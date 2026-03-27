Weepinbell | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Weepinbell isn't one of the most memorable creatures in Kanto, but you still need to learn everything you can about it if you want to become a true Pokémon master. That's why we're here to tell all about its locations, evolution, strengths, weaknesses, base stats, and more.
True masters also make sure they have a complete Pokédex, so it's a good idea to check out ours to see if you are missing any. We also have a Pokémon Go codes guide, which is a great way to pick up some valuable freebies for the mobile game.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Weepinbell:
Below is all of the basic information you need to know about Weepinbell:
|National Pokédex #
|0,070
|Type
|Grass and Poison
|Abilities
|Chlorophyll
|Hidden Abilities
|Gluttony
|Gender
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Grass
|EV yield
|Two attack
Weepinbell's evolution
Weepinbell evolves from Bellsprout at level 21, and turns into Victreebel when you expose it to a leaf stone.
Weepinbell's locations
You can find Weepinbell in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Trade
|Blue
|Routes 12-15
|Blue (Japan)
|Trade
|Yellow
|Routes 12-15, Cerulean Cave
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Routes 24-25, 44
|Crystal
|Route 44
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed
|Trade
|LeafGreen
|Routes 12-15, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Cape Brink, Water Path
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Cipher Lair Key (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Routes 224, 229-230
|Platinum
|Routes 224, 230
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Routes 24-25, 44, Safari Zone
|Pal Park
|Forest
|Pokéwalker
|Treehouse
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Bellsprout
|Black 2 and white 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Routes 14, 16, 19
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Evolve Bellsprout
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Trade
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Trade
|Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 12-15, 21
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Routes 227, 229-230, Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Mossfell Confluence, Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Rouge District (Wild Zone 13)
How do I get Weepinbell in Pokopia?
To entice Weepinbell to come and live nearby, you need to create one of two Pokopia habitats: Flowery Table or Irresistible scent and glow. The first requires a small vase, a seat, and a table, while the second needs one plated food, one mushroom lamp, and one pitcher plant pot.
Weepinbell's base stats
Weepinbell starts out with the following stats, though leveling up Weepinbell increases them:
- HP - 65
- Atk - 90
- Def - 50
- Sp. Atk - 85
- Sp. Def - 45
- Speed - 45
Weepinbell's type strengths and weaknesses
As a grass- and poison-type, Weepinbell has a few strengths and weaknesses that you need to know about:
|Normal
|Normal, Poison, Rock, Bug, Ground, Ghost, Steel, Dark, Dragon
|Weak to
|Flying, Ice, Fire, Psychic
|Resistant
|Fighting, Fairy, Grass, Water, Electric
|Immune
|None
Weepinbell's moves
Through breeding, TMs, and leveling up, Weepinbell can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in:
Level up (Scarlet and Violet)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Vine Whip
|Grass
|One
|Growth
|Normal
|One
|Wrap
|Normal
|13
|Sleep Powder
|Grass
|15
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|17
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|24
|Acid
|Poison
|29
|Knock Off
|Dark
|32
|Sweet Scent
|Normal
|39
|Gastro Acid
|Poison
|44
|Razor Leaf
|Grass
|47
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|54
|Slam
|Normal
|58
|Power Whip
|Grass
Level up (Legends: Z-A)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|Only via move reminder
|Lunge
|Bug
|One
|Vine Whip
|Grass
|One
|Growth
|Grass
|Eight
|Infestation
|Bug
|Ten
|Razor leaf
|Grass
|13
|Sleep Powder
|Grass
|15
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|17
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|19
|Knock Off
|Dark
|23
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|26
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|30
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|33
|Leech Life
|Bug
|40
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|44
|Power Whip
|Grass
|48
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
Learning TMs (Scarlet and Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Protect
|Normal
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Thief
|Dark
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Pounce
|Bug
|Facade
|Normal
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Fire
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Grass Knot
|Normal
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Rest
|Psychic
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Leech Life
|Bug
|Substitute
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Encore
|Normal
|Grass Terrain
|Grass
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Toxic
|Poison
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Lunge
|Bug
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Grassy Glide
|Grass
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
Learning TMs (Legends: Z-A)
|Move
|Type
|Toxic
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Facade
|Normal
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Clear Smog
|Poison
|Foongus or Amoonguss
|Ingrain
|Grass
|Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis
|Strength Sap
|Grass
|Mirror Herb
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Cacnea, or Cacturne
|Synthesis
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoonguss, Fomantis, Lurantis, or Comfey
|Tickle
|Normal
|Lotad
|Worry Seed
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Sunkern, Sunflora, Breloom, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, or Scovillain
With that, you know all of the important things about Bellsprout; hopefully, it helps you to make the most out of this little guy.