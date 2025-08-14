As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Pokémon Worlds guarantees drama, and here's how you can stay up to date

Pokémon Worlds Anaheim will see an action-packed weekend, with tough competition, last-minute roster changes, merch, previews, and more.

A gaggle of Pokémon in a yellow car on their way to Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim 2025.
There are few things more exciting to me, an average Pokémon enjoyer, than a huge convention full of other fans like me. Yet, I personally cannot attend Pokémon Worlds Anaheim because there's an ocean separating me from it. If you're in a similar position, or perhaps you can't afford to attend this year, worry not - there are plenty of ways to keep up with the action from wherever you are, and there'll be a lot of it.

With controversies like the last-minute roster changes, exclusive merch scalpers, and the previously-shut-down-but-now-saved Pokémon Rescue Team, Worlds is shaping up to be a classic event. Luckily, TPC is streaming it all for our viewing entertainment. With teams of casters for each game, a full schedule to help you plan, and highlight videos on YouTube, you don't need to miss a second of the convention.

There will also be an array of Twitch drops for watching, including Timed Research and exclusive in-game clothing for Pokémon Go, hourglasses for TCG Pocket, and coins and licenses for Pokémon Unite. There's also a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift code for all to redeem a Farigiraf on top of the code that attendees can get.

TPC is also incentivising co-streams, with rewards for streamers in Pokémon Go and Pokémon TCG Live, so if you fancy it, you can find the guidelines for co-streamers here. There are also a number of official partnered co-streamers, so check with your favorite Pokémon streamers to see if they're involved.

