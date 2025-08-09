Pokémon wants to give you this World Championship-winning giraffe for free

The Pokémon World Championship 2025 is about finding the very best trainers across a variety of games, but that doesn't mean that we average Joes can't join in the fun. To celebrate the culmination of the 2025 competition season, Pokémon is giving away a bunch of exclusive freebies, and we're here to tell you how to get them.

Kicking off this year's Pokémon rewards is Luca Ceribelli's World Championship-winning Farigiraf. This gen 9 Pokémon helped Ceribelli achieve victory over the VGC Master Division last year, and now you can try it out for yourself on the competitive ladder. This funky giraffe comes equipped with the exact same stats, moveset, and nature as Luca's, so it's the perfect addition to any Trick Room team. Keep an eye out for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift code during the official Worlds livestream to claim this 'mon for yourself.

As well as the current main series title, there are also heaps of rewards available across the best free Pokémon games. Tune into the Pokémon TCG Championships for a code that unlocks illustration rare cards of Tynamo's full evolution line, as well as full art versions of Hilda and N's Plan. These wriggly electric Pokémon are crucial to Miraidon decks right now, and their artwork is gorgeous. You can claim even more full art and illustration rare cards for TCG Live via Twitch drops throughout the weekend by watching the official TCG stream and partnered co-streamers.

While it's not part of the competitive circuit for now, you can still earn rewards for Pokémon TCG Pocket by tuning into the TCG livestream. Watch for at least 45 minutes, and you'll earn 12 wonder hourglasses and 12 pack hourglasses. Or, if you prefer tapping over swiping, be sure to watch the Pokémon Go livestream to unlock timed research for Yekai0904's Worlds-winning Skarmory. The steel bird Pokémon also comes with an elite TM and plenty of candy to power it up.

Finally, Pokémon Unite also has a range of rewards on offer, from a code for a Worlds-themed sticker to Twitch drops for Murkrow emblems, Aeos coins, and a rental license select box. If you miss any gift codes over the weekend, you can find them in our Pokémon Go codes, Pokémon Unite codes, and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes guides.

The Pokémon World Championships run from August 15 - 17, 2025, so make sure you're following all the different Twitch channels to claim your rewards. If this competition has you more interested in the competitive side of things, make sure to check out Connor's feature on Pokémon Champions, the upcoming mobile game that looks to shake up the VGC scene forever.