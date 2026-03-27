Weepinbell | Pokémon guide

To fully understand the Pokémon Weepinbell, you need to know about its locations, moves, evolution, base stats, and more.

Pokemon Weepinbell: Weepinbell in front of a green PT background
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The Pokémon Weepinbell isn't one of the most memorable creatures in Kanto, but you still need to learn everything you can about it if you want to become a true Pokémon master. That's why we're here to tell all about its locations, evolution, strengths, weaknesses, base stats, and more.

True masters also make sure they have a complete Pokédex, so it's a good idea to check out ours to see if you are missing any. We also have a Pokémon Go codes guide, which is a great way to pick up some valuable freebies for the mobile game.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Weepinbell:

Below is all of the basic information you need to know about Weepinbell:

National Pokédex # 0,070
Type Grass and Poison
Abilities Chlorophyll
Hidden Abilities Gluttony
Gender Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Grass
EV yield Two attack

Weepinbell's evolution

Weepinbell evolves from Bellsprout at level 21, and turns into Victreebel when you expose it to a leaf stone.

Pokemon Weepinbell: Bellsprout, Weepinbell, and Victreebel in small green circles in front of a green PT background

Weepinbell's locations

You can find Weepinbell in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade
Blue Routes 12-15
Blue (Japan) Trade
Yellow Routes 12-15, Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 24-25, 44
Crystal Route 44

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed Trade
LeafGreen Routes 12-15, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Cape Brink, Water Path
Colosseum Trade
XD Cipher Lair Key (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 224, 229-230
Platinum Routes 224, 230
HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 24-25, 44, Safari Zone
Pal Park Forest
Pokéwalker Treehouse

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White Evolve Bellsprout
Black 2 and white 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Routes 14, 16, 19
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Evolve Bellsprout
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Trade
Let's Go Pikachu Trade
Let's Go Eevee Routes 12-15, 21

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 227, 229-230, Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Mossfell Confluence, Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Rouge District (Wild Zone 13)

How do I get Weepinbell in Pokopia?

To entice Weepinbell to come and live nearby, you need to create one of two Pokopia habitats: Flowery Table or Irresistible scent and glow. The first requires a small vase, a seat, and a table, while the second needs one plated food, one mushroom lamp, and one pitcher plant pot.

Weepinbell's base stats

Weepinbell starts out with the following stats, though leveling up Weepinbell increases them:

  • HP - 65
  • Atk - 90
  • Def - 50
  • Sp. Atk - 85
  • Sp. Def - 45
  • Speed - 45

Weepinbell's type strengths and weaknesses

As a grass- and poison-type, Weepinbell has a few strengths and weaknesses that you need to know about:

Normal Normal, Poison, Rock, Bug, Ground, Ghost, Steel, Dark, Dragon
Weak to Flying, Ice, Fire, Psychic
Resistant Fighting, Fairy, Grass, Water, Electric
Immune None

Pokemon Weepinbell: Weepinbell in a field with some Bellsprout

Weepinbell's moves

Through breeding, TMs, and leveling up, Weepinbell can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in:

Level up (Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type
One Vine Whip Grass
One Growth Normal
One Wrap Normal
13 Sleep Powder Grass
15 Poison Powder Poison
17 Stun Spore Grass
24 Acid Poison
29 Knock Off Dark
32 Sweet Scent Normal
39 Gastro Acid Poison
44 Razor Leaf Grass
47 Poison Jab Poison
54 Slam Normal
58 Power Whip Grass

Level up (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type
Only via move reminder Lunge Bug
One Vine Whip Grass
One Growth Grass
Eight Infestation Bug
Ten Razor leaf Grass
13 Sleep Powder Grass
15 Poison Powder Poison
17 Stun Spore Grass
19 Knock Off Dark
23 Magical Leaf Grass
26 Toxic Spikes Poison
30 Poison Jab Poison
33 Leech Life Bug
40 Sludge Wave Poison
44 Power Whip Grass
48 Leaf Storm Grass

Learning TMs (Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type
Protect Normal
Acid Spray Poison
Thief Dark
Trailblaze Grass
Pounce Bug
Facade Normal
Magical Leaf Grass
Venoshock Poison
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Bullet Seed Grass
Sleep Talk Normal
Seed Bomb Fire
Reflect Psychic
Grass Knot Normal
Poison Jab Poison
Rest Psychic
Swords Dance Normal
Leech Life Bug
Substitute Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Energy Ball Grass
Encore Normal
Grass Terrain Grass
Sludge Bomb Poison
Leaf Storm Grass
Solar Beam Grass
Tera Blast Normal
Toxic Poison
Knock Off Dark
Lunge Bug
Weather Ball Normal
Grassy Glide Grass
Sludge Wave Poison

Learning TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type
Toxic Poison
Protect Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Swords Dance Normal
Reflect Psychic
Endure Normal
Bullet Seed Grass
Giga Drain Grass
Knock Off Dark
Solar Beam Grass
Poison Jab Poison
Substitute Normal
Toxic Spikes Poison
Facade Normal
Acid Spray Poison
Trailblaze Grass
Seed Bomb Grass

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Clear Smog Poison Foongus or Amoonguss
Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis
Strength Sap Grass Mirror Herb
Sucker Punch Dark Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Cacnea, or Cacturne
Synthesis Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoonguss, Fomantis, Lurantis, or Comfey
Tickle Normal Lotad
Worry Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Sunkern, Sunflora, Breloom, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, or Scovillain

With that, you know all of the important things about Bellsprout; hopefully, it helps you to make the most out of this little guy.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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