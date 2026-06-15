Pokémon reveals new plushies, playmats, and promo cards ahead of Worlds

After crowning new North American International Champions across the Pokémon TCG, VGC, Go, and Unite, The Pokémon Company International gave us an exclusive look at what's on offer at this year's World Championship event in San Francisco. This is also the first year of PokémonXP, so we got even more information about the fan expo.

On top of getting to compete against the best trainers in the world in your chosen game, one of the highlights of attending the Pokémon World Championships as a competitor is the exclusive welcome kit, and 2026's edition doesn't disappoint. The Pikachu design for San Francisco is suitably electrifying, and you can see it emblazoned across every aspect of the competitor kit, from the playmat, deck box, and sleeves, to the lunchbox, backpack, and Nintendo Switch screen cleaner.

Not only that, but if you manage to take the title of World Champion, you get an extra kit packed with white and gold variants of the design, plus a unique baseball cap and jacket. Long-time competitive Pokémon fans will know that each Worlds event has an exclusive Pikachu plush on offer, and 2026 is no different, except this time there are two electric cuties to collect. Alongside the San Francisco Pikachu that you can buy from the Worlds Pokémon Center, PokémonXP has its own space-faring Pikachu friend to collect. I can only assume that this is the beginning of another annual trend, and I'm definitely on board.

If you're more of a trading card collector than a plushie fan, you're also in luck, as this year's event has three promo cards on offer. As usual, competitors each get a copy of the Paradise Resort Stadium card in their welcome kits, with this year's artwork featuring the likes of Psyduck, Klawf, and Spheal tumbling down San Francisco's iconic Lombard Street. Then, there's the World Championship-stamped Pikachu, who's battling last year's victor, Gardevoir, that you can grab at your local Pokémon league or by ordering something from the Pokémon Center. The third card is a reprint of the Ascended Heroes Rayquaza card with a PokémonXP stamp, suggesting once again that this is something for us to look forward to at future events.

I'm personally still wondering how much PokémonXP will differ from the usual World Championships spectator experience, but we also found out this weekend at NAIC that vendors like Lego, Jazwares, and Crocs will be in attendance, so we might get some sneak peeks at upcoming collaborations in August. Finally, 2026's NAIC tournament was the last one in New Orleans, as 2027's event is moving to Chicago. It seems pretty fitting to hold one of the biggest Pokémon tournaments of the year in the Windy City during the release year for Pokémon Winds and Waves.

What was your favorite moment from this year's NAIC? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and take a look at our Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes and Pokémon Go codes guides for some freebies from across the weekend.