Wigglytuff | Pokémon guide

There's no doubt that Pokémon's Wigglytuff is one of the cutest lads in the franchise, but do you know how to get your hands on it? How about its moveset? There's a chance you didn't know that this Normal/Fairy 'mon was a pure Normal-type before generation 6 either. Fear not, though, as you can learn everything there is to know about this friend right here.

Wigglytuff is a great addition to the Pokédex.

Here's everything in our Wigglytuff guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Wigglytuff:

National Pokédex # 0,040 Type Normal/Fairy Abilities Cute Charm or Competitive Hidden ability Frisk Gender ratio Male - 25%

Female - 75% Catch rate 50 (12.9%) Egg groups Fairy EV yield Three HP

Wigglytuff's evolution

Wigglytuff is the final evolution of Igglybuff, evolving from Jigglypuff when exposed to a Moon Stone.

Wigglytuff's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Wigglytuff in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Cerulean Cave Yellow Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Jigglypuff Crystal Evolve Jigglypuff

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Jigglypuff Emerald Evolve Jigglypuff FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve Jigglypuff Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Jigglypuff Platinum Evolve Jigglypuff HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Jigglypuff

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 14 (rustling grass) Black 2 / White 2 Routes 1 and 2, Dreamyard (rustling grass)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Jigglypuff Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Jigglypuff

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Jigglypuff Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Jigglypuff Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Evolve Jigglypuff

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Loop Lagoon, Training Lowlands, Forest of Focus, Stepping-Stone Sea, Insular Sea, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Jigglypuff Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet North Province: Area One, four-star Tera Raid Battles The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero As above Legends: Z-A Trade

Wigglytuff's base stats

Wigglytuff's base stats from gen 1 to gen 5 are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 140

Attack - 70

Defense - 45

Sp. Atk - 75

Sp. Def - 50

Speed - 45

From gen 6, Wigglytuff's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 140

Attack - 70

Defense - 45

Sp. Atk - 85

Sp. Def - 50

Speed - 45

Wigglytuff's type strengths and weaknesses

Being a Fairy- and Normal-type Pokémon, Wigglytuff has a number of other types that it's strong against and weak to. It's also immune to two types, making it very useful in certain use cases. Check these out below:

Normal damage Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Water Weak Poison, Steel Resistant Bug, Dark Immune Ghost, Dragon

Wigglytuff's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Wigglytuff can learn the following moves:

Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)

Level Move Type One Body Slam Normal One Charm Fairy One Copycat Normal One Covet Normal One Defense Curl Normal One Disable Normal One Disarming Voice Fairy One Double-Edge Normal One Echoed Voice Normal One Gyro Ball Steel One Hyper Voice Normal One Mimic Normal One Pound Normal One Rest Psychic One Round Normal One Sing Normal One Spit Up Normal One Stockpile Normal One Swallow Normal One Sweet Kiss Fairy Five Play Rough Fairy

Level up moves (Legends Z-A)

Level Move Type One Charm Fairy One Disarming Voice Fairy One Sing Normal One Tackle Normal Ten Rollout Rock 12 Draining Kiss Fairy 14 Fake Tears Dark 16 Confusion Psychic 18 Facade Normal 20 Take Down Normal 24 Body Slam Normal 28 Mimic Normal 36 Hyper Voice Normal 40 Wish Normal 44 Double-Edge Normal 50 Perish Song Normal 53 Moonblast Fairy

Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)

Move Type Alluring Voice Fairy Amnesia Psychic Baton Pass Normal Blizzard Ice Body Press Fighting Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Calm Mind Psychic Charm Fairy Chilling Water Water Dark Pulse Dark Dazzling Gleam Fairy Dig Ground Disarming Voice Fairy Double-Edge Normal Drain Punch Fighting Draining Kiss Fairy Encore Normal Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Expanding Force Psychic Facade Normal Fake Tears Dark Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Flamethrower Fire Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Focus Punch Fighting Giga Impact Normal Grass Knot Psychic Gravity Psychic Gyro Ball Steel Helping Hand Normal Hyper Beam Normal Hyper Voice Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Punch Ice Ice Spinner Ice Icy Wind Ice Knock Off Dark Light Screen Psychic Magical Leaf Grass Metronome Normal Misty Explosion Fairy Misty Terrain Fairy Nasty Plot Dark Pain Split Normal Play Rough Fairy Protect Normal Psych Up Normal Psychic Psychic Psychic Noise Psychic Psyshock Psychic Rain Dance Water Reflect Psychic Rest Psychic Sandstorm Rock Shadow Ball Ghost Skill Swap Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Solar Beam Grass Stealth Rock Rock Stored Power Psychic Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Take Down Normal Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Trailblaze Grass Uproar Normal Water Pulse Water Wild Charge Electric Zen Headbutt Psychic

Learnable TMs (Legends Z-A)

Move Type Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Calm Mind Psychic Chilling Water Water Dark Pulse Dark Dazzling Gleam Fairy Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Drain Punch Fighting Dream Eater Psychic Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Fake Out Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Flamethrower Fire Focus Blast Fighting Giga Impact Normal Headbutt Normal Hyper Beam Normal Hyper Voice Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Knock Off Dark Light Screen Psychic Metronome Normal Mimic Normal Nasty Plot Dark Play Rough Fairy Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Psyshock Psychic Reflect Psychic Self-Destruct Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Sing Normal Solar Beam Grass Stealth Rock Rock Substitute Normal Swift Normal Taunt Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Trailblaze Grass Tri Attack Normal Water Pulse Water Wild Charge Electric Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Covet Normal Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Cutiefly, or Ribombee Gravity Psychic Clefairy or Clefable Heal Pulse Psychic Mirror Herb Last Resort Normal Snubbull, Granbull, Plusle, Minun, Pachirisu, or Indeedee Perish Song Normal Marill Present Normal Pikachu, Marill, or Snubbull Rollout Rock Marill or Azumarill Wish Normal Mirror Herb

You're now a certified Wigglytuff expert, so good luck and have fun out there with your newest pal.