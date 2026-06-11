Zapdos | Pokémon guide

Everyone knows the Pokémon Zapdos; it's one of the three legendary birds to reside in Kanto, though it also has a Galarian counterpart. To this day, Zapdos is one of the most popular legendaries in the entire franchise, not just because it looks cool, but because it's also a force of nature in battle.
To learn about every other legendary, from birds to beasts, bugs, and everything in between, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Zapdos:
In the table below, you can see all of Zapdos' basic stats:
|National Pokédex #
|0,145
|Type
|Electric and Flying (Kantonian), Fighting and Flying (Galarian)
|Abilties
|Pressure (Kantonian), Defiant (Galarian)
|Hidden abilities
|Static or Lightning Rod
|Gender ratio
|Gender unknown
|Egg group
|No eggs discovered
|EV yield
|Three special attack (Kantonian), three attack (Galarian)
Zapdos evolution
Zapdos doesn't evolve from or into any other Pokémon, but it does have a Galarian form.
Zapdos' locations
You can find Zapdos in the following areas:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Power Plant (only one)
|Blue (Japan)
|Power Plant (only one)
|Yellow
|Power Plant (only one)
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Time Capsule, event
|Crystal
|Time Capsule, event
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Power Plant (only one)
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Trade
|Platinum
|Roaming Sinnoh (only one)
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Route 10 (only one)
|Pal Park
|Mountain
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White 2
|Poké Transfer
|Black 2 and White 2
|Poké Transfer
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Sea Spirits Den (only one, must choose Fennekin as starter)
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Ultra Space Wilds (Cliff World, only one)
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Power Plant (only one)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure, only one, Kantonian), Roaming Wild Area (only one, Galarian)
|Brilliant Diamond
|Trade (Kantonian), unobtainable (Galarian)
|Shining Pearl
|Ramanas Park (only one, Kantonian), unobtainable (Galarian)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Trade (Kantonian), Pokémon Home (Galarian)
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|South Province (Area One, only one, must receive Zapdos Treat from Snacksworth, Kantonian)
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How to get Zapdos in Pokopia
To build Zapdos' Pokopia habitat, you need to find the Abandoned Power Plant Kit in Palette Town and then get the items that you need: 50 Copper Ingots, 50 Seaglass Fragments, 50 Bricks, 50 Iron Ingots, and ten Poké Metal.
Zapdos base stats
Below, you can see Zapdos' base stats, which increase as you level it up:
- HP - 90
- Attack - 90
- Defense - 85
- Sp. Atk - 125
- Sp. Def - 90
- Speed - 100
Galarian Zapdos has a different set of stats:
- HP - 90
- Attack - 125
- Defense - 90
- Sp. Atk - 85
- Sp. Def - 90
- Speed - 100
Zapdos' type strengths and weaknesses
As an electric- and flying-type, Zapdos has a distinct set of strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of before heading into battle:
|Normal damage
|Ghost, Dark, Normal, Fairy, Dragon, Electric, Psychic, Water, Poison, Fire
|Weak to
|Ice, Rock
|Resistant to
|Bug, Grass, Steel, Flying, Fighting
|Immune
|Ground
As Galarian Zapdos swaps out the electric typing for fighting, it has a different set of strengths and weaknesses to familiarize yourself with:
|Normal damage
|Rock, Ghost, Water, Dragon, Poison, Normal, Fire, Steel
|Weak to
|Electric, Ice, Fairy, Flying, Psychic
|Resistant to
|Dark, Fighting, Grass, Bug
|Immune
|Ground
Zapdos moveset
In the most recent mainline games it appears in, Scarlet and Violet, Zapdos and Galarian Zapdos can learn the following moves through TMs and leveling up:
Level up (Kantonian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Peck
|Flying
|One
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Five
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|Ten
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|15
|Pluck
|Flying
|20
|Agility
|Psychic
|25
|Ancient power
|Rock
|30
|Charge
|Electric
|35
|Drill Peck
|Flying
|40
|Roost
|Flying
|45
|Discharge
|Electric
|50
|Rain Dance
|Water
|55
|Thunder
|Electric
|60
|Detect
|Fighting
|65
|Magnetic Flux
|Electric
|70
|Zap Cannon
|Electric
Level up (Galarian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Peck
|Flying
|One
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|Five
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Ten
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|15
|Pluck
|Flying
|20
|Agility
|Psychic
|25
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|30
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|35
|Drill Peck
|Flying
|40
|Quick Guard
|Fighting
|45
|Thunderous Kick
|Fighting
|50
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|55
|Counter
|Fighting
|60
|Detect
|Fighting
|65
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|70
|Reversal
|Fighting
Learnable TMs (Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Agility
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Acrobatics
|Flying
|Facade
|Normal
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Swift
|Normal
|Air Cutter
|Flying
|Endure
|Normal
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|U-turn
|Bug
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Rest
|Psychic
|Eerie Impulse
|Electric
|Fly
|Flying
|Substitute
|Normal
|Tailwind
|Flying
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Electric Terrain
|Electric
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Hurricane
|Flying
|Hyper Beam
|Electric
|Brave Bird
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Charge
|Electric
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Dual Wingbeat
|Flying
|Supercell Slam
|Electric
|Metal Sound
|Steel
Learnable TMs (Galarian)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Agility
|Psychic
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Acrobatics
|Flying
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Swift
|Normal
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|U-turn
|Bug
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Rest
|Psychic
|Taunt
|Dark
|Fly
|Flying
|Substitute
|Normal
|Tailwind
|Flying
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Hurricane
|Flying
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Brave Bird
|Flying
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Dual Wingbeat
|Flying
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Coaching
|Fighting
|Throat Chop
|Dark
With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Zapdos.