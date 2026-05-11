Weezing | Pokémon guide

Spend some time getting to know Weezing, and its fanciful counterpart, Galarian Weezing, with our in-depth guide.

Pokemon Weezing: Weezing and Galarian Weezing on a split purple and pink PT background representing the poison and fairy types
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While it's not the prettiest Pokémon, Weezing is a fantastic design for a creature and has a lot of competitive viability, too. It even got a redesign in the form of Galarian Weezing, whose tall top hats mimic the chimney stacks of old-timey English factories.

This in-depth guide is just one entry in our Pokédex, so make sure you take a look at our lists of the best gen 1 Pokémon and the best poison Pokémon to see where Weezing ranks.

Here's everything in our Weezing guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Weezing:

National Pokédex # 0,110
Type Kanto: Poison
Galar: Fairy/Poison
Abilities Levitate or Neutralizing Gas (gen 8 onwards)
Hidden ability Kanto: Stench
Galar: Misty Surge
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 14.8%
Egg groups Amorphous
EV yield Two defense

Pokemon Weezing: An evolution chart showing Koffing evolving into Weezing and Galarian Weezing

Weezing's evolution

Weezing evolves from Koffing starting at level 35. However, if you're in Galar, Koffing evolves into Galarian Weezing at the same level. Even if your Koffing comes from outside Galar, evolving it in the region will lead to a Galarian Weezing.

Weezing's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Weezing in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Pokémon Mansion
Yellow Pokémon Mansion

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Koffing
Crystal Burned Tower

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Koffing
Emerald Evolve Koffing
FireRed Pokémon Mansion
LeafGreen Evolve Koffing
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 227 and Stark Mountain
Platinum Route 227 and Stark Mountain
HeartGold / SoulSilver Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade
Black 2 / White 2 P2 Laboratory

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Trade
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Koffing

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu Trade
Let's Go Eevee Power Plant and Pokémon Mansion

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Kanto: Trade
Galar: East Lake Axewell, Lake of Outrage, Slumbering Weald, and Max Raid Battles
Expansion Pass Kanto: Trade Galarian Weezing with Regina on Isle of Armor, or Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
Galar: Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (Max Raid Battle), or Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Kanto: Route 227, Stark Mountain, and Grand Underground - Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cavern after completing the National Pokédex
Galar: Unobtainable
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kanto: Evolve Koffing
Galar: Evolve Koffing in Pokémon Sword or Shield and then transfer via Pokémon Home
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Weezing in Pokémon Pokopia?

There are two different Pokopia habitats that you can build to spawn Weezing, and both of them only work in Palette Town. The easiest is a Trash Collection Site, which requires a garbage bin, garbage bags, and a sign. However, Weezing is a rare spawn here.

The Good old-fashioned antiques habitat takes a lot more work to build, asking for an antique bed, antique closet, antique dresser, and antique chair. Weezing is a common spawn for this habitat, though, so the hard work is worth it for the payoff.

Weezing's base stats

Weezing and Galarian Weezing both have the same base stats, as you can see below. As you level up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 90
  • Defense - 120
  • Sp. Atk - 85
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 60

Weezing's type strengths and weaknesses

Weezing's pure poison typing gives it a fairly serviceable matchup spread, with only two major weaknesses and a strong spread of resistances. Notably, it's resistant to other poison-type moves, so you don't have to worry about getting a taste of your own medicine.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Ground, Psychic
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
Immune N/A

Galarian Weezing's type strengths and weaknesses

Galarian Weezing's fairy/poison typing is pretty unique, and gives it some decent benefits in battle. Usually, fairy Pokémon are weak to poison, but this type combo balances that out, while keeping fairy's immunity to dragon-type attacks.

Normal damage Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Water
Weak Ground, Psychic, Steel
Resistant Bug, Dark, Fairy, Fighting, Grass
Immune Dragon

Pokemon Weezing: Artwork of Weezing from Pokemon TCG Pocket

Weezing's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Weezing can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Heat Wave Fire
One Poison Gas Poison
One Tackle Normal
One Smog Poison
One Smokescreen Normal
On evolution Double Hit Normal
12 Clear Smog Poison
16 Assurance Dark
20 Sludge Poison
24 Haze Ice
28 Self-Destruct Normal
32 Sludge Bomb Poison
38 Toxic Poison
44 Belch Poison
50 Explosion Normal
56 Memento Dark
62 Destiny Bond Ghost

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Acid Spray Poison
Body Slam Normal
Curse Ghost
Dark Pulse Dark
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Giga Impact Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Gyro Ball Steel
Haze Ice
Heat Wave Fire
Hyper Beam Normal
Pain Split Normal
Protect Normal
Psybeam Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Scary Face Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Sludge Wave Poison
Spite Ghost
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Take Down Normal
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Toxic Poison
Toxic Spikes Poison
Venoshock Poison
Will-O-Wisp Fire

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Curse Ghost Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Pincurchin
Pain Split Normal Misdreavus, Gulpin, Solosis, Duosion, Reuniclus, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Mimikyu
Spit Up Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim
Spite Ghost Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Mismagius, Spiritomb
Stockpile Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim
Swallow Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim

Galarian Weezing's moveset

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Strange Steam Fairy
One Defog Flying
One Heat Wave Fire
One Smokescreen Normal
One Haze Ice
One Poison Gas Poison
One Tackle Normal
One Smog Poison
One Aromatic Mist Fairy
On evolution Double Hit Normal
12 Clear Smog Poison
16 Assurance Dark
20 Sludge Poison
24 Fairy Wind Fairy
28 Self-Destruct Normal
32 Sludge Bomb Poison
38 Toxic Poison
44 Belch Poison
50 Explosion Normal
56 Memento Dark
62 Destiny Bond Ghost
68 Misty Terrain Fairy

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Acid Spray Poison
Body Slam Normal
Curse Ghost
Dark Pulse Dark
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Double-Edge Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Giga Impact Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Gyro Ball Steel
Haze Ice
Heat Wave Fire
Hyper Beam Normal
Misty Explosion Fairy
Misty Terrain Fairy
Overheat Fire
Pain Split Normal
Play Rough Fairy
Protect Normal
Psybeam Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Scary Face Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Sludge Wave Poison
Spite Ghost
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Take Down Normal
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Toxic Poison
Toxic Spikes Poison
Venoshock Poison
Will-O-Wisp Fire

That's everything you need to know about Weezing and its Galarian counterpart.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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