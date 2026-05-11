Weezing | Pokémon guide

While it's not the prettiest Pokémon, Weezing is a fantastic design for a creature and has a lot of competitive viability, too. It even got a redesign in the form of Galarian Weezing, whose tall top hats mimic the chimney stacks of old-timey English factories.

This in-depth guide is just one entry in our Pokédex, so make sure you take a look at our lists of the best gen 1 Pokémon and the best poison Pokémon to see where Weezing ranks.

Here's everything in our Weezing guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Weezing:

National Pokédex # 0,110 Type Kanto: Poison

Galar: Fairy/Poison Abilities Levitate or Neutralizing Gas (gen 8 onwards) Hidden ability Kanto: Stench

Galar: Misty Surge Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 14.8% Egg groups Amorphous EV yield Two defense

Weezing's evolution

Weezing evolves from Koffing starting at level 35. However, if you're in Galar, Koffing evolves into Galarian Weezing at the same level. Even if your Koffing comes from outside Galar, evolving it in the region will lead to a Galarian Weezing.

Weezing's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Weezing in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Pokémon Mansion Yellow Pokémon Mansion

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Koffing Crystal Burned Tower

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Koffing Emerald Evolve Koffing FireRed Pokémon Mansion LeafGreen Evolve Koffing Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 227 and Stark Mountain Platinum Route 227 and Stark Mountain HeartGold / SoulSilver Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade Black 2 / White 2 P2 Laboratory

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Trade Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Koffing

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu Trade Let's Go Eevee Power Plant and Pokémon Mansion

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Kanto: Trade

Galar: East Lake Axewell, Lake of Outrage, Slumbering Weald, and Max Raid Battles Expansion Pass Kanto: Trade Galarian Weezing with Regina on Isle of Armor, or Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)

Galar: Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (Max Raid Battle), or Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure) Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Kanto: Route 227, Stark Mountain, and Grand Underground - Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cavern after completing the National Pokédex

Galar: Unobtainable Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kanto: Evolve Koffing

Galar: Evolve Koffing in Pokémon Sword or Shield and then transfer via Pokémon Home Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Weezing in Pokémon Pokopia?

There are two different Pokopia habitats that you can build to spawn Weezing, and both of them only work in Palette Town. The easiest is a Trash Collection Site, which requires a garbage bin, garbage bags, and a sign. However, Weezing is a rare spawn here.

The Good old-fashioned antiques habitat takes a lot more work to build, asking for an antique bed, antique closet, antique dresser, and antique chair. Weezing is a common spawn for this habitat, though, so the hard work is worth it for the payoff.

Weezing's base stats

Weezing and Galarian Weezing both have the same base stats, as you can see below. As you level up, these stats grow.

HP - 65

Attack - 90

Defense - 120

Sp. Atk - 85

Sp. Def - 70

Speed - 60

Weezing's type strengths and weaknesses

Weezing's pure poison typing gives it a fairly serviceable matchup spread, with only two major weaknesses and a strong spread of resistances. Notably, it's resistant to other poison-type moves, so you don't have to worry about getting a taste of your own medicine.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Ground, Psychic Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison Immune N/A

Galarian Weezing's type strengths and weaknesses

Galarian Weezing's fairy/poison typing is pretty unique, and gives it some decent benefits in battle. Usually, fairy Pokémon are weak to poison, but this type combo balances that out, while keeping fairy's immunity to dragon-type attacks.

Normal damage Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Water Weak Ground, Psychic, Steel Resistant Bug, Dark, Fairy, Fighting, Grass Immune Dragon

Weezing's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Weezing can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Heat Wave Fire One Poison Gas Poison One Tackle Normal One Smog Poison One Smokescreen Normal On evolution Double Hit Normal 12 Clear Smog Poison 16 Assurance Dark 20 Sludge Poison 24 Haze Ice 28 Self-Destruct Normal 32 Sludge Bomb Poison 38 Toxic Poison 44 Belch Poison 50 Explosion Normal 56 Memento Dark 62 Destiny Bond Ghost

Learnable TMs

Move Type Acid Spray Poison Body Slam Normal Curse Ghost Dark Pulse Dark Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Flamethrower Fire Giga Impact Normal Gunk Shot Poison Gyro Ball Steel Haze Ice Heat Wave Fire Hyper Beam Normal Pain Split Normal Protect Normal Psybeam Psychic Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Scary Face Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Sludge Wave Poison Spite Ghost Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Take Down Normal Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunderbolt Electric Toxic Poison Toxic Spikes Poison Venoshock Poison Will-O-Wisp Fire

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Curse Ghost Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Pincurchin Pain Split Normal Misdreavus, Gulpin, Solosis, Duosion, Reuniclus, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Mimikyu Spit Up Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim Spite Ghost Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Mismagius, Spiritomb Stockpile Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim Swallow Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim

Galarian Weezing's moveset

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Strange Steam Fairy One Defog Flying One Heat Wave Fire One Smokescreen Normal One Haze Ice One Poison Gas Poison One Tackle Normal One Smog Poison One Aromatic Mist Fairy On evolution Double Hit Normal 12 Clear Smog Poison 16 Assurance Dark 20 Sludge Poison 24 Fairy Wind Fairy 28 Self-Destruct Normal 32 Sludge Bomb Poison 38 Toxic Poison 44 Belch Poison 50 Explosion Normal 56 Memento Dark 62 Destiny Bond Ghost 68 Misty Terrain Fairy

Learnable TMs

Move Type Acid Spray Poison Body Slam Normal Curse Ghost Dark Pulse Dark Dazzling Gleam Fairy Double-Edge Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Flamethrower Fire Giga Impact Normal Gunk Shot Poison Gyro Ball Steel Haze Ice Heat Wave Fire Hyper Beam Normal Misty Explosion Fairy Misty Terrain Fairy Overheat Fire Pain Split Normal Play Rough Fairy Protect Normal Psybeam Psychic Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Scary Face Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Sludge Wave Poison Spite Ghost Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Take Down Normal Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunderbolt Electric Toxic Poison Toxic Spikes Poison Venoshock Poison Will-O-Wisp Fire

That's everything you need to know about Weezing and its Galarian counterpart.