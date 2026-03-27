Weepinbell | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Weepinbell isn't one of the most memorable creatures in Kanto, but you still need to learn everything you can about it if you want to become a true Pokémon master. That's why we're here to tell all about its locations, evolution, strengths, weaknesses, base stats, and more.

True masters also make sure they have a complete Pokédex, so it's a good idea to check out ours to see if you are missing any. We also have a Pokémon Go codes guide, which is a great way to pick up some valuable freebies for the mobile game.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Weepinbell:

Below is all of the basic information you need to know about Weepinbell:

National Pokédex # 0,070 Type Grass and Poison Abilities Chlorophyll Hidden Abilities Gluttony Gender Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Grass EV yield Two attack

Weepinbell's evolution

Weepinbell evolves from Bellsprout at level 21, and turns into Victreebel when you expose it to a leaf stone.

Weepinbell's locations

You can find Weepinbell in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade Blue Routes 12-15 Blue (Japan) Trade Yellow Routes 12-15, Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 24-25, 44 Crystal Route 44

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed Trade LeafGreen Routes 12-15, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Cape Brink, Water Path Colosseum Trade XD Cipher Lair Key (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 224, 229-230 Platinum Routes 224, 230 HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 24-25, 44, Safari Zone Pal Park Forest Pokéwalker Treehouse

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Bellsprout Black 2 and white 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Routes 14, 16, 19 Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Evolve Bellsprout Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Trade Let's Go Pikachu Trade Let's Go Eevee Routes 12-15, 21

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 227, 229-230, Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Mossfell Confluence, Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Rouge District (Wild Zone 13)

How do I get Weepinbell in Pokopia?

To entice Weepinbell to come and live nearby, you need to create one of two Pokopia habitats: Flowery Table or Irresistible scent and glow. The first requires a small vase, a seat, and a table, while the second needs one plated food, one mushroom lamp, and one pitcher plant pot.

Weepinbell's base stats

Weepinbell starts out with the following stats, though leveling up Weepinbell increases them:

HP - 65

- 65 Atk - 90

- 90 Def - 50

- 50 Sp. Atk - 85

- 85 Sp. Def - 45

- 45 Speed - 45

Weepinbell's type strengths and weaknesses

As a grass- and poison-type, Weepinbell has a few strengths and weaknesses that you need to know about:

Normal Normal, Poison, Rock, Bug, Ground, Ghost, Steel, Dark, Dragon Weak to Flying, Ice, Fire, Psychic Resistant Fighting, Fairy, Grass, Water, Electric Immune None

Weepinbell's moves

Through breeding, TMs, and leveling up, Weepinbell can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in:

Level up (Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type One Vine Whip Grass One Growth Normal One Wrap Normal 13 Sleep Powder Grass 15 Poison Powder Poison 17 Stun Spore Grass 24 Acid Poison 29 Knock Off Dark 32 Sweet Scent Normal 39 Gastro Acid Poison 44 Razor Leaf Grass 47 Poison Jab Poison 54 Slam Normal 58 Power Whip Grass

Level up (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type Only via move reminder Lunge Bug One Vine Whip Grass One Growth Grass Eight Infestation Bug Ten Razor leaf Grass 13 Sleep Powder Grass 15 Poison Powder Poison 17 Stun Spore Grass 19 Knock Off Dark 23 Magical Leaf Grass 26 Toxic Spikes Poison 30 Poison Jab Poison 33 Leech Life Bug 40 Sludge Wave Poison 44 Power Whip Grass 48 Leaf Storm Grass

Learning TMs (Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type Protect Normal Acid Spray Poison Thief Dark Trailblaze Grass Pounce Bug Facade Normal Magical Leaf Grass Venoshock Poison Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Bullet Seed Grass Sleep Talk Normal Seed Bomb Fire Reflect Psychic Grass Knot Normal Poison Jab Poison Rest Psychic Swords Dance Normal Leech Life Bug Substitute Normal Giga Drain Grass Energy Ball Grass Encore Normal Grass Terrain Grass Sludge Bomb Poison Leaf Storm Grass Solar Beam Grass Tera Blast Normal Toxic Poison Knock Off Dark Lunge Bug Weather Ball Normal Grassy Glide Grass Sludge Wave Poison

Learning TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type Toxic Poison Protect Normal Energy Ball Grass Swords Dance Normal Reflect Psychic Endure Normal Bullet Seed Grass Giga Drain Grass Knock Off Dark Solar Beam Grass Poison Jab Poison Substitute Normal Toxic Spikes Poison Facade Normal Acid Spray Poison Trailblaze Grass Seed Bomb Grass

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Clear Smog Poison Foongus or Amoonguss Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis Strength Sap Grass Mirror Herb Sucker Punch Dark Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Cacnea, or Cacturne Synthesis Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoonguss, Fomantis, Lurantis, or Comfey Tickle Normal Lotad Worry Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Sunkern, Sunflora, Breloom, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, or Scovillain

With that, you know all of the important things about Bellsprout; hopefully, it helps you to make the most out of this little guy.