Wigglytuff | Pokémon guide

There's no doubt that Pokémon's Wigglytuff is one of the cutest lads in the franchise, but do you know how to get your hands on it? How about its moveset? There's a chance you didn't know that this Normal/Fairy 'mon was a pure Normal-type before generation 6 either. Fear not, though, as you can learn everything there is to know about this friend right here.
Wigglytuff is a great addition to the Pokédex, and we'd suggest you grab some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes to make sure you secure this certified softie on mobile platforms.
Here's everything in our Wigglytuff guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Wigglytuff:
|National Pokédex #
|0,040
|Type
|Normal/Fairy
|Abilities
|Cute Charm or Competitive
|Hidden ability
|Frisk
|Gender ratio
|Male - 25%
Female - 75%
|Catch rate
|50 (12.9%)
|Egg groups
|Fairy
|EV yield
|Three HP
Wigglytuff's evolution
Wigglytuff is the final evolution of Igglybuff, evolving from Jigglypuff when exposed to a Moon Stone.
Wigglytuff's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Wigglytuff in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Cerulean Cave
|Yellow
|Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner)
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve Jigglypuff
|Crystal
|Evolve Jigglypuff
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Evolve Jigglypuff
|Emerald
|Evolve Jigglypuff
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Evolve Jigglypuff
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Jigglypuff
|Platinum
|Evolve Jigglypuff
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve Jigglypuff
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Route 14 (rustling grass)
|Black 2 / White 2
|Routes 1 and 2, Dreamyard (rustling grass)
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Jigglypuff
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Jigglypuff
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Evolve Jigglypuff
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Evolve Jigglypuff
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Evolve Jigglypuff
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Loop Lagoon, Training Lowlands, Forest of Focus, Stepping-Stone Sea, Insular Sea, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Jigglypuff
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|North Province: Area One, four-star Tera Raid Battles
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|As above
|Legends: Z-A
|Trade
Wigglytuff's base stats
Wigglytuff's base stats from gen 1 to gen 5 are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 140
- Attack - 70
- Defense - 45
- Sp. Atk - 75
- Sp. Def - 50
- Speed - 45
From gen 6, Wigglytuff's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
Wigglytuff's type strengths and weaknesses
Being a Fairy- and Normal-type Pokémon, Wigglytuff has a number of other types that it's strong against and weak to. It's also immune to two types, making it very useful in certain use cases. Check these out below:
|Normal damage
|Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Water
|Weak
|Poison, Steel
|Resistant
|Bug, Dark
|Immune
|Ghost, Dragon
Wigglytuff's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Wigglytuff can learn the following moves:
Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Body Slam
|Normal
|One
|Charm
|Fairy
|One
|Copycat
|Normal
|One
|Covet
|Normal
|One
|Defense Curl
|Normal
|One
|Disable
|Normal
|One
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|One
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|One
|Echoed Voice
|Normal
|One
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|One
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|One
|Mimic
|Normal
|One
|Pound
|Normal
|One
|Rest
|Psychic
|One
|Round
|Normal
|One
|Sing
|Normal
|One
|Spit Up
|Normal
|One
|Stockpile
|Normal
|One
|Swallow
|Normal
|One
|Sweet Kiss
|Fairy
|Five
|Play Rough
|Fairy
Level up moves (Legends Z-A)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Charm
|Fairy
|One
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|One
|Sing
|Normal
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|Ten
|Rollout
|Rock
|12
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|14
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|16
|Confusion
|Psychic
|18
|Facade
|Normal
|20
|Take Down
|Normal
|24
|Body Slam
|Normal
|28
|Mimic
|Normal
|36
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|40
|Wish
|Normal
|44
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|50
|Perish Song
|Normal
|53
|Moonblast
|Fairy
Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Alluring Voice
|Fairy
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Press
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Charm
|Fairy
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Dig
|Ground
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|Encore
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Expanding Force
|Psychic
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Psychic
|Gravity
|Psychic
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Ice Spinner
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|Metronome
|Normal
|Misty Explosion
|Fairy
|Misty Terrain
|Fairy
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Protect
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Uproar
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Learnable TMs (Legends Z-A)
|Move
|Type
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Out
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Mimic
|Normal
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Sing
|Normal
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Covet
|Normal
|Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Cutiefly, or Ribombee
|Gravity
|Psychic
|Clefairy or Clefable
|Heal Pulse
|Psychic
|Mirror Herb
|Last Resort
|Normal
|Snubbull, Granbull, Plusle, Minun, Pachirisu, or Indeedee
|Perish Song
|Normal
|Marill
|Present
|Normal
|Pikachu, Marill, or Snubbull
|Rollout
|Rock
|Marill or Azumarill
|Wish
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
You're now a certified Wigglytuff expert, so good luck and have fun out there with your newest pal.