iconic of the fox-shaped Pokémon, Vulpix. Also, its frosty cousin, Alolan Vulpix, which was discovered in the tropical Sun and Moon games. Vulpix allows us to get the absolutely sick Ninetales on our teams, but the little first evolution can also pack a fiery punch… even if it can't learn the actual Fire Punch move.

While we love fire Pokémon (and ice Pokémon like the Alola variant), we have a space in our heart for every critter that appears in the Pokédex. Well, mostly.

Here's everything in our Vulpix guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Vulpix:

National Pokédex # 0,037
Type Vulpix: Fire
Alolan Vulpix: Ice
Abilities Vulpix: Flash Fire
Alolan Vulpix: Snow Cloak
Hidden ability Vulpix: Drought
Alolan Vulpix: Snow Warning
Gender ratio Male - 25%
Female - 75%
Catch rate 35.2%
Egg groups Field
EV yield One speed

Both of the Pokemon vulpix's evolutions on a blue and red background

Vulpix's evolution

To evolve Vulpix into Ninetales, you need a Fire Stone. Similarly, Alolan Vulpix evolves when exposed to an Ice Stone. It doesn't matter what level your Vulpixes are; you can level them up any time, so long as you have the required item.

Vulpix's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Vulpix in each Pokémon game. Alolan Vulpix's locations will be marked with the name. It doesn't appear before Gen VII (Sun and Moon).

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade
Blue Routes 7 and 8, and the Pokémon Mansion
Yellow Celadon City

Gen 2 locations

Gold Trade
Silver Routes 7, 6, 36, and 37
Crystal Trade

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Mt Pyre
Emerald Mt Pyre
FireRed Trade
LeafGreen Routes 7 and 8, and the Pokémon Mansion
Colosseum Trade
XD ONBS

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 209 and 214
Platinum Routes 209 and 214
HeartGold Trade
SoulSilver Routes 7, 8, 36, 37, and 48

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Abundant Shrine
Black 2 / White 2 Abundant Shrine

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Breed a Ninetails
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Mt Pyre and Mirage Forest

Gen 7 locations

Sun Tapu Village and Mount Lanikala (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
Moon Trade (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
Ultra Sun Tapu Village and Mount Lanikala (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
Ultra Moon Trade (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
Let's Go Pikachu Trade (both forms)
Let's Go Eevee Routes 5, 6, 7, and 8 (Kanto)
Trade with NPC in Celadon City (Alola)

Gen 8 locations

Sword Axew's Eye, Dappled Grove, Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Giant's Seat, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Motostoke Stadium, North Lake Miloch, Route 3, Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, Watchtower Ruins, West Lake Axewell (Kanto)
Trade (Alola)
Shield Dusty Bowl, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Stadium (Kanto)
Trade (Alola)
Isle of Armor Find at least 20 Alolan Digletts
Brilliant Diamond Trade (Kanto)
Shining Pearl Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Sandsear Cave, Typhlo Cavern, Volcanic Cave (Kanto)
Legends: Arceus Alabaster Iceland, Cobalt Coastlands: Veilstone Cape (Kanto)
Alabaster Iceland during request 83 (Alola)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero - Scarlet Reveler's Road, Kitakami Hall, Mossfell Confluence, Fellhorn Gorge, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool, Chilling Waterhead, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods, Tera Raid Battles (Kanto)
Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome (Alola)
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero - Violet Reveler's Road, Kitakami Hall, Mossfell Confluence, Fellhorn Gorge, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool, Chilling Waterhead, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods, Tera Raid Battles (Kanto)
Union Circle (Alola)
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Two types of the Pokemon Vulpix on a Pokemon GO Community Day advert

Vulpix's base stats

Vulpix's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow. Both Kanto and Alola forms have the same stats.

  • HP - 38
  • Attack - 41
  • Defense - 40
  • Sp. Atk - 50
  • Sp. Def - 65
  • Speed - 65

Vulpix's type strengths and weaknesses

Each of the Vulpix variants has different strengths and weaknesses. You can use this to your advantage if you have both on a team, but remember to keep each of them away from water and fire, respectively.

