Zubat | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Zubat, best of the bat-shaped 'mons, still has its place on all our nighttime and Halloween-themed teams. A fun fact you may not notice: the females have shorter fangs than the males, but that's the only difference between the flappy blue bats.

Here's the key information you need to know about Zubat:

National Pokédex # 0,041 Type Poison / Flying Abilities Inner Focus Hidden ability Infiltrator Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 43.9% Egg groups Flying EV yield One speed

Zubat's evolution

You can evolve your Zubat into Golbat at level 22, and then further evolve it into Crobat when it has high friendship. You don't need any specific items or other conditions to do this.

Zubat's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Zubat in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road Yellow Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 3, 4, 32, 33, and 42 (at night), Burned Tower, Dark Cave, Ice Path, Ilex Forest, Mt. Moon, Mt. Mortar, Rock Tunnel, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Whirl Islands Crystal Routes 3, 4, 9, 10, 30, 31, 32, 33, and 42 (at night), Burned Tower, Dark Cave, Ice Path, Mt. Moon, Mt. Mortar, Rock Tunnel, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Whirl Islands

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Cave of Origin, Granite Cave, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Shoal Cave, Victory Road Emerald Altering Cave, Cave of Origin, Granite Cave, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Shoal Cave, Victory Road FireRed / LeafGreen Altering Cave, Icefall Cave, Lost Cave, Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road Colosseum Trade XD Cave Poké Spot

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 203, 204, 206, 207, 208, 209, 211, 216, and 217 (at night), Acuity Lakefront (at night), Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Oreburgh Mine, Ravaged Path, Wayward Cave Platinum Routes 203, 204, 206, 207, 208, 209, 211, 216, and 217 (at night), Acuity Lakefront (at night), Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Oreburgh Mine, Ravaged Path, Wayward Cave HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 3, 4, 32, and 33, 42, Burned Tower, Cliff Cave (at night), Dark Cave, Ilex Forest, Ice Path, Mt. Moon, Mt. Mortar, Rock Tunnel, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Whirl Islands

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Breed Golbat or Crobat Black 2 / White 2 Castelia Sewers

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Connecting Cave Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Cave of Origin, Granite Cave, Meteor Falls, Scorched Slab, Seafloor Cavern, Sealed Chamber, Shoal Cave, Victory Road

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Diglett's Tunnel, Hau'oli Cemetery, Lush Jungle, Memorial Hill, Poké Pelago, Seaward Cave, Ten Carat Hill, Verdant Cavern Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Diglett's Tunnel, Hau'oli Cemetery, Lush Jungle, Memorial Hill, Poké Pelago, Sandy Cave, Seaward Cave, Ten Carat Hill, Verdant Cavern Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave, Diglett's Cave, Mt. Moon, Pokémon Tower, Rock Tunnel, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake, Dyna Tree Hill, Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Frostpoint Field, Lakeside Cave, Roaring-Sea Caves, Tunnel to the Top Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 203, 204, 206, 207, 208, 209, 211, 216, and 217, Acuity Lakefront, Bogsunk Cavern, Grassland Cave, Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Oreburgh Mine, Ravaged Path, Spacious Cave, Swampy Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Wayward Cave Legends: Arceus Alabaster Icelands - Snowpoint Temple

Coronet Highlands - Ancient Quarry, Heavenward Lookout, Wayward Cave, Wayward Wood,

Crimson Mirelands - Bolderoll Slope, Cloudpool Ridge, Diamond Heath, Diamond Settlement

Obsidian Fieldlands - Deertrack Heights, Deertrack Path, The Heartwood, Nature's Pantry, Oreburrow Tunnel, Obsidian Falls, Tidewater Dam, Windswept Run, Worn Bridge

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Trade Legends: Z-A Hyperspace Lumiose

Zubat's base stats

Zubat's base stats are as follows. While leveling up your Zubat, its stats will naturally grow.

HP - 40

- 40 Attack - 45

- 45 Defense - 35

- 35 Sp. Atk - 30

- 30 Sp. Def - 40

- 40 Speed - 55

Zubat's type strengths and weaknesses

While Zubat can fly and avoid ground-type moves, there are some moves that you will need to avoid in order to keep it safe. Thankfully, it's only weak to four types.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Steel, Water Weak Electric, Ice, Psychic, Rock Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison Immune Ground

Zubat's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Zubat can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Supersonic Normal One Absorb Grass Five Gust Flying Eight Bite Dark 12 Wing Attack Flying 15 Quick Attack Normal 18 Whirlwind Normal 22 Hypnosis Psychic 26 Haze Ice 30 Confuse Ray Ghost 34 Poison Fang Poison 42 Air Slash Buging 50 Leech Life Fly

Learnable TMs

Move Type Agility Psychic Crunch Ghost Curse Dark Dual Wingbeat Flying Endure Normal Facade Normal Fly Flying Giga Drain Grass Heat Wave Fire Nasty Plot Dark Ominous Wind Ghost Poison Fang Poison Protect Normal Razor Wind Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Sludge Bomb Poison Substitute Normal Swagger Normal Swift Normal Taunt Dark U-turn Bug Whirlwind Normal Zen Headbutt Psychic

There you go - a total rundown of the Pokémon Zubat, and everything you need to know about it.