Zapdos | Pokémon guide

Knowing what moves to give the Pokémon Zapdos can help to make the legendary creature even tougher in battle.

Pokemon Zapdos: a black and yellow birds in front of a yellow PT background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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Everyone knows the Pokémon Zapdos; it's one of the three legendary birds to reside in Kanto, though it also has a Galarian counterpart. To this day, Zapdos is one of the most popular legendaries in the entire franchise, not just because it looks cool, but because it's also a force of nature in battle.

To learn about every other legendary, from birds to beasts, bugs, and everything in between, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Zapdos:

In the table below, you can see all of Zapdos' basic stats:

National Pokédex # 0,145
Type Electric and Flying (Kantonian), Fighting and Flying (Galarian)
Abilties Pressure (Kantonian), Defiant (Galarian)
Hidden abilities Static or Lightning Rod
Gender ratio Gender unknown
Egg group No eggs discovered
EV yield Three special attack (Kantonian), three attack (Galarian)

Zapdos evolution

Zapdos doesn't evolve from or into any other Pokémon, but it does have a Galarian form.

Pokemon Zapdos: a brown and black bird running in front of a PT background

Zapdos' locations

You can find Zapdos in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Power Plant (only one)
Blue (Japan) Power Plant (only one)
Yellow Power Plant (only one)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Time Capsule, event
Crystal Time Capsule, event

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Power Plant (only one)
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Trade
Platinum Roaming Sinnoh (only one)
HeartGold and SoulSilver Route 10 (only one)
Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black and White 2 Poké Transfer
Black 2 and White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Sea Spirits Den (only one, must choose Fennekin as starter)
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Ultra Space Wilds (Cliff World, only one)
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Power Plant (only one)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure, only one, Kantonian), Roaming Wild Area (only one, Galarian)
Brilliant Diamond Trade (Kantonian), unobtainable (Galarian)
Shining Pearl Ramanas Park (only one, Kantonian), unobtainable (Galarian)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade (Kantonian), Pokémon Home (Galarian)
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero South Province (Area One, only one, must receive Zapdos Treat from Snacksworth, Kantonian)
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How to get Zapdos in Pokopia

To build Zapdos' Pokopia habitat, you need to find the Abandoned Power Plant Kit in Palette Town and then get the items that you need: 50 Copper Ingots, 50 Seaglass Fragments, 50 Bricks, 50 Iron Ingots, and ten Poké Metal.

Zapdos base stats

Below, you can see Zapdos' base stats, which increase as you level it up:

  • HP - 90
  • Attack - 90
  • Defense - 85
  • Sp. Atk - 125
  • Sp. Def - 90
  • Speed - 100

Galarian Zapdos has a different set of stats:

  • HP - 90
  • Attack - 125
  • Defense - 90
  • Sp. Atk - 85
  • Sp. Def - 90
  • Speed - 100

Zapdos' type strengths and weaknesses

As an electric- and flying-type, Zapdos has a distinct set of strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of before heading into battle:

Normal damage Ghost, Dark, Normal, Fairy, Dragon, Electric, Psychic, Water, Poison, Fire
Weak to  Ice, Rock
Resistant to Bug, Grass, Steel, Flying, Fighting
Immune Ground

As Galarian Zapdos swaps out the electric typing for fighting, it has a different set of strengths and weaknesses to familiarize yourself with:

Normal damage Rock, Ghost, Water, Dragon, Poison, Normal, Fire, Steel
Weak to Electric, Ice, Fairy, Flying, Psychic
Resistant to Dark, Fighting, Grass, Bug
Immune Ground

Pokemon Zapdos: a yellow and black bird in a Polaroid

Zapdos moveset

In the most recent mainline games it appears in, Scarlet and Violet, Zapdos and Galarian Zapdos can learn the following moves through TMs and leveling up:

Level up (Kantonian)

Level Move Type
One Peck Flying
One Thunder Wave Electric
Five Thunder Shock Electric
Ten Light Screen Psychic
15 Pluck Flying
20 Agility Psychic
25 Ancient power Rock
30 Charge Electric
35 Drill Peck Flying
40 Roost Flying
45 Discharge Electric
50 Rain Dance Water
55 Thunder Electric
60 Detect Fighting
65 Magnetic Flux Electric
70 Zap Cannon Electric

Level up (Galarian)

Level Move Type
One Peck Flying
One Focus Energy Normal
Five Rock Smash Fighting
Ten Light Screen Psychic
15 Pluck Flying
20 Agility Psychic
25 Ancient Power Rock
30 Brick Break Fighting
35 Drill Peck Flying
40 Quick Guard Fighting
45 Thunderous Kick Fighting
50 Bulk Up Fighting
55 Counter Fighting
60 Detect Fighting
65 Close Combat Fighting
70 Reversal Fighting

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Agility Psychic
Protect Normal
Acrobatics Flying
Facade Normal
Aerial Ace Flying
Swift Normal
Air Cutter Flying
Endure Normal
Volt Switch Electric
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Sandstorm Rock
U-turn Bug
Sleep Talk Normal
Electro Ball Electric
Light Screen Psychic
Thunder Wave Electric
Rest Psychic
Eerie Impulse Electric
Fly Flying
Substitute Normal
Tailwind Flying
Heat Wave Fire
Thunderbolt Electric
Helping Hand Normal
Baton Pass Normal
Electric Terrain Electric
Wild Charge Electric
Giga Impact Normal
Hurricane Flying
Hyper Beam Electric
Brave Bird Normal
Thunder Electric
Tera Blast Normal
Charge Electric
Weather Ball Normal
Dual Wingbeat Flying
Supercell Slam Electric
Metal Sound Steel

Learnable TMs (Galarian)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Agility Psychic
Scary Face Normal
Protect Normal
Low Kick Fighting
Acrobatics Flying
Trailblaze Grass
Facade Normal
Aerial Ace Flying
Swift Normal
Low Sweep Fighting
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Sandstorm Rock
Brick Break Fighting
U-turn Bug
Bulk Up Fighting
Sleep Talk Normal
Light Screen Psychic
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Rest Psychic
Taunt Dark
Fly Flying
Substitute Normal
Tailwind Flying
Helping Hand Normal
Reversal Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Hurricane Flying
Hyper Beam Normal
Brave Bird Flying
Close Combat Fighting
Tera Blast Normal
Knock Off Dark
Dual Wingbeat Flying
Double-Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Coaching Fighting
Throat Chop Dark

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Zapdos.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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