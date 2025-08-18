All the Pokémon World Championship 2025 winners, including one history-maker

Pokémon Worlds has been and gone for another year, and while we're sad to see it go, there was tons of action - with tough fights, historic wins, Z-A previews, and big announcements for Worlds 2026. Didn't get the chance to catch all the battles? Fear not, for we're rounding up all the winners right here.

The Americas came out on top this year, with title winners in five categories, including eSports team Perú Unite, and second placements in another four. Asia came in close second, with three winners and three runner-ups, including well-known Japanese org Zeta Division in Pokémon Unite. Europe saw just one placement, with a second place in the Pokémon Go competition. They'll have to up their game if they want to compete with the dominant forces of the rest of the world.

One special achievement was won by Kevin Han, who, apart from remaining undefeated in his participation years at the Video Game World Champion title, is now the only player in the history of the event to win in more than one age group. After being back-to-back champions in the Junior Division, 2025 saw Han's first year in the Senior Division, which he won decisively. About the win, the player said, "It's an unreal feeling, I still can't believe it". Very wholesome.

Here's the full list of all the Pokémon World Championship 2025 winners:



Video Game Junior Division:

1st place: Luke Whittier [US]

2nd place: Sosuke Arinori [JP]

Video Game Senior Division:

1st place: Kevin Han [US]

2nd place: Sian Lee [KR]

Video Game Masters Division:

1st place: Giovanni Cischke [US]

2nd place: James Evans [US]

Trading Card Game Junior Division:

1st place: Yuya Okita [JP]

2nd place: Jose Cruz Galindo Resendiz [US]

Trading Card Game Senior Division:

1st place: Fuguan Liao [CN]

2nd place: Gabriel Fernandez [BR]

Trading Card Game Masters Division:

1st place: Riley McKay [CA]

2nd place: Justin Newdorf [US]

Pokémon GO:

1st place: Ved "Beelzeboy" Bamb [IN]

2nd place: Leo "P4T0M4N" Marín Torres [ES]

Pokémon UNITE:

1st place: PERÚ UNITE [Latin America - South]

2nd place: ZETA DIVISION [Japan]

Prizes are pretty lucrative, with a win in TCG netting you a whopping $50k's worth of cash or scholarship money. Second place receives $30k, while places third and fourth receive $20k. Prizes go all the way to 32nd place, so everyone who did well in the tournament sees some gain. The other games in the tournament earn a little less, but we're still talking thousands. For the full list of prizes, check out the official World Champs page.

If you're bitter you missed out on the fun, next year's Worlds has already been announced. It will run from August 26-28 and will once again be in California, though it'll be in San Francisco in 2026. Pass registration begins on September 17, so to be the first to secure your place next year, head to the official registration page then.

To start building your team for next year, head to our Pokédex for the rundown on your little friends. We also have a guide to the Play Pokémon Access app, which will set you up for success. We also have the scoop on Pokémon Legends Z-A, and if that isn't enough, you can grab some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon Unite codes for freebies.