Wigglytuff | Pokémon guide

While Pokémon’s Wigglytuff is a certified cutie, in order to utilize its skills, there’s substance to the style that you need to learn about.

There's no doubt that Pokémon's Wigglytuff is one of the cutest lads in the franchise, but do you know how to get your hands on it? How about its moveset? There's a chance you didn't know that this Normal/Fairy 'mon was a pure Normal-type before generation 6 either. Fear not, though, as you can learn everything there is to know about this friend right here.

Wigglytuff is a great addition to the Pokédex, and we'd suggest you grab some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes to make sure you secure this certified softie on mobile platforms.

Here's the key information you need to know about Wigglytuff:

National Pokédex # 0,040
Type Normal/Fairy
Abilities Cute Charm or Competitive
Hidden ability Frisk
Gender ratio Male - 25%
Female - 75%
Catch rate 50 (12.9%)
Egg groups Fairy
EV yield Three HP

Wigglytuff's evolution

Wigglytuff is the final evolution of Igglybuff, evolving from Jigglypuff when exposed to a Moon Stone.

Pokemon Jigglypuff Igglybuff Wigglytuff evolution chart on a grey-brown Normal Type background

Wigglytuff's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Wigglytuff in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Cerulean Cave
Yellow Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Jigglypuff
Crystal Evolve Jigglypuff

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Jigglypuff
Emerald Evolve Jigglypuff
FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve Jigglypuff
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Jigglypuff
Platinum Evolve Jigglypuff
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Jigglypuff

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 14 (rustling grass)
Black 2 / White 2 Routes 1 and 2, Dreamyard (rustling grass)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Jigglypuff
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Jigglypuff

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Jigglypuff
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Jigglypuff
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Evolve Jigglypuff

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Loop Lagoon, Training Lowlands, Forest of Focus, Stepping-Stone Sea, Insular Sea, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Jigglypuff
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet North Province: Area One, four-star Tera Raid Battles
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero As above
Legends: Z-A Trade

Pokemon Wigglytuff - art of Wigglytuff from the Pokemon TCG Pocket ex card

Wigglytuff's base stats

Wigglytuff's base stats from gen 1 to gen 5 are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 140
  • Attack - 70
  • Defense - 45
  • Sp. Atk - 75
  • Sp. Def - 50
  • Speed - 45

From gen 6, Wigglytuff's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 140
  • Attack - 70
  • Defense - 45
  • Sp. Atk - 85
  • Sp. Def - 50
  • Speed - 45

Wigglytuff's type strengths and weaknesses

Being a Fairy- and Normal-type Pokémon, Wigglytuff has a number of other types that it's strong against and weak to. It's also immune to two types, making it very useful in certain use cases. Check these out below:

Normal damage Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal,  Psychic, Rock, Water
Weak Poison, Steel 
Resistant Bug, Dark 
Immune Ghost, Dragon

Wigglytuff's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Wigglytuff can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)

Level Move Type
One Body Slam Normal
One Charm Fairy
One Copycat Normal
One Covet Normal
One Defense Curl Normal
One Disable Normal
One Disarming Voice Fairy
One Double-Edge Normal
One Echoed Voice Normal
One Gyro Ball Steel
One Hyper Voice Normal
One Mimic Normal
One Pound Normal
One Rest Psychic
One Round Normal
One Sing Normal
One Spit Up Normal
One Stockpile Normal
One Swallow Normal
One Sweet Kiss Fairy
Five Play Rough Fairy

Level up moves (Legends Z-A)

Level Move Type
One Charm Fairy
One Disarming Voice Fairy
One Sing Normal
One Tackle Normal
Ten Rollout Rock
12 Draining Kiss Fairy
14 Fake Tears Dark
16 Confusion Psychic
18 Facade Normal
20 Take Down Normal
24 Body Slam Normal
28 Mimic Normal
36 Hyper Voice Normal
40 Wish Normal
44 Double-Edge Normal
50 Perish Song Normal
53 Moonblast Fairy

Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)

Move Type
Alluring Voice Fairy
Amnesia Psychic
Baton Pass Normal
Blizzard Ice
Body Press Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Calm Mind Psychic
Charm Fairy
Chilling Water Water
Dark Pulse Dark
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Dig Ground
Disarming Voice Fairy
Double-Edge Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Draining Kiss Fairy
Encore Normal
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Expanding Force Psychic
Facade Normal
Fake Tears Dark
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Grass Knot Psychic
Gravity Psychic
Gyro Ball Steel
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Hyper Voice Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Ice Spinner Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Knock Off Dark
Light Screen Psychic
Magical Leaf Grass
Metronome Normal
Misty Explosion Fairy
Misty Terrain Fairy
Nasty Plot Dark
Pain Split Normal
Play Rough Fairy
Protect Normal
Psych Up Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psychic Noise Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Reflect Psychic
Rest Psychic
Sandstorm Rock
Shadow Ball Ghost
Skill Swap Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Solar Beam Grass
Stealth Rock Rock
Stored Power Psychic
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trailblaze Grass
Uproar Normal
Water Pulse Water
Wild Charge Electric
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Learnable TMs (Legends Z-A)

Move Type
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Calm Mind Psychic
Chilling Water Water
Dark Pulse Dark
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Dream Eater Psychic
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Fake Out Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Focus Blast Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Headbutt Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Hyper Voice Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Knock Off Dark
Light Screen Psychic
Metronome Normal
Mimic Normal
Nasty Plot Dark
Play Rough Fairy
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Reflect Psychic
Self-Destruct Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Sing Normal
Solar Beam Grass
Stealth Rock Rock
Substitute Normal
Swift Normal
Taunt Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trailblaze Grass
Tri Attack Normal
Water Pulse Water
Wild Charge Electric
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Covet Normal Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Cutiefly, or Ribombee
Gravity Psychic Clefairy or Clefable
Heal Pulse Psychic Mirror Herb
Last Resort Normal Snubbull, Granbull, Plusle, Minun, Pachirisu, or Indeedee
Perish Song Normal Marill
Present Normal Pikachu, Marill, or Snubbull
Rollout Rock Marill or Azumarill
Wish Normal Mirror Herb

You're now a certified Wigglytuff expert, so good luck and have fun out there with your newest pal.

