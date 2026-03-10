Zubat | Pokémon guide

The pokemon zubat over a purple background
The Pokémon Zubat, best of the bat-shaped 'mons, still has its place on all our nighttime and Halloween-themed teams. A fun fact you may not notice: the females have shorter fangs than the males, but that's the only difference between the flappy blue bats.

Here's everything in our Zubat guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Zubat:

National Pokédex # 0,041
Type Poison / Flying
Abilities Inner Focus
Hidden ability Infiltrator
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 43.9%
Egg groups Flying
EV yield One speed

The Pokemon Zubat's evolution chain showing Golbat and Crobat

Zubat's evolution

You can evolve your Zubat into Golbat at level 22, and then further evolve it into Crobat when it has high friendship. You don't need any specific items or other conditions to do this.

Zubat's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Zubat in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road
Yellow Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 3, 4, 32, 33, and 42 (at night), Burned Tower, Dark Cave, Ice Path, Ilex Forest, Mt. Moon, Mt. Mortar, Rock Tunnel, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Whirl Islands
Crystal Routes 3, 4, 9, 10, 30, 31, 32, 33, and 42 (at night), Burned Tower, Dark Cave, Ice Path, Mt. Moon, Mt. Mortar, Rock Tunnel, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Whirl Islands

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Cave of Origin, Granite Cave, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Shoal Cave, Victory Road
Emerald Altering Cave, Cave of Origin, Granite Cave, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Shoal Cave, Victory Road
FireRed / LeafGreen Altering Cave, Icefall Cave, Lost Cave, Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road
Colosseum Trade
XD Cave Poké Spot

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 203, 204, 206, 207, 208, 209, 211, 216, and 217 (at night), Acuity Lakefront (at night), Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Oreburgh Mine, Ravaged Path, Wayward Cave
Platinum Routes 203, 204, 206, 207, 208, 209, 211, 216, and 217 (at night), Acuity Lakefront (at night), Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Oreburgh Mine, Ravaged Path, Wayward Cave
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 3, 4, 32, and 33, 42, Burned Tower, Cliff Cave (at night), Dark Cave, Ilex Forest, Ice Path, Mt. Moon, Mt. Mortar, Rock Tunnel, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Whirl Islands

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Breed Golbat or Crobat
Black 2 / White 2 Castelia Sewers

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Connecting Cave
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Cave of Origin, Granite Cave, Meteor Falls, Scorched Slab, Seafloor Cavern, Sealed Chamber, Shoal Cave, Victory Road

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Diglett's Tunnel, Hau'oli Cemetery, Lush Jungle, Memorial Hill, Poké Pelago, Seaward Cave, Ten Carat Hill, Verdant Cavern
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Diglett's Tunnel, Hau'oli Cemetery, Lush Jungle, Memorial Hill, Poké Pelago, Sandy Cave, Seaward Cave, Ten Carat Hill, Verdant Cavern
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave, Diglett's Cave, Mt. Moon, Pokémon Tower, Rock Tunnel, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake, Dyna Tree Hill, Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Frostpoint Field, Lakeside Cave, Roaring-Sea Caves, Tunnel to the Top
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 203, 204, 206, 207, 208, 209, 211, 216, and 217, Acuity Lakefront, Bogsunk Cavern, Grassland Cave, Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Oreburgh Mine, Ravaged Path, Spacious Cave, Swampy Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Wayward Cave
Legends: Arceus Alabaster Icelands - Snowpoint Temple
Coronet Highlands - Ancient Quarry, Heavenward Lookout, Wayward Cave, Wayward Wood,
Crimson Mirelands - Bolderoll Slope, Cloudpool Ridge, Diamond Heath, Diamond Settlement
Obsidian Fieldlands - Deertrack Heights, Deertrack Path, The Heartwood, Nature's Pantry, Oreburrow Tunnel, Obsidian Falls, Tidewater Dam, Windswept Run, Worn Bridge

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Trade
Legends: Z-A Hyperspace Lumiose

Artwork of the Pokemon zubat in a cave

Zubat's base stats

Zubat's base stats are as follows. While leveling up your Zubat, its stats will naturally grow.

  • HP - 40
  • Attack - 45
  • Defense - 35
  • Sp. Atk - 30
  • Sp. Def - 40
  • Speed - 55

Zubat's type strengths and weaknesses

While Zubat can fly and avoid ground-type moves, there are some moves that you will need to avoid in order to keep it safe. Thankfully, it's only weak to four types.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Steel, Water
Weak Electric, Ice, Psychic, Rock
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
Immune Ground

Zubat's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Zubat can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Supersonic Normal
One Absorb Grass
Five Gust Flying
Eight Bite Dark
12 Wing Attack Flying
15 Quick Attack Normal
18 Whirlwind Normal
22 Hypnosis Psychic
26 Haze Ice
30 Confuse Ray Ghost
34 Poison Fang Poison
42 Air Slash Buging
50 Leech Life Fly

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Crunch Ghost
Curse Dark
Dual Wingbeat Flying
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fly Flying
Giga Drain Grass
Heat Wave Fire
Nasty Plot Dark
Ominous Wind Ghost
Poison Fang Poison
Protect Normal
Razor Wind Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Sludge Bomb Poison
Substitute Normal
Swagger Normal
Swift Normal
Taunt Dark
U-turn Bug
Whirlwind Normal
Zen Headbutt Psychic

There you go - a total rundown of the Pokémon Zubat, and everything you need to know about it.

