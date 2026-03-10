Zubat | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Zubat, best of the bat-shaped 'mons, still has its place on all our nighttime and Halloween-themed teams. A fun fact you may not notice: the females have shorter fangs than the males, but that's the only difference between the flappy blue bats.
You can find every Pokémon ever released in our Pokédex, and then check out the best Pokémon games here to head off on a new adventure.
Here's everything in our Zubat guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Zubat:
|National Pokédex #
|0,041
|Type
|Poison / Flying
|Abilities
|Inner Focus
|Hidden ability
|Infiltrator
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|43.9%
|Egg groups
|Flying
|EV yield
|One speed
Zubat's evolution
You can evolve your Zubat into Golbat at level 22, and then further evolve it into Crobat when it has high friendship. You don't need any specific items or other conditions to do this.
Zubat's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Zubat in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road
|Yellow
|Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 3, 4, 32, 33, and 42 (at night), Burned Tower, Dark Cave, Ice Path, Ilex Forest, Mt. Moon, Mt. Mortar, Rock Tunnel, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Whirl Islands
|Crystal
|Routes 3, 4, 9, 10, 30, 31, 32, 33, and 42 (at night), Burned Tower, Dark Cave, Ice Path, Mt. Moon, Mt. Mortar, Rock Tunnel, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Whirl Islands
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Cave of Origin, Granite Cave, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Shoal Cave, Victory Road
|Emerald
|Altering Cave, Cave of Origin, Granite Cave, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Shoal Cave, Victory Road
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Altering Cave, Icefall Cave, Lost Cave, Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Cave Poké Spot
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Routes 203, 204, 206, 207, 208, 209, 211, 216, and 217 (at night), Acuity Lakefront (at night), Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Oreburgh Mine, Ravaged Path, Wayward Cave
|Platinum
|Routes 203, 204, 206, 207, 208, 209, 211, 216, and 217 (at night), Acuity Lakefront (at night), Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Oreburgh Mine, Ravaged Path, Wayward Cave
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 3, 4, 32, and 33, 42, Burned Tower, Cliff Cave (at night), Dark Cave, Ilex Forest, Ice Path, Mt. Moon, Mt. Mortar, Rock Tunnel, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Whirl Islands
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Breed Golbat or Crobat
|Black 2 / White 2
|Castelia Sewers
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Connecting Cave
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Cave of Origin, Granite Cave, Meteor Falls, Scorched Slab, Seafloor Cavern, Sealed Chamber, Shoal Cave, Victory Road
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Diglett's Tunnel, Hau'oli Cemetery, Lush Jungle, Memorial Hill, Poké Pelago, Seaward Cave, Ten Carat Hill, Verdant Cavern
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Diglett's Tunnel, Hau'oli Cemetery, Lush Jungle, Memorial Hill, Poké Pelago, Sandy Cave, Seaward Cave, Ten Carat Hill, Verdant Cavern
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Cerulean Cave, Diglett's Cave, Mt. Moon, Pokémon Tower, Rock Tunnel, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Ballimere Lake, Dyna Tree Hill, Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Frostpoint Field, Lakeside Cave, Roaring-Sea Caves, Tunnel to the Top
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Routes 203, 204, 206, 207, 208, 209, 211, 216, and 217, Acuity Lakefront, Bogsunk Cavern, Grassland Cave, Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Oreburgh Mine, Ravaged Path, Spacious Cave, Swampy Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Wayward Cave
|Legends: Arceus
|Alabaster Icelands - Snowpoint Temple
Coronet Highlands - Ancient Quarry, Heavenward Lookout, Wayward Cave, Wayward Wood,
Crimson Mirelands - Bolderoll Slope, Cloudpool Ridge, Diamond Heath, Diamond Settlement
Obsidian Fieldlands - Deertrack Heights, Deertrack Path, The Heartwood, Nature's Pantry, Oreburrow Tunnel, Obsidian Falls, Tidewater Dam, Windswept Run, Worn Bridge
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Trade
|Legends: Z-A
|Hyperspace Lumiose
Zubat's base stats
Zubat's base stats are as follows. While leveling up your Zubat, its stats will naturally grow.
- HP - 40
- Attack - 45
- Defense - 35
- Sp. Atk - 30
- Sp. Def - 40
- Speed - 55
Zubat's type strengths and weaknesses
While Zubat can fly and avoid ground-type moves, there are some moves that you will need to avoid in order to keep it safe. Thankfully, it's only weak to four types.
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Electric, Ice, Psychic, Rock
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
|Immune
|Ground
Zubat's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Zubat can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Supersonic
|Normal
|One
|Absorb
|Grass
|Five
|Gust
|Flying
|Eight
|Bite
|Dark
|12
|Wing Attack
|Flying
|15
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|18
|Whirlwind
|Normal
|22
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|26
|Haze
|Ice
|30
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|34
|Poison Fang
|Poison
|42
|Air Slash
|Buging
|50
|Leech Life
|Fly
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Crunch
|Ghost
|Curse
|Dark
|Dual Wingbeat
|Flying
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fly
|Flying
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Ominous Wind
|Ghost
|Poison Fang
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Razor Wind
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swagger
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|U-turn
|Bug
|Whirlwind
|Normal
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
There you go - a total rundown of the Pokémon Zubat, and everything you need to know about it.