Zapdos | Pokémon guide

Everyone knows the Pokémon Zapdos; it's one of the three legendary birds to reside in Kanto, though it also has a Galarian counterpart. To this day, Zapdos is one of the most popular legendaries in the entire franchise, not just because it looks cool, but because it's also a force of nature in battle.

To learn about every other legendary, from birds to beasts, bugs, and everything in between, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Zapdos:

In the table below, you can see all of Zapdos' basic stats:

National Pokédex # 0,145 Type Electric and Flying (Kantonian), Fighting and Flying (Galarian) Abilties Pressure (Kantonian), Defiant (Galarian) Hidden abilities Static or Lightning Rod Gender ratio Gender unknown Egg group No eggs discovered EV yield Three special attack (Kantonian), three attack (Galarian)

Zapdos evolution

Zapdos doesn't evolve from or into any other Pokémon, but it does have a Galarian form.

Zapdos' locations

You can find Zapdos in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Power Plant (only one) Blue (Japan) Power Plant (only one) Yellow Power Plant (only one)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Time Capsule, event Crystal Time Capsule, event

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Power Plant (only one) Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Trade Platinum Roaming Sinnoh (only one) HeartGold and SoulSilver Route 10 (only one) Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black and White 2 Poké Transfer Black 2 and White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Sea Spirits Den (only one, must choose Fennekin as starter) Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Ultra Space Wilds (Cliff World, only one) Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Power Plant (only one)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure, only one, Kantonian), Roaming Wild Area (only one, Galarian) Brilliant Diamond Trade (Kantonian), unobtainable (Galarian) Shining Pearl Ramanas Park (only one, Kantonian), unobtainable (Galarian) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade (Kantonian), Pokémon Home (Galarian) The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero South Province (Area One, only one, must receive Zapdos Treat from Snacksworth, Kantonian) Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How to get Zapdos in Pokopia

To build Zapdos' Pokopia habitat, you need to find the Abandoned Power Plant Kit in Palette Town and then get the items that you need: 50 Copper Ingots, 50 Seaglass Fragments, 50 Bricks, 50 Iron Ingots, and ten Poké Metal.

Zapdos base stats

Below, you can see Zapdos' base stats, which increase as you level it up:

HP - 90

- 90 Attack - 90

- 90 Defense - 85

- 85 Sp. Atk - 125

- 125 Sp. Def - 90

- 90 Speed - 100

Galarian Zapdos has a different set of stats:

HP - 90

- 90 Attack - 125

- 125 Defense - 90

- 90 Sp. Atk - 85

- 85 Sp. Def - 90

- 90 Speed - 100

Zapdos' type strengths and weaknesses

As an electric- and flying-type, Zapdos has a distinct set of strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of before heading into battle:

Normal damage Ghost, Dark, Normal, Fairy, Dragon, Electric, Psychic, Water, Poison, Fire Weak to Ice, Rock Resistant to Bug, Grass, Steel, Flying, Fighting Immune Ground

As Galarian Zapdos swaps out the electric typing for fighting, it has a different set of strengths and weaknesses to familiarize yourself with:

Normal damage Rock, Ghost, Water, Dragon, Poison, Normal, Fire, Steel Weak to Electric, Ice, Fairy, Flying, Psychic Resistant to Dark, Fighting, Grass, Bug Immune Ground

Zapdos moveset

In the most recent mainline games it appears in, Scarlet and Violet, Zapdos and Galarian Zapdos can learn the following moves through TMs and leveling up:

Level up (Kantonian)

Level Move Type One Peck Flying One Thunder Wave Electric Five Thunder Shock Electric Ten Light Screen Psychic 15 Pluck Flying 20 Agility Psychic 25 Ancient power Rock 30 Charge Electric 35 Drill Peck Flying 40 Roost Flying 45 Discharge Electric 50 Rain Dance Water 55 Thunder Electric 60 Detect Fighting 65 Magnetic Flux Electric 70 Zap Cannon Electric

Level up (Galarian)

Level Move Type One Peck Flying One Focus Energy Normal Five Rock Smash Fighting Ten Light Screen Psychic 15 Pluck Flying 20 Agility Psychic 25 Ancient Power Rock 30 Brick Break Fighting 35 Drill Peck Flying 40 Quick Guard Fighting 45 Thunderous Kick Fighting 50 Bulk Up Fighting 55 Counter Fighting 60 Detect Fighting 65 Close Combat Fighting 70 Reversal Fighting

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type Take Down Normal Agility Psychic Protect Normal Acrobatics Flying Facade Normal Aerial Ace Flying Swift Normal Air Cutter Flying Endure Normal Volt Switch Electric Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Sandstorm Rock U-turn Bug Sleep Talk Normal Electro Ball Electric Light Screen Psychic Thunder Wave Electric Rest Psychic Eerie Impulse Electric Fly Flying Substitute Normal Tailwind Flying Heat Wave Fire Thunderbolt Electric Helping Hand Normal Baton Pass Normal Electric Terrain Electric Wild Charge Electric Giga Impact Normal Hurricane Flying Hyper Beam Electric Brave Bird Normal Thunder Electric Tera Blast Normal Charge Electric Weather Ball Normal Dual Wingbeat Flying Supercell Slam Electric Metal Sound Steel

Learnable TMs (Galarian)

Move Type Take Down Normal Agility Psychic Scary Face Normal Protect Normal Low Kick Fighting Acrobatics Flying Trailblaze Grass Facade Normal Aerial Ace Flying Swift Normal Low Sweep Fighting Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Sandstorm Rock Brick Break Fighting U-turn Bug Bulk Up Fighting Sleep Talk Normal Light Screen Psychic Stomping Tantrum Ground Rest Psychic Taunt Dark Fly Flying Substitute Normal Tailwind Flying Helping Hand Normal Reversal Fighting Giga Impact Normal Hurricane Flying Hyper Beam Normal Brave Bird Flying Close Combat Fighting Tera Blast Normal Knock Off Dark Dual Wingbeat Flying Double-Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Coaching Fighting Throat Chop Dark

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Zapdos.