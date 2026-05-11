Weezing | Pokémon guide

While it's not the prettiest Pokémon, Weezing is a fantastic design for a creature and has a lot of competitive viability, too. It even got a redesign in the form of Galarian Weezing, whose tall top hats mimic the chimney stacks of old-timey English factories.
This in-depth guide is just one entry in our Pokédex, so make sure you take a look at our lists of the best gen 1 Pokémon and the best poison Pokémon to see where Weezing ranks.
Here's everything in our Weezing guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Weezing:
|National Pokédex #
|0,110
|Type
|Kanto: Poison
Galar: Fairy/Poison
|Abilities
|Levitate or Neutralizing Gas (gen 8 onwards)
|Hidden ability
|Kanto: Stench
Galar: Misty Surge
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|14.8%
|Egg groups
|Amorphous
|EV yield
|Two defense
Weezing's evolution
Weezing evolves from Koffing starting at level 35. However, if you're in Galar, Koffing evolves into Galarian Weezing at the same level. Even if your Koffing comes from outside Galar, evolving it in the region will lead to a Galarian Weezing.
Weezing's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Weezing in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Pokémon Mansion
|Yellow
|Pokémon Mansion
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve Koffing
|Crystal
|Burned Tower
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Evolve Koffing
|Emerald
|Evolve Koffing
|FireRed
|Pokémon Mansion
|LeafGreen
|Evolve Koffing
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 227 and Stark Mountain
|Platinum
|Route 227 and Stark Mountain
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Safari Zone
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Trade
|Black 2 / White 2
|P2 Laboratory
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Trade
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Koffing
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Trade
|Let's Go Eevee
|Power Plant and Pokémon Mansion
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Kanto: Trade
Galar: East Lake Axewell, Lake of Outrage, Slumbering Weald, and Max Raid Battles
|Expansion Pass
|Kanto: Trade Galarian Weezing with Regina on Isle of Armor, or Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
Galar: Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (Max Raid Battle), or Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Kanto: Route 227, Stark Mountain, and Grand Underground - Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cavern after completing the National Pokédex
Galar: Unobtainable
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Kanto: Evolve Koffing
Galar: Evolve Koffing in Pokémon Sword or Shield and then transfer via Pokémon Home
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Weezing in Pokémon Pokopia?
There are two different Pokopia habitats that you can build to spawn Weezing, and both of them only work in Palette Town. The easiest is a Trash Collection Site, which requires a garbage bin, garbage bags, and a sign. However, Weezing is a rare spawn here.
The Good old-fashioned antiques habitat takes a lot more work to build, asking for an antique bed, antique closet, antique dresser, and antique chair. Weezing is a common spawn for this habitat, though, so the hard work is worth it for the payoff.
Weezing's base stats
Weezing and Galarian Weezing both have the same base stats, as you can see below. As you level up, these stats grow.
Weezing's type strengths and weaknesses
Weezing's pure poison typing gives it a fairly serviceable matchup spread, with only two major weaknesses and a strong spread of resistances. Notably, it's resistant to other poison-type moves, so you don't have to worry about getting a taste of your own medicine.
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Ground, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
|Immune
|N/A
Galarian Weezing's type strengths and weaknesses
Galarian Weezing's fairy/poison typing is pretty unique, and gives it some decent benefits in battle. Usually, fairy Pokémon are weak to poison, but this type combo balances that out, while keeping fairy's immunity to dragon-type attacks.
|Normal damage
|Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Water
|Weak
|Ground, Psychic, Steel
|Resistant
|Bug, Dark, Fairy, Fighting, Grass
|Immune
|Dragon
Weezing's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Weezing can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|One
|Poison Gas
|Poison
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Smog
|Poison
|One
|Smokescreen
|Normal
|On evolution
|Double Hit
|Normal
|12
|Clear Smog
|Poison
|16
|Assurance
|Dark
|20
|Sludge
|Poison
|24
|Haze
|Ice
|28
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|32
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|38
|Toxic
|Poison
|44
|Belch
|Poison
|50
|Explosion
|Normal
|56
|Memento
|Dark
|62
|Destiny Bond
|Ghost
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Haze
|Ice
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Spite
|Ghost
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Take Down
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Toxic
|Poison
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Curse
|Ghost
|Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Pincurchin
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Misdreavus, Gulpin, Solosis, Duosion, Reuniclus, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Mimikyu
|Spit Up
|Normal
|Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim
|Spite
|Ghost
|Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Mismagius, Spiritomb
|Stockpile
|Normal
|Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim
|Swallow
|Normal
|Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim
Galarian Weezing's moveset
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Strange Steam
|Fairy
|One
|Defog
|Flying
|One
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|One
|Smokescreen
|Normal
|One
|Haze
|Ice
|One
|Poison Gas
|Poison
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Smog
|Poison
|One
|Aromatic Mist
|Fairy
|On evolution
|Double Hit
|Normal
|12
|Clear Smog
|Poison
|16
|Assurance
|Dark
|20
|Sludge
|Poison
|24
|Fairy Wind
|Fairy
|28
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|32
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|38
|Toxic
|Poison
|44
|Belch
|Poison
|50
|Explosion
|Normal
|56
|Memento
|Dark
|62
|Destiny Bond
|Ghost
|68
|Misty Terrain
|Fairy
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Haze
|Ice
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Misty Explosion
|Fairy
|Misty Terrain
|Fairy
|Overheat
|Fire
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Protect
|Normal
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Spite
|Ghost
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Take Down
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Toxic
|Poison
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
That's everything you need to know about Weezing and its Galarian counterpart.