Vulpix

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic
Weak Ground, Rock, Water
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel
Immune None

Alolan Vulpix

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Water
Weak Fighting, Fire, Rock, Steel
Resistant Ice
Immune None

The pokemon vulpix as seen in the Scarlet and Violet Pokedex

Vulpix's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Vulpix (and Alolan Vulpix) can learn the following moves through leveling up, TMs, and breeding.

Vulpix

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Ember Fire
One Tail Whip Normal
Four Disable Normal
Eight Quick Attack Normal
12 Spite Ghost
16 Incinerate Fire
20 Confuse Ray Ghost
24 Will-O-Wisp Fire
28 Extrasensory Psychic
32 Flamethrower Fire
36 Imprison Psychic
40 Fire Spin Fire
44 Safeguard Normal
48 Inferno Fire
52 Fire Blast Fire

Alolan Vulpix

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Powder Snow Ice
One  Tail Whip Normal
Four Disable Normal
Eight Ice Shard Ice
12 Spite Ghost
16 Icy Wind Ice
20 Confuse Ray Ghost
24 Aurora Beam Ice
28 Extrasensory Psychic
32 Ice Beam Ice
36 Imprison Psychic
40 Mist Ice
44 Aurora Veil Ice
48 Freeze-Dry Ice
52 Blizzard Ice

Vulpix

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Agility Psychic Psychic
Baton Pass Normal Normal
Body Slam Normal Normal
Burning Jealousy Fire Fire
Charm Fairy Fairy
Confuse Ray Ghost Ghost
Dark Pulse Dark
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Encore Normal
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Spin Fire
Flame Charge Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Flare Blitz Fire
Foul Play Dark
Heat Wave Fire
Helping Hand Normal
Hex Ghost
Imprison Psychic
Nasty Plot Dark
Overheat Fire
Pain Split Normal
Protect Normal
Psych Up Normal
Rest Psychic
Roar Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Snarl Dark
Spite Ghost
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Weather Ball Normal
Will-O-Wisp Fire
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Alolan Vulpix

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Baton Pass Normal
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Charm Fairy
Chilling Water Water
Confuse Ray Ghost
Dark Pulse Dark
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Dig Ground
Disarming Voice Fairy
Double-Edge Normal
Draining Kiss Fairy
Encore Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fake Tears Dark
Foul Play Dark
Helping Hand Normal
Hex Ghost
Ice Beam Ice
Icicle Spear Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Imprison Psychic
Misty Terrain Fairy
Nasty Plot Dark
Pain Split Normal
Play Rough Fairy
Protect Normal
Psych Up Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Roar Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Snowscape Ice
Spite Ghost
Stored Power Psychic
Substitute Normal
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Weather Ball Normal
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Vulpix

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Teddiursa, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Fidough, Daschbun
Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slaking, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubcho, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetodile
Flame Charge Fire Paldean Tauros, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion (any), Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Braixen, Delphox, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace
Healing Wish Psychic Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb
Howl Normal Growlithe (any), Arcanine (any), Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Rockruff, Lycanroc (any)
Hypnosis Psychic Stantler, Wyrdeer
Memento Dark Stunky, Skuntank
Roar Normal Growlithe (any), Arcanine (any), Snubbul, Granbull, Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Rockruff, Lycanroc (any), Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Daschbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, Houndstone

Alolan Vulpix

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Teddiursa, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Fidough, Daschbun
Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slaking, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubcho, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetodile
Howl Normal Growlithe (any), Arcanine (any), Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Rockruff, Lycanroc (any)
Hypnosis Psychic Stantler, Wyrdeer
Moonblast Fairy Sylveon, Ursaluna, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina
Roar Normal Growlithe (any), Arcanine (any), Snubbul, Granbull, Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Rockruff, Lycanroc (any), Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Daschbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, Houndstone

That's every piece of information you need to know about the Pokémon Vulpix and its icy Alolan variant.

