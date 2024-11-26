Pikachu and its pals have earned a Pokémon World Record, entering the Guinness World Record book for the ‘longest unboxing livestream.’ The Pokémon Company International (TPCI) teamed up with 30 content creators from across Europe to make the record possible and celebrate the release of the latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Surging Sparks.

Whether you play the TCG or not, we all know the joy of ripping open a pack of Pokémon cards. Now imagine that feeling, but for over 24 hours and with 1.5k booster packs. That’s how TPCI got its name in the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records for the longest unboxing livestream. As well as revealing over 20k cards from Surging Sparks, the latest TCG expansion themed after the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, content creators showed off tons of new Pokémon plush, clothing, and holiday gifts over the course of the stream.

Of course, no single person needs that many Pokémon cards, so the thousands of cards featured in the livestream will be donated to charities like Barnado’s in the UK inside carefully curated binders. Peter Murphy, Senior Director of Marketing at The Pokémon Company International, said, “It’s been an incredible 24 hours of pack opening, and we’re thrilled to have achieved such an ambitious Guinness World Records title alongside an amazing team of content creators.”

Surging Sparks features tons of powerful dragon Pokémon like Alolan Exeggutor ex, as well as the multi-type Stellar Tera Pokémon that you can find in Blueberry Academy’s Terarium. As usual, there are also plenty of gorgeous alternate art cards, including one particular electric mouse that everyone wants to get their hands on.

After seeing Pokémon's World Record success, we can't wait to see what else TPCI has in store for us over the holidays.